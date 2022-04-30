You are here

Emirates Society hosts iftar in UK to celebrate culture and heritage

Emirates Society hosts iftar in UK to celebrate culture and heritage
The Emirates Society hosted iftar in London. (AN photo/Hasenin Fadhel)
SARAH GLUBB

Emirates Society hosts iftar in UK to celebrate culture and heritage

Emirates Society hosts iftar in UK to celebrate culture and heritage
  Politicians, businessmen, academics and young people gather to celebrate British ties with the UAE
LONDON: The Emirates Society, a UK-based friendship group dedicated to strengthening UK-UAE ties, organized a Ramadan iftar in the heart of the British capital to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage.

“Ramadan of course is important for those of the faith and of those who are not, because we know how much it means at home (the UAE), and we all want to celebrate that and it’s just that happy opportunity at the end of the day to get together,” Alistair Burt, a former British government minister and chairman of the Emirates Society, told Arab News.

The event, which was held at the UAE-owned Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London, attracted a wide range of people, including MPs, ambassadors, heads of think tanks and charity organizations and businessmen, all of whom are interested in fostering UK-UAE ties.

Burt, who has been involved with the society since its launch in 2018 by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, is stepping down as chairman to give the opportunity to someone else to take it to the next stage.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved. We’ve had some landmark events, both in person, and virtually, we’ve been to Mars, and we’ve had opportunities here, we’ve spoken about difficult things, we’ve spoken about easy things, we’ve really looked at culture, and art and design in London, and I think we’ve built up the relationship with colleagues very much, so it’s ready for the next stage,” he said.

Burt added: “In the last year, the society has held a variety of exhibitions, lectures and discussions on topics ranging from food waste, to archaeology and investment opportunities. 

HIGHLIGHT

With currently over 100,000 British expats in the UAE, making it among the largest British communities in the world, he said there are a lot of people with ties in the UAE as generations of Britons have been born there.

“For me, it’s always been about broadening the relationship away from the things that the newspapers talk about. Newspapers and politics are all about some very straightforward things, it’s defense and security, it’s taking in the Middle East in that context.”

During his tenure as the British minister for the Middle East, he said he was more interested in the “people underneath all this,” who are interested in contemporary things, whereas in Britain “there’s a tendency to look back.”

He said: “I always wanted the Emirates Society to be something that recognizes that vision but took it on in a contemporary way, and I think that’s where we’re going,” adding that there are a lot more opportunities in science and in social media to come.

Burt, who vowed to continue being involved with the Emirates, also said they were working with younger people, as well as universities and students, to attract more youth to the society.

The iftar event was hosted by the UAE’s Ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul, who said now that the COVID-19 pandemic has lifted, he would like to see more events being hosted and an increase in members and youth engagement — as they have a strong Emirati student base in the UK — as well as private sector involvement.

“The purpose of the Emirates Society is as a friendship platform, and to foster greater ties across the relationship, which is so key, when you have a very strong bilateral relationship, you want to ensure that people connectivity is optimized,” Abulhoul said.

With currently over 100,000 British expats in the UAE, making it among the largest British communities in the world, he said there are a lot of people with ties in the UAE as generations of Britons have been born there.

The UAE has shared a special relationship with Britain since its founding in 1971, developing strong, strategic ties in the economy, defense, education, culture, healthcare and the energy sector.

The ambassador said the iftar event also coincided with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is marked on Ramadan 19 each year, where they celebrate the Emirates’ founder and his contributions to helping others less fortunate

“It’s wonderful to be able to do it within Ramadan on Zayed Humanitarian Day, and I think he did an exemplary role over his career that was breathed into his sons in terms of foreign aid assistance we give around the world, assistance we give within our own country to those who are less fortunate,” Abulhoul said.

Nusrat Ghani, the Conservative MP for Wealden in East Sussex, said holding the iftar was “incredibly valuable” as it brought people together and gave them the opportunity to enjoy other cultures.

“It’s lovely to meet so many of my Emirati friends and those in the diplomatic services, we haven’t met up for quite some time because of COVID-19, and just catching up on conversations we had a few years ago,” she said, adding that they spoke about the environment, the new technology that the UAE could be harnessing and exploiting for many more people across the world, upcoming elections in Lebanon and extremism.

“There’s a lot of overlap in what happens between our countries and what interests our voters, our constituents, and I’m hoping that we can continue these conversations and make some really good decisions about things that matter to them, everything from security to the environment,” Ghani added.

European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots

Updated 30 April 2022
AP

European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots

European leagues tell UEFA to cut extra Champions League games, special spots
  The competition is due to expand from 32 to 36 teams with two slots set aside for teams with a strong five-season European record
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

LONDON: Europe's domestic leagues told UEFA on Friday to scale back the number of Champions League matches intended in the new expanded format and scrap plans to help teams qualify based on their historical performances in the competition.

“An increase of more than 50 percent of games will hurt the vast majority of clubs and benefit very few,” European Leagues organization chairman Claus Thomsen said after a meeting in Istanbul. “We need to have a lower number of rounds.”

The divisions within European soccer come a year after UEFA united with the leagues to thwart a Super League breakaway by elite clubs, which would still benefit from the changes planned to the Champions League from 2024.

The competition is due to expand from 32 to 36 teams with two slots set aside for teams with a strong five-season European record who fail to qualify based on their domestic league position.

The European Leagues group met to formalize its opposition to the safety-net places for the biggest clubs, telling UEFA that all Champions League spots must be based on qualification secured from the previous season's domestic results.

“Sporting merit must be the sole criteria to qualify for UEFA club competitions,” Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo said. “We are against the introduction of the so-called European performance spot coefficient system, which would provide an unjustified second chance for some clubs.”

UEFA has been urged ahead of key meetings in Vienna next month that it must roll back the enlargement of the group stage, so it grows only from six to eight games per team rather than the 10 envisaged from 2024 based around a single standings format.

The proposed places for two teams based on their UEFA “coefficient” points are worth tens of millions of dollars in prize money and would reward an elite team having a poor season and also ensure broadcasters can still show the biggest teams in the Champions League. Those teams would still have to finish in a Europa League qualification spot — or win their domestic cup — to make the jump up to the Champions League rather than finishing lower and leapfrogging higher-placed rivals.

But the European Leagues group wants the historical performance places stripped completely from the format to ensure all spots are earned by sporting merit the previous season.

The exemption is the place set aside, as now, for the actual Champions League winner if it fails to qualify through its domestic league.

“On the whole European Super League issue we saw football in Europe coming together and agreeing on certain things including that it is sporting merit that takes us from one level to the next, and we should not have closed tournaments and that we should not move in that direction," Thomsen said. “You could argue it is only two places and now no leapfrogging but you are leaving the basic principle, and in the end I trust UEFA will move in that direction as well.”

Thomsen, who is chief executive of the Danish league, sits on the UEFA club competitions committee, which will meet on May 10. The committee makes formal proposals for approval by the executive committee, which will meet later that day in Vienna.

Sevilla held by Cadiz at home in Spanish league

Sevilla held by Cadiz at home in Spanish league
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

Sevilla held by Cadiz at home in Spanish league

Sevilla held by Cadiz at home in Spanish league
  Draw moves Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, who can regain second place when they host Mallorca on Sunday
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

MADRID: Sevilla was in danger of losing ground in the fight for second place in the Spanish league after being held at home by relegation-threatened Cádiz to 1-1 on Friday.

The draw moved Sevilla a point ahead of Barcelona, who can regain second place when they host Mallorca on Sunday. Sevilla are three points ahead of Atlético Madrid, who hold the final Champions League place. Atlético visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Second place is important because it guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Leaders Real Madrid are 14 points clear at the top and need  a draw from their last five matches to clinch their second league title in three seasons. Their first chance to lift the trophy is on Saturday against Espanyol at home.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Sevilla ahead with a header in the seventh minute at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, but the visitors equalized with a well-struck free kick taken by Lucas Pérez in the 66th.

Cádiz stayed two points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend matches. It can be overtaken by Granada, who host  Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Cádiz lost two of their last four league matches, with a win at Barcelona two rounds ago.

New champions PSG blow 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg

New champions PSG blow 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

New champions PSG blow 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg

New champions PSG blow 2-goal lead in draw with Strasbourg
  Strasbourg, who last year finished two points above the relegation zone, move into fifth place to provisionally take the Europa Conference League playoff spot
Updated 30 April 2022
AP

STRASBOURG, France: Kylian Mbappe notched two goals and an assist but Paris Saint-Germain still felt the hangover from a record-tying 10th French league title as they blew a two-goal lead to draw with Strasbourg 3-3 on Friday.

PSG won the league last weekend.

“We are not relaxing, the season is not over,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We have the desire to play until the end of the season.”

Strasbourg, who last year finished two points above the relegation zone, moved into fifth place to provisionally take the Europa Conference League playoff spot.

“We first played to secure safety, then we played to finish in the top 10, and now we have the chance to maybe get a European spot,” Strasbourg's Anthony Caci said.

Kevin Gameiro scored against his former team to put Strasbourg ahead in the third minute. The veteran forward outpaced Presnel Kimpembe to chase a long ball from Lucas Perrin before shooting past Gianluigi Donnarumma from a tight angle.

The hosts nearly doubled the lead in the 10th, but Adrien Thomasson’s goal was disallowed for a marginal offside from Ludovic Ajorque in the buildup.

PSG capitalized on a fast break in the 23rd to level with their first chance. Neymar played Mbappe clean through on goal and the France striker slipped the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Neymar was the architect of the second Parisian goal in the 64th, finding Mbappe, who notched his league-leading 15th assist by setting up Morocco international Achraf Hakimi for a tap-in.

Mbappe made it 3-1 in the 68th by pouncing on a sloppy back pass from Alexander Djiku to beat Sels for his league-leading 24th goal.

Strasbourg pulled one back in the 75th when Marco Verratti diverted into his own net a header from Habib Diallo off a corner.

Sels kept Strasbourg in the game by parrying a powerful strike from Lionel Messi in the 89th.

Strasbourg substitute Caci equalized in the second minute of stoppage time by volleying home a cross from Dimitri Lienard.

Famous sights and sounds of 'Sahoor street' return to Pakistan after pandemic lull

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull
Updated 30 April 2022

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull

Famous sights and sounds of ‘Sahoor street’ return to Pakistan after pandemic lull
  Deserted during the Muslim fasting month for two consecutive years, when coronavirus restrictions forced businesses to offer only takeaway food, the street is now again bustling with food stalls
Updated 30 April 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

RAWALPINDI: After two years of a pandemic-induced lull, the tantalizing aromas of Pakistani delicacies and the sights and sounds of bustling crowds have returned to Kartarpura Street, the area in Rawalpindi, Islamabad’s twin city, most favored by the capital’s residents for their predawn sahoor meal during Ramadan.

In the 19th century, Kartarpura Street was part of Rawalpindi’s Sikh neighborhood and the city’s main commercial area, but for the past few decades it has been known as “sahoor food street,” famous for treats such as tender beef or mutton meat with bone marrow, known as nihari, and siri paya, a traditional breakfast dish of cow or goat head and trotters cooked overnight.

Deserted during the Muslim fasting month for two consecutive years, when coronavirus restrictions forced businesses to offer only takeaway food, the street is now again bustling with food stalls and teeming with people waiting in long queues for their turn.

As Muslims prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, the end of the fasting month, vendors are clad in colorful traditional festive clothing, and serving their specials.

“This Ramadan we prepared more food every day but (it was) all sold out even before the end of sahoor time,” Akbar Ali, who arrived from Lahore to sell nihari in Kartarpura Street, told Arab News. “This year our business has increased more than three times.”

Visitors are coming not only from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but also from other nearby cities.

Abdul Rauf, who sells pathora, or fluffy deep-fried leavened sourdough bread, said his profits in Kartarpura Street are a few times more than at his stall in another part of Rawalpindi.

“I am selling pathora to around 500 people daily this year, which is more than double (the) last two years,” he said. “I have a stall in Saddar, Rawalpindi, but earned here in one day what (I) used to earn there in a week during normal days.”

Vendors say the real feel of Kartarpura Street has returned this Ramadan.

Shehbaz Ahmed, a photographer from Azad Kashmir, who sells lassi, a traditional buttermilk drink, has observed that more people are now coming to the area than before the pandemic.

“The whole street remains full of people daily, from 12 a.m. till the end of sahoor time,” he said.

Customers, too, are happy to be back. Saima Ahmed, whose family comes to the historic food street every year, said it felt good to see all the festivity and life return to normal.

“We missed it,” she told Arab News.

Some visitors, like Saqib Zeeshan, a software engineer from Islamabad, have come to Kartarpura street for the first time.

“We have heard a lot about Kartarpura street and came from Islamabad to experience this,” he said. “We’ve had a phenomenal experience here, the atmosphere is amazing, with very good food.”

