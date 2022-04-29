Five arrested for insulting Pakistani minister in Prophet’s Mosque courtyard

MADINAH: Police in Madinah have arrested at least five Pakistani nationals for “abusing and insulting” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti at the Prophet’s Mosque in the city.
Arrests were also made for insulting and abusing a woman and her companions of Pakistani nationality, also in the courtyard of the Prophet’s Mosque.
The spokesperson for the Madinah Police said the suspects were “referred to the competent authorities after legal procedures were completed against them.”
He continued: “Their actions contradict the sanctity of the place and impact the safety of visitors and worshipers.”
On Thursday some protesters, allegedly belonging to the PTI party of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, were loudly chanting slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of his delegation.
Videos have emerged online of people aiming chants at the Pakistani delegation while visiting the Prophet's Mosque on Thursday.
The director of information at the Saudia Arabia embassy in Islamabad confirmed some Pakistani nationals were arrested for violating the sanctity of the Masjid-e-Nabawi and an investigation had been launched into the matter, according to local media.
The official further added that the individuals were arrested after they violated the rules of the mosque.
Saudi crown prince holds talks with Turkey’s Erdogan
Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a three-day visit
President also received by King Salman during trip
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Turkish president Recep Erdogan held a meeting at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Thursday.
During the meeting, they reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and opportunities for developing them in various fields. They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the exerted efforts towards them.
The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs, Prince Khalid bin Salman, deputy minister of defense, Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, minister of state and Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, minister of interior; as well as several other ministers.
Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a three-day visit and was also recieved by King Salman, during which the Turkish president expressed happiness to visit the Kingdom and meet the king and crown prince.
DiplomaticQuarter: New Niger ambassador to OIC presents credentials
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Niger Ambassador Ali Dieye recently called on Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah.
The envoy presented credentials in his capacity as the permanent representative of the West African country to the OIC.
The secretary-general congratulated the new permanent representative and assured him of the cooperation of the OIC General Secretariat in the accomplishment of his mission.
He also reiterated his high appreciation of the active role Niger has played in the OIC and joint Islamic action.
The ambassador affirmed his country’s support to the OIC.
The two parties also discussed ways and means of strengthening relations between the OIC and the Republic of Niger.
The OIC chief met Niger President Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey last month. The meeting was held within the framework of the secretary-general’s tour of OIC member countries from the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between Niger and the OIC, and ways to enhance joint Islamic action and solidarity.
Taha thanked Niger, in its capacity as the chair of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, for its efforts in supporting the organization’s projects, especially the establishment of the regional mission for the Sahel and Lake Chad in Niger.
Bazoum also affirmed Niger’s readiness to support the activities of the organization, calling on member states and institutions of the group to contribute to finding solutions to the security challenges and food crises facing the Sahel, which lies between the Sahara to the north and the Sudanian savanna to the south.
Having a semi-arid climate, the Sahel stretches across the south-central latitudes of northern Africa between the Atlantic Ocean and the Red Sea.
Saudi Arabia reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi health authorities have registered more than 753,822 COVID-19 infections and 9,085 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020
Updated 29 April 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday recorded one new COVID-19 death, with 92 people testing positive and 154 recoveries.
Of the new infections, 23 were recorded in Jeddah, 16 in Riyadh, 15 in Madinah and 14 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.
Saudi health authorities have registered more than 753,822 COVID-19 infections and 9,085 deaths since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, after a citizen arrived from Iran via Bahrain.
More than 741,389 of these patients have recovered, thanks to the government’s free vaccination program, which has administered more than 64 million doses at 587 centers across the Kingdom.
The ministry announced that 3,348 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 11,738 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.
Furor over a Saudi TV show claim calls attention to problem of medical misinformation
Difference of opinion concerned implications of consuming large quantities of water during month of fasting
Closer engagement with media and digital platforms by health authorities seen as an antidote to the problem
Updated 29 April 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Public health misinformation was a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic, when issues such as lockdown policies, mask-wearing and vaccines proved deeply polarizing, with many people casting doubt on their scientific basis.
Policing what doctors and other health professionals say in the public domain is not an easy task, in part because the councils and regulators established to investigate suspected malpractice were created long before the advent of social media.
As individuals take a greater interest in their health and well-being, demand for advice from medical experts on television and social media has grown, handing them influential platforms from which to assess official guidelines.
A recent incident on Saudi television has brought this phenomenon to the fore, prompting fresh calls for stricter controls on the airing of personal opinions and theories in the news media and on digital platforms, and perhaps even new guidelines on medical ethics.
Could it be time for a Hippocratic Oath for the digital age?
A few weeks ago, Dr. Saud Al-Shehri, a well-regarded family physician and a frequent guest on Saudi Arabia’s official news channel, Al-Ekhbariya, created a stir with an appearance on the network’s Al-Rased program in which he addressed the health implications of drinking large quantities of water.
Discussing dietary issues in relation to fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Dr. Al-Shehri said that people who consume five or more 200 ml bottles of water in an hour could suffer from a condition he later referred to as water intoxication or water poisoning.
The claim might not have raised many eyebrows had it been made by someone without a medical background. But given that the source was a respected health professional, with a substantial Twitter and YouTube following to boot, the comments naturally drew considerable attention online.
Many members of the Saudi medical community played down or disputed Dr. Al-Shehri’s warning. Although water poisoning is a real affliction, known as hyponatremia, it is not brought on by quickly drinking a single liter.
Muslims breaking their fast are encouraged to drink plenty of water to stave off the far more dangerous consequences of dehydration. Still, scientists believe the effects of abstaining from water during the Ramadan fast are negligible.
A 2012 study titled “Hydration and performance during Ramadan,” published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, found that water loss while fasting may constitute as little as 1 to 2 percent of body mass.
The Saudi Ministry of Health’s Forensic Medical Board is the designated legal body for monitoring medical malpractice and medical error complaints filed by the Ministry of Health or by ordinary citizens.
Speaking to Arab News, Rayan Mufti, a lawyer and legal adviser, said the board should play an active role in not just monitoring the words of physicians but also in bringing to account those who dispense medical advice on public platforms for potentially harmful consequences.
“In this case, the doctor gave his personal opinion that is not based on medical research or general medical rule,” said Mufti.
“This is the supposed medical error, and the MoH is the main legal authoritative body that should follow up on such cases as this is considered a medical error on the doctor’s part given that he provided advice that was not part of his medical specialization.”
Dr. Al-Shehri could not be reached by Arab News for comment.
The controversy is emblematic of a problem that cuts across national and cultural boundaries, whereby medical opinions are often aired unchallenged on prominent media platforms, potentially skewing public health messaging and, as in the case of COVID-19, undermining the response.
A 2014 study published in the British Medical Journal examined 40 randomly selected episodes of “The Dr. Oz Show,” one of America’s most-watched medical talk shows hosted by the eponymous celebrity doctor, Mehmet Oz.
The findings showed that the information disseminated in those episodes was based on evidence just 46 percent of the time.
In his programs, which are aired by MBC4, a channel belonging to the Middle East Broadcasting Center, Dr. Oz advocates alternative therapies, fad diets, detoxes and cleanses.
Although the medical community routinely rejects his health recommendations as baseless and unproven, Dr. Oz has built up a substantial public following.
“Recommendations made on medical talk shows often lack adequate information on specific benefits or the magnitude of the effects of these benefits,” said the University of Alberta research team behind the British Medical Journal study.
“Approximately half of the recommendations have either no evidence or are contradicted by the best available evidence. Potential conflicts of interest are rarely addressed. The public should be skeptical about recommendations made on medical talk shows.”
The danger of medical misinformation was evident to authorities worldwide from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
Without consistent messaging regarding the benefits of social distancing, personal hygiene and the safety and efficacy of vaccines, entire cities were at risk of seeing containment measures ignored and their health systems overwhelmed.
From the get go, Saudi Arabia issued explicit guidelines to media outlets, public and private entities and the medical community informing them of the potential repercussions of spreading incorrect information about the pandemic.
The Kingdom’s Office of Public Prosecutions made it an offense to produce “rumors or fake news that would affect the public order or public security or sending or resending it via social media or any technical means.”
Offenders could face imprisonment for up to five years and a fine of SR 3 million ($800,000).
“Evidence-based sciences were not given priority because the drivers of misinformation were many. This was something that was widespread during the early days of the pandemic,” said Mufti.
“There were many instances where doctors (in Saudi Arabia) appeared in the media, giving their opinions that were not in their specialized fields.
“That resulted in many contradictions to the level where the MOH warned against listening to doctors unless (their statements were) released from the main source (the MoH).”
According to the US Federation of State Medical Boards, health authorities around the globe are under mounting pressure to act against doctors who spread false or misleading information.
Doctors in the US can already face disciplinary action for failing to give advice or treatment in line with evidence-based medicine and standards of care. The question for authorities now is whether this ought to extend to statements made in the media and on digital platforms.
Britain’s General Medical Council is currently updating its Good Medical Practice guide for the first time in nearly a decade. Doctors who are reported to have shared “misleading” information on social media could soon face regulatory action, according to the Guardian newspaper.
For Mufti, one possible antidote is for health authorities themselves to engage more closely with media and digital platforms by sharing medical advice based on hard science.
“Countering the spreading of misinformation requires a multi-pronged approach, including the deployment of credible and shareable content,” he said.
“This will also stop regulated health professionals, particularly physicians, from spreading evidence-free nonsense.”
More than 900,000 individuals in 19 countries are expected to receive aid through the Saudi Ramadan Eta’am initiative that aims to send out a total of 156,993 food parcels
Updated 29 April 2022
SPA
KABUL: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed 500 Ramadan food baskets in the Char Asiab district of the Afghan capital Kabul, helping hundreds of families.
KSrelief distributed more than 72 tons of food baskets for the neediest families in Marib, Yemen, which benefited 4,080 people.
The center also distributed food baskets for needy households in Aden governorate, which benefited 1,920 people.
In Chad, KSrelief handed over 887 food baskets in Massenya city, which benefited 5,322 people. The project aims to distribute 14,046 food baskets in various cities in Chad to benefit more than 84,000 individuals.
More than 900,000 individuals in 19 countries are expected to receive aid through the Saudi Ramadan Eta’am initiative, which aims to send out a total of 156,993 food parcels, together weighing 8,430 tons.