Kuwait oil upgrade project receives $22m budget boost 

RIYADH: A budget totaling $22 million has been allocated to a Kuwaiti oil upgrade project, MEED reported.

The project will work on upgrading chemical injection and monitoring systems in North Kuwait.

A government-owned subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Kuwait Oil Co., is the client working on the project.

This comes following a series of mini upstream projects by the subsidiary in the second half of 2021 and 2022.

Large oil and gas projects in the Gulf country, including the $16 billion Al-Zour refinery, as well as the $10 billion Al-Zour petrochemicals complex, have recently experienced several delays.