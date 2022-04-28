Oil Updates — Crude falls; Aker BP posts record profit; Sinopec expects positive growth; Sembmarine agrees $6.3bn merger

You are here

Brent crude futures fell $1.48, or 1.41 percent, to $103.84 a barrel by 0426 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices dropped on Thursday as investors remained cautious about dwindling fuel demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, as COVID-19 restrictions there continue.

Brent crude futures fell $1.48, or 1.41 percent, to $103.84 a barrel by 0426 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped $1.39, or 1.36 percent, to $100.63 a barrel.

Both contracts settled over 30 cents higher in the previous session due to ongoing concerns about tight worldwide supply, and another drawdown in US distillate and gasoline stocks.

Aker BP again posts record profit in Q1

Norwegian independent oil company Aker BP reported its fifth consecutive record quarterly profit on Thursday as petroleum prices soared, the company said on Thursday.

Earnings before interest and taxes for January-March 2022 rose to a fresh record of $1.78 billion from $591 million a year ago, Aker BP said.

Sinopec expects rebound in Q2

China’s Sinopec Corp. expects demand for refined oil products to recover in the second quarter as COVID-19 outbreaks in the country are gradually controlled and see full-year oil consumption reaching positive growth.

Asia’s biggest oil refiner has cut its refining runs since the second half of March and is maintaining an “optimal” refinery operation ratio of around 85 percent, compared with 92.6 percent earlier in the year, Sinopec officials said at a briefing on Thursday.

Cities across China, including the financial hub of Shanghai, were put under lockdowns following a flare up of COVID-19 cases, leading to road freight clogs and port congestion.

“The anti-COVID measures have restrained consumption of refined oil products. But we expect oil demand to gradually resume in the second quarter with the pandemic outbreak under control,” said Li Li, deputy head of Sinopec’s operation management department.

“At this moment, we are confident about the 2022 fuel consumption in China...even if the recovery in the second quarter is moderate, the full-year growth will remain positive.”

Sinopec also expects its total liquefied natural gas imports to stay steady in 2022.

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine agrees $6.3 billion merger

Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine, also known as Sembmarine, has agreed to a $6.29 billion merger with Keppel Corp’s larger offshore and marine unit, a year after the Temasek-backed firms began deal talks amid an industry downturn.

The loss-making oil rig builders have been whiplashed by years of oversupply, oil price volatility and a drop in new orders.

Such troubles have been exacerbated by the global transition toward renewable energy, consolidation of Chinese and South Korean rivals and major disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic when oil prices fell.

The combination “brings together two leading O&M companies in Singapore to create a stronger player that can realize synergies and compete more effectively amidst the energy transition,” Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua said.

The downturn increased competition for a shrinking pool of projects, driving up industry debt levels and leading Sembmarine to raise S$3.6 billion of equity over the past two years, with strong backing by Singapore state investor Temasek.

Temasek, Sembmarine’s majority shareholder, will ultimately become the largest shareholder in the merged company, with a 33.5 percent stake.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy Oil China Russia Ukraine

Telecom giant stc posts higher quarterly profits of $809m

Telecom giant stc posts higher quarterly profits of $809m
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Telecom giant stc posts higher quarterly profits of $809m

Telecom giant stc posts higher quarterly profits of $809m
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co. has reported a slight profit increase of 2.8 percent to SR3.04 billion ($809 million) in the first quarter of 2022, according to a filing.

Topics: STC

Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders

Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders
Updated 2 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders

Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders
Updated 2 min 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Emirati real estate company Damac Properties, has revealed that as part of its advancement to serve the digital economy it will accept Bitcoin and Ethereum for purchases of its properties, TradeArabia reported. 

The decision to facilitate the conversion to fiat — where a currency becomes legal tender — came from the company's vision to leverage technology to provide innovative solutions to customers.

The move is part of DAMAC's efforts to provide various options to real estate investors around the world, the article stated.

“This move towards customers holding cryptocurrency is one of our initiatives at Damac to accelerate the new economy for newer generations, and for the future of our industry,” Ali Sajwani, general manager of operations at Damac said.

Sajwani added: “Offering yet another transactional mode is exciting and we are glad to recognise the value this technology brings to our customers.”

Topics: economy cryptocurrency real estate

Egypt’s public spending on health rose by 70% since 2018, minister says 

Egypt’s public spending on health rose by 70% since 2018, minister says 
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s public spending on health rose by 70% since 2018, minister says 

Egypt’s public spending on health rose by 70% since 2018, minister says 
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s volume of public spending on the health sector has increased by 70 percent, compared to the previous three years, the minister of planning and economic development said. 

The volume of public spending on the sector over the last three years has amounted to 270 billion Egyptian pounds ($14.6 billion), Hala Al-Saeed added. 

Al-Saeed highlighted the government’s efforts and initiatives to support and develop the health sector. 

Initiatives by the Egyptian government included the eradication of Hepatitis C, the detection of malnutrition diseases among students, and an initiative to eliminate waiting lists of patients. 

She added that the second phase of the economic reform program includes measures for structural reform of the energy and communications and information technology sectors. 

The minister’s comments came during her participation in the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Forum, held in Boston, to review ministers’ roles and contributions in governments. 

Topics: economy Egypt Healthcare Pharmacy sector

Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 

Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 

Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A budget totaling $22 million has been allocated to a Kuwaiti oil upgrade project, MEED reported. 

The project will work on upgrading chemical injection and monitoring systems in North Kuwait. 

A government-owned subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Kuwait Oil Co., is the client working on the project. 

This comes following a series of mini upstream projects by the subsidiary in the second half of 2021 and 2022.

Large oil and gas projects in the Gulf country, including the $16 billion Al-Zour refinery, as well as the $10 billion Al-Zour petrochemicals complex, have recently experienced several delays.

Topics: Kuwait oil project budget

Middle East logistics firm Aramex scraps foreign ownership limit

Middle East logistics firm Aramex scraps foreign ownership limit
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East logistics firm Aramex scraps foreign ownership limit

Middle East logistics firm Aramex scraps foreign ownership limit
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Aramex, one of the largest logistics firms in the Middle East, has scrapped its limits on foreign ownership, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The report revealed that Aramex has decided to raise the foreign ownership limit to 100 percent from 49 percent, becoming the first UAE-based company listed in Dubai to do so. 

European logistics firm Geopost SA holds 24.9 percent of Aramex, while Abu Dhabi Ports Co. owns 22.3 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.  

Shares of Aramex rose 1.4 percent on Thursday, and it is now valued at $1.69 billion.

Topics: Aramex logistics UAE

