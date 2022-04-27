Commodities Update — Gold down, silver up; China iron ore, steel futures rebound

You are here

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,897.86 per ounce, as of 0612 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the US dollar consolidated at its highest level in more than two years and pressured demand for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,897.86 per ounce, as of 0612 GMT. US gold futures slid 0.3 percent to $1,898.80.

Silver gains, platinum dips

Spot silver gained 0.2 percent to $23.53 per ounce. 

Platinum dipped 0.1 percent to $920.23, and palladium firmed 0.6 percent to $2,200.40.

Wheat eases

Chicago wheat ticked lower on Wednesday after climbing more than 2 percent in the previous session, although concerns over tightening world supplies limited the losses.

Corn fell after two straight sessions of gains, while soybeans slipped for the fourth day.

A decline in the US winter crop rating and delays in spring planting provided some support to prices.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.5 percent to $10.89-1/4 a bushel, as of 0405 GMT. 

Corn gave up 0.3 percent to $7.99 a bushel, while soybeans slid three-quarters of a cent to $16.71 a bushel.

China iron ore, steel futures rebound

Chinese iron ore and steel futures rose on Wednesday after falling for two consecutive days, as concerns stoked by the COVID-19 outbreak eased.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had plunged more than 8 percent this week until Tuesday, while construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost some 3 percent on fears over sluggish demand outlook due to recurring COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

The most-active iron ore contract for September delivery jumped as much as 3.5 percent to $127.19 a ton in the morning session. 

Spot prices of iron ore with 62 percent iron content for delivery to China rose 50 cents to $139.5 a ton on Tuesday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities Gold silver

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian banks recorded gains in early Wednesday trading following an earnings beat for most industry members.

The banks’ index, which captures the performance of banks listed on the Saudi stock exchange, went up by 0.6 percent amid trading of more than 4 million shares as of 10:36 a.m. Saudi time.

Banks on the index include but are not limited to Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Saudi Investment Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Arab National Bank, and Bank AlJazira.

All seven banks have recently posted growth in first-quarter profit, with profits of the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi soaring 24 percent to SR4.1 billion ($1.1 billion).

Despite the profit leap, shares of Al Rajhi Bank lost 1.1 percent, while the largest lender in Saudi Arabia SNB advanced by 3.5 percent as of 10:36 a.m. Saudi time.

 

Topics: stock TASI Saudi

RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday amid simmering geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, while hopes of Chinese economic stimulus buoyed the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 67 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $105.66 a barrel by 0636 GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 44 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $102.14 a barrel.

Crude prices settled about 3 percent higher on Tuesday in volatile trade as the market is torn between supply and demand concerns over Russian oil and gas disruption and a worsening global economic outlook.

Oil firm Vaar Energi raises dividend as Q1 profit soars

Norway’s Vaar Energi raised its annual dividend and posted a sharp rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, aided by a surge in oil and gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vaar, majority-owned by Italy’s Eni, reported a pretax profit of $1.65 billion for the January-March quarter, up from $1.12 billion a year earlier.

The company said under current market conditions, it plans to pay a dividend of $1 billion for 2022, up from $800 million planned earlier.

“The current commodity price environment reflects the significant uncertainties created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” CEO Torger Roed said in a statement.

Cash flow from operations rose by 135 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to an “exceptional” $2.2 billion, Vaar said.

First-quarter dividend will amount to $225 million, or 9 cents a share, and it will be increased to $260 million for the second quarter, Vaar said.

Temasek-backed oil rig builders unveil transformative deal

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine has agreed to combine with local conglomerate Keppel Corp’s larger offshore and marine unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms started deal talks to cope with an industry downturn.

“The combined entity will be well-positioned to capture opportunities arising from decarbonization in the oil & gas sector and from the global energy transition toward renewables, particularly in the areas of offshore wind, and new energy sources,” the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Sembmarine and Keppel Offshore & Marine, one of the world’s largest offshore oil rig builders, have suffered from a prolonged and severe sector downturn over many years.

A surge in oil prices has partly improved the industry outlook.

Once the merger is completed, Keppel and its shareholders will own 56 percent of the combined entity, while Sembcorp Marine’s shareholders will own the rest. Keppel will distribute in-specie 46 percent of the merged entity’s shares to its shareholders and retain a 10 percent stake.

Singapore state investor Temasek, Sembmarine’s majority shareholder, will become the largest shareholder in the combined company with a 33.5 percent stake.

US lawmakers ask ConocoPhillips about gas leak in Alaska

Three Democratic US lawmakers asked the head of ConocoPhillips for more information about a month-old natural gas leak from an oilfield in northern Alaska and implications for its nearby project on public lands.

US Representative Raul Grijalva, the chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, and two other Democrats sent a letter to Ryan Lance, the chairman and chief executive of ConocoPhillips, asking why it took a month to identify the leak at its Alpine field and control it.

More than 7.2 million cubic feet of natural gas, the main component of which is the potent greenhouse gas methane, escaped from the oilfield, the company and regulators said this month.

The leak temporarily cut oil production at Alpine, one of the largest conventional onshore oil fields developed in North America in the past 25 years, by about a third. Trace amounts of gas may continue to escape from the site, ConocoPhillips said in a video.

The lawmakers also asked why the company temporarily evacuated about 300 of its own personnel even as it publicly denied the leak was a threat to human health and safety.

Europe's Russian diesel imports drop

European diesel imports from Russia are set to fall in April but will still exceed those from other regions, highlighting the challenge European governments face as they contemplate new sanctions on Russian oil, Reuters reports. 

Diesel deliveries from Asia, the Middle East and the US are set to hit their highest in almost three years in April, data from oil analytics firm Vortexa showed, as traders scramble to replenish dwindling stocks and gradually curb the region’s dependence on Russian oil.

Although European Union sanctions have so far avoided targeting oil from Russia, its biggest supplier, many traders and refiners have opted to reduce purchases of Russian crude and refined products in recent months. 

The concerns over Russian supplies have led to a sharp draw in European diesel inventories in recent weeks. Stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub are at their lowest since 2008, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

Topics: economy Oil Oil supply gas Russian oil russia sanctions Russia Ukraine

Tesla Inc. lost $126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc.

Tesla is not involved in the Twitter deal, yet its shares have been targeted by speculators after Musk declined to disclose publicly where his cash for the acquisition is coming from.

The 12.2 percent drop in Tesla’s shares on Tuesday equated to a $21 billion drop in the value of his Tesla stake, the same as the $21 billion in cash he committed to the Twitter deal.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said that worries about upcoming stock sales by Musk and the possibility that he is becoming distracted by Twitter weighed on Tesla shares.

“This (is) causing a bear festival on the name,” he said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To be sure, Tesla’s share plunge came against a challenging backdrop for many technology-related stocks.

The Nasdaq closed at its lowest level since December 2020 on Tuesday, as investors worried about slowing global growth and more aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Twitter’s shares also slid on Tuesday, falling 3.9 percent to close at $49.68 even though Musk agreed to buy it on Monday for $54.20 per share in cash.

The widening spread reflects investor concern that the precipitous decline in Tesla’s shares, from which Musk derives the majority of his $239 billion fortune, could lead the world’s richest person to have second thoughts about the Twitter deal.

“If Tesla’s share price continues to remain in freefall that will jeopardize his financing,” said OANDA senior market analyst Ed Moya.

As part of the Tesla deal, Musk also took out a $12.5 billion margin loan tied to his Tesla stock. He had already borrowed against about half of his Tesla shares.

University of Maryland professor David Kirsch, whose research focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship, said investors started to worry about a “cascade of margin calls” on Musk’s loans. 

 

Topics: Tesla elon musk Twitter electric vehicles

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market opened higher on Wednesday, amid a wave of key bank earnings.

TASI the main index added 0.4 percent to 13,551, and the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.15 percent to 23,620 as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

The banks’ index, which captures the performance of major banks listed on Tadawul, went up by 0.74 percent, following an earnings beat for most industry members.

Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi National Bank, Saudi Investment Bank, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Arab National Bank, and Bank AlJazira all reported growth in first-quarter profit.

Shares in the Kingdom’s highest valued bank Al Rajhi surged 0.11 percent in response to the results, while its largest lender SNB gained 3 percent.

Among the heaviest weights on TASI, oil giant Aramco and chemical firm SABIC both extended gains, after Fitch revised their credit rating to positive from stable.

Amana Insurance led the gainers in early trading as it added nearly 7 percent, while the Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. was the biggest loser, down 2 percent.

Oil prices advanced, with Brent crude trading at $106.16 a barrel and US benchmark WTI reaching $102.62 a barrel as of 9:59 a.m. Riyadh time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed lower in the previous session, as Fitch revised the ratings of major listed companies and earnings continued to kick in.

TASI the main index slipped 0.3 percent to 13,503, and the parallel market Nomu edged up by 0.6 percent.

Among the heaviest weights on TASI, oil giant Aramco and SABIC both advanced, after Fitch Ratings revised their long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable.

In line with the Saudi main index, stock markets of Bahrain and Oman both lost 0.4 percent, while those of Dubai, Kuwait, and Egypt recorded gains.

Elsewhere, indexes of Qatar and Abu Dhabi remained flat at the session’s close.

Oil prices edged higher, with Brent crude trading at $105.95 a barrel and US benchmark WTI reaching $102.43 a barrel as of 9:26 a.m. Riyadh time on Wednesday.

Stock news

Al Rajhi bank’s profit surged 24 percent to SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion) in the first quarter of 2022

The net profit of the Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, hit SR4.5 billion in the first quarter, up 32 percent from a year ago

The Saudi Investment Bank recorded a rise in quarterly profit of 34 percent to SR287 million

Red Sea International Co. signed a contract with Samsung C&T to provide accommodation complexes for ADNOC's operation in UAE

Profits of the National Co. for Glass Industries, known as Zoujaj, increased by 260 percent in the first quarter, reaching SR35.3 million

National Industrialization Co.'s profit stood at SR309 million last quarter, down 5.6 percent from the same period in 2021

Riyad Bank recorded a 15 percent surge in quarterly profits to SR1.55 billion

Profits of Saudi British Bank, or SABB, slightly rose to SR1 billion in the first quarter of 2022, up from SR970 million a year earlier

Arab National Bank posted a 12 percent increase in profit to SR650 million in the first quarter

Saudi Cement Co.’s profits dropped by almost 50 percent to SR61 million last quarter on lower sales

Fitaihi Holding Group appointed Ahmed Hassan Ahmed Fitaihi as chairman of the board of directors and Ibrahim Hassan Mohammed Al-Madhoun as vice chairman

Anaam International Holding Co. closed a deal to acquire 55 percent of medical supplies manufacturer ARW Industry Co. at SR15 million

Bank Albilad appointed Nasser Mohammed Al-Subaie as board chairman and Adeeb Mohammed Abanumai as vice chairman for a three-year term starting April 17

Calendar

April 27, 2022

Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund will list on Saudi Arabia’s main market

Saudi Industrial Investment Group will distribute SR0.75 per share in dividends for the second half of 2021

May 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 15, 2022

Saudi Aramco will disclose its financial results for the first quarter of 2022

End of Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co.’s IPO book-building

May 22, 2022

Start of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

May 25, 2022

End of Amwaj International Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: economy TASI NOMU Saudi Arabia

