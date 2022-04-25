You are here

  • Home
  • Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources

Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources

Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources
Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gk9z

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources

Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources
  • Twitter has not been able to secure so far a ‘go-shop’ provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids once the deal is signed
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Twitter Inc. is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the chief executive of Tesla Inc. has called his “best and final” offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said.


Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.


Musk, the world’s richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.


Twitter has not been able to secure so far a ‘go-shop’ provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids once the deal is signed, the sources said.

Still, Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee, the sources added.


The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


Twitter shares were up 4.5 percent in pre-market trading in New York on Monday at $51.15.


Musk has said Twitter needs to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for free speech.


The deal would come just four days after Musk unveiled a financing package to back the acquisition.

This led Twitter’s board to take the deal more seriously and many shareholders to ask the company not to let the opportunity for a deal to slip away, Reuters reported on Sunday.


The sale would represent an admission by Twitter that its new chief executive Parag Agrawal, who took the helm in November, is not making enough traction in making the company more profitable, despite being on track to meet ambitious financial goals the company set for 2023.

Twitter’s shares were trading higher than Musk’s offer price as recently as November.


Musk’s negotiating tactics — making one offer and sticking with it — resembles how another billionaire, Warren Buffett, negotiates acquisitions.

Musk did not provide any financing details when he first disclosed his offer for Twitter, making the market skeptical about its prospects. 

Topics: economy Twitter musk Big Tech

Related

Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Business & Economy
Elon Musk says Twitter board members will not get salaries
Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk: sources
Business & Economy
Twitter, under shareholder pressure, begins deal talks with Musk: sources

King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 

King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 

King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port has become the world’s second fastest growing port for the second time in four years, as it improved its ranking by 10 positions, according to Alphaliner, a maritime transport data solution provider.

The Kingdom’s newest port facility has jumped 10 places, from 83rd to 73rd, in Alphaliner’s list of the 100 largest container ports in the world in 2021. 

“Having been ranked the world’s second growing port for the second time, a recognition we first received in 2018, is a testament to our foresight, steadfastness and dedication to enhancing our operational capabilities on every level,” CEO Jay New said in a statement.

King Abdullah Port is the second to the Mexican Port of Lazaro Cardenas. 

Its throughput has increased by 30.6 percent during the year 2021, to reach 2.81 million twenty-foot equivalent units or TEU, up from 2.15 million in 2020.

Owned by the Ports Development Co., King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector, according to a statement. 

It was ranked as the world’s second-most efficient port by The World Bank in 2020.

Topics: saudi port ranking

Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 

Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 
Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 

Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 
Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Japanese IT services company Fujitsu is selling its scanner business to office equipment maker Ricoh for 80 billion yen ($625 million), as it shifts its focus to software development, Nikkei Asia reported. 

Fujitsu will sell an 80 percent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ishikawa-based PFU, a major business scanner manufacturer.

Ricoh plans to build a service combining office equipment and image data processing by incorporating PFU's products.

The two companies aim to make a formal decision on the deal by the end of the month.

They will also consider collaborating on the digitization of office processes.

The office equipment market continues to shrink due to companies going paperless, according to Nikkei Asia. 

Global shipments of copy machines and multifunction printers came to 649.1 billion yen last year, down about 30 percent from five years earlier, according to the Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association. 

Topics: sanner sell Japan

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 
Updated 18 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 

TASI up, Nomu down; Insurance companies slide; bank shares rise: Closing bell 
Updated 18 min 18 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, closed higher on Monday, while parallel market, Nomu, was down. 

At the closing bell on Monday, TASI was up 0.60 percent to reach 13,543. Nomu slid 1.30 percent at 23,521. 

Bank Albilad rose 7.00 percent to lead the gainers, followed by Banque Saudi Fransi which was up 5.56 percent. 

Wataniya Insurance Co. was down 9.95 percent to lead the fallers. Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. had also slid 9.90 percent by the closing bell. 

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank soared 2.96 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank was up 2.11 percent. 

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was down 0.23 percent at the end of today's trading session.

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co., rose 0.59 percent.

Oil prices fell on Monday, extending last week's decline.

As of 3.40 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $101.8 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $97.47 a barrel. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

Related

Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Business & Economy
Real estate is 2nd contributing sector to Saudi GDP, housing minister says
Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 
Business & Economy
Saudi real GDP expected to grow by 7.4% in 2022, Ministry of Finance forecasts 

SAMA to launch 4 new payment services in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah

SAMA to launch 4 new payment services in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah
Updated 23 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA to launch 4 new payment services in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah

SAMA to launch 4 new payment services in 2022: Al-Eqtisadiah
Updated 23 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, is planning to launch the second phase of the instant payment system Sarie later this year, Al-Eqtisadiah reported on Monday. 

The second phase will include four main services: Payment request service, account verification service, bundled payment service and one that enables the participation of financial technology companies in Sarie. 

The step seeks to stimulate the financial sector of the Kingdom. 

Through the instant payment system Sarie, SAMA was able to raise the share of electronic payments to individuals in the retail sector. 

The share of non-cash transactions increased to 57 percent for the year 2021 of the total payment transactions in the Kingdom, exceeding the target percentage, which was set at 55 percent. 

Topics: SAMA payment Saudi

Saudi firm Astra Industrial’s steel subsidiary sells stake in Iraqi unit in $195m deal

Saudi firm Astra Industrial’s steel subsidiary sells stake in Iraqi unit in $195m deal
Updated 39 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi firm Astra Industrial’s steel subsidiary sells stake in Iraqi unit in $195m deal

Saudi firm Astra Industrial’s steel subsidiary sells stake in Iraqi unit in $195m deal
Updated 39 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Astra Industrial Group’s Al Tanmiya Steel has sold its stake in its fully-owned Iraqi unit Al Anmaa for Construction Materials Production in a SR731 million ($195 million) deal.

The transaction was concluded with Alghad Almutkamel for General Trading and Iron and Steel Metallic Industries on Apr. 24, upon completion of the preset conditions, according to a bourse filing.

These included getting the required approvals, securing the necessary funding in Iraq, and settling loans owed by Al Tanmiya to Al Anmaa.

In addition, the shares have been fully transferred and registered in the buyer’s name.

Jordan-based Al Tanmiya, in which Astra Industrial holds a 65 percent stake, will use the proceeds to fund the company’s operations and growth plans.

Topics: Steel Saudi Iraq takeover

Latest updates

Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources
Twitter set to accept Musk’s $43bn offer: sources
King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 
King Abdullah Port records second fastest growth to climb 10 positions in world rankings 
Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 
Fujitsu to sell scanner business to Ricoh for $625m 
Eddie Howe looking for more goals as Newcastle renaissance gathers pace
While Bruno Guimaraes (pictured) and Allan Saint-Maximin have chipped in with four and five goals respectively, Howe knows that to take the next step up, United need goals up top. (Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.