China lockdowns hinder Kuwait oil projects 

RIYADH: Lockdowns in China are hindering oil projects in Kuwait, MEED reported, citing industry sources.

Shipments of steel plates and pipes for the oil sector that were set to be imported from Shanghai to Kuwait have been cancelled.

This supply disruption has disrupted several firms including national oil refinery Kuwait National Petroleum Co., also known as KNPC.

“KNPC is currently in talks with contractors over what is happening with regard to shipments from Shanghai. It is hoped that the issues will be dealt with without having to resort to a legal resolution,” MEED reported, citing a source.

China is anticipating further lockdowns which could potentially further disrupt global supply chains.