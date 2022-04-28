You are here

India In-Focus — Antitrust raids Amazon sellers; Heatwave disrupts industrial activity

India In-Focus — Antitrust raids Amazon sellers; Heatwave disrupts industrial activity
Indian retailers have long contended that Amazon’s platform largely benefits a few big sellers. (AFP)
Updated 28 April 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s antitrust body launched raids on Thursday against two top domestic sellers of online retail giant Amazon.com Inc., over accusations of having violated competition laws, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Indian retailers have long contended that Amazon’s platform largely benefits a few big sellers, with the firm engaging in predatory pricing that harms their businesses.

The exact nature of the purported violations prompting Thursday’s raids was not immediately clear. The two sellers were Cloudtail and Appario, the sources said on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

Amazon, which has an indirect equity stake in both, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cloudtail, Appario and the regulator, the Competition Commission of India, also did not immediately respond to emailed queries.

One source said the raids, carried out in the capital, New Delhi and the southern tech hub of Bengaluru, related to CCI’s investigation ordered in January 2020.

In that case, Amazon and rival Walmart’s Flipkart face accusations of anti-competitive practices, such as promoting preferred sellers on websites and giving priority to listings by some sellers.

The companies deny the accusations, and the antitrust investigation continues.

Amazon has previously said it “does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace,” and “treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner.”

Heatwave disrupts industrial activity




The desert state of Rajasthan also imposed four-hour power cuts for rural regions. (AFP/File)

India’s northwestern Rajasthan state scheduled four hours of power cuts for factories, making it at least the third state to disrupt industrial activity to manage surging power demand amid an intense heatwave.

Extreme heat continued to scorch large swathes of south Asia this week, offering no reprieve after the hottest March on record in India, and triggering comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India getting too hot too early.

India’s western Gujarat state and Andhra Pradesh restricted industrial activity this month, as air conditioning demand peaked, and economic activity picked up, following an end to coronavirus-related restrictions.

The desert state of Rajasthan also imposed four-hour power cuts for rural regions, exposing thousands of families in the desert state to extreme temperatures, with peak summer heat still to come before cooling monsoon rains arrive in June.

Maximum power demand in India surged to a record high on Tuesday, and is seen rising by as much as a tenth next month. India’s meteorological department has warned of worse heatwave conditions in the coming days.

The unprecedented heat puts millions of blue-collar workers, including construction and farm laborers and those working on factory shop floors, at great risk. Sunstrokes have claimed thousands of Indian lives in the past.

Industrial disruption and widespread power cuts are also bad news for corporate India, as economic activity has just started to pick up after months of stagnation amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Reliance, Apollo Global plan joint bid for pharmacy chain Boots 




Boots would expand its presence into India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East if the joint bid is successful. (AFP)

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. and US buyout firm Apollo Global Management are planning a joint bid for UK high street pharmacy chain Boots, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The joint bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s UK-based business, if successful, would see Boots expand its presence into India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the report said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Topics: India Amazon heatwave Rajasthan

RIYADH: To develop Saudi Arabia’s second wind power generation project, the renewable energy team at the Energy Ministry is expected to issue a request for qualifications for the contract by the third quarter of 2022.

The Yanbu wind independent power project has a planned capacity of 850 megawatts, according to MEED. 

Along with the hybrid concentrated solar power and the solar photovoltaic project in Hinakiyah, the Yanbu wind scheme makes up round 4 of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Renewable Energy

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce issued 5,319 commercial registers in the entertainment sector in 2022 so far, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

It said 683 registers were issued for parks, while 1,351 for entertainment centers and 3,285 for event organizations. 

The ministry noted that all registers are active. 

Riyadh achieved the highest number of commercial registers, followed by Makkah and the Eastern Province.

Topics: Saudi Arabia entertainment commercial registers

RIYADH: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has launched the next phase of its 7 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion) smart grid strategy, covering the years 2021 to 2035, according to MEED. 

The first phase of the state utility firm’s program from 2014 to 2035 has achieved its short-term goals, MEED reported citing DEWA. 

Between 2015 and 2020, the firm has replaced electricity and water meters with smart meters. Over 2 million meters are automatically read.

Between 2015 and 2017, DEWA fully automated its transmission network connected to the 400 kilovolt and 132 kilovolt substations.

Topics: UAE DEWA

RIYADH: Algeria has cautioned that it will halt natural gas flows to Spain if it re-exports supplies as diplomatic tensions with Morocco escalate, according to Bloomberg. 

This comes as the Spanish energy minister Teresa Ribera announced that Madrid will allow for gas flows to Morocco via the Maghreb-European pipeline, also known as MEG. 

“We see the Algerian warning as a reminder that no Algerian gas should go to Morocco. We expect Morocco to announce a specific LNG contract in Spain with specific volumes, and this should hopefully address the concerns,” Bloomberg reported, citing analysts from investment banking firm JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Algeria poses as Europe’s largest supplier after Russia and Norway, providing as much as 8 percent of its gas imports. 

On the other hand, Morocco is planning to purchase liquified natural gas and direct it to Spanish re-gasification terminals, to be later piped through the MEG pipeline, according to Morocco’s energy minister Leila Benali.

Since the MEG pipeline is owned by Moroccan, Spanish, and Portuguese firms, flows can be reversed without Algeria’s consent, according to Morocco. 

 

Topics: Algeria Morocco LNG supply gas

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s real estate developer Aldar Properties is planning an initial public offering of three of its fully owned business divisions next year, the company’s CEO told Sky News Arabia.

Talal Al Dhiyebi said the company will potentially offer shares in its three core businesses – Aldar Education, Aldar Estates, and Aldar Hospitality and Leisure.

He revealed a long-term plan to invest 10 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion) in various sectors, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabian and Egyptian markets.

Aldar had earlier reported solid financial results during the first quarter of 2022, as the acquisition of Egypt’s SODIC last year gave it a strong boost. 

During the last six months, the firm completed 5.5 billion dirhams worth of acquisition deals in Egypt and the UAE, the executive noted. 

Topics: Aldar Properties

