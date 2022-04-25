You are here

Saudi energy firm Rawabi ventures into real estate, launches Magnom Properties

Saudi energy firm Rawabi ventures into real estate, launches Magnom Properties
Rawabi announced the launch of Magnom Properties at its board meeting held at the company’s headquarters in Al Khobar. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi energy firm Rawabi ventures into real estate, launches Magnom Properties

Saudi energy firm Rawabi ventures into real estate, launches Magnom Properties
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy company Rawabi Holding has announced diversifying into the real estate sector as it launched a new firm, Magnom Properties, to take up high-value projects in the Kingdom, Egypt, and the wider Middle East and North Africa region. 

“Our venture into real estate will focus on creating dynamic environments and developments, which will cater to the rapidly evolving lifestyles, aspirations of businesses, industries, and future generations,” said Abdulaziz Al-Turki, group chairman of Rawabi Holding and chairman of Magnom Properties, in a press statement.  

The new firm which plans to undertake the construction of high-value commercial, residential and lifestyle projects has brought onboard American architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill of AS+GG Architecture.

Al Khobar-headquartered Rawabi Holding has interests in oil and gas, marine, industrial, contracting and manufacturing services, and its new real estate arm will look to capitalize on the growing demand for high-end and sustainable projects in the region.  

“As countries are focused on achieving their Net Zero goals, Magnom Properties aspires to be part of the solution on climate change,” said Magnom Properties CEO Maged Marie.

Saudi Stocks fall as investors await earnings reports: Opening bell

Saudi Stocks fall as investors await earnings reports: Opening bell
Updated 23 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi Stocks fall as investors await earnings reports: Opening bell

Saudi Stocks fall as investors await earnings reports: Opening bell
Updated 23 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened lower during the second session of the week, as investors prepare for earning reports and keep an eye on the energy market.

As of Monday 10:10 a.m., the main index, TASI, fell 0.22 percent to reach 13,433, and the parallel market, Nomu, dropped 0.57 percent to reach 23,696.

Crude oil prices were lower early on Monday, with Brent crude reaching $102.93 per barrel and WTI crude reaching $98.47 per barrel, at 10:14 a.m. Saudi time.

Leading the gainers was Aseer Trading, Tourism and Manufacturing Co., while Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 5.53 percent to lead the fallers.

United Electronics Co., eXtra,  gained 0.75 percent, after announcing it has opened a new store for a total investment of SR8 million ($2 million).

Yanbu Cement Co. opened flat this morning, after reporting a 47 percent drop in net profit to SR38.9 million in the first quarter of this year.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. fell 5.66 percent, after its first-quarter net profit declined 57 percent to SR209 million.

Saudi Electricity Co. gained 19 percent, after the company announced its intention to redeem its SR5.7 billion sukuk in full.

Among shares traded in the financial sector, Alinma Bank remained flat, and Al Rajhi Bank went down 0.11 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today's trading down 0.12 percent.

Malaysia's palm oil board urges countries to reconsider food versus fuel priorities

Malaysia’s palm oil board urges countries to reconsider food versus fuel priorities
Updated 28 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia’s palm oil board urges countries to reconsider food versus fuel priorities

Malaysia’s palm oil board urges countries to reconsider food versus fuel priorities
Updated 28 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Countries should pause or slow down the use of edible oil as biofuel to ensure adequate supply for use in food, a state-backed Malaysian palm oil group said on Monday, warning of a supply “crisis” following an Indonesian ban on palm oil exports.


Indonesia, which is the world’s top producer and exporter of the edible oil, on Friday said the ban will commence on April 28, in a shock move that could inflame surging global food inflation and constrain supplies.


Global edible oil supplies were already choked by adverse weather and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and now consumers around the world will have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies.


“Exporting countries and importing countries need to have their priorities right, this is the time to temporarily reconsider food versus fuel priorities,” said director general of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir.


“It’s very important for countries to ensure available oils and fats are used for food and ... temporarily stop or reduce their biodiesel mandates,” he said, adding that countries could continue their existing biodiesel mandates once supply returns to normal.


Palm oil, the most widely used edible oil, is also used as a biodiesel feedstock.


Indonesia and Malaysia have made it mandatory for a certain amount of palm oil to be used for biofuel, and just last month said they remain committed to those mandates despite higher palm prices.


Other countries also make biofuels from animal fats and plant oils like corn and soy.

Demand for such biofuels has boomed in recent years due to climate change mitigation efforts.


Malaysia, which accounts for 31 percent of global palm oil supply, is the world’s second largest producer of palm oil after Indonesia, which makes up 56 percent.


Producers in Malaysia are facing a pandemic-induced labor shortage and said they cannot meet the gap left in global supply by Indonesia’s ban.


Malaysia also needs to look at its stock and production forecast to ensure local demand is not neglected while fulfilling global demand, Ahmad Parveez said.


Following Indonesia’s announcement, Chicago soy oil futures surged to their highest since 2008 while crude palm oil futures rallied to their highest in six weeks.

Here's what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul

Here’s what you need to know before Monday trading on Tadawul
Updated 49 min 11 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market, TASI, closed lower on Sunday in line with other major Middle Eastern bourses.

At the closing bell, TASI was down 0.5 percent at 13,463, while Nomu was almost flat at 23,832.

Stock exchanges in Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all dropped between 0.3 and 0.5 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices plunged nearly 4 percent today on the back of demand concerns.

Brent crude went down to $102.7 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate reached $98.27 a barrel as of 9:34 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. saw its net profit decline by 57.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, profit surged 49 percent to SR64.9 million ($17 million) during the first quarter of 2022

State-owned Saudi Electricity Co. announced its intention to fully redeem its SR5.7 billion local sukuk

Yanbu Cement Co. saw its net profit drop by 47 percent to SR38.9 million in the first quarter of this year

India In-Focus — Future Group's stock plummets; UBS trims India's growth forecast

India In-Focus — Future Group's stock plummets; UBS trims India's growth forecast
Updated 25 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Future Group's stock plummets; UBS trims India's growth forecast

India In-Focus — Future Group's stock plummets; UBS trims India's growth forecast
  • India meets nearly 80 percent of its oil needs through imports
Updated 25 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Shares of Future Group companies fell sharply on Monday, some as much as 20 percent, after India’s biggest retailer Reliance called off its $3.4 billion deal with the group over the weekend, pushing its flagship Future Retail towards possible bankruptcy.


Shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions, Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Consumer and Future Enterprises fell between 5 percent and 20 percent.

With Reliance calling off the deal, Future, once one of India’s biggest retailers, now faces the prospect of a bankruptcy process.

UBS trims India growth forecast

Meanwhile, UBS Group AG has cut India’s 2022-23 economic growth forecast by 70 basis points to 7 percent on Friday, citing slowing global growth due to high commodity prices, and weak local demand because of energy price hikes, inflationary pressures and a struggling labor market.


The downgrade comes a week after the World Bank lowered its economic growth forecast for India and the whole of South Asia, citing worsening supply bottlenecks and rising inflation risks along with the Ukraine Russia crisis.

“We believe the pass-through of high global commodity prices to the real economy will affect households’ purchasing power and company margins, and constrain the fiscal space available for capex,” UBS economist Tanvee Gupta Jain said in a note.

India meets nearly 80 percent of its oil needs through imports and rising crude prices push up the country’s trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fueling imported inflation.

The Reserve Bank of India earlier this month raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 5.7 percent, 120 basis points above its forecast in February, while cutting its economic growth estimate to 7.2 percent from 7.8 percent.

UBS expects India’s gross domestic product growth to settle at a rate of 6 percent per annum beyond 2023.

(With inputs from Reuters)

China In-Focus — Yuan hits one-year low; Apple supplier Foxconn suspends operations

China In-Focus — Yuan hits one-year low; Apple supplier Foxconn suspends operations
Updated 25 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Yuan hits one-year low; Apple supplier Foxconn suspends operations

China In-Focus — Yuan hits one-year low; Apple supplier Foxconn suspends operations
Updated 25 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China’s yuan fell to a one-year low against the dollar on Monday, extending losses after posting its worst week since 2015. A worsening economic growth outlook drove investors’ concerns that the currency had more room to fall.

Investor sentiment strained further on fears that strict lockdown measures would spread to Beijing after the capital city required everyone living or working in Chaoyang district to take three COVID-19 tests this week and put more than a dozen buildings under lockdown.

On Monday, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s midpoint rate at 6.4909 per dollar before the market opened, the weakest level since August 2021 and not far from Reuters’ estimate of 6.4873.

Both onshore and offshore yuan breached the key 6.55 per dollar in the spot market, touching their weakest levels since April 2021, before trading at 6.5412 and 6.5715, respectively, as of midday.

Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant

Operations at a Taiwan-based Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn unit in China’s Kunshan city remain suspended because of COVID-19 controls. Still, there is limited impact as it has shifted production elsewhere, it said on Monday.

The operations in Kunshan of Foxconn Interconnect Technology, which makes data transmission equipment and connectors, will remain closed until the authorities permit it to restart, the company said.

“As production has previously been deployed to backup factories, the factory’s main products are located in an overseas shipping warehouse, and inventory levels are still sufficient, and the impact on the company’s business is limited,” Foxconn said in a statement.

A source familiar with the situation said the plant is not a major supplier of Apple products, and the company was able to shift production to other facilities.

“We do not see an impact on iPhones,” the person said.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

