Boursa Kuwait records a 60% profit jump in Q1 

RIYADH: Boursa Kuwait has recorded a 60.6 percent net profit jump in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period the previous year, the company said in a filing.

The stock exchange has achieved a net profit of 5.25 million Kuwaiti dinar ($17 million) during the first quarter of the current year, up from 3.26 million Kuwaiti dinar in the corresponding period last year.

Operating profit has also soared 65.6 percent, to achieve 6.3 million Kuwaiti dinar up from 3.8 million Kuwaiti dinar.

“The company’s performance reflects our commitment to adding value to shareholders, exemplified by the rising dividend growth over the past few years,” CEO Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi said.

Earning per share has increased by 60.6 percent, amounting to 26 fils for the first quarter, compared to 16.2 fils in the same period in 2021.

Established in 2014, Boursa Kuwait is the operator of the Kuwait Stock Exchange.