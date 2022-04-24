King Salman, crown prince congratulate Rashad Al-Alimi on Yemen leadership council swearing-in

You are here

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

  • The swearing-in ceremony was held earlier this week at an undisclosed location in Aden
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has sent a cable of congratulation to Rashad Al-Alimi on taking the oath of office as president of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The king expressed his best wishes for success to the president and members of the council in endeavors seeking to realize security and stability for the brotherly people and country of Yemen, SPA continued.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations and also wished success for Al-Alimi in his efforts to bring growth and prosperity to Yemen.

The president and other members of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on Tuesday took the oath of office before a rare session of the parliament in the southern port city of Aden.

The swearing-in ceremony was held amid tightened security measures. 

The event was attended by the UN and US envoys to Yemen, EU and Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors to Yemen and senior Yemeni officials. 

Updated 25 April 2022
SPA

Updated 25 April 2022
SPA

TIRANA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered Saudi Arabia’s gift containing 25 tons of dates to Albania.

The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Albania Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzy.

Sheikh Boyar Sepahium, the head of the Islamic sheikhdom in Albania, expressed his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the care they have extended to the Muslims of Albania.

He praised the contributions of the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to the Albanian people.

The gift comes as part of the relief and humanitarian programs provided by the Saudi government to a number of countries, with the aim of benefitting the neediest families in different regions of the world.

Ramadan encourages volunteering spirit in young Saudis

Updated 24 April 2022
SPA

  • Al-Mujaidri said that he and his colleagues participate in volunteering as they feel a responsibility towards their country and society
Updated 24 April 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: During Ramadan, young people in Jeddah eagerly volunteer to distribute iftar meals to passers-by at crossroads and traffic lights around Maghrib prayers while others volunteer with various charities in the region.

The volunteers participate as part of humanity, basic Islamic principles, and national responsibility. They seek to be rewarded by God and strive to spread the message of solidarity, spirit of cooperation and collaboration and to serve their country.

Abdullah Al-Shehri walks around one of the crossroads in central Jeddah distributing iftar meals to passers-by. He said that “he was motivated to spread awareness about serving to those who are fasting during Ramadan as it reflects the high values of the sons of the Kingdom.”

FASTFACT

The volunteers participate as part of humanity, basic Islamic principles, and national responsibility.

Mohammed Al-Mujaidri considered volunteering a good and humane activity and said that volunteers should perform their duty without expecting compensation as it elevates the person’s status in society.

Al-Mujaidri said that he and his colleagues participate in volunteering as they feel a responsibility towards their country and society, which is derived from Islam that encourages spending generously for the sake of good and giving.

He said: “We seek to (present) a positive image of the sons of this giving country and highlight the faces of Saudi volunteers, who are contributing in strengthening the culture of volunteer work and supporting it to ensure its continuity for the good of the country and society.”

ThePlace: Banu Anif Mosque in Madinah

Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

  • The Banu Anif Mosque is open for worshipers and visitors around the clock, and many historians and researchers interested in Prophet Muhammad’s journey often visit the site
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Madinah is home to many Islamic historical sites closely related to the journey of Prophet Muhammad. It was witness to various exploits and stories documented in Islamic history and mentioned in the noble Hadith.
Among these sites is the Banu Anif Mosque, located southwest of the Quba Mosque. It is a prominent place for Madinah visitors during their journeys of faith for Hajj and Umrah.
Historical researcher Fouad bin Dhaif Allah Al-Maghamisi said that the mosque belongs to the Banu Anif people, who have alliances with Banu Amr bin Auf from the Aws, the people of Quba, adding that it is told that Prophet Muhammad used to visit the great companion Talha Al-Bara there.
During the reign of King Salman, the Banu Anif Mosque underwent restoration that preserved the shape of its historic stone building. It was part of a restoration project that included several historical mosques in the Kingdom in general and Madinah in particular, within the Saudi National Program for the Care of Historic Mosques.
The Banu Anif Mosque is open for worshipers and visitors around the clock, and many historians and researchers interested in Prophet Muhammad’s journey often visit the site.

 

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

  • The ministry announced that 3,667 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 9,243 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, with 85 people testing positive and 205 recoveries.

Of the new infections, 23 were recorded in Riyadh, 16 in Jeddah, 16 in Makkah and 12 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

Saudi health authorities have registered more than 753,417 COVID-19 infections and 9,078 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, after a citizen arrived from Iran via Bahrain.

More than 740,672 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry announced that 3,667 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 9,243 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 48 people were in critical condition.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those who experience fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Health sector and business incubators drive innovation in Saudi Arabia

Updated 24 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

  • Saudi health sector experts and specialists agree on the significance of innovation to achieve optimization, cost reduction, and sustainability
Updated 24 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is accelerating the pace of innovation in various sectors but the health sector is receiving more attention than others, with experts and specialists agreeing on the significance of innovation to achieve optimization, cost reduction, and sustainability.

The Saudi Council of Ministers approved the establishment of the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority in 2010, and the country has risen significantly in the Global Innovation Output Index in recent years. It moved from 85th in 2019 to 77th in 2020 and was 66th in 2021.

Abdulaziz A. Alsheikh, the co-founder of Spectropharma, said innovation in the health sector was critical to addressing and resolving the challenges confronting the sector's workers on the one hand and its user market on the other.

Support, innovation, and flexible alignment toward the best innovation underpinned industry-leading health systems, enhancing the quality of life and the future of healthcare, he added.

The growth of innovation in healthcare and quality of life depended on specialists, creators, talent, and investors in engineering, information systems, and other sciences.

He explained that medical device and pharmaceutical development, business model development, design and manufacturing solutions, and apps related to smart healthcare, were all examples of how innovation in the health sector addressed the challenges the industry was expected to face.

There were alliances and competition in many sectors in Saudi Arabia to stimulate innovation in many fields. This movement would strengthen the Kingdom's role in competitiveness by “focusing on research and then adopting, issuing, and enabling the best innovations,” he said.

Alsheikh believed the most current important innovative trends were those that contributed to the transformation of the public health sector, such as lowering healthcare costs, improving patient care quality through the integration of modern technology in communication, diagnosis and treatment using analytical data, and increasing readiness for disease prevention and surveillance.

“There is no universally accepted definition of creativity and innovation,” said Mohammed Al-Ghazal, the founding CEO of Noor Energies. “As a result, it is open to interpretations ranging from artistic expression to problem-solving abilities in the context of long-term economic and social development.”

Al-Ghazal, an award-winning digital entrepreneur and inventor, said that business incubators were one of the most effective and successful ecosystems invented in recent decades to accelerate the implementation of economic and technological development programs, create new jobs, and had been deployed in developed and developing countries.

“The significance of business incubators has emerged to pay attention and provide small and medium-sized enterprises with all of the ingredients they require to succeed and continue to embody ideas on the ground and turn them into marketable products.”

There is a high demand in the government and private sector to establish innovation departments or support their employees in seizing the culture of innovation. Innovation has become an urgent necessity for the success of government and private sector development to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 wants the Kingdom to be among the top 10 countries in the Global Competitiveness Index by 2030.

Two key components of the index are directly related to research and development and the Kingdom can only improve on them by increasing its competitiveness in research and innovation, and by achieving the presence of at least five Saudi universities in the world ranking of the top 200 universities.

This goal demands high-quality research and influence in the Kingdom's universities, stimulating collaboration between universities, business incubators, and innovators.

Al-Ghazal said these objectives could be met by supporting research and innovation efforts at universities and across national industries in ways that contributed to stimulating research, knowledge production, social development, economic development, and private sector participation.

Abdullah Alyousef, CEO at software firm ALIA ICT, said that technological advancement and innovation could play a critical role in reimagining the potential of various sectors, from healthcare and communications to agriculture, and their ability to leverage technology to make a positive impact on society and mitigate significant problems.

One of the most critical elements of digital transformation success was empowering people to work in new ways, preparing the workforce for the future, and training them to adapt to the new realities of the world and the industries in which they operated, Alyousef said. This meant providing training opportunities, honing employee skills, and engaging all business units actively to ensure that businesses continued to be driven by innovation and digital updates.

Saudi Arabia has grand ambitions for the future. In addition to overcoming some legal and administrative obstacles, Vision 2030 seeks to increase the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the economy by facilitating their access to finance and encouraging financial institutions to allocate up to 1 percent of total financing to SMEs by the same time, he added.

He said the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises to the economy in some countries, such as the UK and the US, typically reached 70 percent, emphasizing the significance of the development and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises and startups.

There were numerous innovative trends in which to invest, including products, services, business models, processes and technology, the environment, and marketing.

He added that the Kingdom had a real incentive for innovation and entrepreneurship - and a large number of young people eager to make a difference. “These young people are eager to leave their mark and have a direct and positive impact on the country's future. All of our innovation programs are expanding.”

Successful innovation allowed adding value to the business so that profits could be increased. “If you don't innovate well, your business will stabilize,” said Mohammad Sabbah, a business development specialist. “Innovation helps to stay ahead of the competition, which is important in a globalized and rapidly changing market.”

He did not believe that innovation should be affected by market research before launching new products. Instead, it relied on the so-called “trial and error correction” method. It pushed innovative products to market quickly and then began to modify them based on customer reactions and the continuous development approach.

He said that innovation differed from one institution to another and from one character to another, so the process of applying it and evaluating its results also differed. Realizing ideas was as important as creating them, so the team responsible for realizing the idea should develop a detailed work plan for measurement that included everything required to implement the idea, such as cost estimates and time.

Sabbah said innovation was not limited to a particular idea, so removing an unnecessary or redundant step in the current process or eliminating an unnecessary feature in the current product fell in this direction. He referenced a Japanese saying about how a dwarf could see farther than a giant if he climbed over his shoulders.

He stressed that creating a conducive institutional, legislative, and technological environment for innovation in the health sector was essential. In his opinion, these elements worked together to create a fertile ground for new ideas, promoting the development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and working with strategic partners to develop the medical research sector for the treatment of prevalent diseases.

He said that because of the current reliance on data and data analysis to improve diagnostics and treatment in Saudi Arabia, it was clear that the sector had a bright future. A flurry of activity in the sectors targeted for innovation was also helping to empower society by promoting healthier lifestyles and better mental health, which were both essential for a healthy and psychologically sound society.

