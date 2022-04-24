KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia’s gift of dates to Albania

TIRANA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered Saudi Arabia’s gift containing 25 tons of dates to Albania.

The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Albania Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzy.

Sheikh Boyar Sepahium, the head of the Islamic sheikhdom in Albania, expressed his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the care they have extended to the Muslims of Albania.

He praised the contributions of the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to the Albanian people.

The gift comes as part of the relief and humanitarian programs provided by the Saudi government to a number of countries, with the aim of benefitting the neediest families in different regions of the world.