Saudi king receives Kuwaiti speaker, Saudi officials, calls from Arab leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The king also received Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, adviser to the royal court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Permanent Committee for Issuing Fatwas, the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, and Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the the general president of the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
King Salman also received Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, adviser to the royal court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Permanent Committee for Issuing Fatwas, and other imams of the Grand Mosque, who came to greet him.
The officials arrived before sunset and broke their fast with the king, along with a number of senior Saudi officials.
Meanwhile, King Salman received phone calls from his Bahraini counterpart King Hamad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to extend greetings on the approaching of Eid Al-Fitr, which is the Muslim holiday marked after the end of Ramadan.
The king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also received similar calls from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.
