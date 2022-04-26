You are here

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; Petcoke imports to double

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; Petcoke imports to double
Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; Petcoke imports to double

India In-Focus — Minister asks Tesla not to import cars from China; Petcoke imports to double
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. is welcome to set up shop in India, make cars here for sale and export them, but must not import cars from China, the transport minister said on Tuesday.

“Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition,” the minister, Nitin Gadkari, said during a government conference.

Tesla is desperate to import and sell its electric vehicles in India, having lobbied officials in New Delhi for nearly a year to cut tariffs, which the company’s billionaire chief executive Elon Musk says are among the highest in the world.

But its efforts are at a stalemate as Tesla has not revealed a firm plan to invest in India, a step that would be in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” vision to boost local manufacturing and create jobs. 

Russia and India in talks to restart coking coal supplies

Russian and Indian officials met last week in an effort to resolve an impasse over the shipping of coking coal to Indian steelmakers that has dried up since March over payment methods, a trade source and an Indian government source said.

Russia usually supplies about 30 percent of EU, Japanese and South Korean coking coal needs, while India had planned to double its Russian imports to around 9 million tons this year. 

Imports make up around 85 percent of India’s overall coking coal needs, which total 50-55 million tons a year, and New Delhi last year signed a deal to import from Russia.

But complications with the processing of payments and logistics as a result of sanctions against Russia mean steel mills are opting for alternative sources such as Australia and the US, pushing up prices in the process.

Australia, India’s top supplier of coking coal, has raised its prices from $200 to $700 per ton this year, while flows from Russia have dried up completely since March, the two sources said on Monday, raising worries among India’s steelmakers over their supplies.

As a result, Indian government officials and executives from JSW Steel met a delegation from Russia in New Delhi on Friday, the sources said of the previously unreported meeting.

Russian trade officials expressed concerns during the meeting over the sanctions imposed by the West and asked India to move forward with last year’s deal, the sources said.

The Russian delegation asked Indian representatives to visit Moscow to work out how to achieve smooth shipments of coking coal, the sources said, while the state-owned Steel Authority of India requested better insurance cover for supplies.

India's petcoke imports to double

India’s imports of petroleum coke, or petcoke, are expected to more than double this year, industry officials say, as competitive prices are driving cement makers to switch to the fuel as an alternative to coal.

A ton of petcoke, a refinery byproduct, is more expensive than coal but produces more energy when burnt. It is generally not used as fuel because of toxic emissions, but is widely used by the cement industry — its largest consumer, as sulfur dioxide emissions are absorbed by limestone.

Global coal prices are near record highs due to fears of a supply crunch following the European Commission’s decision to ban coal imports from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Imports of petcoke are expected to more than double in 2022, a coal trader and two executives at large Indian cement manufacturing companies told Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022

e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022

e& reports net profit of $653m in Q1 2022
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: e&, formerly Etisalat Group, reported a consolidated net profit of 2.4 billion dirhams ($653 million) in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.6 percent, the Emirates News Agency reported on Monday.

Etisalat Group recently changed its name to e&. The report noted that by Q1 2022, Etisalat UAE had 13.1 million subscribers, whereas aggregate group subscribers stood at 159 million, an increase of 2 percent as compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Hatem Dowidar, group CEO of e&, said: “We will continue to explore new avenues of growth, expand our offerings, enhance the quality of our solutions, forge new partnerships, and launch a number of digital initiatives to support SMBs, governments and large enterprises.”

e&’s clear vision is to create a more progressive business model that leverages the group’s business pillars, Dowidar said.

According to the report on WAM, with a stronger demand for data and digital services and the group’s ability to leverage superior networks, e& delivered strong financial performance across all key metrics.

Topics: Etisalat Telecom Financial results UAE Digital

Saudi Islamic finance nearly hit $800bn in 2021, Kingdom ranks first in the world, says SAMA official

Saudi Islamic finance nearly hit $800bn in 2021, Kingdom ranks first in the world, says SAMA official
Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Islamic finance nearly hit $800bn in 2021, Kingdom ranks first in the world, says SAMA official

Saudi Islamic finance nearly hit $800bn in 2021, Kingdom ranks first in the world, says SAMA official
Updated 3 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic financial industry in Saudi Arabia has a prominent position in the world, with nearly SR3 trillion ($799.7 billion) of total assets, the Saudi Central Bank Deputy Governor for Research and International Affairs, Fahad Abdullah Al-Dossari, said.

This represents approximately 28 percent of the total Islamic financial assets globally, making the Kingdom the first in the world, according to the report of the Islamic Financial Services Board issued in 2021, Al-Dossari said in a seminar on April 25.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA's official pointed out that the Islamic financial industry has witnessed a clear quantitative growth in the size of its assets and its spread at the international level, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Its assets amounted to about $2.7 trillion, according to the IFSB report, achieving an annual growth of more than 10 percent, he said. 

The acquisition of the Islamic banking sector of the largest proportion of the assets of the Islamic financial industry by up to 68 percent, with a volume of $1.8 trillion, Al-Dossari said.

The sector witnessed rapid growth, as the total Shariah-compliant financing reached more than SR1.720 trillion, with an annual growth rate of about 18 percent, he said.

The total Shariah-compliant deposits amounted to more than SR1.780 trillion, with an annual growth rate of about 13 percent by the end of 2021, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s Islamic banks lending grew by a record 17.9 percent in 2021, according to the SAMA data released earlier this month.

Looking at the structure of financing provided by the Saudi Islamic banks, Murabaha reached SR779 billion at the end of 2021. 

The amount in this mode of financing keeps growing at the fastest rate, compared to other Shariah-compliant structures. For example, in 2021 it grew 38.4 percent year-on-year, compared to 16.5 percent and 9.8 percent for Tawwaruq and Ijara, respectively.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Islamic finance banking

London overtakes Dubai as top city for foreign investment in finance

London overtakes Dubai as top city for foreign investment in finance
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

London overtakes Dubai as top city for foreign investment in finance

London overtakes Dubai as top city for foreign investment in finance
  • The report further noted that the number of financial and professional services projects attracted to the UK was up 8 percent in 2021
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: London attracted $764 million of investments into 114 financial and professional services projects in 2021, according to a report published by the City of London Corporation, putting it ahead of the likes of Dubai, Paris, Singapore, and New York. 

In 2021, Dubai and Singapore attracted 104 and 103 financial and professional service projects respectively, Bloomberg reported. 

However, the report did not detail the value of investments secured by Dubai or Singapore. 

On a country basis, the UK attracted 186 financial and professional service projects, placing it second behind the 234 attracted by the US. 

The report further noted that the number of financial and professional services projects attracted to the UK was up 8 percent in 2021. 

“We must future-proof the sector and make sure we remain globally competitive,” said Catherine McGuinness, policy chair at the City of London. 

Topics: economy

Saudi aviation authority steps in to calm angry travelers as ticket prices skyrocket

Saudi aviation authority steps in to calm angry travelers as ticket prices skyrocket
Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi aviation authority steps in to calm angry travelers as ticket prices skyrocket

Saudi aviation authority steps in to calm angry travelers as ticket prices skyrocket
Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: With Saudi airfare skyrocketing on some domestic routes, the aviation authority has stepped in to calm angry travelers with a set of measures including reviewing the pricing structure and current capacity.  

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said it has recently noticed a change in the prices of some categories of tickets. This has prompted the authority to take a slew of direct measures that will lead to a review of the pricing structure of domestic air transport and an increase in seats capacity and number of flights.

This comes following an angry campaign on social media where many Saudi travelers vented out their frustration of paying as high as SR1500 ($400) for some destinations within the country. 

The GACA said these steps are aimed at ensuring the provision of suitable prices for passengers and enhancing competitiveness in the air transport sector. It insisted that the rights and protection of passengers are a top priority for the authority to which it is committed.

 

 

Topics: Saudi airline airfiare

UAE completes construction of country’s first waste-to-energy plant 

UAE completes construction of country’s first waste-to-energy plant 
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE completes construction of country’s first waste-to-energy plant 

UAE completes construction of country’s first waste-to-energy plant 
Updated 24 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has completed construction of the country’s first waste-to-energy plant in Sharjah, news agency WAM reported. 

Once tested and commissioned, the facility will help Sharjah to become the region’s first zero-waste city, by turning unrecyclable waste into clean energy. 

The project is expected to reduce waste sent to landfill across the UAE, thus contributing to the nation’s clean energy resources. 

It is also capable of producing 30 megawatts of low-carbon electricity, enough to power 28,000 homes in Sharjah. 

The project is a joint venture established by BEEAH Energy, the renewable energy business of BEEAH Group, and Masdar — one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies. 

“We look forward to a successful testing and commissioning phase, followed by achieving full operations, which will make Sharjah the Middle East’s first zero-waste city. This will also be a landmark moment as we work toward a zero-waste, clean-energy future for the nation, the region and beyond,” Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, said. 

Topics: economy UAE Renewable Energy energy

