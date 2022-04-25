You are here

  • Home
  • TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/493j5

Updated 25 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 
Updated 25 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, closed higher on Monday, while parallel market, Nomu, was down. 

At the closing bell on Monday, TASI was up 0.60 percent to reach 13,543. Nomu slid 1.30 percent at 23,521. 

Bank Albilad rose 7.00 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Banque Saudi Fransi which was up 5.56 percent. 

Wataniya Insurance Co. was down 9.95 percent to lead the fallers. Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. had also slid 9.90 percent by the closing bell. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank soared 2.96 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank was up 2.11 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.23 percent at the end of today's trading session.

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co., rose 0.59 percent.

Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's decline.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $101.8 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $97.47 a barrel. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Business & Economy
Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Business & Economy
Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 

Saudi agtech startup Red Sea Farms raises $18.5 mln

Saudi agtech startup Red Sea Farms raises $18.5 mln
Updated 25 April 2022
Reuters

Saudi agtech startup Red Sea Farms raises $18.5 mln

Saudi agtech startup Red Sea Farms raises $18.5 mln
Updated 25 April 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's agriculture technology startup Red Sea Farms said on Monday it had raised an additional $18.5 million to help expand its fresh produce line and also to sell its technology to users in harsh, water scarce environments.

The funding was raised from Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed, The Savola Group, KAUST Innovation Fund and OlsonUbben, the company said.

Red Sea Farms, established in 2018, grows fresh produce such as cucumbers in environmentally-controlled, enclosed farms that primarily use saltwater to cool greenhouses and irrigate crops.

Snack tomatoes and snack peppers are also grown in Saudi Arabia, where the company expects to have 30 hectares of greenhouse space operational by the end of the year.

Red Sea Farms said it planned to start selling a bolt-on climate chamber version of its technology that can be used with existing and new greenhouse structures by the fourth quarter.

The company has raised $36.5 million to date.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KAUST fund Investment

Dubai issues 18,013 e-Trader licenses in five years

Dubai issues 18,013 e-Trader licenses in five years
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Dubai issues 18,013 e-Trader licenses in five years

Dubai issues 18,013 e-Trader licenses in five years
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai issued 18,013 e-Trader licenses between March 2017 and March 31, 2022, said a government report.

A statement issued by the government of Dubai said that the growth in the number of e-Trader license issuances reflects the emergence of e-commerce as an important economic activity in the emirate.

Of the total licenses issued, 13,671 are professional, while 4,342 are commercial licenses.

In the first quarter of 2022, Dubai issued 1,605 e-Trader licenses.

In Dubai, an e-Trader license allows freelancers and startups to conduct business activities online and across social networking accounts.

With an e-Trader license, the licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100 percent Emirati and legal liability falls under the license holder. 

Topics: Dubai UAE ecommerce

Umrah resumption boosts sales of clothing and textile retailer Thob Al Aseel: CEO

Umrah resumption boosts sales of clothing and textile retailer Thob Al Aseel: CEO
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Umrah resumption boosts sales of clothing and textile retailer Thob Al Aseel: CEO

Umrah resumption boosts sales of clothing and textile retailer Thob Al Aseel: CEO
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow Umrah with full capacity led to a profitable first quarter for wholesale and retail clothing and textile firm Thob Al Aseel Co., CEO Ahmed Al-Sultan, told Argaam.  

The Riyadh-based business recorded a profit growth of 36 percent to SR19 million ($5 million), against SR14 million in the same quarter a year earlier, after its sales rose by 34 percent year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

Al-Sultan added Umrah activity is a key driver of sales, noting that the increase of non-local Umrah performers propelled recovery in sales from the Western region.

The executive expects the positive performance to sustain over the coming period, buoyed by client incentives and programs, in addition to better business conditions. 

 

Topics: Umrah Thob Al Aseel

Related

Pilgrims flock to the Grand Mosque to perform Umrah, Tawaf, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder to offer prayers as the government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after two years. (File photo)
Saudi Arabia
Umrah package prices soar, tour operators double rates amid Ramadan rush

Saudi Ma’aden gets CMA approval to double capital by issuing bonus shares

Saudi Ma’aden gets CMA approval to double capital by issuing bonus shares
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ma’aden gets CMA approval to double capital by issuing bonus shares

Saudi Ma’aden gets CMA approval to double capital by issuing bonus shares
Updated 25 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., the Gulf’s largest miner, which is known as Ma'aden has got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to double its capital by issuing bonus shares.

The Riyadh-based firm will boost its capital from SR12.3 billion ($3.3 billion) to SR24.6 billion, whereby shareholders will get one bonus share for every existing share, CMA said in a statement.

The firm plans to finance the capital expansion from its share premium account and retained earnings.

The transaction will increase the number of outstanding shares from 1.23 billion to 2.46 billion.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Investment funds Capital

Egypt In-Focus — Deal with UAE’s Masdar to produce green hydrogen; Draft budget revealed

Egypt In-Focus — Deal with UAE’s Masdar to produce green hydrogen; Draft budget revealed
Updated 25 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Egypt In-Focus — Deal with UAE’s Masdar to produce green hydrogen; Draft budget revealed

Egypt In-Focus — Deal with UAE’s Masdar to produce green hydrogen; Draft budget revealed
Updated 25 April 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Egypt has signed agreements with the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, also known as Masdar, to assemble hydrogen plants in the Suez and Mediterranean regions with the aim of producing 480,000 tons of green hydrogen annually by the year 2030.

The country's draft budget that was sent to the Financial Affairs Committee showed an increase in the subsidies, grants and social programs fund by 13.6 percent from 2021/22 to 2022/23 which was greatly attributed to the war in the Eastern region, as stated in a report by the Ministry of Finance. 

Green energy development 

Egypt reinforced its recent go-green vision by signing two memoranda of understanding to assemble hydrogen plants across the Suez Canal Economic Zone and on its Mediterranean coast, according to a cabinet statement.

These were signed with Masdar, and the Hassan Allam Properties company in a ceremony where Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and other government officials were present.

Both companies are said to have formed a consortium aiming to develop 480,000 tons of green hydrogen annually by the year 2030.

Egypt's sign up is part of the country's effort to cultivate its green energy investment market, by promoting internal and external engagement, added the statement.

In an effort to locally produce clean-burning fuel, the country has been reviewing multiple offers from abroad regarding green hydrogen production in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

Egypt is also in the process of turning its Suez Canal into a ‘green route’ before hosting the 2022 UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change in November. 

Finance 

Egypt’s 2022/23 subsidies, grants and social programs fund grew by 13.6 percent from the previous year, largely in an attempt to alleviate the repercussions caused by the Ukraine war.

The draft was sent to the Financial Affairs Committee, after being voted on by Egypt’s House of Representatives on 17 April to be discussed in hearing sessions.

First round figures show that the 2022/23 budgetary allocations to grants, subsidies and social protection programs amounted to 356 billion Egyptian pounds ($19.17 billion) compared to 321.3 billion Egyptian pounds, as seen in a report by the Ministry of Finance.

“This increase comes to protect the poor and limited income classes from the negative economic impact of the war in Ukraine,” said the report.

Since the world’s largest wheat importer relies on half of its imports from Ukraine and Russia, the global rise in wheat and oil costs adds financial pressure on Egypt’s new budget.

“The significant increase in subsidies to fuels and basic supply commodities [is attributed to] to the necessity of covering any expected hikes in prices of global wheat and oil prices.” Yasser Omar, deputy chairman of the House’s Budget Committee, told reporters.

Topics: Egypt economy

Related

Egypt’s economy to improve on Gulf support, currency devaluation: Fitch director
Business & Economy
Egypt’s economy to improve on Gulf support, currency devaluation: Fitch director

Latest updates

Yemen’s Houthi militia announces release of crew of Emirati ship Rawabi
Yemen’s Houthi militia announces release of crew of Emirati ship Rawabi
TikTok awash with fake videos about Ukraine war, investigation finds
Video-sharing app TikTok is struggling to stem the flow of misleading information associated with the Ukraine-Russia war. (Shutterstock/Reuters)
Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai
Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai
Jordan’s king agreed with US Biden on need to defuse Jerusalem tension — state media
Jordan’s king agreed with US Biden on need to defuse Jerusalem tension — state media
Standard & Poor’s assigns Tawuniya an ‘A-’ rating with stable outlook
Abdulaziz H. Al-Boug, Tawuniya’s CEO. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.