Ramadan Recipes: Za’atar cheese twists

Za’atar cheese twists are a popular snack among Arabs.

Za’atar is a versatile herb mix that used in many dishes in the Arab world. It can be used dried, minced or fresh.

The herb promotes good health as it contains a variety of minerals and vitamins. It is full of vitamin C for immune support, potassium for healthy cells, and manganese for bone development as well as blood health.

In addition to food, Za’atar can also be used in medicine because it contains chemicals that help reduce bacterial and fungal infections. It also helps in relieving coughing and has antioxidant properties.

The twist snacks are quite versatile and can be made with a variety of ingredients, including nuts, honey, chili, sumac, sesame seeds and black seeds combined or separated, or plain with no additions.

The simple dish takes no time to make, and can be cooked using healthy homemade dough.

All you need to make the twists are a few ingredients: 375 grams of puff pastry, 75 milliliters of milk, 70 grams of grated cheddar, 50 grams of grated parmesan and 3 tablespoons of za’atar.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius and place all the ingredients on a counter.

Spread the dough on the counter into a rectangular shape until 5 millimeters thin, brush it with milk, sprinkle the cheeses and za’atar on top, fold the dough in half like a square and gently press the two layers together using a rolling pin.

Cut the dough into equal strips about 2 centimeters wide, then twist each strip multiple times with your hands and place them on a baking tray.

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes until brown. Let the twists cool before serving.