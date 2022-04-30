Ramadan Recipes: Roasted courgette soup

If you are looking for a healthy soup that is low in calories and yet filling and tasty, then this roasted courgette soup is for you.

Courgette is known for having zero fat, low calories and high protein, and is a natural source of potassium that can help maintain normal blood pressure. It is also rich in vitamin C, which contributes to reducing tiredness and fatigue, and folate.

For roast courgette soup, you need 650 grams courgettes (around three large pieces), 750 ml of chicken, or vegetable stock if you are vegan, 60 ml of cream, 50 grams of cheese (optional), 2 cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley, 1 teaspoon of oregano, salt, and pepper.

Cut the courgettes into 1 cm chunks and distribute them on a baking tray and drizzle them with olive oil, then roast them in the oven at 180 C for 10 minutes before adding the garlic and roast for five more minutes.

Move the courgette and garlic in a pot, add the stock, oregano, salt, and pepper, and simmer for about 15 minutes until the courgettes are completely soft, add the parsley and further simmer for three more minutes. Blend the soup mixture with a hand blender until smooth. The cream can be added for a thicker texture.

Pour the soup into a large bowl and sprinkle any type of cheese of your choice, parsley, or coriander. Serve.