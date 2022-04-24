Saudi Arabia to host world travel and tourism summit in November

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 22nd World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 this year.

It was announced at the global summit’s closing session in Manila, according to a statement.

“We are excited to welcome the world to experience the excitement and the energy of Saudi (Arabia). We promise you that the next summit will be fresh, inspiring, and rewarding,” Saudi Tourism Authority CEO Fahd Hamidaddin said.

In Manila, some of the world’s business leaders and government officials across the global travel and tourism sector had gathered to discuss ways on how to build upon the continuing recovery.

The latest Economic Impact Report released by WTTC showed that the travel and tourism sector was expected to create around 126 million new jobs within the next 10 years.

It also revealed that the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product could reach pre-pandemic levels by 2023.