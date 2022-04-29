You are here

Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 
For decades, the media and society have championed the “supermom” and her ability to go above and beyond expectations. However, this belief has put a lot of pressure on the modern mother to match up to unrealistic expectations and pressure from society to always be capable, adequate, and above all, perfect.
 Truth is that motherhood is anything but perfect. Puck decided to break the stigma around the subject this Mother’s Day by launching a campaign that celebrates motherhood and all of its imperfections while debunking the existence of the mythical “supermom.” 
 The campaign encourages mothers from all walks of life to share their ordinary stories of motherhood, giving women across the region the opportunity to set their own recipes for success no matter how flawed or unconventional they may be to prove that every mother is unique and successful in her own way. 
 Puck hopes that their support on the matter will give mothers a sense of comfort and recognition for their efforts and achievements while redefining motherhood for every mother out there who tirelessly juggles between family, career, hobbies, and so on. 
 All mothers are welcome to join the movement by using the hashtag #nosupermomshere or #مافي_سوبر_ماما on social media to share their stories with the Puck and the world.

Updated 28 April 2022

As part of its planned expansion in the Kingdom, LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A. signed an agreement with Thamer Alqurashi, CEO of Manazel Al-Khobaraa Real Estate LLC, to establish a LuLu Hypermarket Anchor Store in the Taif City Walk mall. The signing took place in Makkah.

The 21,000-square-meter store will extend over two levels and bring the convenience and brand promise of the LuLu retail chain to the residents of Taif. Opening in January 2023, the store, which represents an investment of SR51 million ($13.6 million) by the group, will create more jobs in Taif for Saudi nationals. 

Located in Makkah Province, Taif is a cool and high-altitude destination, famous for roses, and is known as Saudi Arabia’s unofficial summer capital. Hajj and Umrah pilgrims change into their ihram at Meeqat in Taif, underlining the significance of the city in the religious tourism map as well.

Chairman Ali welcomed the new business opportunity, saying it represented the new economic energy in the Kingdom.

“The LuLu Group has aligned its growth and vision with that of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he said. “We are seeking to tap the potential of the Tier 2 and Tier 3 Saudi cities, which are developing rapidly, and Taif is an important Tier 2 urban center and a popular tourism hub in Saudi Arabia. I am sure that Taif City Walk will bring a wholesome and world-class shopping experience to the city.

“We also take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the government, which has extended great encouragement to investments and economic development.”

There are 26 LuLu Hypermarkets and express stores in Saudi Arabia and the group currently employs 3,000 Saudi nationals, including 1,100 women, in their various outlets across the Kingdom.

Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

Haitham Al-Ohali, vice minister of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, recently inaugurated the National Center for Emerging Network Technologies at King Saud University. The center will help raise awareness of 5G technologies and its expanding set of applications, support local talent in this field, and strengthen 5G cybersecurity.

The launch ceremony took place in the presence of Prof. Badran Al-Omar, rector of King Saud University, and Eric Yang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia. The center is the result of a strategic partnership between King Saud University and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and is powered by Huawei.

The new center has been launched under the previous agreement between Huawei and the ministry. Under this partnership, the two parties aim to develop 5G applications, identify frameworks for developing local talent, enhance the Kingdom’s position as the leading and most innovative country in the region, and work toward serving common interests and goals.

Yang said: “We are honored and excited to kick off our cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology through the launch of the National Center for Emerging Network Technologies. This step aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to advance digital transformation, develop digital skills, and spread a culture of innovation. This collaboration also reflects Huawei’s ongoing commitment to adopting the latest 5G technologies and supporting the Kingdom’s progress to become a global leader in this field.”

The new center will provide a platform to develop digital trust, enhance digital infrastructure, adopt emerging technologies, advance smart cities, foster digital capabilities and skills, and digital innovation.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has established partnerships with many relevant authorities and sectors in the recent past, ensuring the acceleration of innovation in the communications and information technology sector. This contributes to supporting technical research and digital education and advancing the digital innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to build a digital society, a digital government, and a thriving digital economy.

Updated 27 April 2022
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarket customers can now conveniently send out gift packages to loved ones with ease, thanks to an agreement signed between LuLu and Saudi Post.

The agreement provides LuLu Hypermarket customers with the convenience of Saudi Post’s services at the hypermarket premises and a 10 percent discount on international courier service. This way customers can send out presents and more to spread the joy among near and dear ones.

This agreement was signed by Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, and Rayan Al-Sharif, vice president of sales and commercial at Saudi Post.

The agreement is an extension of the strategic relations between Saudi Post and private entities such as LuLu, to improve customer service and expand the logistics service in line with the company’s transformation strategies.

The project has initially been launched at LuLu Hypermarkets in three regions of the Kingdom — Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Future plans have been discussed as well, which include the provision of Saudi Post services through multiple networks and institutions. This would facilitate e-government programs and electronic commerce.

Saudi Post will also be involved in express, international, and grocery deliveries for LuLu’s e-commerce platform. There will be Saudi Post parcel stations in select branches of LuLu for customers to collect their packages. The current promotions and booths will be actively promoted across various LuLu branches.

“This is a great collaboration that will open so many avenues for both the companies to come together and witness great change,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia.

Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

As part of its efforts to provide training programs that enhance practical skills and reduce waste of time, effort and money, Community Jameel Saudi, in partnership with the General Administration of Education in Jeddah and Four Principles Company, is introducing the Kaizen Lean Management Program in Saudi schools. The aim is to consolidate the understanding of the continuous improvement approach (kaizen) and build the foundations of lean management in schools, in line with the vision of the Ministry of Education and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to address existing challenges, reduce waste and restore the competitive strength of schools.

Community Jameel Saudi intends to implement the lean management approach at the school level in Saudi Arabia, which includes three phases: A detailed analysis of the school’s current situation, designing solutions and experimental implementation, and measuring performance.

The first trial will be launched in May at Qurtubah Private School in Jeddah. Volunteers from the school will be selected and trained during the pilot phase and included as leaders in the following stages to disseminate the working mechanism, solutions and tools to other schools in the region. The specialized Four Principles team will lead the analysis, solution design, and implementation stages. It will also train volunteers from the school and ensure their readiness with an advisory team to replicate the experience in other schools.

Mansour Al-Qahtani, principal of Qurtubah Private School, said: “The lean management approach applies to a wide range of administrative and educational processes. We hope to achieve good results by improving the quality of administrative and educational processes. The lean management approach in educational institutions will help redesign working methods, build new capabilities and skills, and increase its organizational capacity to ensure quality in our joint efforts toward achieving the goals of our national agenda and providing a world-class education system.”

Hassan Jameel, vice chairman of Community Jameel Saudi, said: “In an era of unprecedented national and institutional transformation under Vision 2030, we believe now is the right time to talk about how the kaizen culture of continuous improvement can help drive the excellence and competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s education sector. That is why we are proud to introduce the Kaizen Lean Management Program in partnership with the General Administration of Education in Jeddah and Four Principles Company, which will serve to strengthen the quality of education in schools across the Kingdom. With this program, Saudi students, teachers, and the school management can strive to improve performance, achieve greater competitiveness and increase efficiency.”

The lean management experience is a set of approaches that seek to improve business processes by making simple changes to achieve more with fewer resources and achieve transformation by striving for perfection in performance by focusing on reducing waste, eliminating redundant activities or procedures, and creating a smooth and logical path of procedures and processes focused on value and ensuring the sustainability of service provision.

Updated 26 April 2022
Arab News

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention recently organized a community event as part of the “Food for Life” campaign, under the theme “Together for a Healthy Ramadan,” in efforts to raise public awareness and provide them with skills that contribute to strengthening health sustainability.

Held at Arabian Center in Dubai, the event aimed to highlight the importance of healthy food derived from sustainable sources, as well as its impact on the environment, society and future generations.

It focused on promoting awareness of healthy lifestyles and local sustainable food sources in the country, and also integrating all segments of society into various activities and events, with the participation of Madar Farms, which provided local products to educate the community about the types of local crops.

In his address during the event, Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al-Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public health sector, said: “The ‘Food for Life’ campaign, which was held in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN and the Emirates Nature-WWF, seeks to build a better healthier future, through the application of healthy patterns and sustainable diets.”

He added: “By educating and engaging people about the influence that their food choices have on their health and the overall health of the planet, the campaign offers interactive, compelling, and informative content to build a better, healthier future.”

Nouf Khamis Al-Ali, director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said: “The event, which took place in cooperation with the Arabian Center, focused on preserving biological and environmental diversity through healthy eating and sustainable sources. It also aims to educate and entertain people by introducing them to the best food sources and encouraging them to be more conscious of what they eat. The goal is to modify people’s lifestyles and dietary habits, as well as the impacts that individuals can have on their health and the environment.”

She noted that the event especially targeted children and young individuals, and was designed to educate them about different food groups and healthy habits through games and competitions in a fun environment.

The project, which was developed in collaboration with Emirati coach Adnan Al-Hashimi, focused on the necessity of physical activity and the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle.

