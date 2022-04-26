Saudi Arabia joins global IP Day celebrations with focus on the future

JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property is joining global celebrations for World Intellectual Property Day 2022 under the theme “Your Ideas, Our Future.”

World IP Day, which this year focuses on IP and youth innovation, is observed every year on April 26, and aims to highlight IP rights and the role creative minds play in driving positive change.

SAIP chose its own slogan, “Your Ideas, Our Future,” for this year’s celebrations to emphasize its belief that local innovators will shape the Kingdom’s future.

Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, CEO of SAIP, said that the authority is pleased to support innovators in the field of intellectual property.

“More than 1,200 people have benefited from our IP clinics, which provide a continuous communication channel with innovators. The Intellectual Property Academy has also provided over 8,500 beneficiaries with qualitative IP programs,” he said.

Al-Suwailem said that SAIP, in cooperation and integration with both public and private sectors, will continue to spread IP awareness among society members.

“Our theme for this year is a message to young Saudis, who are the future of our country, as clearly stated in the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 — the country’s promising strategic scheme for the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, SAIP has issued an IP information statistical report showing a rise in the number of IP applications received in 2021.

The authority said that patent applications had increased by 11 percent, while trademark registration applications rose by 26 percent. In addition, industrial designs registration applications grew by 48 percent, and optional registration of copyright works surged by 57 percent.

SAIP has also issued the first two documents in the history of the Kingdom to protect integrated circuits layout designs.

The World Intellectual Property Organization and member states are also taking part in this year’s celebrations, launching events and initiatives that focus on youth and encourage the development of innovative ideas.

SAIP is representing Saudi Arabia, which has been a WIPO member since 1982.