TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, closed higher on Monday, while parallel market, Nomu, was down.

At the closing bell on Monday, TASI was up 0.60 percent to reach 13,543. Nomu slid 1.30 percent at 23,521.

Bank Albilad rose 7.00 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Banque Saudi Fransi which was up 5.56 percent.

Wataniya Insurance Co. was down 9.95 percent to lead the fallers. Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. had also slid 9.90 percent by the closing bell.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank soared 2.96 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank was up 2.11 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.23 percent at the end of today's trading session.

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co., rose 0.59 percent.

Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's decline.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $101.8 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $97.47 a barrel.