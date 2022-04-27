You are here

Network International enters Saudi Arabia with $10m investment, aims for 100% Saudization

SHAFQUAT ALI

Network International enters Saudi Arabia with $10m investment, aims for 100% Saudization

Network International enters Saudi Arabia with $10m investment, aims for 100% Saudization
Updated 13 sec ago
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: Network International, an enabler of digital payments in the UAE, has entered the thriving Saudi market with an initial $10 million investment and hopes to generate close to $50 million annually in revenues.

“We expect to deploy an initial capital investment of around $10 million,” Network International Managing Director in Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz Al-Dahmash told Arab News. 

“We have invested over half of that already. This investment funds the deployment of our technology platform and on-boarding of customers using cloud-based software services recently made available in the Kingdom.

"The availability of cloud-based software services has also significantly accelerated our time to market and will enable rapid future scalability.”

He added that the medium-term revenue target of the company is $50 million per annum. “We already generate some revenues in the Kingdom and are also on-boarding a new customer, so we expect revenue generation this year in the single-digit million range, rising to double-digit in 2023.”

HIGHLIGHTS

The company’s largest segment by revenue is the Middle East, which includes the key markets of the UAE and Jordan.

Network International also provides services in more than 40 countries in Africa, including the major markets of Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.

The company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019.

Network International has recently opened an office in the Kingdom and plans are afoot to hire more people in the country.

“We expect to hire initially 30 people in the Kingdom over a six-to-12 month period and foresee this becoming a significant leading hub for our Middle East business. We initially target approximately 60 percent of staff to be Saudis,”  Al-Dahmash explained, adding: “Our aspiration is to have this business fully managed and operated by Saudi nationals. We are committed to the Kingdom in developing local talent and bringing the best-of-breed payment technology services.

Strong performance

Network International has started the year strongly with a 33 percent year-on-year growth in the first quarter revenues driven by a 22 percent annual increase in UAE domestic payments processed and a 120 percent rise in international payments processed during the same period.

Domestic Total Processed Volumes and international TPV now stand at 20 percent and 9 percent, respectively, ahead of the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019, reflecting a strong rebound in tourism.

“We continue to see improvements in consumer spending as well as an increase in the number of international visitors in our home market of the UAE, which has accelerated growth in both domestic and international TPV,” Network International Group CEO Nandan Mer told Arab News.

“It is exciting to note that our market entry into Saudi Arabia is progressing well. Our offering continues to generate interest in the Kingdom and our new processing customer signed only two months ago, is already in the process of onboarding. Overall, the growth in the period is evidence of successful delivery on our strategic objectives and a solid foundation for the year ahead.”

Al-Dahmash elaborated more on the new goals of the company in Saudi Arabia. “As a new entrant in the Kingdom, our biggest challenge is likely to be scaling our market position, which is normal for a new market entry,” he said. “The outsourcing of payment processing activities remains nascent, with operations conducted largely in-house by banks and financial institutions. We will be seeking to partner with these institutions as they begin to outsource their digital payments operations.”

Al-Dahmash explained that Network International is already building a pipeline of potential customers and recently signed a new customer in Saudi Arabia.

The company has been eyeing the Kingdom for the past couple of years, but COVID-19 travel restrictions and other factors prevented it from foraying into the region earlier.

The company’s largest segment by revenue is the Middle East, which includes the key markets of the UAE and Jordan. Network International also provides services in more than 40 countries in Africa, including the major markets of Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa.




The firm hopes to generate close to $50 million annually in revenues in Saudi Arabia (Network International)

Network International shows strong growth in Q1; revenues up 33%

Network International’s first quarter’s revenue surged 33 percent year-on-year, as customer onboarding progresses in Saudi Arabia and launch plans are currently underway in Egypt, the company said in a statement. 

 The company added that the total value of domestic payments processed increased 22 percent year-on-year as consumer spending remained buoyant.

“Our home market (the UAE) is seeing a continued improvement in consumer spending and increasing numbers of international visitors, driving accelerated growth in both domestic and international total processed volumes,” said Nandan Mer, CEO of Network International. 

He added: “I am also pleased to share that our entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (market) is progressing well. It is encouraging to see our new processing customer, signed only two months ago, already in the process of onboarding.” 

Events like the Dubai Expo also led to a sharp rise in international TPV (total processed volumes), which grew 120 percent year-on-year. Domestic and international TPV is now 20 percent and 9 percent respectively, ahead of their pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2019.

Way forward

The company was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019, and Mer talks excitedly about this experience.

“The IPO (initial public offering) was a very exciting transition for Network International. The company was founded or was extracted as a department from a bank, and we needed to be specific. And, then over time, we grew quite nicely and acquired few entities in the region, assimilated those entities into one single corporate structure and eventually listed on the London Stock Exchange,” he added.


Network International Group CEO Nandan Mer

Network International Group CEO Nandan Mer

“The LSE attracts premier investors in emerging markets and industries like ours worldwide,” Mer stressed. “So I have to say it was the right place for the firm to get more clients.”

He added: “Most of our investors have been quite stable and have stayed on the journey with us over the last couple of years. They have supported us in our investments, both organic and inorganic. So, we are very grateful to our shareholders.”

Mer talked about the interest that followed the company’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.

“The enthusiasm for the sector obviously is enthusiasm for a newly listed company to start with,” he said. “And then, over a period of time, some questions about our journey were specifically raised by one of the acquisitions that we have. Those questions have been answered quite robustly, and we are looking forward to an upward journey in the future.”

Topics: NETWORK INTERNATIONAL Saudization

Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices

Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices

Oil producer Hess profit jumps 65 percent on surging crude prices
  • Hess said its average realized crude oil selling price rose to $86.75 per barrel, compared with $50.02 last year
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

US oil and gas producer Hess Corp. reported a 65 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by a jump in energy prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.


Oil prices hit multi-year records during the quarter as the conflict in Ukraine led to sanctions against Russia, one of the biggest exporters of crude, creating a global supply crunch.


Globally traded Brent crude was trading at around $105 per barrel on Wednesday and has risen about 36 percent this year.


Hess said its average realized crude oil selling price rose to $86.75 per barrel, compared with $50.02 last year.


Excluding Libya, the company said net production fell about 12 percent to 276,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter due to output declines and unplanned downtime in the Gulf of Mexico.


Hess Corp. said net income attributable to the company rose to $417 million, or $1.34 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $252 million, or 82 cents per share, last year.

Topics: economy Oil oil prices Russia Ukraine

Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 

Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 

Saudi Bank Albilad reappoints chairman for a 3-year term 
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Bank Albilad has reappointed Nasser Mohammed Al-Subaie as board chairman for a three-year term.

It also appointed Adeeb Mohammed Abanumai as vice chairman of the board, according to a bourse filing. 

The announcement comes after the Saudi Central Bank’s non-objection.

Established in 2004, the Islamic Saudi lender offers shariah compliant products and services. 

Nasser Mohammed Al-Subaie
Topics: Bank Albilad

Boeing discloses $1.5bn hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner

Boeing discloses $1.5bn hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner
Updated 5 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing discloses $1.5bn hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner

Boeing discloses $1.5bn hit from halt to 777x production; submits plan for Dreamliner
  • For its troubled 787 Dreamliner program, the planemaker said it has submitted a certification plan to the US regulator in a step toward resuming deliveries
Updated 5 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing Co. said on Wednesday it was halting production of 777x through 2023 due to certification problems as well as weak demand for the wide-body jet, and disclosed $1.5 billion in abnormal costs related to the program.

Shares of the planemaker fell 4 percent to $160.32 before the bell.

For its troubled 787 Dreamliner program, the planemaker said it has submitted a certification plan to the US regulator in a step toward resuming deliveries halted for nearly a year by an industrial snafu costing about $5.5 billion.

The 787 Dreamliner, along with the 737 MAX, are vital to the financial health of Boeing, which is trying to bounce back from successive crises.

It has been producing the 787 jets at a low rate while it undertakes inspections and repairs for structural flaws amid intense regulatory scrutiny.

Boeing has “completed the required work on initial airplanes and is conducting check flights,” Chief Executive David Calhoun said, a development that should cheer airlines that have cut back on flying long routes due to delivery delays.

Calhoun did not specify on Wednesday when Boeing would resume 787 deliveries.

Reuters reported last week it had advised key airlines and parts suppliers that the deliveries would resume in the second half of this year.

Boeing also confirmed reports of a delay in handing over the first 777X jet to 2025, but said it remains confident in the program.

The pause in 777-9 production will help Boeing to add 777 freighter capacity starting in late 2023, Calhoun said.

Reuters reported last month that the Federal Aviation Administration had warned Boeing that existing certification schedules for the 737 MAX 10 and 777X were “outdated and no longer reflect the program activities.”

The planemaker said in its first-quarter earnings report that it was on track to generate positive cash flow for 2022 as it ramps up deliveries of 737 MAX aircraft.

It reported a quarterly core loss per share of $2.75, compared with $1.53 per share a year ago. Revenue fell to $13.99 billion from $15.22 billion.

Topics: economy Boeing airline Aviation industry

EC President slams Russian gas ‘blackmail’ for halting deliveries to European nations

EC President slams Russian gas ‘blackmail’ for halting deliveries to European nations
Updated 13 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

EC President slams Russian gas ‘blackmail’ for halting deliveries to European nations

EC President slams Russian gas ‘blackmail’ for halting deliveries to European nations
Updated 13 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Russian majority state-owned Gazprom’s recent decision to halt gas supply to European countries is “an instrument of blackmail,” according to European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

Calling the Russian move “unjustifiable and unacceptable,” she claimed that this development is another proof of the “unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier.”

“We are prepared for this scenario. We are mapping out our coordinated EU response. Europeans can trust that we stand united and in solidarity with the Member States impacted,” she further noted on Twitter.

Von der Leyen added that the EU will continue working with international partners to ensure alternative gas flows.

Gazprom, earlier today, said in a statement that it has suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, after these countries refused Kremlin’s demand to pay for gas in rubles, which the company calls a violation of terms in the contract.

Topics: economy EU Russia Ukraine Russia gas russia sanctions

EBRD boosts financial support for Ukraine by $106m

EBRD boosts financial support for Ukraine by $106m
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

EBRD boosts financial support for Ukraine by $106m

EBRD boosts financial support for Ukraine by $106m
Updated 48 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has boosted its trade finance proposal for Ukraine by €100 million ($106 million) to support the country’s trade and food security. 

With the latest increase, the total amount directed to Ukraine under the EBRD’s Trade Facilitation Program reached €330 million, which is a rise of over 40 percent since the war outbreak on Feb. 24.

The aid is part of the EBRD’s €1 billion activity that it undertakes in partnership with donors and other partners this year, it said in a statement. 

Part of the raise is focused on food security in a bid to head off a global food crisis during autumn and next year.

This happens amid Ukraine’s struggle with the economy following its invasion by Russia. 

Topics: EBRD Ukraine-Russia crisis

Related

