Senegal, Comoros, Ivory Coast and Chad leaders arrive in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The presidents of Senegal and the Comoros arrived in the western Saudi city of Madinah on Monday to visit and pray in the Prophet’s Mosque, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Senegalese President Macky Sall and Comorian President Azali Assoumani
arrived separately at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, where they were received by Madinah Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman.
Sall departed the Kingdom later on Monday, after he performed the Muslim rituals of Umrah.
Meanwhile, Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara and President of the Transitional Military Council of Chad Mahamat Idriss Deby also arrived in Jeddah and held talks with a number of Saudi officials.
The Grand Mosque’s volunteers — a culture loved by Saudis
‘Volunteer work is honorable and constitutes a main pillar of the society’
Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recently announced that thousands of volunteers are working at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.
The areas in which those volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). The volunteers were recruited through the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s national platform for volunteer work.
This came at a time when the Saudi Red Crescent announced that 1,728 of its personnel, including doctors, specialists and medics, will be volunteering at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan. They efficiently provided the Grand Mosque’s visitors with emergency care services through 18 main emergency care stations, along with additional sub-stations that covered the remaining parts of the mosque.
NUMBER
20,736
So far 20,736 volunteering hours were recorded, while volunteers responded to 1,650 cases of sickness. However, most of the cases that they responded to were mild ones caused by exhaustion.
The Red Crescent volunteers are stationed alongside the main emergency care teams in the Grand Mosque’s Mataf area, Al-Masaa area, first and second floors, squares and corridors.
Some cases are transported to the Grand Mosque’s clinics, while the majority of those seeking emergency care are treated on-site.
These efforts are a continuation of the volunteer work that started many years ago at the Grand Mosque. The volunteers increase their presence at the Grand Mosque to help distribute iftar meals to pilgrims and worshippers in cooperation with the authorities.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is increasing the number of volunteer opportunities available every year to reach 1 million volunteers in 2030, which is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its objectives.
Dr. Mustafa Jameel Baljoon, Director-general of the Red Crescent in Makkah region
Dr. Mustafa Jameel Baljoon, director-general of the Red Crescent in Makkah Region, stressed the importance of volunteer work.
He told Arab News: “It promotes the sense of responsibility among our young men and women as volunteer work strengthens the sense of belonging to the society and lets our youth feel how important it is to participate and help build the homeland and serve the Grand Mosque’s visitors, which reflects positively on capacity building.”
Ehsan Hawsawi, a volunteer with the l2jlkyawatan (For the Homeland) team, said that “volunteer work is honorable and constitutes a main pillar of the society, especially during Ramadan, which embodies the values of giving, solidarity and cooperation.”
“It aims to leave a great impact in the hearts of the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, teach the generations the dimensions of this work along with its interactive and cultural values, and incorporate the concepts of innovation and diversity in religious, cultural, social, health and tourism-related volunteer work,” she said.
Abeer Fakirah, leader of Hur Makkah Volunteer Team, said: “We continue to give in the country of good deeds. Humans, by nature, cannot live alone. They need to be a part of a society and with a group of people, whether at home, place of study or place of work. This is the case because the social characteristics are among the human traits. Common sense always calls on humans to do good and indefinitely put evil aside.”
She said that volunteer work was considered one of the prominent sources of good deeds because it helped reflect a positive image of society, and revealed its prosperity and how much good morals were spread among its members.
“Hur Makkah Volunteer Team has contributed every year and this year to serving the visitors of Makkah’s Grand Mosque. It has helped provide first aid services and organizational services in support of some bodies that were entrusted with ensuring the safety and security of the mosque’s visitors,” she said.
Fakirah said that 30,000 pilgrims and visitors had benefitted from the team’s services, while the number of male and female service providers from the team reached 145 people. “This constitutes a very small portion of what our homeland deserves.”
Fakirah said that “our goal is to be rewarded by God for our good deeds until Makkah becomes the first city in the world.”
Saudi ambassador to Yemen meets with US counterparts
They stressed their support for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen and supervisor of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber met with Chargé d’Affairs of the US embassy in the Kingdom Martina Strong, and her counterpart from the US embassy in Yemen Cathy Westley.
During the meeting, both sides stressed their support of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, which was sworn in on Tuesday in the southern port city of Aden, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The swearing-in took place before the parliament in a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors and the US and UN envoys to Yemen, SABA news agency said.
The Saudi and US ambassadors discussed joint efforts to ensure the current truce, which includes a cease-fire in Yemen and the start of the political process, successfully holds.
The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years. It came amid concerted international and regional efforts to find a settlement to the conflict that devastated the Arab World’s poorest country and pushed it to the brink of famine. (With AP)
Visitors to The Groves during Riyadh Season would have seen an emphasis on outdoor spaces with fireplaces to keep people warm in the winter, with many artists playing live music
Updated 14 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: With a vibrant mix of modern and traditional decor and music from around the region, The Groves in Riyadh is welcoming visitors to experience Ramadan vibes.
The Groves is set in the Diplomatic Quarter’s Al-Khuzama Park, a famous green space in Riyadh at Wadi Hanifah, and is one of the 14 zones of Riyadh Season.
It fuses entertainment with hospitality, together with an indoor and outdoor experience, to put a smile on people’s faces.
Owner Siham Hassanain said people were visiting The Groves to enjoy the special Ramadan experience they had missed out on for the past two years.
FASTFACT
The Groves in Ramadan is not restricted to dining, entertainment, and hospitality. There is a “fashion passion” zone where people can shop for exclusive collections from sought-after local and international designers.
“We have been deprived of gathering and living (our) Ramadan moments with our loved ones for two years because of the pandemic. Today, people want to go out and see other people and gather, whether with friends, family or for a business breakfast,” she told Arab News.
Visitors to The Groves during Riyadh Season would have seen an emphasis on outdoor spaces with fireplaces to keep people warm in the winter, with many artists playing live music.
However, in Ramadan, the place has been covered up to become more of an indoor experience because of the heat of spring.
Upon entering, visitors can see Saudi coffee being poured. The heady aroma of bukhoor wafts through the space and the sound of a stream can be heard.
Hassanain made sure that everyone walking into The Groves could indulge all of their senses.
“It’s a whole experience here. When you come to have iftar, there are two tents. The first one is the first iftar zone where the visitor can sit and break their fast with Saudi coffee, dates, and yogurt. It’s in our Saudi culture to break the fast with coffee and dates.
“Then they can go to pray and come to the second iftar tent, which is for the buffet and the performances.”
Hassanain said The Groves was a zone from Riyadh Season. But the General Entertainment Authority contacted her about extending it to cover Ramadan, making it the only zone with this privilege.
“You can't imagine the pride I had when the GEA contacted me and said that my zone is in demand, which was a joyful moment for me, and I always like to challenge myself.”
The challenge was how to transform the theme from Riyadh Season to Ramadan. Hassanain said it was a daunting moment as the team only had 12 hours to change the vibe.
“On a regular day, The Groves opens at 4:00 p.m. But we came from 6:00 a.m. to shift the theme and the construction to build Ramadan indoor tents, changing the menus to oriental and Arabic mixed with international cuisine that fits with the vibes of Ramadan, and installing AC. It was a lot of work because at 3:00 p.m. we had to stop the construction before people came. But we did it.”
The makeover also led to changes in the app because, unlike the other zones in Riyadh Season, The Groves has a standalone app that lets people make a booking and pay for the ticket online.
It also has a spa where people can unwind and get pampered after iftar.
A strategic partnership aims to make Saudi Arabia a top global destination
Saudi Tourism Authority seeks to amplify tourism experience for travelers using Emirates’ global network
Emirates runs 53 flights per week to its four Saudi gateways: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
Jumana Al-Tamimi
DUBAI: After taking the landmark step in 2019 to open its doors to international tourism as part of a strategy to diversify its economy, Saudi Arabia is now fast-tracking measures to streamline its air connectivity network, making it faster and cheaper to visit the Kingdom.
A recently signed agreement between the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and Emirates, one of the biggest commercial carriers in the world, promises to boost the number of international travelers opting to vacation in the Kingdom, while benefiting both economies.
A memorandum of understanding, signed by the two organizations in February, is expected to add further impetus to Saudi tourism infrastructure projects, from NEOM’s futuristic Trojena ski resort to the heritage trails of AlUla and the entertainment city of Qiddiya in Riyadh.
Describing Saudi Arabia as “one of our most important markets in the region,” Adil Al-Ghaith, Emirates’ senior vice president for commercial operations in the Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, said the deal will help the Kingdom realize its goal of becoming a top global destination.
“Saudi Arabia is undergoing a major transformation, which includes a pipeline of unique projects that will help position it as one of the world’s most attractive tourism destinations, and help tell its story to the world,” Al-Ghaith told Arab News.
“We’re already seeing interest among travelers who are eager to experience the Kingdom’s spectacular landscapes, hugely diverse sea and terrains, and rich culture and history.”
As part of the MoU, the STA and Emirates will work jointly to promote the Kingdom’s major attractions, with a view to making Saudi Arabia a key market in its global network of almost 130 routes.
The partners will also share data insights on traveler trends and booking behaviors, which will enable the STA to “finetune their strategies to effectively market the destination in key pockets around the globe,” said Al-Ghaith.
The Dubai-based airline already runs 53 flights per week to its four Saudi gateways, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.
Using its vast air connectivity network, Emirates will enhance inbound tourism in Saudi Arabia by tapping into new, previously underserved segments of the traveler market.
“The memorandum will enable us to reach over 120 destinations around the world and attract tourists from these destinations to various Saudi destinations,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and board member of the Saudi Tourism Authority, after the signing of the MoU.
Omar Akbar, a tourism expert and CEO of Zamzam.com, a B2B booking search engine that caters for Umrah pilgrims, believes the STA-Emirates deal will help pave the way for “important partnerships to achieve the goals and aspirations of the Saudi tourism ecosystem, which is in harmony with Vision 2030.”
The Vision 2030 reform agenda was launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil by bolstering a host of other industries, including tourism.
Historically, most of Saudi Arabia’s revenues in this regard have come from religious tourism. Almost 20 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP from non-oil sources in 2019 — amounting to some $12 billion — came from Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah.
The travel industry, including those agencies specifically serving religious tourists, were badly hit by the movement restrictions imposed by governments in 2020-21 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the easing of restrictions, the market appears to be improving.
“I am very much sure this sector will pick the traffic back to normal in no time,” Akbar told Arab News. Indeed, the number of Umrah pilgrims this year has been close to those of pre-pandemic times.
By 2030, the Kingdom wants tourism to contribute around 10 percent to its GDP, to attract 100 million annual visits to its major attractions (45 million domestic travelers and 55 million inbound tourists), and to create 1 million additional jobs.
The first big step toward achieving this goal came in 2019 when the Kingdom launched the Saudi eVisa, which made it much easier for foreign visitors to arrange travel documentation online.
“The eVisa facility has largely contributed to attracting many visitors and this has added value in achieving the growing number of visitors as an objective of Vision 2030,” said Akbar.
FASTFACTS
* The STA-Emirates MoU was signed on Feb. 17, 2022.
* The primary aim is to boost tourism into Saudi Arabia and attract travelers from across Emirates’ network.
* A secondary aim is to cultivate a supportive infrastructure for those journeying to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina.
To raise the number of visitors, the STA has orchestrated a global marketing campaign to promote the Kingdom’s latest luxury travel developments and its little-known heritage gems.
From advertising campaigns and trade shows to organizing trips for the global press, travel agents and social media influencers, the Kingdom is pulling out all the stops to improve visitor numbers.
“There is no other country in the world that is investing so much money now to showcase its attractions,” Daniel Ponzo, managing director of the Jeddah-based Zahid Travel Group, told Arab News.
Moreover, the STA has partnered with the tourism ministries of countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and Europe, among other regions, to establish a shared agenda in the promotion and preservation of heritage and culture.
Meanwhile, a raft of projects are underway across Saudi Arabia to provide the required accommodation, transport links and attractions “to make the destination one of the most beautiful in the world,” said Ponzo.
Perhaps chief among the Kingdom’s attractions is AlUla, a region in the northwest famous for its beautiful desert landscape as well as its historical, geological and geographical significance.
Upon completion in 2035, the project aims to create 38,000 new jobs, attract 2 million visitors a year, expand the area’s population to 130,000, contributing $32 billion to the Kingdom’s economy. Over $2 billion has already been invested in the project, and $3.2 billion is being spent on priority infrastructure.
There is also the new destination of NEOM, the Kingdom’s first smart city now taking shape on the Red Sea coast, where authorities intend to offer 45,000 rooms by 2030.
“And then there is one of the very extraordinary projects like the Red Sea Development,” said Ponzo. “By 2030, approximately 22 islands will be developed with 48 resorts. And, by 2023, five islands will be developed with 16 resorts with approximately 3,000 rooms.
“You can see huge developments. It is just amazing what is happening in Saudi Arabia, since 2018 and 2019, when the country decided to open its doors to tourism.”
By adding Saudi Arabia to the regional itineraries of travel agencies and expanding transport options, experts say the entire Gulf Cooperation Council area stands to benefit.
“I think it is a great idea, and the region as a whole is heading in the same direction,” said Akbar.
“With the anticipated connectivity between the GCC countries through different means of transportation, this shall foster and enable tourists to explore Middle Eastern culture in a short span of time.”
Incidentally, as part of its economic reforms, the Saudi government last year announced plans to become a global transportation and logistics hub by 2030, targeting passenger traffic of 330 million a year.
To this end, a new airline will be set up, to be based in Riyadh, while flag carrier Saudia will be based out of Jeddah under a transportation strategy that calls for the establishment of two hubs.
Saudi Arabia’s main aim is to increase the number of arrivals to the Kingdom, Mohammed Alkhuraisi, head of strategy at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, told Reuters recently. “We are not after the transit market.”
The general consensus is that Saudi Arabia’s opening up to the world has given the entire region a chance to reshape its international image and reap rich economic rewards.
“We can already see there are travelers interested in combining and visiting two or three countries in the region. The Dubai+ combination is very much requested,” said Ponzo.
“With the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, some of the travelers who will go to Qatar will combine Qatar and Saudi Arabia as a travel combination.”
Looking at the long-term picture, he said: “With Saudi Arabia now on the map of new destinations in the region to visit, probably on the bucket list of maybe millions of travelers, it will be a fantastic boost to the region.”
Saudis win three medals at international physics Olympiad
Success is a result of efforts between Mawhiba and Education Ministry
Updated 25 April 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: A Saudi team won three medals at an international physics Olympiad on Sunday.
Sadiq Al-Abbad from Riyadh won a silver medal, Jawad Al-Saif from the Eastern Province won a bronze medal, and Lama Al-Ahdal from Jeddah earned a bronze at the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad held at Estonia’s Tallinn University of Technology.
“This achievement is an extension of the series of scientific achievements in international competitions in which the Kingdom participates, the fruit of holistic efforts, and the complementary relationship between the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), the Ministry of Education, and their strategic partners,” said Mawhiba secretary-general Dr. Saud Al-Mathami.
He said the medals were a result of the concerted efforts between Mawhiba, the ministry, and their partners to score achievements, the spirit of competition among the Olympiad’s participating countries, and a desire to fulfill the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
The Olympiad was launched in 1992 with the participation of Estonia and Finland and was called the Estonia and Finland Physics Olympiad.
With Latvia joining in 2014 and Sweden joining in 2016, the name of the competition changed to the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad.
Each main country participates with 20 competitors, while each guest country participates with a specified number.
This year’s Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad had four main and four guest countries participating.
Mawhiba, in cooperation with the Education Ministry, oversees the Mawhiba International Olympiad program.
This Olympiad program has six disciplines: Mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, informatics, and science.
It was through these events that students were selected for international competitions to represent Saudi Arabia, said the manager of Mawhiba’s competition department Badr Al-Majrathi.
He said the selected Saudi students underwent at least three years of training before international representation, receiving about 3,000 hours of training.
“Some students’ (training) last longer periods that may reach a total of six years, in physics in particular,” he told Arab News.
These activities were held in partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, and Princess Noura University for female students. Some external camps are held for practical training, especially for physics.
There was a training camp in Estonia, ahead of this year’s Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, and one is taking place in Hungary this June.
The head of the Saudi delegation to the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, Talal Al-Rashidi, said the physics team had won three gold and silver medals in the GCC Olympiad that was held in March.
The team was participating in the European Physics Olympiad in May with five students and the Asian Physics Olympiad immediately afterwards.
But he added that this second competition would be remote due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on some East Asian countries.
This participation was a crucial way of highlighting student capabilities in international forums and Mawhiba sought to prepare students for international competitions through the Human Capacity Development Program as these were an important soft power, Al-Rashidi said.
“Since 2010, we have achieved 472 medals in many international competitions in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, informatics, and sciences. Saudi Arabia is the first in the Arab world and the first third globally in various scientific disciplines.”