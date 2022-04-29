Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport

LebElon? After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Lebanese plead with him to buy their country

DUBAI: Eccentric entrepreneur, random tweeter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week bought his favorite social media platform, Twitter, for $44 billion — an amount approximately the equivalent of the gross domestic product of Jordan.

Musk’s ambition to “save” Twitter and, as he sees it, free speech, has given hope to some Lebanese people who are asking Musk to now consider buying their country.

Hey @elonmusk, would you be interested in buying Lebanon? — jadfakhani.eth (@wolfofbey) April 25, 2022

Hey @elonmusk



Interested in a 10km2 real estate on the east Mediterranean? It's called #Lebanon.



Buy it, fix it, and we'll crown you king



We'll even change the name to #LebElon to top it off.

Deal?#إيلون_ماسك pic.twitter.com/Qt9LB8ER4D — Mohammad Mortada محمد مرتضى (@MohdMortada) April 26, 2022

Hi @elonmusk, if you’ve got spare change I’ve got a country for sale for you.

It’s called Lebanon, let me know bruv. — Phil (@Phil_Yacoub) April 25, 2022

If Musk can revolutionize the electric-car industry and attempt to shake up social media, he’s surely capable of saving Lebanon, they argue. Even if he cannot and utterly fails in the attempt, as some commentators predict will be the case with Twitter, many in Lebanon query whether the situation in their country could get any worse.

Elon Musk should’ve bought Lebanon too since it can’t get any worse anyway — Grave Jones (@iamgravejones) April 25, 2022

Some critics suggest that Musk is impulsive and brash and bought Twitter on a whim. That is simply not true; the move was very much premeditated. In fact, he had been contemplating it to some degree for more than four years.

You should buy it then — Dave Smith (@redletterdave) December 21, 2017

In December 2017, he took to Twitter to share his love for the platform and when a user suggested he buy it, he asked how much it would cost. This month, Musk decided to make his move with little concern about whether the platform was for sale or not.

In February, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation posted a message on Twitter asking Musk to make his satellite internet system, Starlink, available in Ukraine. Musk replied within 24 hours: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”

It remains to be seen whether and how he will respond to the requests from some Lebanese people that he buy their country.