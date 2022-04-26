Saudi stocks up as Fitch revises ratings of SABIC, Aramco: Opening bell

You are here

TASI the main index added 0.6 percent to 13,624. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Despite a sharp fall in oil prices, Saudi stocks opened higher on Tuesday, as Fitch’s revised ratings of major listed companies and earnings continue to kick in.

TASI the main index added 0.6 percent to 13,624, and the parallel market Nomu was up 0.8 percent to 23,499 as of 10:13 a.m. Saudi time.

The heaviest weights on TASI, oil giant Aramco and chemical firm SABIC both advanced after Fitch Ratings revised their long-term foreign-currency issuer default ratings to positive from stable.

Shares of Bank AlJazira gained as high as 3.7 percent, following a 17-percent rise in first-quarter profits.

Also in the banking sector, the Kingdom’s highest-valued bank Al Rajhi inched 0.9 percent higher and its largest lender the Saudi National Bank gained 1.8 percent.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. led the gainers after receiving approval from the Saudi central bank for a capital increase from SR130 million to SR430 million.

The Capital Market Authority announced the approval of the capital increase requests for Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, as well as Petro Rabigh on April 25.

Ma’aden’s shares soared almost 5 percent in response to the announcement, while Petro Rabigh’s stock price shed 1.3 percent.

In energy trading, concerns over rising interest rates and global economic growth weighed on oil prices. 

Brent crude is now trading at $102.85, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $98.82 as of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: A plunge in oil prices weighed on major Gulf markets on Monday, but Saudi Arabian stocks bucked the trend to close higher.

Even as TASI the main index advanced by 0.6 percent to reach 13,543 points, the Kingdom’s parallel market, known as Nomu, shed 1.3 percent to 23,521 points.

Stock exchanges of Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai dropped 1.6, 0.9, and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The Bahraini and Omani indexes both lost 0.6 percent, while Kuwait’s BKP index gained 1.1 percent.

Concerns over rising interest rates and global economic growth weighed on oil prices. 

Brent crude is now trading at $102.99, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $98.96 as of 9:36 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Stock news

Saudi lender Bank AlJazira reported a 17-percent rise in net profit in the first quarter to SR375 million ($100 million)

Fitch Ratings revised Saudi Basic Industries Corp.’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable and affirmed its A rating, following similar rating action on its majority parent Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., the Gulf’s largest miner, received Capital Market Authority approval to double its capital to SR24.6 billion by issuing bonus shares

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. closed a SR196 million deal to manage and operate a project by the National Water Co.  

Petro Rabigh received approval from the CMA to increase its capital through a rights issue amounting to SR7.95 billion

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. was approved by the Saudi central bank for a capital increase from SR130 million to SR430 million

Musharaka REIT completed its SR235 million acquisition of Verdun Tower in Riyadh

Naseej International Trading Co. turned into profitability last quarter, posting profits of SR6.5 million on the back of higher sales

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group cut accumulated losses to SR116 million, representing 40 percent of the company’s capital

Calendar

April 27, 2022

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund will list on Saudi Arabia’s main market

Saudi Industrial Investment Group will distribute SR0.75 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

  • Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy and world-leading exporter of crude oil accounts for about about 80 percent of total exports 
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s economic growth will accelerate this year to a pace not seen in a decade, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said high inflation and a slowing global economy were the biggest downside risks.

Crude prices, a major driver for Gulf economies, shot up after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and have remained elevated, giving a major boost to economies in the oil and gas-rich region.

An April 12-22 Reuters poll predicted growth overall in the six GCC economies would average 5.9 percent this year, which would be the fastest since 2012.

“GCC economies have seen a relatively strong start to 2022. The hydrocarbons sectors have benefited from increased oil production so far this year, with crude oil production up 12 percent for the UAE and 19 percent over the same period for Saudi Arabia,” said Khtija Haque, chief economist at Emirates NBD.

“Survey data for the first quarter of the year point to a solid expansion in non-oil sectors as well, with strong growth in business activity and new work in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.”

For Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy and world-leading exporter of crude oil, about 80 percent — or 17 of 22 contributors — upgraded their forecasts from the previous poll in January.

It was expected to grow 6.3 percent in 2022, up from the 5.7 percent forecast three months ago, before slowing to 3.2 percent growth next year.

If that happens, 2022 growth would be the fastest since 2011, when oil averaged around $111 per barrel.

The expected growth in Kuwait at 6.4 percent, and in the United Arab Emirates at 5.6 percent, would be the fastest in around a decade.

Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain are expected to grow around 4 percent, the fastest in several years.

However, when asked for the top two downside risks to GCC economies this year, 10 of 12 economists who answered an additional question said high inflation and a slowdown in the global economy.

Inflation in most of the GCC economies has risen in recent months against the backdrop of high food prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Although modest in comparison to many other countries, GCC inflation is expected to rise above 2 percent this year, with the highest median forecast for Qatar at 3.5 percent, and the lowest for Saudi Arabia at 2.5 percent .

“In the face of higher commodity and global food prices, we have revised our 2022 inflation forecast for the GCC region to be about 3.5 percent from around 2.5 percent,” noted Ilker Domac, regional head of economics at Citi.

“Since GCC countries import 85 percent of their food, a sustained upward pressure on international food prices could pose a challenge for policymakers in the region.”

Also, uncertainty caused by the conflict in Ukraine could have an adverse impact on a global economy just emerging from the ravages of the pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund last week slashed its 2022 global growth forecast, citing war impact and describing inflation as a “clear and present danger”.

The GCC, highly dependent on revenues from energy exports, would face weaker demand from an economic slowdown - especially in China, one of the world’s biggest oil and gas importers.

“From the regional perspective, global growth concerns become a worry if they hit oil prices. Price pressures are certainly being felt though on the assumption inflation eases into 2023, the present trends should not derail efforts to keep non-oil sector recoveries on track”, said Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday as a decline in US winter crop conditions heightened concerns over global supplies, which have already been hit by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Corn rose for a second straight session as a slow start to US planting underpinned prices.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.2 percent to $10.85-3/4 a bushel, as of 0216 GMT. 

Corn gained 0.4 percent to $8.01-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans were largely unchanged at $16.75 a bushel.

Gold, palladium regain

Gold rose on Tuesday as the dollar edged lower, with palladium also rebounding after concerns over reduced demand due to COVID lockdowns in China drove prices to a near one-month low in the previous session.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,903.97 per ounce, as of 0437 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since March 29 in the previous session. 

US gold futures gained 0.4 percent at $1,903.70.

Spot silver gained 0.8 percent to $23.79 per ounce, platinum rose 1.1 percent to $930.87, and palladium advanced 2.8 percent to $2,203.25.

Palladium prices fell nearly 13 percent on Monday to their lowest since end-March as fears of further COVID-19 lockdowns in key consumer China reduced demand prospects for the metal, which is used in vehicle exhausts to curb emissions.

Indonesia may widen ban on palm oil exports

Indonesia is prepared to widen a palm oil export ban, which currently only applies to refined palm olein, if local shortages of derivative products used in cooking oil occur, according to details of an official meeting with companies.

The world’s biggest palm oil exporter plans from Thursday to stop shipments of refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein but will allow exports of crude palm oil or other derivative products, senior government official Musdhalifah Machmud said on Tuesday.

However, authorities will strictly monitor the domestic supply of refined palm oil and crude palm oil, which are used as raw materials to make RBD olein, according to details in a government presentation which was verified by Machmud.

“If there is shortage of refined palm oil, then further export bans can be carried out,” read one slide, which was presented to palm oil companies on Monday.

President Joko Widodo announced the export ban on exports of cooking oil and its raw material on Friday in an effort to control soaring local prices, but at the time provided no details.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Arthur D. Little, an international management consulting firm, has promoted Ryan Alnesayan to the position of partner — the first for a Saudi national — as the company plans a regional headquarter in Saudi Arabia.

Alnesayan brings 15 years of consulting and business advisory experience in the GCC, the US, and Singapore with a focus on economic development, sectoral strategies, and large-scale transformation programs in Saudi Arabia, the firm said in a statement. 

He joined the firm in 2009 and has been leading the company’s expansion in Riyadh. Based in Riyadh, Alnesayan is overseeing the establishment of Arthur D. Little’s regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, it added.

Thomas Kuruvilla, managing partner, Arthur D. Little, Middle East, said: “We have established our business in Saudi Arabia over the last 70 years, and have flourished to become one of the Kingdom’s leading consulting firms. Announcing Ryan’s promotion is a key milestone for Arthur D. Little in this significant market.”

Commenting on his promotion at Arthur D. Little, Ryan Alnesayan said: “I am proud of Arthur D. Little’s journey in the Kingdom and honored to be part of the firm’s Middle East senior team as we’re growing our business in the region.” 

He said Arthur D. Little has contributed to several high-impact transformational programs in the Saudi public sector, and “I look forward to continue working with our teams and clients toward the realization of our shared national objectives.”

COPENHAGEN: Shipping group Maersk said on Tuesday operating profit for the first quarter and guidance for the full year were above its previous expectations, driven by high container freight rates.


Revenue in the first three months of the year stood at $19.3 billion, with underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at $9.2 billion.


Guidance for the full year was revised upwards, with underlying EBITDA expected to be about $30 billion compared to $24 billion previously expected.

