You are here

  • Home
  • Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport

Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport

Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport
Numerous tourists in 2019 in the lobby of Ben Gurion International Airport, where on Thursday an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and brought as a souvenir. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnfpb

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport

Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport
  • Videos circulating online showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport
  • The airport authority said security officers sounded an alert when they discovered the unexploded shell
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel’s airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.
Videos circulating online showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday.
The airport authority said security officers sounded an alert when they discovered the unexploded shell. At least one person was injured after trying to run on a conveyer belt, it said.
Normal operations resumed after the shell was safely removed a short time later. The family was released after questioning.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 war, and the area saw heavy fighting during that war and another Arab-Israeli war six years later. Areas known to contain unexploded munitions are clearly marked and fenced off.
Israel annexed the strategic plateau in 1981 and today it is a major tourist draw, with wineries, popular hiking spots and a small ski resort with a short season. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced plans to boost Israeli settlement in the territory in December.
The Trump administration broke with decades of American policy to recognize Israel’s claim to the Golan, making the United States the only country to do so.
Israel says it needs the Golan, which has soaring views over Lebanon and Syria, for its security. Syria has long insisted the entire territory be returned to it in any peace deal.

Topics: Israel Ben Gurion International Airport artillery souvenir

Related

Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence
Business & Economy
Egypt souvenir market pins hopes on tourism resurgence
Jeddah souvenir shop offers a window to city’s history
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah souvenir shop offers a window to city’s history

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
Updated 29 April 2022
AP

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping

Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
  • The bees were the first of two shipments ordered by Alaska beekeeper Sarah McElrea from a distributor in California
  • The bees were to be used to pollinate apple orchards and nurseries in Alaska, where they are not native
Updated 29 April 2022
AP

DUBAI: About 5 million honeybees bound for Alaska last weekend got waylaid when Delta Air Lines routed them through Atlanta.
Most of the bees died after being left for hours in crates on the ground during hot weather.
The bees were the first of two shipments ordered by Alaska beekeeper Sarah McElrea from a distributor in California. The bees were to be used to pollinate apple orchards and nurseries in Alaska, where they are not native.
But the bees were bumped from their original route to Anchorage, Alaska, and instead put on a flight to Atlanta, where they were to be transferred to an Anchorage-bound plane, according to Alaska Public Media.
McElrea said she worried when the 800-pound shipment didn’t arrive in Atlanta in time to make the connecting flight. The next day, she said, Delta told her some bees had escaped, so airline workers put the crates holding the bees outside.
In a panic, McElrea reached a beekeeper in Atlanta, who rushed to the airport and discovered that most of the bees had died from the heat, according to McElrea.
Delta called it an “unfortunate situation.”
In an emailed statement, Delta spokeswoman Catherine Morrow told The Associated Press on Friday that that the airline “was made aware of the shipment situation ... and quickly engaged the appropriate internal teams to assess the situation. We have taken immediate action to implement new measures to ensure events of this nature do not occur in the future.”
Morrow said Delta apologized to McElrea. The airline declined to make anyone available for an interview.
The beekeeper in Atlanta, Edward Morgan, called more than a dozen people to go to the airport and try to save any bees that were still alive.
“This is a disaster,” Gina Galucci of the Georgia Beekeepers Association told Atlanta broadcaster WABE. “We did mobilize very, very quickly. We did that because we know they’re going to die.”
McElrea, who runs a business called Sarah’s Alaska Honey, told The New York Times that she had received previous shipments of honeybees on Delta from Sacramento, California, to Anchorage via Seattle many times. The airline told her that last weekend’s shipment didn’t fit on the plane, so they were rerouted through Atlanta.
McElrea said her supplier in California will replace the shipment, which was worth about $48,000. She said she is hoping Delta provides some help, although she acknowledged that shipping live animals carries risk.

Topics: bees Alaska California honeybees

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Wild Honey Bees: An Intimate Portrait
books
What We Are Reading Today: Wild Honey Bees: An Intimate Portrait
What We Are Buying Today: BEES
Food & Health
What We Are Buying Today: BEES

UK lawmaker from Johnson’s party suspended in porn in parliament case

UK lawmaker from Johnson’s party suspended in porn in parliament case
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

UK lawmaker from Johnson’s party suspended in porn in parliament case

UK lawmaker from Johnson’s party suspended in porn in parliament case
  • Neil Parish, a Conservative member of parliament since 2010, was suspended from the parliamentary party
  • Johnson said on Thursday that watching pornography would be unacceptable in any workplace
Updated 29 April 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has suspended a lawmaker as it looks into reports that a member of the party watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons debating chamber.
Neil Parish, a Conservative member of parliament since 2010, was suspended from the parliamentary party after reporting himself to a standards committee in parliament, said a spokesperson for the party’s chief whip, who oversees discipline.
“Having spoken to the chief whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons,” the spokesperson said.
“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative Whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”
Johnson said on Thursday that watching pornography would be unacceptable in any workplace.
The outcry comes at a time when Johnson and his party are under pressure over parties held at his Downing Street office and residence when the country was under strict lockdown rules.
Johnson is facing an investigation over whether he lied to parliament about those parties.
The issue of sexism in parliament also came to the fore recently after a newspaper published an article in which an anonymous Conservative lawmaker claimed the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, Angela Rayner, sought to distract Johnson in parliament by crossing and uncrossing her legs.
Johnson has criticized the comments as misogyny. Rayner said she was “crestfallen.”

Topics: UK Conservative Party Boris Johnson Neil Parish

Related

UK to send investigators to Ukraine, focus on sex violence, says Truss
World
UK to send investigators to Ukraine, focus on sex violence, says Truss
UK Conservative MPs revolt over home secretary’s migrant ‘failure’
World
UK Conservative MPs revolt over home secretary’s migrant ‘failure’

LebElon? After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Lebanese plead with him to buy their country

LebElon? After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Lebanese plead with him to buy their country
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

LebElon? After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Lebanese plead with him to buy their country

LebElon? After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Lebanese plead with him to buy their country
  • For better or for worse, the people of Lebanon are asking the billionaire to consider purchasing their nation
Updated 28 April 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Eccentric entrepreneur, random tweeter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week bought his favorite social media platform, Twitter, for $44 billion — an amount approximately the equivalent of the gross domestic product of Jordan.

Musk’s ambition to “save” Twitter and, as he sees it, free speech, has given hope to some Lebanese people who are asking Musk to now consider buying their country.

 

 

If Musk can revolutionize the electric-car industry and attempt to shake up social media, he’s surely capable of saving Lebanon, they argue. Even if he cannot and utterly fails in the attempt, as some commentators predict will be the case with Twitter, many in Lebanon query whether the situation in their country could get any worse.

Some critics suggest that Musk is impulsive and brash and bought Twitter on a whim. That is simply not true; the move was very much premeditated. In fact, he had been contemplating it to some degree for more than four years.

In December 2017, he took to Twitter to share his love for the platform and when a user suggested he buy it, he asked how much it would cost. This month, Musk decided to make his move with little concern about whether the platform was for sale or not.

In February, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation posted a message on Twitter asking Musk to make his satellite internet system, Starlink, available in Ukraine. Musk replied within 24 hours: “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”

It remains to be seen whether and how he will respond to the requests from some Lebanese people that he buy their country.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter Tesla

Related

Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform – reports
Media
Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform – reports
Tesla loses $126bn in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Business & Economy
Tesla loses $126bn in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern

4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza

4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza

4,500-year-old stone statuette of goddess Anat found in Gaza
  • Anat, one of the best-known Canaanite deities, was the goddess of love and war
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

GAZA CITY: A stone statuette over 4,500-years-old depicting the face of an ancient goddess was discovered in the southern Gaza Strip, archaeological authorities in the Palestinian enclave announced Monday.
Carved out of limestone and 22 centimeters long, the 2500 BC statuette was found by a farmer working his land in Khan Younis, according to the ministry of tourism and antiquities for Hamas, the Islamist movement that rules Gaza.
“The statue represents the Canaanite goddess Anat,” Jamal Abu Reda, in charge of antiquities at the ministry, said in a statement.
Anat, one of the best-known Canaanite deities, was the goddess of love and war.
It was uncovered on what was an important “overland trade route for several civilizations” that lived in what is now the Gaza Strip, according to Abu Reda.
The find was the latest in Gaza, where tourism at archaeological sites is limited due to an Israeli blockade imposed since the militant group Hamas took over the enclave in 2007.
In February, workers at a construction site in northern Gaza discovered 31 Roman-era tombs dating to the first century AD.
Israel and Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, tightly restrict the flow of people in and out of the impoverished territory, which is home to about 2.3 million Palestinians.
In January, Hamas reopened the remains of a fifth-century Byzantine church following a years-long restoration effort backed by foreign donors.

Topics: Gaza Palestine archaeology

Related

Freddie Mercury to live forever in South Korea statue
Offbeat
Freddie Mercury to live forever in South Korea statue
A statue of Buddha is seen on March 30, 2007, at the Grand Palais Museum in Paris as part of the exhibition 'L'âge d'or de l'art classique.' (Classical art golden period). (File/AFP)
World
One statue at a time, activists reclaim India’s looted cultural heritage

Crew of first private flight to ISS return to Earth

Crew of first private flight to ISS return to Earth
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

Crew of first private flight to ISS return to Earth

Crew of first private flight to ISS return to Earth
Updated 26 April 2022
AFP

AFP

WASHINGTON: Three wealthy businessmen and a former NASA astronaut splashed down Monday off the Florida coast after spending more than two weeks aboard the International Space Station, in a landmark mission for the commercial sector.
After a dizzying descent, a SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying the Axiom-1 gently floated down to the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville at 1:06 p.m. (1706 GMT) on four huge parachutes.
The spaceship was affectionately referred to as a “toasted marshmallow” because of the scorch marks on its heat shield from re-entering the atmosphere at 17,500 miles per hour (28,000 kilometers per hour).
The crew was quickly retrieved by a waiting ship, marking the official end of the first fully private mission to the orbiting outpost — and a turning point in US space agency NASA’s goal to commercialize the region of space called low Earth orbit (LEO).
“We proved that we can prepare the crew in a way that makes them effective and productive on orbit, and we’re ready to go do it again,” Derek Hassmann, operations director of Axiom Space, told reporters on a press call.
Axiom Space paid SpaceX for transport services and NASA for use of the ISS, while charging the three tycoons a reported $55 million each for the privilege.
“Welcome home, Axiom-1!” tweeted NASA chief Bill Nelson. “#Ax1 and all of the progress we’ve seen in the commercial space sector wouldn’t be possible without NASA’s collaboration with private industry.”
NASA is increasingly looking to private industry to handle operations in LEO, leaving itself free to focus on exploration missions to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
American real estate mogul Larry Connor, Canadian financier Mark Pathy, Israeli impact investor Eytan Stibbe and veteran Spanish-American astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria had blasted off on April 8.
They were originally scheduled to spend only eight days on the space station but bad weather forced repeated delays.
In total, the crew spent 17 days in orbit, 15 of those on the ISS — but Hassmann said Axiom and its crew did not incur additional costs because of the delay.
Axiom had been keen to stress its mission shouldn’t be considered tourism, unlike the recent, attention-grabbing suborbital flights carried out by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.
On board the ISS, which orbits 250 miles (400 kilometers) above sea level, the quartet carried out research projects, including an MIT technology demonstration of smart tiles that form a robotic swarm and self-assemble into space architecture.
Another experiment involved using cancer stem cells to grow mini tumors, then leveraging the accelerated aging environment of microgravity to identify early changes in those tumors, to help improve screening methods.
Ahead of the voyage, some had questioned whether the Ax-1 mission might impact regular work on the ISS, currently crewed by three Americans, a German and three Russians.
“There were a lot of eyes on this mission just to see if it was practical,” said Hassmann, adding that, in the event, fears of disruption proved unfounded.
NASA has already given the green light to a second mission, Ax-2, with Hassmann telling reporters the crew would be revealed in the coming weeks, and the ship should fly around a year from now.
Monday’s sea landing of a crewed SpaceX Dragon capsule was the fifth to date.
SpaceX, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is now regularly ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the space station.
Last year, Musk’s company launched another entirely private mission, which orbited Earth for three days without linking up with the ISS.
Axiom sees its voyages as the first steps of a grander goal: to build its own private space station. The first module is due to launch in 2024.
The plan is for the station to initially be attached to the ISS, before eventually flying autonomously when the latter retires and is deorbited sometime after 2030.

Topics: SpaceX Axiom-1

Related

SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
World
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Business & Economy
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

Latest updates

Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport
Americans bring ‘souvenir’ artillery shell to Israel airport
Head of Yemeni presidential leadership council arrives in Abu Dhabi
Head of Yemeni presidential leadership council arrives in Abu Dhabi
Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 
Puck sheds light on real motherhood with Mother’s Day campaign 
Extreme heat leaves 70% of India struggling
Extreme heat leaves 70% of India struggling
Daesh ‘Beatle’ sentenced to life for murdering US hostages
Daesh ‘Beatle’ sentenced to life for murdering US hostages

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.