SABB's profits grow 3.5% on higher operating income

SABB’s profits grow 3.5% on higher operating income
The bank made profits of $268 million (Shutterstock)
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

SABB’s profits grow 3.5% on higher operating income

SABB’s profits grow 3.5% on higher operating income
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has recorded a slight profit growth of 3.5 percent during the first quarter of 2022, thanks to higher operating income, according to a bourse filing.

The bank made profits of SR1 billion ($268 million), against SR970 million in the same period in 2021, despite a drop in gains from financing and investment activities.

The profit increase was “primarily driven by higher total operating income and further contributed by an increase in share in earnings of associates,” SABB said.

Its total expenses rose to SR940 million at the end of the quarter from SR907 million a year ago. Provision for expected credit losses also increased to SR60 million.

Topics: Saudi British Bank (SABB)

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi CITC approves Integrated Telecom's plan to sell all fiber-optic assets

Saudi CITC approves Integrated Telecom’s plan to sell all fiber-optic assets
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Integrated Telecom Co., or Salam, has been given the green light to sell all its fiber-optic assets to Technical Links Services.

Under the approval from Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commissio, all of the network will be sold to TLS on a three-phase implementation plan basis, according to CITC. 

According to the plan, the process of repositioning assets between Salam and TLS will extend until the end of 2024.

Also Salam will lease parts of the fiber-optic network’s infrastructure from TLS based on its needs.

Upon the sale completion, TLS will become one of the largest providers of telecommunications services for the Kingdom's fiber-optic infrastructure, Argaam reported. 

Topics: Integrated Telecom Company (ITC) Technical Links Services

Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m

Saudi lender Arab National Bank posts higher quarterly profit of $173m
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank has posted a 12 percent increase in profit during the first quarter of 2022.

The bank recorded a net profit of SR650 million ($173 million), compared to SR582 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit growth was primarily attributed to higher gains from special commissions, financing and investment activities, along with a rise in net exchange and trading income.

The value of the bank’s assets grew by 15 percent on the year to SR205 billion, with deposits rising 18 percent.

Founded in 1979, Riyadh-based Arab National Bank is one of the ten largest in the Middle East, operating through 156 branches in the Kingdom.

Topics: Arab National Bank

Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 

Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 
Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody's 

Higher oil prices induce stable outlook for GCC banks: Moody’s 
Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: An economic rebound and higher oil prices have prompted Moody’s to change outlook for the banking systems of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain from negative to stable. 

Many banks in the Gulf region will see increasing profitability and accelerating credit growth as operating conditions improve after the pandemic, according to the global rating agency. 

"We have changed banking outlooks in Gulf Cooperation Council states as the jump in oil prices is boosting economic activity and economies are recovering after the coronavirus shock," said Vice-president senior credit officer, Nitish Bhojnagarwala. 

"Non-oil activities including tourism will also contribute to the improvement in some areas,” he added.

Saudi Arabian banks will see increasing profitability and faster credit growth, as high oil prices boost the economy, and as the government’s capacity to support lenders in a crisis will remain intact. 

The pick-up in lending growth will partly offset pressure on banks’ loan quality, as central bank loan repayment deferral programmes end, Moody’s explained. 

Banks in Oman and UAE are expected to maintain steady profitability and solid capital buffers. 

In Qatar, increased tourism around the FIFA World Cup to be held there this year is expected to support the economy. 

Kuwait’s gross domestic product growth in the non-oil sectors, where the banks do most of their business, is expected to be 4 percent in 2022 and 2023, after the 5 percent in 2021, according to Moody’s.  

Topics: Moody's Banks Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities
Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities

DAMAC Group eyeing up $100m investment in metaverse cities
Updated 23 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Emirati property developer DAMAC Group has announced plans to launch into the metaverse — a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection — and build its own digital cities.

The company plans to invest capital up to $100 million for the project, Zawya reported.

“In an attempt to mold to the progressive trends of business, we are expanding our offerings into the metaverse realm to avail of the many opportunities it presents. We are keen to pioneer the possibilities that the metaverse offers in ways which allow us to be more connected and involved with our customers and their interests,” Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC said. 

Meanwhile, a Dubai property brokerage is planning to sell the region's first metaverse mansions, where buyers can own a non-fungible token, known as NFT, with and without the bricks and mortar asset.

The digital mansions will enable buyers to view their properties in augmented reality, Union Square House said in a statement on Monday.

“Our foray into the metaverse stems from our strong belief in a prevalent virtual world that is set to transform many sectors, top of which is real estate,” Gaurav Aidasani, founder and managing director of USH said. 

Aidasani added: “We believe digital real estate has already gone mainstream. Lenders are even offering mortgages to support customers in buying virtual properties. All these developments give momentum to digital properties, presenting investors in the metaverse with an opportunity to multiply the value of their virtual assets,” he said. 

The company is aiming to launch the first set of NFTs in July and only ultra-luxury properties will be sold, with a focus on micro markets such as The Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, District One, Dubai Hills Estates and others. 

While the project will start in Dubai, the company plans to expand to Abu Dhabi and other major cities, according to Thenationalnews.com

Topics: DAMAC Group Metaverse

National Authority launches Saudi cyber security registration push

National Authority launches Saudi cyber security registration push
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

National Authority launches Saudi cyber security registration push

National Authority launches Saudi cyber security registration push
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Cyber Security Authority, known as NCA, has called on all entities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that provide cybersecurity solutions, services, or products to register their information via NCA’s website.

This step comes as a part of NCA’s efforts to regulate the cybersecurity sector in the Kingdom. 

The Authority also stated that registration will be a regulatory requirement for any entity that provides cybersecurity solutions, services, or products in the Kingdom as of August 1, 2022.

Topics: cyber security

