Ramadan Recipes: Cinnamon and Sesame Swirls

  There are other variations like red velvet cinnamon buns and carrot cake-inspired rolls, and the list goes on
Cinnamon rolls are a sweet pastry that is popular as a breakfast food but can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
It is said that the birthplace of cinnamon rolls is Sweden and was first called “kanelbulle” which translates to cinnamon bun.
The Swedish are so serious about this pastry that they even celebrate National Cinnamon Bun Day or “Kanelbullens Dag” on Oct. 4.
Cinnamon rolls are made with slight alterations in different parts of the world.
The American cinnamon rolls are heavier and are baked together in a tray. In Sweden, however, they are lighter and contain spices like cardamom.
These days people are getting more creative with their fillings, with recipes including different berries and fruits instead of the classic cinnamon and brown sugar mixture.
There are also other variations like red velvet cinnamon buns and carrot cake-inspired rolls, and the list goes on.
Today’s recipe, cinnamon and sesame swirls, is another spin on the classic cinnamon buns — but with an Arab twist.
For the dough of the rolls, you will need 300 grams of flour, 150 milliliters of milk, 5 tablespoons of clarified butter, 2 tablespoons of water, 1 egg, 2 teaspoons of yeast, and 1 teaspoon of sugar.
Mix all the wet ingredients in a large bowl and set aside for 10 minutes allowing the yeast to activate. Add the flour and salt to the activated yeast mixture and knead the dough until well incorporated and soft. Cover the dough with a tea towel and set aside to proof for an hour.
For the filling mix 125 grams of tahini, 150 grams of caster sugar, 1.5 tablespoons of sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon of cinnamon, and a quarter teaspoon of salt in a bowl and mix thoroughly.
Here the classic ingredient to hold the mixture together would be butter but tahini brings a unique taste to it.
After the dough is proofed, roll it out on a clean and well-floured surface. During this step make sure that the dough is being rolled in a rectangular shape until it is 1 centimeter in thickness. Spread the filling evenly.
Start rolling the dough with the help of your fingers. Once it is turned into a log, cut it into 2.5-centimeter sections with a string of floss or a knife. Place your buns in a buttered tray and cover again to proof for 20 to 30 minutes.
Brush the tops of the rolls with an egg and sugar glaze and place it in the oven for 25 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius. Serve warm and enjoy!

LONDON: If you haven’t been the most health-conscious person during Ramadan, don’t fret as we still have approximately one week left of fasting until the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, meaning there’s still time to incorporate healthy habits into your daily routine.

Exercise

If you’re fasting during Ramadan, I wouldn’t advise setting new fitness goals, rather concentrate on overall health and maintenance. During Ramadan, many people have varying working hours and lifestyles, so it’s crucial to choose a time to exercise that works for you. I have found that training two hours after iftar is best because you’ll have fully digested your food and should feel energized by this time.

Diet

For good health and endurance, planning and knowing what to eat during non-fasting hours is critical. You should devote your time to consuming healthy, nutrient-dense, and minimally processed foods with an emphasis on protein to avoid muscle atrophy. Make sure you eat plenty of vegetables (green and leafy where possible) and high-protein foods like fish, chicken, turkey or steak. When your fast is set to begin in the very early hours, low glycemic carbohydrates such as oats, wholemeal pasta or brown rice as opposed to white are ideal and will help you feel fuller for longer.

Sleep

Getting enough sleep during Ramadan is of great importance for recovery and energy. Depending on your schedule and working week many may have a differing routine and find their quality of sleep has decreased. There are many ways to improve this aspect of your health. Putting away phones and laptops or any other screen will help, as the blue light from these devices confuses the body into thinking it’s still daytime. Also, making sure your room is dark while you wind down is important as this will increase the production of the hormone melatonin which helps regulate sleep. Keeping your room cool is also important, being too hot can cause night sweats that give you a poor quality of sleep. Being too cold is also not ideal as it forces your body to expend more energy to keep you warm. The ideal temperature for sleeping is between 16 and 19 degrees centigrade.

H20

Make sure you drink enough water and limit yourself to only this form of liquid during your non-fasting hours if possible. Coffee, tea and sugary drinks will only dehydrate you, so best to steer clear of them if you want to stay hydrated. It’s actually pretty tough to drink enough water during your non-fasting hours to compensate for fasting hours, so keep a bottle handy at all times.

 

  High demand for global meals forces home-based businesses to perfect their dishes
RIYADH: Ramadan iftars in Saudi Arabia are no longer limited to traditional food and drinks and are expanding to include cuisines from all over the world.

While one cook from a home-based business said that high demand for global meals forced her to perfect their preparation, another believed that preparing these dishes helped people to recognize the cultures of diverse communities.

The Ramadan table in Saudi Arabia is witnessing an increasing presence of the dishes that many countries around the world are famous for. (Supplied)

Haifa Thayed, a cook from a home-based business in Khafji, told Arab News: “Pizza is my favorite food. It is one of the (most) important dishes that I am looking forward to eating at Ramadan iftar. It is a must during Ramadan, whether the pizza is round, triangle-shaped, or shaped like a small circle.

“There are non-traditional dishes which I'm perfect at preparing, especially adjaruli, a Georgian dish I learned to prepare while working with my nephew who runs a travel company in Tbilisi.”

When I was in the United States studying I lived with a Japanese roommate for over two years and she taught me everything I needed to know about the culture and the food. A lot of seafood I associate with the summertime.

Najd Alruwaili, Resident of Riyadh

The dish is made of dough in the shape of an oval. It is hollow in the middle and has various cheese toppings, including salty cheese. It is baked until the dough resembles a pie.

She said that, after the adjaruli was thoroughly cooked, egg yolk and a piece of butter could also be placed on top of the cheese in the center.

The Ramadan table in Saudi Arabia is witnessing an increasing presence of the dishes that many countries around the world are famous for. (Supplied)

This dish is eaten by taking a piece of the pie and mixing the cheese with raw egg yolk. But it is not suitable for a suhoor because it is salty and makes one thirsty while fasting.

So her favorite suhoor dish is pasta with vegetables and mushrooms, vegetables and chicken, or chicken caesar salad because it is a rich dish that fills her up.

Thayed mastered many dishes while studying in the US city of San Diego several years ago, including apple pie, broast chicken, and quesadillas.

“Each dish has a distinct flavor that differs from our traditional dishes. My family adores the way I prepare these dishes and always requests that I prepare these dishes for them. I've gotten more inventive with my preparation methods.”

Normally, Norah Hamid prefers tacos, burgers, and cookies. But, during Ramadan, she prefers spaghetti, Lebanese kibbeh, and Indian biryani. She also makes brownies every now and then.

The Ramadan table in Saudi Arabia is witnessing an increasing presence of the dishes that many countries around the world are famous for. (Supplied)

Madinah native Abdullah Alradadi, 23, said the Saudi dish of kabsa was a major part of the Ramadan food that he and his friends ate during the month of fasting. But Italian was his go-to cuisine when not eating traditional food.

“My favorite international foods to eat during the month of Ramadan are pizza and pasta. They are very easy and quick to make for suhoor. I initially learned how to make these dishes in Riyadh. There were so many international restaurants opening up so I fell in love with the dishes and learned how to make them.”

With so many international restaurants opening up and expanding across the Kingdom, Saudis are incorporating diverse cuisines into their daily dining.

“I know that pizza and pasta, especially fettuccine Alfredo, are very popular dishes in Italy,” he said.

Hamid has learned how to make Chinese-style noodles. A four-person meal requires a sliced large onion, two cubed chicken breasts, carrots, chopped garlic and ginger, soy sauce, noodles, and bell peppers.

The Ramadan table in Saudi Arabia is witnessing an increasing presence of the dishes that many countries around the world are famous for. (Supplied)

She cooks the noodles for 10 minutes, or according to the package instructions. The chicken is cooked in another pan, removed once it is done, and she adds the onion, garlic, ginger, butter, and tomato paste.

The remaining ingredients are then added, along with a mixture of starch and cold water to thicken.

“After that, add the boiled pasta and a dash of soy sauce. Allow to cook for 10 minutes."

Her favorite suhoor meal is biryani, and her favorite iftar meal is Egyptian koshary. She tried koshary for the first time after an Egyptian friend recommended it to her, and she had her first taste of biryani at an Indian restaurant. She learned how to cook these meals by practicing and watching videos online.

Those who live in Riyadh describe her preparation of international dishes as very good, and she believes that preparing them allows her to learn about the cultures of various communities around the world.

Najd Alruwaili, who is 27 and lives in Riyadh, said she was initially exposed to international cuisines when she was completing her studies abroad.

“When I was in the United States studying I lived with a Japanese roommate for over two years and she taught me everything I needed to know about the culture and the food,” Alruwaili said. “My cravings have no seasons.”

During the month of Ramadan, as the weather begins to get hotter and the summer approaches, Alruwaili begins to crave seafood.

“A lot of seafood I associate with the summertime. During this time I crave sushi and seafood over traditional dishes. I became very eager to eat Japanese food and I became a fan of it.”

 

What We Are Eating Today: Anoosh

Deema al-KhuDair

We love a good gathering of family and friends here in the Kingdom, and delicious treats and coffee are indispensable companions to such gatherings. anoosh, a Saudi gourmet sweet shop established in 2003 with boutiques in seven cities across the Kingdom, has been
a part of many of my special occasions.

Whenever i have guests over, i make sure to order anoosh’s arabic coffee thermos along with their caramel ghuraiba and mixed ma’amoul plate, which comes with 34 cookie pieces that pair perfectly with the coffee.

My aunt invited me for iftar recently, and i decided to gift her one of the ramadan offerings the sweet shop has made especially for the holy month. I chose the petite box with 80 chocolates and an arabic coffee thermos. Gifts like these have made for very special moments this Ramadan.

Personally, I am a fan of their chocolate chip cookies. Their dough is unmatchable — soft in the center and satisfyingly chewy at the edges.

Anoosh has a luxurious and wide variety of sweet boxes, filled with delights such as caramelized pecan biscuits, wafer rolls, rocky bites, Belgian chocolate, toffee bites and salted caramels, variously available in small and large boxes.

With Eid al-Fitr coming up, the sweet shop is offering chocolate plates for the occasion. For orders or more details, visit their website www.anoosh.sa.

  The earliest record of manakeesh was found in a recipe cookbook from the 10th century
Manakeesh is a Lebanese dish that can be roughly described as an Arab pizza. It is made by flattening the dough and adding a delicious variety of toppings.

The name comes from the Arabic word “Manqushah,” which means carving or stamping. The Manakeesh got this name because flattening out the dough is done by fingers which leaves little dents on the surface.

They are an absolute staple in Arab countries and the toppings can range from minced lamb to labneh and za’atar.

The earliest record of manakeesh was found in a recipe cookbook from the 10th century.

But unlike how many other traditional recipes evolve with time, manakeesh has managed to remain the same throughout the passing of the centuries.

The recipe in the ancient cookbook mentions the use of flatbreads, thyme and olive oil, which remain the main ingredients to this day.

According to the blog Al-Deewan Bakery, the tradition started in the biblical era, when women would bake the dough in the morning in a communal oven and use different toppings on little portions of dough to feed their family.

It is cost-effective and easy to make. Today’s recipe is a classic manakeesh za’atar.

To make the dough for the manakeesh, you will need 500 g of flour, ½ cup of milk, 2 ½ tbsp of oil, 1 tbsp of instant yeast, 1 tsp of sugar and ½ tbsp of salt.

Combine all the ingredients together and knead the dough for about 10 minutes. Cover the dough with a tea towel and let it proof for 1.5 hours.

Mix ¾ cup of za’atar with ¼ cup olive in a bowl and set aside. Preheat the oven to 220 degrees Celsius.

Once the dough has proofed, make smalls into your desired size and flatten the dough with a rolling pin, or if you want to opt for a more traditional approach, you can flatten it with your hands.

Spread za’atar and olive oil mixture on the rolled-out dough and bake for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot and enjoy.

  Caffeine boosts concentration by increasing levels of certain neurotransmitters and hormones so quitting and cutting back on it can cause difficulty focusing on a specific task
JEDDAH: On fasting days, people say that the most difficult part of refraining from eating and drinking is not having their daily cup of coffee. Here, experts share their opinion on how to deal with the effects of withdrawal during the holy month.

Dr. Rowaidah Idris, a nutritionist, discussed with Arab News the symptoms and how to manage them.

“Coffee acts as a stimulant in the body and not consuming it can lead to feelings of anxiety, tiredness and drowsiness,” she said.

Caffeine also boosts concentration by increasing levels of certain neurotransmitters and hormones so quitting and cutting back on it can cause difficulty focusing on a specific task.

Idris said that the ideal situation was to start reducing caffeine intake a month before Ramadan. “However if you haven’t done that, drinking enough water between iftar time and sahoor, good-quality sleep, reducing sugar intake and avoiding fatty meals can help greatly.”

FASTFACT

Caffeine also boosts concentration by increasing levels of certain neurotrans-mitters and hormones so quitting and cutting back on it can cause difficulty focusing on a specific task.

Anjali Chawla, a 35-year-old nutritionist, also had an interesting take on how to deal with the symptoms. She told Arab News: “Exercise is key while you are cutting back on caffeine, a sweaty workout releases adrenaline just like coffee does and will leave you feeling alert.”

Deep breathing is also a technique Chawla recommends to her clients as that helps with caffeine withdrawal. “Deep breathing allows your muscles to relax and that helps with battling with irritability.”

Some nutritionists advise having coffee during or right after iftar. Chawla said: “Having coffee later in the night or during sahoor will drag you with insomnia and dehydration that will be challenging during the fast.”

Both nutritionists suggested that not just for Ramadan but in the coming months people should practice cutting back on caffeine as too much of it can cause a variety of side-effects — both mental and physical.

Amirah Khalid, a 20-year-old student and an avid coffee drinker, shared her own experience with Arab News. “As I started drinking more and more coffee, Ramadan started to be more difficult; last Ramadan I couldn’t focus on anything because of the severe headaches,” she said.

To avoid last year’s experience, this Ramadan Khalid began to limit her coffee intake a few days before Ramadan, replacing one of her cups of coffee with tea.

“I still have coffee right after iftar but it isn’t as bad as before . . . as much as I love coffee I realized that I needed to cut back as it was making my performance worse at university too.”

