Saudi Arabia joins global IP Day celebrations with focus on the future

Updated 26 April 2022
The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property is joining global celebrations for World Intellectual Property Day 2022. (File)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia joins global IP Day celebrations with focus on the future

Saudi Arabia joins global IP Day celebrations with focus on the future
  • The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property is joining global celebrations for World Intellectual Property Day 2022
  • SAIP chose its own slogan, “Your Ideas, Our Future,” for this year’s celebrations to emphasize its belief that local innovators will shape the Kingdom’s future
Updated 26 April 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property is joining global celebrations for World Intellectual Property Day 2022 under the theme “Your Ideas, Our Future.”

World IP Day, which this year focuses on IP and youth innovation, is observed every year on April 26, and aims to highlight IP rights and the role creative minds play in driving positive change.

SAIP chose its own slogan, “Your Ideas, Our Future,” for this year’s celebrations to emphasize its belief that local innovators will shape the Kingdom’s future.

Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, CEO of SAIP, said that the authority is pleased to support innovators in the field of intellectual property.

“More than 1,200 people have benefited from our IP clinics, which provide a continuous communication channel with innovators. The Intellectual Property Academy has also provided over 8,500 beneficiaries with qualitative IP programs,” he said.

Al-Suwailem said that SAIP, in cooperation and integration with both public and private sectors, will continue to spread IP awareness among society members.

“Our theme for this year is a message to young Saudis, who are the future of our country, as clearly stated in the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 — the country’s promising strategic scheme for the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, SAIP has issued an IP information statistical report showing a rise in the number of IP applications received in 2021.

The authority said that patent applications had increased by 11 percent, while trademark registration applications rose by 26 percent. In addition, industrial designs registration applications grew by 48 percent, and optional registration of copyright works surged by 57 percent.

SAIP has also issued the first two documents in the history of the Kingdom to protect integrated circuits layout designs.

The World Intellectual Property Organization and member states are also taking part in this year’s celebrations, launching events and initiatives that focus on youth and encourage the development of innovative ideas.

SAIP is representing Saudi Arabia, which has been a WIPO member since 1982.

Saudi Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Ministry fines 10 companies for bad services 

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry fines 10 companies for bad services 
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has fined 10 Umrah companies $13,000 each for failing to provide adequate services to pilgrims. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry fines 10 companies for bad services 

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry fines 10 companies for bad services 
  • The companies were fined for negligence, breach of duties, and failure to fulfill their obligations to pilgrims
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has fined 10 Umrah companies $13,000 each for failing to provide adequate services to pilgrims. 

The companies were fined for negligence, breach of duties, and failure to fulfill their obligations to pilgrims in terms of transportation and housing, the ministry said in a statement on Monday. 

The ministry holds regular inspections and monitors all pilgrimage service providers to prevent any breaches, the statement added. 

All pilgrims – whether traveling from outside or within the Kingdom – must use licensed Umrah service providers to guarantee their rights, according to the ministry. 

Thousands of pilgrims have flocked to Makkah to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan after Saudi authorities announced that COVID-19 precautionary measures would be lifted, and the courtyards of the Grand Mosque would operate at full capacity last month.

Beyond imagination: Kingdom eyes a bright future for its sci-fi writers

Beyond imagination: Kingdom eyes a bright future for its sci-fi writers
Updated 26 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Beyond imagination: Kingdom eyes a bright future for its sci-fi writers

Beyond imagination: Kingdom eyes a bright future for its sci-fi writers
  • Experts, officials discuss ways to support and promote local talent
  • Meeting suggests the creation of a literary prize for the Arab world
Updated 26 April 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Experts and officials from the field of literature have taken part in an online meeting to discuss the development of the science fiction and fantasy genre within the Kingdom.

Organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, the “Literature of Science Fiction and Fantasy” event was held on April 18. Participants shared their views on the challenges faced by the sector and discussed ways to best support creative output.

One of the most popular suggestions was the establishment of a literary prize for science fiction writing within the Arab world. The initiative would be based in Saudi Arabia but seek to nurture talent and encourage the publication of literary works across all Arab nations.

The meeting also urged the commission to provide greater media exposure for Arab writers of science fiction and fantasy novels, and promote their involvement in local and international literary forums and conferences.

The participants highlighted the importance of workshops and training courses in supporting and nurturing talent, and suggested greater cooperation with scientific agencies like the Saudi Space Commission.

The meeting also discussed ways to improve the marketing of sci-fi and fantasy publications within bookstores, and considered how literary agents and writers could work together to have their publications translated into other languages.

More effort should also be made to adapt science fiction works by Saudi writers into cinematic and television productions, the participants said.

The LPTC was set up in 2020 under the Ministry of Culture and is headed by Dr. Mohammad Hasan Alwan. Its aim is to promote locally produced works both at home and overseas.

Saudi crown prince, UK prime minister discuss developments in Ukraine

Saudi crown prince, UK prime minister discuss developments in Ukraine
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, UK prime minister discuss developments in Ukraine

Saudi crown prince, UK prime minister discuss developments in Ukraine
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman made a telephone call to British prime minister Boris Johnson.
The crown prince and Johnson discussed the developments in Ukraine and the exerted efforts toward regional and international issues.
They also discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them.

Saudi aid agency KSrelief signed two cooperation agreements with the UN worth a total of $10 million to provide medical aid and housing assistance to Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighboring countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The Grand Mosque's volunteers — a culture loved by Saudis

The areas in which the volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). (Supplied)
The areas in which the volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). (Supplied)
Updated 26 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

The Grand Mosque’s volunteers — a culture loved by Saudis

The areas in which the volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). (Supplied)
  • ‘Volunteer work is honorable and constitutes a main pillar of the society’
Updated 26 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques recently announced that thousands of volunteers are working at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The areas in which those volunteers work varied from translation to helping the elderly use transportation services (electric vehicles). The volunteers were recruited through the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s national platform for volunteer work.

This came at a time when the Saudi Red Crescent announced that 1,728 of its personnel, including doctors, specialists and medics, will be volunteering at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan. They efficiently provided the Grand Mosque’s visitors with emergency care services through 18 main emergency care stations, along with additional sub-stations that covered the remaining parts of the mosque.

NUMBER

20,736

volunteering hours were recorded, while volunteers responded to 1,650 cases of sickness.

So far 20,736 volunteering hours were recorded, while volunteers responded to 1,650 cases of sickness. However, most of the cases that they responded to were mild ones caused by exhaustion.

The Red Crescent volunteers are stationed alongside the main emergency care teams in the Grand Mosque’s Mataf area, Al-Masaa area, first and second floors, squares and corridors.

Some cases are transported to the Grand Mosque’s clinics, while the majority of those seeking emergency care are treated on-site.

These efforts are a continuation of the volunteer work that started many years ago at the Grand Mosque. The volunteers increase their presence at the Grand Mosque to help distribute iftar meals to pilgrims and worshippers in cooperation with the authorities.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is increasing the number of volunteer opportunities available every year to reach 1 million volunteers in 2030, which is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its objectives.

Dr. Mustafa Jameel Baljoon, Director-general of the Red Crescent in Makkah region

Dr. Mustafa Jameel Baljoon, director-general of the Red Crescent in Makkah Region, stressed the importance of volunteer work.

He told Arab News: “It promotes the sense of responsibility among our young men and women as volunteer work strengthens the sense of belonging to the society and lets our youth feel how important it is to participate and help build the homeland and serve the Grand Mosque’s visitors, which reflects positively on capacity building.”

“The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is increasing the number of volunteer opportunities available every year to reach one million volunteers in 2030, which is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its objectives,” he said.

Ehsan Hawsawi, a volunteer with the l2jlkyawatan (For the Homeland) team, said that “volunteer work is honorable and constitutes a main pillar of the society, especially during Ramadan, which embodies the values of giving, solidarity and cooperation.”

“It aims to leave a great impact in the hearts of the visitors of the Two Holy Mosques, teach the generations the dimensions of this work along with its interactive and cultural values, and incorporate the concepts of innovation and diversity in religious, cultural, social, health and tourism-related volunteer work,” she said.

Abeer Fakirah, leader of Hur Makkah Volunteer Team, said: “We continue to give in the country of good deeds. Humans, by nature, cannot live alone. They need to be a part of a society and with a group of people, whether at home, place of study or place of work. This is the case because the social characteristics are among the human traits. Common sense always calls on humans to do good and indefinitely put evil aside.”

She said that volunteer work was considered one of the prominent sources of good deeds because it helped reflect a positive image of society, and revealed its prosperity and how much good morals were spread among its members.

“Hur Makkah Volunteer Team has contributed every year and this year to serving the visitors of Makkah’s Grand Mosque. It has helped provide first aid services and organizational services in support of some bodies that were entrusted with ensuring the safety and security of the mosque’s visitors,” she said.

Fakirah said that 30,000 pilgrims and visitors had benefitted from the team’s services, while the number of male and female service providers from the team reached 145 people. “This constitutes a very small portion of what our homeland deserves.”

Fakirah said that “our goal is to be rewarded by God for our good deeds until Makkah becomes the first city in the world.”

KSrelief signs two $5 million deals to provide aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

KSrelief signs two $5 million deals to provide aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

KSrelief signs two $5 million deals to provide aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

KSrelief signs two $5 million deals to provide aid for Ukrainian refugees in Poland
  • The first agreement is with the WHO to support emergency healthcare by providing and distributing urgently needed medical supplies requested by Polish health authorities
  • The second, with the UNHCR, will help to provide 100,000 blankets, 75,000 mattresses, 75,000 bedspreads, 75,000 rubber bed sheets, and 50,000 sleeping bags for refugees
Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, has signed two cooperation agreements, worth a total of $10 million, to provide medical aid and housing assistance to Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighboring countries, in particular to those in Poland.

The agreements are with the World Health Organization and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. They were signed during a video conference in the presence of Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s supervisor general.

The agreement with the WHO, worth $5 million, will support emergency healthcare for refugees by providing and distributing medical supplies requested by Polish health authorities. They include drugs to help treat non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and polio, and for HIV, tuberculosis and COVID-19. The aid will benefit about 1 million people.

The agreement with the UNHCR, also worth $5 million, will help to address the urgent shelter-related requirements of 75,000 Ukrainian refugees in Poland, including the need for 100,000 blankets, 75,000 mattresses, 75,000 bedspreads, 75,000 rubber bed sheets, and 50,000 sleeping bags.

The agreements were signed at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh by Ahmed Al-Baiz, the organization’s assistant general supervisor of operations and programs, Hans-Henri Kluge, the regional director of the WHO in Europe, and Khaled Khalifa, the regional representative of UNHCR.

Al-Rabeeah said the agreements are in line with the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to provide urgent medical aid and shelter assistance to refugees from Ukraine in coordination with the Polish government and UN organizations. He added that it reflects the leading role the Kingdom plays in international relief and humanitarian work in times of crisis and adversity.

King Salman directed KSrelief on April 13 to provide $10 million of “urgent medical and shelter aid” to Ukrainian refugees, treating those arriving in Poland as a priority.

