You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi king receives Kuwaiti speaker, Saudi officials, calls from Arab leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi king receives Kuwaiti speaker, Saudi officials, calls from Arab leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim. (SPA)
1 / 5
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives senior officials. (SPA)
2 / 5
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives senior officials. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives senior officials. (SPA)
3 / 5
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives senior officials. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives senior officials. (SPA)
4 / 5
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives senior officials. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim. (SPA)
5 / 5
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxv49

Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi king receives Kuwaiti speaker, Saudi officials, calls from Arab leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim. (SPA)
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanim at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The king also received Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, adviser to the royal court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Permanent Committee for Issuing Fatwas, the imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, and Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, the the general president of the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.
King Salman also received Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, adviser to the royal court and member of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Permanent Committee for Issuing Fatwas, and other imams of the Grand Mosque, who came to greet him.
The officials arrived before sunset and broke their fast with the king, along with a number of senior Saudi officials.
Meanwhile, King Salman received phone calls from his Bahraini counterpart King Hamad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to extend greetings on the approaching of Eid Al-Fitr, which is the Muslim holiday marked after the end of Ramadan.
The king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also received similar calls from Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Ramadan 2022 Eid Al-Fitr

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Saturday that Sunday would be the last day of Ramadan. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia
Eid Al-Fitr to begin on Monday: Saudi Supreme Court

Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for Kingdom’s $3bn deposit — statement

Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for Kingdom’s $3bn deposit — statement
Updated 01 May 2022
Reuters

Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for Kingdom’s $3bn deposit — statement

Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for Kingdom’s $3bn deposit — statement
Updated 01 May 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will discuss the possibility of supporting the kingdom’s $3 billion deposit in Pakistan’s central bank by extending its term “or through other options,” a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA said on Sunday.
Pakistan also welcomed a Saudi decision to extend an agreement to finance exports of crude oil products and oil derivatives, SPA reported.
The statement came after a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Pakistan ties Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Shehbaz Sharif

Related

Pakistan PM Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia video
Saudi Arabia
Pakistan PM Sharif arrives in Saudi Arabia

Third expansion of Makkah Grand Mosque receives 19 million worshippers

Third expansion of Makkah Grand Mosque receives 19 million worshippers
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

Third expansion of Makkah Grand Mosque receives 19 million worshippers

Third expansion of Makkah Grand Mosque receives 19 million worshippers
  • 80 new prayer halls opened at the start of the holy month
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Almost 19 million people worshipped in the third expansion of the Grand Mosque in Makkah during Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The director of the General Administration of the Third Saudi Expansion at the Grand Mosque, Walid Al-Masoudi, said the expansion had received more than 500,000 worshippers per hour at a rate of 250,000 inside the expansion and more than 250,000 in the squares.

He stressed that these efforts came under the directives of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in fulfillment of the aspirations of the Saudi leadership.

At the start of Ramadan, 80 new prayer halls that form part of the third phase of expansion opened to worshippers for the first time.

Al-Masoudi said worshippers were divided throughout the days of the holy month on all floors of the expansion building, on the ground floor, first floor, first mezzanine, second floor, second mezzanine, the balconies, and the surrounding northern and western squares.

When King Abdulaziz united the country and founded Saudi Arabia, he made the Two Holy Mosques a top priority and ensured they received special attention.

HIGHLIGHT

Worshippers were divided throughout the days of the holy month on all floors of the expansion building, on the ground floor, first floor, first mezzanine, second floor, second mezzanine, the balconies, and the surrounding northern and western squares.

In 1926, he ordered a complete renovation to the Grand Mosque, including a directive to cover the entire floor with marble. A year later, according to the general presidency, he ordered marquees to be erected at the Mataf (circumambulation space) to protect worshippers from the sun’s heat. He also ordered that the Masa, the area between Safa and Marwah where pilgrims walk in what is known as Saee, be paved with stone.

When his son King Saud became monarch, the Grand Mosque covered approximately 28,000 square meters. In 1955, he launched a long-term expansion project that continued for nearly 10 years. The size of the Masa was increased, and an underground area and another floor were added.

Saud’s successor, King Faisal, continued the expansion and development work. The building surrounding the Maqam Ibrahim was removed to provide more space for worshippers while circumambulating the Kaaba.

After King Khalid took over in 1975, the Mataf area was expanded and the stone pavement of the Masa was replaced with Greek, heat-resistant marble so that worshippers could circle the Kaaba more comfortably, especially at noon.

On Sept. 14, 1988, King Fahd laid the foundation stone for the largest expansion of the Grand Mosque in 14 centuries. The project increased its size to 356,000 square meters, enough space for up to 1.5 million worshippers to comfortably perform their rituals. Two minarets were added to the existing seven.

The sixth Saudi leader, King Abdullah, who took the throne in 2005, initiated another major expansion project. It included architectural, technical, and security improvements. The capacity of the Mataf area was increased from about 50,000 people an hour to more than 130,000 to cope with the growing numbers of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The total space covered by the Grand Mosque and its open areas and facilities increased to 750,000 square meters, at a total cost of more than SR80 billion ($21.3 billion).

In 2015, King Salman launched five major projects designed to allow the mosque to accommodate nearly 2 million worshippers on a 1.5-million-square-meter site.

Topics: Ramadan 2022 Grand Mosque of Makkah worshippers

Related

Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost
Saudi Arabia
Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah activate guidance codes for the lost
Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques ensures the Grand Mosque is sanitized multiple times d
Saudi Arabia
Robots help Makkah Grand Mosque’s round-the-clock cleanup

Saudi Arabia launches Tawakkalna Services app

Saudi Arabia launches Tawakkalna Services app
Updated 01 May 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia launches Tawakkalna Services app

Saudi Arabia launches Tawakkalna Services app
  • Tawakkalna Services aims to provide a wide range of integrated services that improve the quality of life in Saudi Arabia
Updated 01 May 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has launched a new app, Tawakkalna Services, to help improve the quality of life in the Kingdom. It provides 140 services that cover health, education, transport, Islamic and public services, and entertainment through 40 strategic partnerships.

These include rendering a driving license, insurance documentation, passport inquiries and requests, a digital wallet approved by government agencies, charitable donations, data correction, and information verification.

People can also buy tickets for events using the event services section. The app’s launch is aligned with the Vision 2030 objectives of empowering advanced technology and promoting digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.

The SDAIA said the new app was a result of the success of Tawakkalna, which has more than 27 million users.

Tawakkalna Services is similar to the original app, which was used during the pandemic, but the options under each section have increased and are more detailed.

The QR code and COVID-19 health status have been removed as it is no longer an app solely for health purposes. The SDAIA said Tawakkalna was limited to services related to the pandemic, such as proving the health status of users, the health passport, coronavirus tests, vaccine services, and travel requirements.

This app helped limit the spread of the virus by providing health-related services such as e-permits and health status verification.

Tawakkalna Services aims to provide a wide range of integrated services that improve the quality of life in Saudi Arabia and the experience of citizens, residents, and visitors. The authority called on people to download the app.

Visitors and citizens of other Gulf countries can register for Tawakkalna Services with their passport number or national ID. The registration process will also request their date of birth and mobile number.

Topics: Tawakkalna Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority

Related

Charity donations now open through Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app
Saudi Arabia
Charity donations now open through Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app
Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Tawakkalna health status confirmation needed to fly from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,088.

Saudi health authorities confirmed 90 cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 754,011 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the new infections, 25 were recorded in Jeddah, 17 in Madinah, 16 in Riyadh and 14 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each. The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 45 people were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 133 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 741,673.

The ministry said that 3,250 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 9,608 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to almost 42 million.

More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Who’s Who: Amjad Shacker, Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority CEO

Who’s Who: Amjad Shacker, Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority CEO
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Amjad Shacker, Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority CEO

Who’s Who: Amjad Shacker, Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority CEO
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

Amjad Shacker has been acting CEO of the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority since July 2021.
He has also been the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s executive adviser for strategic projects since May 2021.
Shacker was senior executive officer of corporate brand and communications at Mobily from May 2018 to May 2021.
Before that he served as communications adviser to the managing director at the Public Investment Fund in 2017 during the successful launch of the first edition of the Future Investment Initiative. From 2014 to 2017, Shacker was general manager of corporate communication at the Saudi Telecom Co., successfully lifting the brand to No. 1 position in the Middle East.
In 2011, Shacker joined Pedersen & Partners as country manager, a position he occupied until 2014.
He was also vice president of corporate communications at ACWA Power projects in 2007.
In the same year, Shacker founded and presided over DCC in Riyadh, a consultancy specializing in strategic PR and marketing services. He was general manager of corporate communications at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority in 2005, and executive manager of corporate communications at Kingdom Holding Co. from 1997 to 2005.
In 1997, he worked as a senior trainer of audio and visuals at Vinnell Arabia, and as a media affairs and health education coordinator at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center the previous year.
Shacker also worked as an anchorman for Saudi TV Channel 2 from 1989 to 1991, presenting daily English newscasts and coverage of the 1991 Gulf War. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communication and media studies from DePaul University in Illinois, US.
His seven professional certifications include the principles of effective crisis management from Steve Goldman Associates.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Abdullah Alahmari. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah Alahmari, CEO of International Maritime Industries
Fatima Albanawi
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Fatima Albanawi, Saudi actress, producer and filmmaker

Latest updates

Kieran Trippier set for return to Newcastle action against Manchester City
Kieran Trippier set for return to Newcastle action against Manchester City
Ancelotti milestone accomplished as Real Madrid win 35th La Liga title
Ancelotti milestone accomplished as Real Madrid win 35th La Liga title
Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for Kingdom’s $3bn deposit — statement
Saudi, Pakistan to discuss possible support for Kingdom’s $3bn deposit — statement
Abu Dhabi crown prince wishes new PM Sharif success in leading Pakistan
Abu Dhabi crown prince wishes new PM Sharif success in leading Pakistan
Kobe Bryant rookie jersey to be auctioned, $3M-5M estimate
Kobe Bryant rookie jersey to be auctioned, $3M-5M estimate

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.