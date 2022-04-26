Ramadan Recipes: Cinnamon and Sesame Swirls

Cinnamon rolls are a sweet pastry that is popular as a breakfast food but can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
It is said that the birthplace of cinnamon rolls is Sweden and was first called “kanelbulle” which translates to cinnamon bun.
The Swedish are so serious about this pastry that they even celebrate National Cinnamon Bun Day or “Kanelbullens Dag” on Oct. 4.
Cinnamon rolls are made with slight alterations in different parts of the world.
The American cinnamon rolls are heavier and are baked together in a tray. In Sweden, however, they are lighter and contain spices like cardamom.
These days people are getting more creative with their fillings, with recipes including different berries and fruits instead of the classic cinnamon and brown sugar mixture.
There are also other variations like red velvet cinnamon buns and carrot cake-inspired rolls, and the list goes on.
Today’s recipe, cinnamon and sesame swirls, is another spin on the classic cinnamon buns — but with an Arab twist.
For the dough of the rolls, you will need 300 grams of flour, 150 milliliters of milk, 5 tablespoons of clarified butter, 2 tablespoons of water, 1 egg, 2 teaspoons of yeast, and 1 teaspoon of sugar.
Mix all the wet ingredients in a large bowl and set aside for 10 minutes allowing the yeast to activate. Add the flour and salt to the activated yeast mixture and knead the dough until well incorporated and soft. Cover the dough with a tea towel and set aside to proof for an hour.
For the filling mix 125 grams of tahini, 150 grams of caster sugar, 1.5 tablespoons of sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon of cinnamon, and a quarter teaspoon of salt in a bowl and mix thoroughly.
Here the classic ingredient to hold the mixture together would be butter but tahini brings a unique taste to it.
After the dough is proofed, roll it out on a clean and well-floured surface. During this step make sure that the dough is being rolled in a rectangular shape until it is 1 centimeter in thickness. Spread the filling evenly.
Start rolling the dough with the help of your fingers. Once it is turned into a log, cut it into 2.5-centimeter sections with a string of floss or a knife. Place your buns in a buttered tray and cover again to proof for 20 to 30 minutes.
Brush the tops of the rolls with an egg and sugar glaze and place it in the oven for 25 minutes at 160 degrees Celsius. Serve warm and enjoy!
