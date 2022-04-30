You are here

Ramadan Recipes: Roasted courgette soup
(Supplied)
Updated 30 April 2022
Arab News

If you are looking for a healthy soup that is low in calories and yet filling and tasty, then this roasted courgette soup is for you.

Courgette is known for having zero fat, low calories and high protein, and is a natural source of potassium that can help maintain normal blood pressure. It is also rich in vitamin C, which contributes to reducing tiredness and fatigue, and folate.

For roast courgette soup, you need 650 grams courgettes (around three large pieces), 750 ml of chicken, or vegetable stock if you are vegan, 60 ml of cream, 50 grams of cheese (optional), 2 cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon of oregano, salt, and pepper.

Cut the courgettes into 1 cm chunks and distribute them on a baking tray and drizzle them with olive oil, then roast them in the oven at 180 C for 10 minutes before adding the garlic and roast for five more minutes.

Move the courgette and garlic in a pot, add the stock, oregano, salt, and pepper, and simmer for about 15 minutes until the courgettes are completely soft, add the parsley and further simmer for three more minutes. Blend the soup mixture with a hand blender until smooth. The cream can be added for a thicker texture.

Pour the soup into a large bowl and sprinkle any type of cheese of your choice, parsley, or coriander. Serve.

JEDDAH: Balila is a popular Arab dish, widely spread among Arab societies, especially in the Levant, Iraq, Egypt, and the Hijaz region of the Kingdom.
The dish consists mainly of boiled chickpeas, cumin, vinegar, pickled cucumber and other spices.
It is often sold on carts by street vendors who roam neighborhoods, or can be found near local shopping malls.
Arab News spoke to Abeer Sinan, 55, who has been making and selling the dish for around a decade.
She said balila is consumed at other times of the year as well, but the dish gains in popularity in the holy month.
“The Hijaz region is famous for balila, and it is associated with beautiful memories especially in Jeddah,” she said.
“Every year in Ramadan, the balila season really begins in Qabil Street in Al-Balad,” she added.
The vendor usually wears traditional Hijazi attire like an ommah (scarf), vest, and foutah (a garment wrapped around the hips), and chants witty phrases about the product to attract customers.
Sinan said the benefits of balila are plenty because chickpeas are wholegrain and loaded
with minerals.
“Don’t you see the Levants eat chickpeas all the time? The first thing is that these are whole grains, they are not peeled or anything. All their components in them are known to help in losing weight and reduce sugar in the blood,” she said.
“It also supports the digestive tract, contains many vitamins and minerals that give the body strength and increases energy and activity, and also improves the mood,”
she added.
She said while every balila maker gives their own twist to recipes, most do try to present it in its most traditional way.
“Of course, balila is great
when it is presented in its traditional form. It is visually pleasing. I always try to present it in its traditional way as much as I can,” she said.
Although balila’s popularity rises during Ramadan, Sinan plans to open a shop that sells the dish all year round.

Looking for the newest cafe to hang out with friends or enjoy a quick coffee while studying? Sociale Cafe is a great place to consider. The cafe opened in mid-November and has already become a popular social hub for friends in Riyadh.
The cafe’s detailed, health-conscious menu and relaxing and eclectic atmosphere have quickly attracted the attention of visitors across social media platforms, with many videos going viral on TikTok and Instagram.
Located in the busy downtown Riyadh Tahlia Street, visitors will usually have a difficult time finding an empty seat, but the wait is definitely worth it.
Sociale Cafe offers a variety of healthy and shareable dishes and snacks including avocado toast, spinach dip, whole roasted cauliflower and many more.
The best dessert to try is the milk cake which offers a lightly sweet and creamy snack for visitors to enjoy alongside their lattes. The cafe is also the perfect location for studying or holding casual meetings with groups of people, with its spacious large tables. Wi-fi is provided for free.
The baristas and staff are extremely welcoming and make guests feel at home. Sociale Cafe also provides a game corner filled with board games to play with friends while enjoying your coffee.
During the month of Ramadan, the cafe will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. and also offers private iftar and sahoor reservations.
One thing to keep in mind is how busy the cafe becomes on weekends. We recommend visiting during the week to fully enjoy the tranquillity of the cafe.
Before visiting the location,
be sure to check the latest updates and offers on Instagram @sociale.cafe.

Za’atar cheese twists are a popular snack among Arabs.

Za’atar is a versatile herb mix that used in many dishes in the Arab world. It can be used dried, minced or fresh.

The herb promotes good health as it contains a variety of minerals and vitamins. It is full of vitamin C for immune support, potassium for healthy cells, and manganese for bone development as well as blood health.

In addition to food, Za’atar can also be used in medicine because it contains chemicals that help reduce bacterial and fungal infections. It also helps in relieving coughing and has antioxidant properties.

The twist snacks are quite versatile and can be made with a variety of ingredients, including nuts, honey, chili, sumac, sesame seeds and black seeds combined or separated, or plain with no additions.

The simple dish takes no time to make, and can be cooked using healthy homemade dough.

All you need to make the twists are a few ingredients: 375 grams of puff pastry, 75 milliliters of milk, 70 grams of grated cheddar, 50 grams of grated parmesan and 3 tablespoons of za’atar.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius and place all the ingredients on a counter.

Spread the dough on the counter into a rectangular shape until 5 millimeters thin, brush it with milk, sprinkle the cheeses and za’atar on top, fold the dough in half like a square and gently press the two layers together using a rolling pin.

Cut the dough into equal strips about 2 centimeters wide, then twist each strip multiple times with your hands and place them on a baking tray.

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes until brown. Let the twists cool before serving.

Sweet, crunchy and soft, baklava is a Middle Eastern dessert often found at social gatherings, celebrations and iftar during Ramadan. 

Baklava is delicately made and stuffed with nuts, like roasted almonds, walnuts, or pistachios, and sometimes topped with pistachios as well, and sweetened with syrup. Many countries claim the dessert as their own, including Greece, Turkey and Syria.

But the history of baklava goes back to the eighth century B.C. during the Assyrian era. Assyrians used layers of unleavened flatbread and spread chopped nuts in between, drenching it with honey and then baking the final product in a primitive wood-burning oven.

Modern-day baklava, or baklawa as Middle Easterners say, has gone through many transitions in the production process.

All the lands that once were under the Ottoman Empire, including the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, the Balkans and Caucasia, claim baklava as their national dessert.

It is most probable that the sweet pastry was perfected during the Ottoman reign from the 15th century until its downfall at the beginning of the 20th century, as the oldest record about baklava is present in the kitchen notebook of Topkapı Palace, where the first Ottoman sultans lived and worked.

Baklava was considered a luxurious dessert in Turkey in the 19th century that only the rich could afford. There is a saying that Turkish people use to this day when describing their financial status: “I’m not rich enough to eat baklava every day.”

To make baklava, you will need 400g of phyllo pastry, 200g of butter, and 200g of chopped pistachio. For the syrup, prepare 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water, 2⁄3 cup honey, ½ tsp orange blossom or rose water, and 1 tbsp lemon juice.

Starting with the syrup, add all the ingredients in one pan and stir until the sugar is dissolved and thickened a little, then set it aside to cool down.

On a clean surface, lay one sheet of phyllo pastry, brush it with butter, add another layer, butter it again, sprinkle the chopped pistachio evenly, horizontally place two skewers at both ends and on the edge of the sheets, roll tightly before scrunching the roll to the middle, then place in a buttered tray and pull the skewers from the roll.

Repeat the process and line the rolls next to each other on the tray, and butter them before baking them in the preheated oven at 160 degrees Celsius for up to 1.5 hours. Immediately pour the syrup on the baklava once it is out of the oven.

Set aside until it is at room temperature, cut it into squares, place it on a plate and serve.

Every year, during the first day of Eid, Saudis prepare a festive iftar table for family gatherings and make sure it includes a traditional Hijazi platter called taa’timah, an assortment of small dishes eaten as appetizers or a light meal that is not unlike meze.
Jobn w Zitoon is a new Saudi brand that offers all taa’timah-related products with a modern twist.
The name of the brand is derived from an Arabic phrase used to refer to a light meal consisting of jobn, which is cheese, and zitoon, which means olive.
The brand’s menu offers 15 different types of cheese, 10 types of pickled olives, 10 types of pickles, and seven types of labneh, jams, an array of halva, honey and fresh cream.
Jobn w Zitoon offers also offers debyaza — a well known must-have dish during Eid for every Saudi family.
It is made of dried apricots, also known as qamar al-din, which is cooked overnight, then spices and a handful of nuts and fruits are added, including dates, figs, raisins, almonds, cashews, pistachios, pine nuts and hazelnuts. Once the dish is ready, it is served warm or at room temperature.
If you were thinking of impressing your Eid guests with an ideal and festive iftar table, then “Eid Happiness” is highly recommended as it provides
25 types of taa’timah goodies.You can visit Jobn w Zitoon’s website here: https://jobnwzitoon.com

