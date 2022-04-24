You are here

  • Home
  • Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters
India launched an investigation into the fires last month. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4v4g8

Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

DELHI: Softbank-backed Ola Electric said on Sunday it will recall 1,441 of its electric scooters, weeks after one of its vehicles caught fire in India, prompting a government probe into the incident.

Scooters involving Indian startups Okinawa and PureEV have also been involved in fires, in what some say could be an early setback for a nascent sector that is key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s carbon reduction and climate goals.

India launched an investigation into the fires last month and formed a committee of experts to make recommendations on remedial steps. Okinawa recalled 3,215 vehicles this month.

“We will be conducting a detailed diagnostics and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles,” Ola Electric said in a statement on Sunday.

India wants electric scooters and motorbikes to make up 80 percent of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, compared with about 2 percent today, and Modi’s administration is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to make EVs locally.

Topics: Ola EV fire SoftBank

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund splits into two portfolios

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund splits into two portfolios
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund splits into two portfolios

Oman’s sovereign wealth fund splits into two portfolios
Updated 24 April 2022
Reuters

MUSCAT: The Oman Investment Authority has split its assets into local and foreign portfolios, the state news agency said on Sunday.

Abdulsalam Al-Murshidi head of the Omani Investment Authority said the “Generation Portfolio,” which consists of foreign assets and some local assets in various instruments including public and private markets, in addition to real estate, aims at achieving the greatest returns for future generations, the news agency reported.

The “National Development Portfolio,” is concerned with managing local assets and more than 160 Omani companies, and aims to contribute to the growth and development of the economy, in addition to supporting the state’s general budget through dividends, privatization proceeds, and treasury management.

Oman established the Oman Investment Authority in 2020 to own and manage most of its sovereign wealth fund and Finance Ministry assets. 

Topics: Oman sovereign wealth fund

Saudi paper manufacturer secures $130m loan to fund growth

Saudi paper manufacturer secures $130m loan to fund growth
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi paper manufacturer secures $130m loan to fund growth

Saudi paper manufacturer secures $130m loan to fund growth
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Middle East Paper Co. has secured Shariah-compliant financing worth SR485 million ($130 million) from Bank AlJazira to fund future growth.

The majority of the loan will be used to settle existing medium-term facilities and finance projects, the paperboard manufacturer said in a bourse filing.

Jeddah-based MEPCO’s profits surged 970 percent in 2021, buoyed by higher sales of SR1.06 billion during the year.

Topics: funding Investment Listing Growth

Saudi Arabia in prime position for green, blue hydrogen production: KAPSARC study

Saudi Arabia's eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia's eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia in prime position for green, blue hydrogen production: KAPSARC study

Saudi Arabia's eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The Kingdom’s hydrogen aspiration is in line with the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative launched in October 2021
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s vast renewable energy potential and natural gas reserves will support it in producing some of the cheapest green and blue hydrogen globally, a new study has said.

The findings were released this week in the “Economics and Resource Potential of Hydrogen Production in Saudi Arabia,” which was commissioned by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).

At current domestic gas prices and considering the average auction price of the renewable energy projects awarded in 2020, the cost of producing blue and green hydrogen is estimated to be at $1.34/kg and $2.16/kg, respectively.

Additionally, the delivered cost of hydrogen by 2030 from Saudi Arabia’s western region to the Port of Rotterdam, via the Suez Canal, will average between $3.50/kg and $4.50/kg depending on the hydrogen carrier used.

For context, the expected cost of green hydrogen production in Europe in 2030 is estimated to average between $3/kg and $5/kg.

The study also highlighted the Kingdom’s geographical resource distribution, pointing out that the eastern region is more likely to produce and export blue hydrogen, while green hydrogen production is ideally suited in the western region — far from the local oil and gas clusters.

“As countries commit to a low-carbon future, Saudi Arabia’s hydrogen production outlook presents tremendous opportunities for the Kingdom and other countries in their energy transition,’’ said Fahad Al-Ajlan, President of KAPSARC.

KAPSARC’s study follows the Kingdom’s announcement this March to have officially begun the construction of Helios, a $5 billion green hydrogen plant in NEOM, as the country pushes ahead with plans to export the carbon-free fuel in about four years with most of the expected demand to come from Europe and Asia.

The Kingdom’s hydrogen aspiration is in line with the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative launched in October 2021, in which the country pledged over $186 billion (SAR 700 billion) in investment to contribute to the growth of a green economy.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Blue hydrogen Green hydrogen

Related

Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized
Business & Economy
Location for NEOM’s $6.5bn green hydrogen-based ammonia plant finalized

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit

Saudi shipping firm Bahri posts 49% surge in first-quarter profit
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi shipping firm Bahri saw its profit surge by 49 percent to SR64.9 million ($17 million) during the first quarter of 2022 on higher oil revenues.

The firm, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR43.6 million in the same period a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

Formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, Bahri was established in 1978, and owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

Its revenues increased by 32.8 percent on the year to SR1.58 billion, on the back of higher sales from the oil sector.

The earnings were also propelled by improved global shipping rates, an increase in shipping activity, and a drop in financial cost, the company said.

 

 

Topics: TASI stock shipping

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Updated 24 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell

TASI, Nomu down; Salama Insurance leads fallers; Aramco remains intact: Closing bell
Updated 24 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi’s main index, also known as TASI, and parallel market, Nomu, closed lower on Sunday.

At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.53 percent at 13,463, while Nomu fell 0.01 percent to reach 23,832.

Elm Co. gained 6.89 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. which rose by 6.33 percent.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. was down 9.96 percent to lead the fallers.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank fell 0.37 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank’s trading remained intact, with no change from Thursday.

Saudi Aramco’s trading also remained intact, with no movements from the previous trading day.

In the insurance sector, Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co., or, SAICO fell 2.66 percent.

In the food and beverages sector, Tanmiah Food Co., fell 3.29 percent.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $106.7 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate was at $102.1 a barrel. 

Topics: stock TASI Tadawul Saudi

Latest updates

Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid
Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to rekindle title bid
Oman’s sovereign wealth fund splits into two portfolios
Oman’s sovereign wealth fund splits into two portfolios
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash tower
Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash tower
Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court
Jordanian king heads to Cairo for trilateral talks with UAE, Egypt: Royal court
Down syndrome models light up the runway at Jeddah bazaar
Down syndrome models light up the runway at Jeddah bazaar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.