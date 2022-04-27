You are here

US agencies direct $670 million to international food aid in wake of Ukraine invasion

An Ethiopian refugee boy carries water containers at Um Raquba camp in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 April 2022
Reuters

  • US to provide $200 million in humanitarian aid for Horn of Africa, State Department says
WASHINGTON: The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) will together contribute nearly $700 million to international food aid efforts in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the agencies said on Wednesday.
The money will go to emergency food operations in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Yemen. $282 million will come from the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust (BEHT), which is co-managed by the agencies.
USDA will additionally provide $388 million for transportation, shipping, and other costs, the agency said.
“Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine, a fellow major agricultural export country, is driving food and energy costs higher for people around the world,” said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in a statement.
Members of the Senate Hunger Caucus in March called on USDA and USAID to draw upon funds from the BEHT, not done since 2014, as the United Nations’ World Food Programme predicted dire global famine resulting from interruptions to Ukraine and Russian exports.
Together, Russia and Ukraine account for about a quarter of world wheat exports.
The invasion was leading to a “staggering global food crisis,” said USAID Administrator Samantha Power.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Topics: United States food aid US Agency for International Development (USAID) US Department of Agriculture Horn of Africa Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Blood and bruises: Welcome to Bangkok’s real-life fight club

Blood and bruises: Welcome to Bangkok’s real-life fight club
BANGKOK, Thailand: Harsh spotlights and street lamps illuminate a vicious brawl between two furious shirtless men as the screams of a crowd echo beneath a Bangkok underpass: Fight Club Thailand is on.
In the capital city of a country renowned for its highly technical martial arts scene, amateur fighters gather regularly promising to exchange only blood and bruises in the underground club.
While the bout resembles a particularly frenzied boxing match, the setting — surrounded by shipping containers in a poor port-side neighborhood — is a far cry from the glitzy charms of Muay Thai boxing stadiums.
“Here you don’t have to know how to fight. You just need to have heart and that’s it,” club co-founder Chana Worasart told AFP.
The 30-year-old founded the club in 2016, partly inspired by the cult Brad Pitt movie, to allow amateur fighters to test their skills — or just vent their aggression.
“I think the popularity is due to a variety of occupations and fighting styles that are different from the styles in the (professional) ring,” he said.
That’s certainly the appeal for 23-year-old contestant and grocery store owner Surathat Sakulchue.
“It’s quite different (from traditional fights),” he told AFP, expecting to dish out — and absorb — punishment using all four limbs.
Plus, he added, “fighting with containers surrounding us is just fun and exciting.”

Unlike the movie’s famous line banning fighters from talking about their club to outsiders, the Bangkok-based outfit calls itself “the ring that will change violence into friendship.”
The group has become a local sensation, with a private Facebook group racking up 73,000 members as word spread of the underground matches.
Fighters are allowed to go all-out in a single three-minute round — with neither a winner or loser declared — but the bouts aren’t quite no-holds-barred.
Elbowing, grappling, throwing opponents to the ground and punching to the back of the head are strictly prohibited.
Unsurprisingly, the gatherings have not escaped the notice of the Thai police.
Authorities were alerted in 2016 to the underground matches — which allegedly violated the Boxing Act, punishable with a one-year jail sentence and fines of up to about $600 — but despite a small police presence on occasion, the fights have continued.
Meanwhile, the club insists it is not governed by the Boxing Act, meaning organizers are not holding unsanctioned fights.
Co-founder Chana says the group is approved by the Department of Provincial Administration.
“I don’t oppose the idea of turning this into legal, sanctioned fights, but at the same time, we can’t lose the underground identity, so the question is ‘where is the balance?’“

It is all a far cry from the scrappy club’s beginnings, when there were no clear rules.
Now there are fighting guidelines, screening procedures, a risk-acceptance pledge as well as protective equipment and on-scene medical care.
“We don’t ask fighters to kill each other. If you’re too tired or too injured to go on, then we’ll stop the fight,” said Chana as another bout began.
After paying his respects with folded hands and touching gloves with his opponent, amateur fighter Ilya Ostroushchenko gets to work.
Landing a kick to his opponent’s torso, Ostroushchenko bashes out a combination of punches, and a left hook to the face finally sends his opponent stumbling to the rubber mat.
The crowd enthusiastically roars “Somchai” — a traditional, masculine Thai name given to the Russian — as the bout finishes.
Seemingly cool and composed during the fight, the 22-year-old Russian told AFP it is nerve-wracking right before stepping into the informal ring.
“My hands shake. My knees shake also, but when I go out to the center, I feel good,” he said.

Topics: BANGKOK Fight Club Thailand Muay Thai

New gang fighting in Haiti kills 20, displaces thousands

New gang fighting in Haiti kills 20, displaces thousands
  • Police blamed this week’s violence on a fight between the Chen Mechan gang and the rival Mawozo
  • The 400-member mawozo was involved in the kidnapping of 17 US missionaries last year
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Fighting among gangs in recent days killed at least 20 people, wounded nearly two dozen and caused thousands to flee their homes, Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency said Wednesday.
Officials said the fighting began Sunday in four neighborhoods in the capital of Port-au-Prince, north of the international airport. At least a dozen homes were burned down as thousands of people fled their communities, with some temporarily staying in the yard of a local mayor’s office.
A family of eight, including six children, was among those killed since Sunday, authorities said. Schools and businesses in the area remain closed as thousands of families with children temporarily stayed in a park near a local mayor’s office.
“They need water, food, supplies,” said Jean Raymond Dorcely, who runs a small grassroots community organization. “They had to leave with nothing in their hands.”
He said that the neighborhood is usually quiet and that his child often plays in the park now turned into a makeshift outdoor shelter.
“I can see kids crying because they’re hungry and families don’t have anything to provide to them,” he said, adding that needs were growing as the fighting continued. “I don’t know what it’s going to be like tomorrow.”
Authorities said one bullet also hit an empty United Nations Humanitarian Air Service helicopter stationed near the airport.
“The conflict is likely to escalate in the coming days, leading to further casualties and new population migrations,” the Civil Protection Agency said.
The clashes come amid a spike in violence and kidnappings as gangs grow more powerful and seek to control more territory amid the power vacuum following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
The situation has angered and frustrated Haitians, who are demanding action from Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s administration, which is receiving international help to boost an underfunded and understaffed police force.
Officials warned that main roads leading to Haiti’s northern region could be cut off as a result of the fighting.
Gang violence in the Martissant community in southern Port-au-Prince already has cut off access to the country’s southern region, which is trying to recover from last year’s deadly earthquake.
The Martissant violence displaced thousands of families last year that have spent months in overcrowded, unhygienic government shelters in Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. It wasn’t immediately clear where the newly displaced families would be staying.
The Civil Protection Agency blamed this week’s violence on a fight between the Chen Mechan gang and the rival 400 Mawozo gang. which was involved in the kidnapping of 17 US missionaries last year.
Haiti’s ombudsman-like Citizen Protection Office released a statement condemning the violence. It criticized political leaders, saying their inaction and silence has brought “a form of cynicism or contempt for human rights, particular the right to life and security.”
The office also questioned whether the area known as Plaine du Cul de Sac was becoming another Martissant and called on authorities to assume their responsibility to protect citizens.

 

Topics: Haiti Port-au-prince

Bangladeshi scientists launch IsDB-funded eco-friendly homes in Rohingya camps

Bangladeshi scientists launch IsDB-funded eco-friendly homes in Rohingya camps
Updated 28 April 2022

Bangladeshi scientists launch IsDB-funded eco-friendly homes in Rohingya camps

Bangladeshi scientists launch IsDB-funded eco-friendly homes in Rohingya camps
  • Research on introducing jutin housing to Cox’s Bazar financed with $100k grant
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi scientists have introduced eco-friendly housing to Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar using a new durable material developed in a project financed by the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1.1 million Rohingya who fled neighboring Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017. Most of them live in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region in the country’s east, which with the arrival of Rohingya, became the world’s largest refugee settlement.

The location, climate and topography of Cox’s Bazar make it vulnerable to natural hazards and extreme weather events such as cyclones, landslides and flash floods. The Rohingya crisis has increased the size of the population, creating new environmental risks due to deforestation and infrastructure pressure.

The construction of sustainable housing based on jutin — a combination of jute fiber and resin — has been spearheaded in Cox’s Bazar by the Dhaka-based ICDDR,B (formerly known as the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh), one of the world’s leading global health research institutes that also undertakes environmental intervention work. 

“The houses made of jutin are heat resistant, which means people will feel significantly cooler temperatures while living in these houses compared with outside temperatures,” project coordinator Dr. Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman told Arab News earlier this week.

In a pilot project, the ICDDR,B has built six jutin houses in Cox’s Bazar. Two of them are expected to be handed over to Rohingya refugees and another four will host communities in the area next month.

“Our research is still underway,” Rahman added. “We are now collecting data on these houses in different conditions, like the changes of temperature between day and night, and in different seasons.”

Jutin was invented by Bangladeshi scientist Dr. Mubarak Ahmad Khan, who patented the material in 2008. 

Lightweight, durable, bio-acceptable, heat and saline water-resistant, jutin has been developed as an alternative housing material in disaster-prone coastal areas of Bangladesh. According to Khan, it is four times stronger than tin, which is traditionally used in small house construction.

“Jutin is mainly a housing material which can be used instead of wood. It also has uses in the electric appliance and car-making industry,” Khan said. “In the cyclone-prone areas, sometimes people get injured when tin from the roofs flies away due to gusty winds.”

ICDDR,B research on introducing jutin to the camp areas of Cox’s Bazar was financed with an $100,000 grant under IsDB’s “Transform Innovation” initiative.

It costs about $1,000 to build one 14-square-meter jutin house measuring 2.6 meters in height.

Dr. Farjana Jahan, principal investigator of the jutin house pilot project, said that makeshift houses for Rohingya refugees are mainly made from plastic that is replaced every six months.

“Jutin houses are much more durable and last up to 60 years,” she told Arab News. “Jutin can be considered as a climate smart solution for addressing the shelter issues in the Rohingya camps.

“These jutin houses are fully environment friendly, free from chemical exposure, have enough ventilation and daylight facilities, and can be dismantled easily during an emergency. It will also reduce the concern with fire incidents, which is a big issue in the highly congested camp areas.”

Topics: Bangladesh Rohingya camps Cox's Bazar

EU defies Russia gas ‘blackmail’ as UN chief arrives in Ukraine

EU defies Russia gas ‘blackmail’ as UN chief arrives in Ukraine
  • Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria and threatened to do the same to other countries
  • Guterres repeated calls for both Russia and Ukraine to work together to set up "safe and effective" humanitarian corridors in war-torn Ukraine
LONDON: The European Union warned Russia on Wednesday it would not bend to “blackmail” over its support for Kyiv, after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
The move, condemned by European leaders as “blackmail,” marked a dramatic escalation in the economic war of sanctions and counter sanctions that has unfolded in parallel to the fighting on the battlefield.
The EU warning came as UN chief Antonio Guterres arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to expand humanitarian support and secure civilian evacuations.
“I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow,” he wrote on his official Twitter account as he landed ahead of talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better — for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world,” Guterres tweeted.


At the Moscow talks on Tuesday, Guterres repeated calls for both Russia and Ukraine to work together to set up “safe and effective” humanitarian corridors in war-torn Ukraine.
In turn, Putin told him he hoped that negotiations could end the conflict which saw Russian troops invading Ukraine on February 24.
“Despite the fact that the military operation is ongoing, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track,” the Russian leader said in televised remarks.
However, Putin also issued his own warning on Wednesday, saying that if Western forces intervene in Ukraine, they will face a “lightning-fast” military response.
“We have all the tools for this, that no one else can boast of having,” the Russian leader told lawmakers, implicitly referring to Moscow’s ballistic missiles and nuclear arsenal.
“We won’t boast about it: we’ll use them, if needed. And I want everyone to know that,” he said. “We have already taken all the decisions on this.”
The dire threats came as Moscow claimed to have carried out a missile strike in southern Ukraine to destroy a “large batch” of Western-supplied weapons.
As the war, which has already claimed thousands of lives, entered its third month, Kyiv conceded that Russian forces had made gains in the east.
Russia’s military offensive saw it capture a string of villages in the Donbas region, now the immediate target of its invasion force.
And in its economic standoff with the West, Moscow cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, two EU and NATO members backing Ukraine in the conflict.
However later Wednesday In Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbors.


She described the announcement by Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom as “another provocation from the Kremlin” that would be countered.
“It comes as no surprise that the Kremlin uses fossil fuels to try to blackmail us,” she said. “Today, the Kremlin failed once again in his attempt to sow division among member states. The era of Russian fossil fuel in Europe is coming to an end.”
“Both Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbors,” she said. “The era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe will come to an end.”
EU officials said energy ministers from across the bloc will meet on Monday to discuss the situation.
European powers have imposed massive sanctions on Russia since Putin’s decision to invade his neighbor, while shipping weapons to Ukraine’s defenders.
But they have moved slowly on hitting Moscow’s vast gas exports, with many EU members — notably industrial giant Germany — reliant on Russian energy to keep their lights on.
Putin has attempted to turn up the pressure by insisting that Russia will only accept payments for gas in rubles — hoping to force his foes to prop up his currency.
Gazprom announced the halt of gas to both Poland and highly dependent Bulgaria, saying it had not received payment in rubles from the two EU members.
But von der Leyen said that “about 97 percent” of all EU contracts explicitly stipulate payments in euros or dollars — and warned importing firms off paying in rubles.
“This would be a breach of the sanctions,” she told reporters.
The European Commission on Wednesday sought to lend Kyiv economic support by proposing a suspension of import duties on Ukrainian goods, but the idea still needs to be approved in a vote by the bloc’s 27 members.
The first phase of Russia’s invasion failed to reach Kyiv and to overthrow President Zelensky’s government after encountering stiff Ukrainian resistance reinforced with Western weapons.
The campaign has refocused on seizing the east and south of the country, while increased the use of long-range missile strikes against west and central Ukraine to counter the Western response.


Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov predicted “extremely difficult weeks” for the country amid “destruction and painful casualties” during the offensive.
Russia’s defense ministry said its forces had destroyed a “large batch” of weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries.
Russia hit hangars at an aluminum plant near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with “high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles,” the ministry said.
It also accused Ukraine of preparing to stage a fake civilian massacre in Lysychansk by disguising the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers in civilian clothing and taking them to the city’s central market.
On Tuesday, at a summit in Germany of 40 Western allies to discuss arming Ukraine, Washington pledged to move “heaven and earth” to enable Kyiv to emerge victorious from the war.
Tensions are also rising in a breakaway region of Moldova bordering southwestern Ukraine.
In the region, Transnistria, pro-Russian separatists claimed shots were fired across the border toward a village housing a Russian arms depot, after drones flew over from Ukraine.
Britain was set Wednesday to urge Kyiv’s allies to “ramp up” military production including tanks and planes to help Ukraine, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss set to call for a “new approach” to confront Putin.
Fighting continues to rage across Ukraine’s east, Kyiv’s defense ministry said, as it confirmed Russian forces had seized several villages in their renewed bid to “liberate” the Donbas region.
The ministry said a pair of villages in the north-eastern Kharkiv region and two in the Donetsk region had fallen.
Meanwhile, three people died and 15 others were injured in bombings around the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said.
Moscow aims to create a land bridge between territory held by pro-Russian separatists in parts of the Donbas and the Russian-annexed Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
Separately, Moscow also said it was expelling eight Japanese diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to expulsions by Tokyo over the conflict in Ukraine.
The UN tourism body added to Russia’s isolation on the international scene as most of its 159 members on Wednesday voted to suspend it from the agency.
(With AFP and AP)

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Antonio Guterres Vladimir Putin Ursula von der Leyen

Biden, Clintons herald Madeleine Albright as force for good at Washington funeral

Biden, Clintons herald Madeleine Albright as force for good at Washington funeral
  • President Joe Biden called Albright a "force of nature" who changed the tide of history
  • Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said it was important to heed the lessons of Albright's life experience
WASHINGTON: US leaders past and present praised former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright as a fighter against fascism and a champion of women on Wednesday at a funeral service honoring her life and legacy as the first woman to serve as the United States’ top diplomat.
President Joe Biden called Albright a “force of nature” who changed the tide of history and said she was a big reason why the NATO alliance — which he has rallied to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion — is strong and galvanized today.
Albright, who served as secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, died last month of cancer at age 84. The professor, businesswoman, mother and grandmother was heralded as a trailblazer after her death.
“Her name is still synonymous with America as a force for good in the world,” Biden told mourners at the Washington National Cathedral.
“She loved to speak about America as the indispensable nation. ... It was about gratitude for all this country made possible for her. It was a testament to her belief in the endless possibilities that only America could help unlock around the world.”
Albright and her family fled the Nazis in her native Czechoslovakia during World War Two. They eventually settled in the United States, where Albright grew to become a tough-talking diplomat, famous for a sometimes-sharp tongue and a collection of pins she would wear to send political messages.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who as first lady urged her husband, then President Bill Clinton, to choose Albright to be secretary of state, said it was important to heed the lessons of Albright’s life experience.
“Once again, we must heed the wisdom of her life and the cause of her public service: Stand up to dictators and demagogues — from the battlefields of Ukraine to the halls of our own Capitol,” she said, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, who was not present at the funeral.
Clinton noted Albright’s support of other women.
“She didn’t just help other women; she spent her entire life counseling and cajoling, inspiring and lifting up so many of us who are here today,” Clinton said.
As US ambassador to the United Nations from 1993 to 1997, Albright raised eyebrows with her response to a 1996 incident in which Cuban jet fighters downed two unarmed US-based planes, saying: “This is not cojones, this is cowardice,” using a Spanish vulgarity meaning “testicles.”
Former President Clinton said he told her afterwards that it was the best line anyone had used in his administration until then. “I called her and I said, ‘I’m just jealous,’” he recalled.
More than 1,400 people were expected to attend Albright’s service, according to a spokesperson for the family, including foreign ministers, ambassadors and members of Congress.
The family requested that attendees wear masks inside the cathedral; Washington has experienced a dramatic uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Albright’s three daughters gave tributes and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice gave a reading from the Bible.
Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama and former Vice President Al Gore attended along with current administration officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Topics: US Joe Biden Bill Clinton Madeleine Albright Funeral

