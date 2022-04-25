You are here

Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election

Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election
Macron has been re-elected for a second term as French president on Sunday, with 58.2% of the vote. (SPA/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election

Saudi King, crown prince congratulate French president on re-election
  • The king expressed his best wishes for success to the president
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of congratulation to Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected for a second term as French president, the Saudi Press Agency reported on early Monday.
The king expressed his best wishes for success to the president and commended the distinguished relations between Saudi Arabia and France and their peoples.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable and wished success to the president and more progress to the French people.
Macron has been re-elected for a second term as French president on Sunday, with 58.2% of the vote, according to estimates from the Ipsos polling institute.
Turnout for the French presidential run-off stood at 63.2 percent at 5 p.m. on Sunday, down by more than two percentage points from the same time in the second round of the 2017 presidential race, the interior ministry said.
The centrist Macron asked voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency that was troubled by protests, the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine. A Macron victory makes him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.
The result Sunday in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also have an impact on the war in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and firmly backed sanctions against Russia for its invasion of its neighbor.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman French President Emmanuel Macron

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Rashad Al-Alimi on Yemen leadership council swearing-in

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Rashad Al-Alimi on Yemen leadership council swearing-in

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have sent a cable to Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA)
  • The swearing-in ceremony was held earlier this week at an undisclosed location in Aden
Updated 24 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has sent a cable of congratulation to Rashad Al-Alimi on taking the oath of office as president of the Presidential Leadership Council in the Republic of Yemen, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The king expressed his best wishes for success to the president and members of the council in endeavors seeking to realize security and stability for the brotherly people and country of Yemen, SPA continued.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a cable of congratulations and also wished success for Al-Alimi in his efforts to bring growth and prosperity to Yemen.

The president and other members of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on Tuesday took the oath of office before a rare session of the parliament in the southern port city of Aden.

The swearing-in ceremony was held amid tightened security measures. 

The event was attended by the UN and US envoys to Yemen, EU and Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors to Yemen and senior Yemeni officials. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi King Salman Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman

KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia’s gift of dates to Albania

KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia’s gift of dates to Albania
Updated 25 April 2022
SPA

KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia’s gift of dates to Albania

KSrelief delivers Saudi Arabia’s gift of dates to Albania
Updated 25 April 2022
SPA

TIRANA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered Saudi Arabia’s gift containing 25 tons of dates to Albania.

The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Albania Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzy.

Sheikh Boyar Sepahium, the head of the Islamic sheikhdom in Albania, expressed his thanks to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the care they have extended to the Muslims of Albania.

He praised the contributions of the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to the Albanian people.

The gift comes as part of the relief and humanitarian programs provided by the Saudi government to a number of countries, with the aim of benefitting the neediest families in different regions of the world.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Albania

Ramadan encourages volunteering spirit in young Saudis

During Ramadan, youths participate in volunteering activities. (Supplied)
During Ramadan, youths participate in volunteering activities. (Supplied)
Updated 24 April 2022
SPA

Ramadan encourages volunteering spirit in young Saudis

During Ramadan, youths participate in volunteering activities. (Supplied)
  • Al-Mujaidri said that he and his colleagues participate in volunteering as they feel a responsibility towards their country and society
Updated 24 April 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: During Ramadan, young people in Jeddah eagerly volunteer to distribute iftar meals to passers-by at crossroads and traffic lights around Maghrib prayers while others volunteer with various charities in the region.

The volunteers participate as part of humanity, basic Islamic principles, and national responsibility. They seek to be rewarded by God and strive to spread the message of solidarity, spirit of cooperation and collaboration and to serve their country.

Abdullah Al-Shehri walks around one of the crossroads in central Jeddah distributing iftar meals to passers-by. He said that “he was motivated to spread awareness about serving to those who are fasting during Ramadan as it reflects the high values of the sons of the Kingdom.”

FASTFACT

The volunteers participate as part of humanity, basic Islamic principles, and national responsibility.

Mohammed Al-Mujaidri considered volunteering a good and humane activity and said that volunteers should perform their duty without expecting compensation as it elevates the person’s status in society.

Al-Mujaidri said that he and his colleagues participate in volunteering as they feel a responsibility towards their country and society, which is derived from Islam that encourages spending generously for the sake of good and giving.

He said: “We seek to (present) a positive image of the sons of this giving country and highlight the faces of Saudi volunteers, who are contributing in strengthening the culture of volunteer work and supporting it to ensure its continuity for the good of the country and society.”

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Saudi Arabia

ThePlace: Banu Anif Mosque in Madinah

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Photo/Saudi Press Agency
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

ThePlace: Banu Anif Mosque in Madinah

Photo/Saudi Press Agency
  • The Banu Anif Mosque is open for worshipers and visitors around the clock, and many historians and researchers interested in Prophet Muhammad’s journey often visit the site
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Madinah is home to many Islamic historical sites closely related to the journey of Prophet Muhammad. It was witness to various exploits and stories documented in Islamic history and mentioned in the noble Hadith.
Among these sites is the Banu Anif Mosque, located southwest of the Quba Mosque. It is a prominent place for Madinah visitors during their journeys of faith for Hajj and Umrah.
Historical researcher Fouad bin Dhaif Allah Al-Maghamisi said that the mosque belongs to the Banu Anif people, who have alliances with Banu Amr bin Auf from the Aws, the people of Quba, adding that it is told that Prophet Muhammad used to visit the great companion Talha Al-Bara there.
During the reign of King Salman, the Banu Anif Mosque underwent restoration that preserved the shape of its historic stone building. It was part of a restoration project that included several historical mosques in the Kingdom in general and Madinah in particular, within the Saudi National Program for the Care of Historic Mosques.
The Banu Anif Mosque is open for worshipers and visitors around the clock, and many historians and researchers interested in Prophet Muhammad’s journey often visit the site.

 

Topics: ThePlace Banu Anif Mosque in Madinah

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic. (AP)
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic. (AP)
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic. (AP)
  • The ministry announced that 3,667 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 9,243 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, with 85 people testing positive and 205 recoveries.

Of the new infections, 23 were recorded in Riyadh, 16 in Jeddah, 16 in Makkah and 12 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

Saudi health authorities have registered more than 753,417 COVID-19 infections and 9,078 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, after a citizen arrived from Iran via Bahrain.

More than 740,672 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry announced that 3,667 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 9,243 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 48 people were in critical condition.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those who experience fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

