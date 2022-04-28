Saudi Arabia continues to distribute Ramadan aid

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has distributed more than 46 tons of Ramadan food baskets among needy families in Yemen’s Al-Mahrah governorate, benefiting 2,610 people.
The center also handed out 1,140 food baskets in the Afghan capital Kabul as part of a project to deliver 18,600 such packages to help 111,600 people in Afghanistan.
More than 900,000 individuals in 19 countries are expected to receive aid through the Saudi Ramadan Eta’am initiative that aims to send out a total of 156,993 food parcels, together weighing 8,430 tons.
KSrelief recently signed a joint agreement at its headquarters in Riyadh to implement the Zakat Al-Fitr project to benefit 26,950 families and 188,650 individuals in Yemen as part of efforts to maintain food security in the war-torn country.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance continues to implement King Salman’s program for iftar in Sri Lanka, under the supervision of the charge d’affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Colombo, Abdulelah Arkobi. In coordination with official charities and centers registered with government agencies, 300 food baskets have been distributed among 2,800 people. SPA Al-Mahrah
Updated 28 April 2022
SPA
RIYADH: More than SR2 billion ($533 million) has been donated to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan) since its Ramadan campaign was launched earlier this month.
The campaign was inaugurated with a SR30 million donation from King Salman and a SR20 million donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Nearly 5 million people who are facing financial hardship, including orphans, the sick and the elderly, have so far benefited from the campaign, which was launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
The campaign is an extension of the crown prince’s interest in developing the charity sector by making every effort to enable its activities and sponsor it to raise its contribution to the development of society.
This focus has had a significant impact on Ehsan in its ability to deliver donations to those most deserving of them.
It has been developed to make it easy for people living in the Kingdom to donate to various causes, such as giving food baskets to families, providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients and covering education tuition and supplies for orphans, and it allows them to follow the progress of their contributions in a digitally secure way.
Worshipers fill Makkah, Madinah mosques for sacred Ramadan night prayers
Updated 28 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Worshipers packed out Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayers on the eve of the 27th day of Ramadan.
The night, considered by many as Laylatul Qadr — a blessed Islamic night — sees visitors to the Two Holy Mosques fill most of the spaces reserved for prayers.
Mosque authorities said they had plans in place for the increase in numbers to the mosques, which are Islam’s first and second holiest sites.
The eve of the 29th day of Ramadan is another busy time for organizers as imams conclude the reading of the Qur’an which they began on the first day of the holy month.
The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, through its Services Agency, provides all facilities for worshipers, starting with easing the opening of doors and organizing the entry of worshipers to the site. This is in addition to opening the mosque corridors and squares, operating the escalators leading to the mosque and rooftops, and providing cooled Zamzam water and guidance services to create a pleasant atmosphere of worship.
In addition, the General Directorate of Health Affairs in Makkah confirmed the increasing preparations for the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to witness an increase in the number of worshipers.
Authorities said that they will continue to provide preventive, curative and ambulatory services to pilgrims through hospitals and primary health care centers in Makkah and health care centers in the Grand Mosque.
This comes as an implementation of the plan prepared by the authorities, which includes preventive measures, epidemiological investigation procedures, and response to infectious diseases of an epidemiological dimension.
The official spokesman for the region’s health department, Hamad bin Faihan, told Arab News that 18,000 practitioners are working around the clock to provide the best services to pilgrims and to ensure their comfort, underlining the increase and improvement of services.
Faihan said that there is an integrated plan to provide health care for pilgrims through its ten hospitals and King Abdullah Medical City and primary health care centers located within the corridors of the holy mosque.
The spokesman said that Makkah’s hospitals are fully operational during Ramadan, as well as a new health center in the Grand Mosque and two centers that previously worked to provide health care for emergency cases. This in addition to the Al-Haram Emergency Hospital and permanent health care centers within Makkah and EMTs stationed around the main area.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense intensified preventive inspection and safety patrols in the holy capital during the last ten days of Ramadan, which will last until Eid Al-Fitr. This is to improve preventive safety and ensure that the safety requirements and fire protection systems are met and that there are no obstacles within the emergency lanes.
The directorate stressed its commitment to the safety of elevators and escalators and the availability of safe assembly points outside the facilities to achieve the highest levels of security, and to reduce accidents.
In turn, the Services Agency in the holy capital’s municipality, represented by the General Cleanliness Department, has prepared for carrying out emergency work in anticipation of the expected rain during these days in Makkah.
Mohammed Bahareth, undersecretary of the Services Agency in the holy capital’s municipality, confirmed that it has increased the number of teams and equipment designated to mop up rain puddles and follow up on places where water gathers, in prior coordination with the authorities.
He added that the teams were intensively prepared and supported with large numbers of workers and equipment — monitoring neighborhoods, valley streams and mountainous neighborhoods, and distributing labor forces to sub-municipalities to conduct fieldwork.
The Bader Scout Volunteer Center of the General Directorate of Education in Makkah provided its services to pilgrims, especially on the 27th night, in cooperation with the General Presidency and the Security Forces of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, by harnessing all the workforces of the center — from scouts to their chiefs — regularly throughout the past ten nights.
By providing these services, the scouts confirmed the keenness of Saudi youth to serve others, their love for volunteer work, and that they serve as role models for their fellow citizens who cherish the service of the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.
Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing at Pakistan’s Karachi University
Saudi Arabia offered condolences to the families of the victims, and the Pakistani government and people
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that took place near a Chinese institute at Pakistan's Karachi university killing a number of people.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed in a statement the Kingdom’s solidarity and stand with Pakistan against violence, extremism and terrorism. It also stressed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of these criminal acts that are incompatible with all religious principles and morals and human values, the Saudi Press Agency said.
The ministry offered condolences to the families of the victims, and the Pakistani government and people.
A Pakistan separatist group warned Wednesday of more deadly attacks on Chinese targets, a day after a woman suicide bomber killed four people — including three teachers posted from Beijing.
Three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver were killed near the gate of the Confucius Institute at Karachi University, when the bomber detonated explosives next to their minibus.
China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Pakistan to ensure the safety of all Chinese citizens and interests in the country and to launch a full investigation.
It also advised citizens to “take strict precautions, and do not go out unless necessary.”
In April 2021 a suicide bomb attack at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, killed four and wounded dozens.
The ambassador was unhurt in that attack, which was claimed by the Pakistan Taliban.
A Saudi tech university program sounds the call to entrepreneurial action
A KFUPM-EI program has been designed to drive growth in local technology-based start-ups
Entrepreneurial Emerging Leaders Acceleration Program targets start-ups generating innovative products
Updated 28 April 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Young Saudis eager to do their bit to transform their country into a technology hub can access a wide range of tailored initiatives by the Saudi government and local institutions.
One of them is the Entrepreneurial Emerging Leaders Acceleration Program, launched by the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals Entrepreneurship Institute (KFUPM-EI) in Dhahran, Eastern Province, to drive growth in local technology-based startups.
The scheme specifically targets startups that are generating innovative products and processes in manufacturing as well as the digital economy. It aims to support Saudi Arabia’s aspiration of becoming a regional and global tech center.
Huda Ahmed Flatah, 26, from Riyadh, is one of the program’s young Saudi graduates. Her startup, Helper Robot, was launched in 2020 to develop and harness technologies that provide a tangible benefit to society.
“We came up with two solutions,” Flatah told Arab News. “The first one is a robotics kit, including sensors, motors and an electrical circuit, for anyone who wants to build a prototype. It’s easy to use and connect, and you can use it if you are looking to build a smart home or a smart car.”
The second product her firm created is an online platform for people looking to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, allowing them to take part in classes in programming, electrical circuits and robotics.
Flatah was among the first batch of women to study at KFUPM-EI. Having already earned a degree in biology from Taibah University in Madinah, she went on to receive a scholarship to study at Draper University in California’s Silicon Valley and at H-FARM College in Italy, where she pursued studies in entrepreneurship and technology.
Flatah is grateful for the scholarships and acceleration programs the Kingdom has on offer to help young people break into the tech industry.
“It was really great because when you see your country and institution care about your project, and help and believe in you. It helped me a lot, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Flatah said. “It was so difficult, but we made it.”
Moreover, she is impressed by the Kingdom’s efforts to encourage more women to take up STEM subjects and career paths. She says the program has been both character-building and a boost to her self-esteem — essential in what is otherwise a male-dominated field.
A growing awareness of the need to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil into other high-value industries prompted the launch of the Vision 2030 reform agenda in 2017. One of the objectives of the program is technological development, primarily driven by domestic startups.
“We are seeing a lot of opportunities today across the Kingdom for those who are ready,” said Flatah. “We have Vision 2030 for the dreamers and workers, and those who want to make a big change and improve our lives. Each university and school is looking for entrepreneurs.
“I have a vision for myself, and we want to build a generation of builders and innovators. I need to make this jump and change myself.”
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia announced it would invest more than $6.5 billion in future technologies and entrepreneurship to further secure its position as the region’s largest digital economy.
As part of the announcement, Saudi and foreign firms unveiled plans that included a billion-dollar investment from NEOM Tech & Digital Company to focus on future technologies, such as XVRS, the world’s first cognitive metaverse, and M3LD, a personal data management platform.
XVRS is a first-of-a-kind 3D, cognitive digital twin metaverse platform, where the physical merges with the virtual to create unique, immersive experiences and enable a ground-breaking “mixed-reality” urban living model.
For example, NEOM visitors and residents could attend a meeting wherever they are, either as a real-life robot, an augmented reality avatar or as a hologram.
“The future will be defined not by megacities, but by cognitive metacities,” Joseph Bradley, CEO of NEOM Tech & Digital Company, told delegates at Saudi Arabia’s flagship technology event, LEAP, in February.
“XVRS is the only iteration of the metaverse currently in development that will be a mixed-reality, 3D digital twin of a physical place — in our case, the NEOM community. It will be comprised of next-generation digital assets that users can interact with in the real world.”
M3LD, meanwhile, is an innovative artificial intelligence-driven “consent management platform,” which empowers users to regain control of their data.
FASTFACTS
XVRS is a 3D, cognitive digital twin metaverse platform which can create unique, immersive experiences.
M3LD is an AI-driven platform that empowers users to regain control of their data.
The product is able to find out who is in possession of a user’s data, monitor how it is being used and provide recommendations on privacy settings for all their digital accounts. It is slated for general release in the first quarter of 2023.
It is through schemes like the Entrepreneurial Emerging Leaders Acceleration Program at KFPUM-EI that the Kingdom hopes to tap and develop local talent to drive forward the “fourth industrial revolution” and realize the full potential of projects like NEOM.
Meem Web Solutions is another tech venture that came out of the KFPUM-EI program, offering a platform that optimizes business process automation.
Its founder, Syed Shamaail Jafri, received a grant of SR50,000 ($13,300) from the institute’s Keys of Goodness fund. Jafri says his idea stemmed from his initial recruitment by the institute to automate one of its processes.
“I thought it would be better to make an application that can be generalized to automate all these processes,” Jafri told Arab News.
“Now, any person without any programming knowledge can develop such workflows, and we’re targeting markets that do not have any business developers and have a lot of processes which are not automated. In that regard, we just make their offices paperless.”
Originally from Pakistan, 42-year-old Jafri says he is grateful for the backing of the Saudi government to develop his business.
“My goal for the future is to establish this company independently,” he said. “The institute really helped me in the legal aspects, and I hope to serve all companies here in Saudi Arabia and then worldwide.”
High-growth startups such as these will have a vital role to play in the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy, says Wail A. Mousa, an associate professor of electrical engineering and founding dean of the Entrepreneurship Institute.
“We see a strong and ever-increasing entrepreneurial spirit across our community,” Mousa told Arab News.
“Through our programs, we aim to nurture this spirit and to provide the practical support required to establish and build these businesses, to reach their full potential and to make a lasting contribution to the country’s economic prosperity.”
The institute was established to help foster entrepreneurial thinking through education, training and research, and to provide logistical and financial support for the formation and growth of high-potential startups. It also draws on the expertise of local and international experts.
To date, KFUPM-EI has conducted more than 4,000 mentoring sessions, trained more than 2,000 participants, and created more than 30 startups that have resulted in more than 100 jobs and secured SR25 million in revenues.
These efforts to promote entrepreneurship seem to be paying off already. Venture capital investment in Saudi Arabia in 2021 exceeded the total for 2019 and 2020 combined.
According to Abdullah Al-Swaha, minister of communications and information technology, Saudi Arabia is now home to some of the region’s largest investments in cloud technology, with leading hyperscale cloud providers including Google, Alibaba, Oracle and SAP investing more than $2.5 billion in the Kingdom.
Speaking at LEAP earlier this year, Al-Swaha said that Saudi Arabia is also the regional leader for technology talent, having created more than 318,000 jobs in the sector in recent years.
More importantly from the standpoint of women’s empowerment, the rate of women’s participation in the information and communication technology workforce has jumped to 28 percent in recent years.
“Technology is important because it’s the future,” said KFUPM-EI graduate Flatah.
“The transformation taking place across Saudi Arabia from sector to sector involves technology, so if you don’t invest in technology, you may fail in the next 10 years, because it won’t fit the requirements of the generation.”
Pilgrims enjoy historical and cultural sites of Makkah
Makkah is a world heritage treasure with huge tourist potential
Updated 28 April 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: While staying in Makkah, pilgrims get to know the most important archaeological sites, especially during Ramadan, which provides an ideal opportunity to enjoy the rich history of this holy city.
Designated buses with tour guides visit the historical sites in Makkah, boosting the cultural importance of these areas and enriching pilgrims’ experience.
Dr. Fawaz Al-Dahas, director of the History Center of Makkah, said that it was important to support the experience of pilgrims during their stay in Makkah. With many visits estimated at 30 days, pilgrims could use their time to see important historical sites in the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
Al-Dahas said that there was an urgent need to preserve the historical value of Makkah by tracing the correct historical paths set by the authorities. Tourism companies had worked to present the correct historical value of many monuments and places, he said.
Makkah is a world heritage treasure with huge tourist potential. It is also one of the most important tourist cities worldwide and an attraction in the Islamic world, he said.
FASTFACT
Among the most important historical sites are Jabal Al-Noor in northeastern Makkah, Hira cave, Mount Thawr in southern Makkah, and the holy sites of the pilgrimage rituals.
It represented the religious face of Muslims worldwide and included the Grand Mosque, the Kaaba, the Black Stone, the Safa and Marwa, and Zamzam spring.
Al-Dahas said that Makkah is distinguished by its complex geographical and topographical nature, carrying great value that inspired awe, spirituality, love and participation. Among the most important historical sites are Jabal Al-Noor in northeastern Makkah, Hira cave, Mount Thawr in southern Makkah, and the holy sites of the pilgrimage rituals.
Makkah is one of the richest cities in museums and with popular markets widespread in the city. All Muslims are familiar with this, as it used to be a mercantile center between Syria and Yemen, he said. It also included historical castles distinguished by their Islamic characteristics.
Mahdi Nafaa Al-Qurashi, a tourist guide, said that Makkah is the core of Islamic historical memory for all Muslim visitors from around the globe.
“There is no location that is 20 meters wide that did not witness an incident or event related to the memory of Islam and Muslims since the days of Prophet Ibraham until the Prophet,” he said.
Al-Qurashi said that all roads leading to Makkah, its center and its Holy Kaaba were rich in historical and tourist memory of Makkah.
The ritual sites of Hajj and Umrah provided religious tourism in which Muslims passed through many devotional and historical sites, he said.
There are also historical, cultural, civilizational and entertainment destinations in the city, Al-Qurashi said.