2 rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties

2 rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties
Military vehicles for US forces are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar. (Reuters)
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

2 rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties

2 rockets target coalition troops in Iraq, no casualties
Updated 01 May 2022
AFP

FALLUJAH: Two rockets targeting a base in western Iraq hosting US-led coalition troops on Saturday crashed near the complex without causing casualties or damage, security sources said.
“Two rockets fell outside the Iraqi base of Ain Al-Asad,” a security forces statement said, adding there were no “losses.”
The base, controlled by Iraq, is located in the desert in the western Anbar province and hosts foreign troops from the coalition fighting the Daesh group.
A coalition official told AFP there was “no impact on the installation reported” and “no coalition personnel injuries reported.”
A previously unknown group calling itself “International Resistance” claimed the attack on a pro-Iran channel of messaging app Telegram.
Rockets and drones frequently target the Ain Al-Asad base.
On April 8, the coalition said it shot down an armed drone targeting the facility, reporting no casualties or damage.
Dozens of rocket and armed drone attacks have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq in recent months.
Western officials have blamed hard-line pro-Iran factions for the attacks, most of which go unclaimed.
The coalition ended its combat mission in Iraq in December, four years after the Baghdad government declared victory over the extremists.
But roughly 2,500 American soldiers and 1,000 coalition soldiers remain deployed in three Iraqi-controlled bases across the country, including Ain Al-Asad, to offer training, advice and assistance to national forces.

Thousands rally in Armenia against Karabakh concessions

Thousands rally in Armenia against Karabakh concessions
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

Thousands rally in Armenia against Karabakh concessions

Thousands rally in Armenia against Karabakh concessions
  • Opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan
  • Yerevan and Baku had been locked in a territorial dispute since the 1990s over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians
Updated 43 sec ago
AFP

YEREVAN: Thousands of opposition supporters rallied Sunday in the Armenian capital Yerevan to warn the government against concessions to arch-foe Azerbaijan over the long-disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan after he told lawmakers last month that the “international community calls on Armenia to scale down demands on Karabakh.”
On Sunday, several thousand opposition supporters gathered in the capital’s central Square of France, blocking traffic throughout central Yerevan.
Protesters shouted demands for Pashinyan to resign, with many holding placards that read “Karabakh.”
Parliament Vice Speaker and opposition leader Ishkhan Sagatelyan said: “Any political status of Karabakh within Azerbaijan is unacceptable to us.”
“Pashinyan had betrayed people’s trust and must go,” he told journalists at the rally, adding that the protest movement “will lead to the overthrow of the government in the nearest future.”
Addressing the crowd, he announced “a large scale campaign of civil disobedience to begin on Monday.”
“I call on everyone to begin strikes. I call on students not to attend classes. Traffic will be fully blocked in central Yerevan.”
On Saturday, Armenia’s National Security Service warned of “a real threat of mass unrest in the country.”
Yerevan and Baku had been locked in a territorial dispute since the 1990s over the mountainous region of Azerbaijan predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians.
Karabakh was at the center of a six-week war in 2020 that claimed more than 6,500 lives before it ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement.
Under the deal, Armenia ceded swathes of territories it had controlled for decades and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the truce.
In April, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met for rare EU-mediated talks in Brussels after which they tasked their foreign ministers to “begin preparatory work for peace talks.”
The meeting came after a flare-up in Karabakh on March 25 that saw Azerbaijan capture a strategic village in the area under the Russian peacekeepers’ responsibility, killing three separatist troops.
Baku tabled in mid-March its set of framework proposals for the peace agreement that includes both sides’ mutual recognition of territorial integrity, meaning Yerevan should agree on Karabakh being part of Azerbaijan.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sparked controversy at home when he said — commenting on the Azerbaijani proposal — that for Yerevan “the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not a territorial issue, but a matter of rights” of the local ethnic-Armenian population.
Ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The ensuing conflicts claimed around 30,000 lives.

Holy Quran exhibition in Makkah receives 40,000 visitors

Holy Quran exhibition in Makkah receives 40,000 visitors
Updated 5 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Holy Quran exhibition in Makkah receives 40,000 visitors

Holy Quran exhibition in Makkah receives 40,000 visitors
  • Visitors have been praising good organization and great benefit of the exhibition's various pavilions
Updated 5 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Holy Quran Exhibition, being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Al-Naseem Hotel in Makkah, has received more than 40,000 visitors from a number of countries since its inauguration 12 days ago.

The exhibition has been organized by the General Secretariat for Exhibitions and Conferences in cooperation with the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran,

Visitors have been praising its good organization, the great benefit of the exhibition's various pavilions, and the information presented that highlights the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts in serving the Holy Quran through the largest printing press in history to publish and print the book.

The exhibition includes large display screens that tell the story and stages of the establishment of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran in Madinah, and a set of pavilions that include information on the annual and total publications of the Complex, and the stages through which the printing of the Holy Quran goes through.

The exhibition also includes all the complex’s production of copies in all narratives and interpretations, and in all languages, including in Braille.

Each visitor gets a copy of the Holy Quran.

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four

Everton earn priceless win, Spurs into top four
  • Richarlison swept a shot past Edouard Mendy in the 47th minute to give Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea
  • Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham eased past a weakened Leicester side 3-1 to climb to fourth
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Everton kept alive their hopes of Premier League survival by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday as Tottenham leapfrogged London rivals Arsenal into the top four with a thumping win against Leicester.
The result at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard’s side are just two points from safety with five games to play — and will leave Leeds and Burnley sweating.
After a goalless first half in which Everton had the better of the play, the hosts made the crucial breakthrough just after the restart.
Cesar Azpilicueta was pressured into losing possession and Brazilian forward Richarlison swept a shot past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the 47th minute.
Just before the hour mark Everton had a huge let-off when a shot from England midfielder Mason Mount hit both posts before Jordan Pickford produced a fine save from Azpilicueta.
Pickford produced a fine save to deny Ruben Loftus-Cheek from range before Demarai Gray squandered a chance to increase Everton’s lead.
The home crowd faced the agony of seven minutes of added time but Everton held out, prompting a huge roar of relief at the final whistle.
Former Chelsea boss Lampard, who took over from the unpopular Rafael Benitez at the end of January, has struggled to revive the fortunes of the Merseyside giants.
Everton would arguably be the biggest club ever to drop out of the Premier League — only Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have won more English top-flight titles — and they have not played in the second tier since the 1953/54 season.
Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham eased past a weakened Leicester side 3-1 to climb to fourth, one point clear of Arsenal, who travel to face West Ham later on Sunday.
Antonio Conte’s side have recently lost momentum in the race to qualify for Europe’s top club competition, taking just one point from their previous two matches with no shots on target.
Brendan Rodgers made eight changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal last week, with only Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton and Timothy Castagne keeping their places.
Harry Kane powered home a header from Son’s corner midway through the first half and Son doubled the lead on the hour mark after a pass from substitute Dejan Kulusevski.
Son scored a third in the 79th minute to kill the game, curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner before a late consolation for Kelechi Iheanacho.
Arsenal face the Hammers at the London Stadium after morale-boosting wins against Chelsea and Manchester United, knowing they have fourth place in their own hands.
Victory for the Gunners would take them back above Spurs and just three points behind 2021 European champions Chelsea, who have one eye on the FA Cup final against Liverpool.
But Mikel Arteta’s side still have to face Spurs on May 12 in a potential winner-takes-all game in the effort to reach the top four.
Manchester City still lead Liverpool by a single point at the top of the table after both sides won on Saturday.
Norwich were relegated on a day of drama at the bottom end and Watford look certain to join them after Burnley grabbed two late goals to win at Vicarage Road.
Burnley and Leeds are both on 34 points — two ahead of 18th-placed Everton, who have a game in hand over both of their relegation rivals.

Ramadan ends for Palestinians with more arrests by Israel

Ramadan ends for Palestinians with more arrests by Israel
Updated 37 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Ramadan ends for Palestinians with more arrests by Israel

Ramadan ends for Palestinians with more arrests by Israel
  • On Saturday, the Israeli army announced arresting the perpetrators of the attack in a house in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan near Salfit
Updated 37 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: On the last day of Ramadan, the Israeli army escalated its campaign of arrests and raids against Palestinians in several cities and towns in the West Bank.

It detained 12 Palestinians from the villages of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Jalazun refugee camp, Merka, Sanur, Salem town, and the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

There were clashes between Palestinian youths and the Israeli armed forces, with five youths sustaining bullet injuries.

An Israeli spokesperson said the army and the Shin Bet security service carried out an engineering survey of the house of the perpetrators of Friday's Ariel settlement attack, which resulted in the killing of an Israeli security guard.

On Saturday, the Israeli army announced arresting the perpetrators of the attack in a house in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan near Salfit. The weapons used in the attack were seized.

Medical sources said 18 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bullets during Ramadan.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called on the US to pressure Israel to stop the policy of collective punishment against Palestinians and urged it to fulfill its obligations and avoid double standards.

The ministry said in a statement that the US administration's keenness to make efforts to calm the situation must be accompanied by translating its pledges into practical steps, especially its positions regarding equal rights to freedom, dignity, and prosperity for both sides.

The ministry condemned the attacks of the occupying forces and settler militias on Palestinians in Palestinian towns and villages.

Israel is imposing a security closure on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip crossings, starting from May 3 until the evening of May 6 because of Israel’s Independence Day. The Israeli army spokesperson said the decision to end the closure would depend on the security situation on the ground.

The Israeli army said it would hold military maneuvers next week in the city of Wadi Ara to train its forces to deal with confrontations erupting in mixed towns, similar to what happened in May last year.

Israeli sources said the maneuvers would take place on a large scale, noting they were part of the lessons learned from the “Guardian of the Fences” operation launched against Hamas in May last year.

The maneuvers will simulate several scenarios of moving the battle from the Gaza and Lebanon fronts to the areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem, including mixed cities such as Lod, Ramle, Haifa, Jerusalem, and others, in addition to imposing the closure of several main roads and the handling of any confrontations by the special forces.

In a statement on the occasion of Labor Day, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said the number of workers in Palestine was around 1.3 million — 630,000 in the West Bank, 259,000 in the Gaza Strip, and 145,000 in Israel and the settlements.

It said the number of unemployed Palestinians had increased to 372,000 in 2021, compared to 335,000 in 2020.

Sharm El-Sheikh hotels begin green practices ahead of COP27

Sharm El-Sheikh hotels begin green practices ahead of COP27
Updated 01 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Sharm El-Sheikh hotels begin green practices ahead of COP27

Sharm El-Sheikh hotels begin green practices ahead of COP27
  • Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said 86 hotels in Sharm El-Sheikh had either already obtained or applied for a certificate stating the application of green practices
  • Egypt is making efforts to transform the tourism sector into one that is environmentally friendly, sustainable, and in line with the objectives of its Sustainable Development Strategy 2030
Updated 01 May 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Sharm El-Sheikh hotels have begun implementing green practices in preparation for Egypt’s hosting of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Climate Change (COP27).

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said 86 hotels in Sharm El-Sheikh had either already obtained or applied for a certificate stating the application of green practices.

They include 22 facilities that have already obtained the certificate and 48 that have applied for it. Work is underway to implement the suitable practices in preparation for obtaining the certificate. There are 16 hotel facilities that are completing the procedures for obtaining it.

The ministry is making efforts to transform the tourism sector into one that is environmentally friendly, sustainable, and in line with the objectives of its Sustainable Development Strategy 2030.

Head of the Central Department of Hotel Establishments, Shops and Tourist Activities in the ministry, Mohamed Amer, said there would be follow-up and coordination between the General Department for Control and Inspection of Hotel Establishments in the ministry and representatives from companies awarding this certificate to identify any challenges the establishments faced in implementing environmental standards and try to overcome them.

He added that cooperation was also taking place with representatives of hotel establishments to speed up the procedures for obtaining this certificate through coordination with companies, especially before COP27.

In mid-March, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in coordination and cooperation with the Chamber of Hotel Establishments, organized a workshop attended by officials of 45 hotel establishments in Sharm El-Sheikh, which applied to obtain the Green Star Certificate, which is one of the certificates for environmentally friendly green practices, to familiarize them with the program of this certificate, and the requirements and practices that must be met and applied within the facility to obtain it.

