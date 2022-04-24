You are here

  • Home
  • India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards
Britain and India aim for a free trade deal by October. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yafvd

Updated 24 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards

India In-Focus — Reliance calls off $3.4bn retail deal; Indonesian palm oil ban to hit India; UK-India free trade deal on cards
Updated 24 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s top retailer Reliance on Saturday called off its $3.4 billion deal with Future Group, saying it “cannot be implemented” after Future’s secured creditors rejected it.

The deal was at the center of legal battles since 2020 after Future’s partner Amazon.com Inc. legally blocked it, citing violation of certain contracts. Future denied any wrongdoing.

In a stock exchange filing on Saturday, Reliance said the deal now cannot go through as “the secured creditors of Future Retail have voted against” it.




The deal was at the center of legal battles since 2020 after Future’s partner Amazon.com Inc. legally blocked it. (Shutterstock)

Future Retail and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Future’s secured lenders on Friday rejected the deal, and the company, once India’s second-largest retailer with more than 1,500 outlets, now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.

Future’s fall is “an unfortunate event,” one of the sources with direct knowledge of the dispute said on Saturday.

India to hit badly by Indonesian palm oil export ban

Indonesia’s decision to ban palm oil export is expected to hit India badly as it relies heavily on the world’s largest producer of palm oil. 

The announcement will hurt consumers in India and globally, said, Atul Chaturvedi, president of trade body the Solvent Extractors Association of India.

“This move is rather unfortunate and totally unexpected,” he said.




China and India are among the big importers of palm oil from Indonesia. (Shutterstock)

Indonesia’s new palm oil export ban will hurt other countries but is necessary to try to bring down the soaring domestic price of cooking oil, driven up by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Indonesia’s finance minister told Reuters on Friday.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that with demand exceeding supplies, the ban announced earlier on Friday is “among the harshest moves” the government could take after previous measures failed to stabilize domestic prices.

China and India are among the big importers of palm oil from Indonesia, which accounts for more than half the world’s supply. Palm oil is used in products from cooking oils to processed foods, cosmetics and biofuels.

Britain and India aim for a free trade deal

Britain and India agreed on Friday to step up defense and business cooperation during a visit to New Delhi by Boris Johnson, who said a bilateral free-trade deal could be wrapped up by October.

On his first visit to the Indian capital as UK prime minister, Johnson discussed with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ways to boost security ties with India, which buys more than half of its military hardware from Russia.

India’s foreign secretary, however, said Johnson did not put pressure on Modi over New Delhi’s position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.




Britain and India agreed on Friday to step up defense and business cooperation. (Sutterstock/File)

“Prime Minister Johnson shared his perspective on it, Prime Minister Modi shared ours — which is that the Russia-Ukraine war should end immediately,” Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters. “There was no pressure of any kind.”

India abstained from a United Nations vote condemning the invasion of Ukraine and unlike Britain and other Western nations has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, which calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”

Johnson said after meeting Modi it was unlikely India would end its long-standing ties with Russia.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: India economy Reliance palm

Saudi Arabia in prime position for green, blue hydrogen production: KAPSARC study

Saudi Arabia's eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia's eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia in prime position for green, blue hydrogen production: KAPSARC study

Saudi Arabia's eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The Kingdom’s hydrogen aspiration is in line with the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative launched in October 2021
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s vast renewable energy potential and natural gas reserves will support it in producing some of the cheapest green and blue hydrogen globally, a new study has said.

The findings were released this week in the “Economics and Resource Potential of Hydrogen Production in Saudi Arabia,” which was commissioned by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).

At current domestic gas prices and considering the average auction price of the renewable energy projects awarded in 2020, the cost of producing blue and green hydrogen is estimated to be at $1.34/kg and $2.16/kg, respectively.

Additionally, the delivered cost of hydrogen by 2030 from Saudi Arabia’s western region to the Port of Rotterdam, via the Suez Canal, will average between $3.50/kg and $4.50/kg depending on the hydrogen carrier used.

For context, the expected cost of green hydrogen production in Europe in 2030 is estimated to average between $3/kg and $5/kg.

The study also highlighted the Kingdom’s geographical resource distribution, pointing out that the eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region — far from the local oil and gas clusters.

“As countries commit to a low-carbon future, Saudi Arabia’s hydrogen production outlook presents tremendous opportunities for the Kingdom and other countries in their energy transition,’’ said Fahad Al-Ajlan, President of KAPSARC.

KAPSARC’s study follows the Kingdom’s announcement this March to have officially begun the construction of Helios, a $5 billion green hydrogen plant in NEOM, as the country pushes ahead with plans to export the carbon-free fuel in about four years with most of the expected demand to come from Europe and Asia.

The Kingdom’s hydrogen aspiration is in line with the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative launched in October 2021, in which the country pledged over $186 billion (SAR 700 billion) in investment to contribute to the growth of a green economy.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Blue hydrogen Green hydrogen

Related

Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized
Business & Economy
Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit
Updated 29 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit
Updated 29 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi shipping firm Bahri saw its profit surge by 49 percent to SR64.9 million ($17 million) during the first quarter of 2022 on higher oil revenues.

The firm, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR43.6 million in the same period a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

Formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, Bahri was established in 1978, and owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

Its revenues increased by 32.8 percent on the year to SR1.58 billion, on the back of higher sales from the oil sector.

The earnings were also propelled by improved global shipping rates, an increase in shipping activity, and a drop in financial cost, the company said.

 

 

Topics: TASI stock shipping

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Updated 43 min 47 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi’s main index, also known as TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, closed lower on Sunday.

At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.53 percent at 13,463, while Nomu fell 0.01 percent to reach 23,832.

Elm Co. gained 6.89 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. which rose by 6.33 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. was down 9.96 percent to lead the fallers.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.37 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank’s trading remained intact, with no change from Thursday.

Saudi Aramco’s trading also remained intact, with no movements from the previous trading day.

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO fell 2.66 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Tanmiah Food Co., fell 3.29 percent.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $106.7 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $102.1 a barrel. 

Topics: stock TASI Tadawul Saudi

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  
Updated 47 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  

Saudi to host international exhibition on AI and cloud computing in May  
Updated 47 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the International Exhibition and Conference for Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing from May 22 to 24. The event will feature leaders and pioneers in the technology sectors, both in local, global government and private institutions.

Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, also known as SDAIA, is expected to lead a panel discussion at the conference.  

The conference will also host the Public Authority for Small and Medium Businesses, or Monsha'at, to highlight the role of small and medium businesses, including several government agencies and major private companies. 

The involvement of Monshaat will also provide an opportunity for startup companies and entrepreneurs to participate in this forum focused on emerging technologies such as data science, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cybersecurity. 

The event comes to Saudi Arabia at a time when the Kingdom is heavily investing in technology across all sectors. 

Topics: artificial intelligence cloud computing Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry

Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses in Q1 2022: Ministry
  • Most of the new licenses  — 109  — were issued for the Riyadh administrative region
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 260 new industrial licenses during the first quarter of 2022, according to a recent report published by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The size of new industrial investment totaled SR5.53 billion, while the number of jobs provided by licensed companies amounted to 8,053.  

This compares to 206 new licenses issued in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 308 in the first quarter of 2021.  

Most of the new licenses  — 109  — were issued for the Riyadh administrative region.

A further 61 and 45 new licenses were issued to the Eastern and Makkah region, respectively.

As at the end of the first quarter, the total number of factories both operating and under establishment totaled 10,489.

Factories processing non-ferrous metals had the largest share, followed by rubber and plastic products and non-metallic minerals.

The cumulative size of investment in capital of these factories amounted to SR1.35 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Small and medium enterprises dominated the industry, accounting for 5,273 and 4,386 factories respectively, with the remaining 830 being large companies.

The Riyadh administrative region held the highest level of industrial units at 5,273 factories. The Eastern region came second with 2,291 factories, and the Makkah region 1,783 factories.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Regulation

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia in prime position for green, blue hydrogen production: KAPSARC study
Saudi Arabia's eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region. (Reuters/File Photo)
Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen
Oman secures release of 14 foreigners held in Yemen
Health sector and business incubators drive innovation in Saudi Arabia
Health sector and business incubators drive innovation in Saudi Arabia
Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit
Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit
LIVE: Macron and Le Pen face off as voting opens in French election final round
Campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in Eguisheim, eastern France, on April 21, 2022. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.