Saudi Arabia reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19-related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,089.

Saudi health authorities confirmed 99 new cases in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 754,110 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the new infections, 31 were recorded in Jeddah, 17 in Riyadh, 16 in Madinah and 16 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 47 people were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 113 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 741,786.

The ministry said that 3,235 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 9,690 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

More than 64 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register for them through its Sehhaty app. 

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19

Updated 11 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Eid fireworks light up night sky in Saudi Arabia as festive holiday begins

Eid fireworks light up night sky in Saudi Arabia as festive holiday begins
  • Money and other types of gifts commonly given as 'eidiyah,' typically from older relatives to children
Updated 11 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: Fireworks lit up the night skies across the Kingdom on Monday after the new moon of Shawwal was sighted, marking the end of the sunrise-to-sunset month of fasting.

The five-day holiday of Eid Al-Fitr begins in Saudi Arabia with families spending quality time with loved ones and exchanging gifts, known as “eidiyah.”

As Islam’s holy month of Ramadan ended, it is a particular special time because this will be the first Eid Al-Fitr for two years without any COVID-19 restrictions.

“Welcoming eid is always bittersweet,” said Abdalla Salih, 24, from Jeddah. “I’m always sad to see Ramadan go, it’s a month I feel especially spiritual … compared to the rest of the year, but eid is about spending time with family and friends and being happy.” 

Salih told Arab News he often spends eid holidays with extended family in Sudan, but this year he will be staying in Jeddah. 

“I’m glad COVID is basically over here. The restrictions over the last two years took a toll on everyone, and now it’s time to put all that behind us,” he said. “This Eid, I’ll be taking advantage of everything I wasn’t able to do before, see all my family and friends, go out to gatherings; Silat Al-Rahm is very important in Islam.”

Silat Al-Rahm is the Islamic concept of maintaining ties of kinship. Religious occasions like Ramadan and eid are great opportunities for Muslims to see their families and have meals together.

“As I grew older, I started to enjoy giving gifts more than receiving them. Maybe when I was younger, I preferred to receive gifts, but the problem now is my nieces and nephews look to me for their eidiyah.”

Money is most commonly given as eidiyah, but other types of gifts are also accepted, typically from older relatives to children in the family.

The money is often put in an envelope, and children gather around their parents, aunts and uncles to receive them. 

“As you grow older, you hit a peak of how much you can get from family members. For me, it was around SR1,000 ($266), but after a certain point, you start to work, they stop giving you, and you’re now expected to give,” Salih said. “The torch has now been passed to the new generation.”

This eid, Salih will be attending the customary morning devotion with his family, which takes place after the Fajr prayer on the first day, and then head home to enjoy a “break-feast.”

“Most households in Saudi Arabia have big breakfasts with their families,” he said. “You can imagine after a month of fasting, it’s something we all look forward to very much. My favorite dishes are foul (fava beans), shakshooka (Arabian style eggs), some olives, cheeses, and fresh juices. After that, it’s pretty much goodnight for me.”

After seeing the family, Salih will see his friends over the remainder of eid with plans to gather on Jeddah’s beautiful beaches.

“Eid and beach are synonymous with the people of Jeddah, it’s something we all have to do here. My friends and I will stay at one of our friends’ beach houses in Durrah for a couple of days, enjoying the sunrise and sunsets together, talking and having laughs and playing some volleyball. It’s really my favorite time of the year.”

Topics: Eid Al-Fitr Eid fireworks Saudi Arabia

Frankly Speaking: Saudis feel let down by America, says Prince Turki Al-Faisal

Frankly Speaking: Saudis feel let down by America, says Prince Turki Al-Faisal
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Frankly Speaking: Saudis feel let down by America, says Prince Turki Al-Faisal

Frankly Speaking: Saudis feel let down by America, says Prince Turki Al-Faisal
  • Former Saudi intelligence chief and ambassador blames President Biden’s policies for US energy shortage, says Saudis want only mediator role in Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • He says Saudi-Turkish relationship “should be one of the best in terms of benefit for both countries,” be it in trade or cross-border investments
  • He says sanctions should be levied on Israel because of its record of invasions of Arab countries as “aggression is aggression”
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudis feel let down at a time when they believe the US and Saudi Arabia should be together facing threats to the stability and security of the Gulf region, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief and former ambassador to both London and Washington D.C., told Arab News.

He identified the threats specifically as Iran’s influence in Yemen and its use of the Houthis as a tool “not only to destabilize Saudi Arabia, but also affect the security and stability of the international sea lanes” along the Red Sea, the Gulf and the Arabian Sea.

“The fact that President Biden delisted the Houthis from the terrorist list has emboldened them and made them even more aggressive in their attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as on the UAE,” Prince Turki told Katie Jensen, the new host of Arab News’ “Frankly Speaking.” He was alluding to the Feb. 12, 2021, revocation by the new Democratic administration of the Iran-aligned militia’s designation as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“Frankly Speaking” features interviews with leading policymakers and business leaders, diving deep into the biggest news-making headlines across the Middle East and around the world. During his appearance on the video show, Prince Turki offered his views on US-Saudi relations, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the ever-shifting dynamics of Middle Eastern geopolitics at a time of rising oil prices and diplomatic tensions.

“We have always considered our relationship with the US as being strategic,” he said on the question of whether many Saudis feel they have been betrayed by one of their closest allies.

“We’ve had our ups and downs over the years and perhaps, at this time, it’s one of the downs, particularly since the president of the US, in his election campaign, said that he will make Saudi Arabia a pariah. And, of course, he went on to practice what he preached: First of all, by stopping the joint operations that America had with the Kingdom in meeting the challenge of the Houthi-led rebellion in Yemen against the Yemeni people. And, second, among other similar actions, by not meeting with (Saudi Arabia’s crown prince) and publicly declaring that he would not meet with the crown prince, and, at one stage, withdrawing anti-aircraft missile batteries from the Kingdom when we were facing an increase in attacks by the Houthis using Iranian equipment like missiles and drones.”

Pointing out that Saudi Arabia “all the time … has been calling for a peaceful solution to the Yemen conflict,” Prince Turki said: “Unfortunately the Houthis have always either not responded to that call or simply ignored it or opposed it. And, as we see now, there is a supposed ceasefire established by the UN, but the Houthis continue to infringe on that ceasefire and to take advantage of the ceasefire to reposition their forces and replenish them.”

“So, basically this is how the situation has come to this stage,” he said, referring to the current state of US-Saudi relations. “I hope that we’ll get over it like we got over so many previous downturns in the relationship.”

On the face of it, Washington seems to be quite eager to keep its communication channels with Riyadh open with phone calls and visits by officials but, according to Prince Turki, “it’s not just one thing.”

He said: “It’s the general tone of the atmosphere and America, for example, has been declaring, or American officials have been declaring, that they are in support of Saudi Arabia and will help Saudi Arabia defend itself against outside aggression and so on. We are grateful for those statements, but we need to see more in terms of the relationship between the two leaderships.”

He shrugged off the claim that Saudi Arabia has not budged on the issue of the oil problems that the US is facing, countering it with the argument that Washington itself “is the reason for the state that it is in because of its energy policy.”

“President Biden made it a policy of the US government to cut all links to what is called the oil and gas industry. He curtailed oil production and gas production in the US (when) it had been, in the last few years, the biggest producer of these two energy sources,” Prince Turki said.

This curtailment of US energy production, he says, helped lift the price of oil, together with the OPEC+ agreement established after the COVID-19 difficulty, which “was an agreement to bring down production in order to stabilize the prices, for the benefit of everybody and stability of oil prices.”

Prince Turki was emphatic that Saudi Arabia does not want to be “an instrument or a reason for instability in oil prices,” indicating that actions such as the embargo of 1973 were a thing of the past.

“That is why the Kingdom and the other OPEC members and the OPEC+ members are sticking to the production quotas that they have assigned themselves. I have read that the recent decision by OPEC+ to incrementally increase oil production while the agreement is effective, is in response to the difficulties that people have in the energy sector. Another factor that adds to all this is the security issue, the high rates of insurance that have come about as a result of the war in Ukraine, plus the European and US curtailment of, and sanctions on, the Russian oil industry. All of these things have added to the increase in oil prices.”

In this connection, Prince Turki expressed strong displeasure with comments made by Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state, on NBC’s “Meet the Press” program in support of a “carrot-and-stick” approach to force Saudi Arabia to increase its share of oil production in order to reduce prices during what she called an “existential crisis.”

Reiterating that he could not speak for all Saudis, Prince Turki said: “We are not schoolchildren to be treated with a carrot and stick. We are a sovereign country, and when we are dealt with fairly and squarely, we respond likewise. It is unfortunate that such statements are made by politicians wherever they may be. I hope that the relationship of the Kingdom and the US will not hinge around or be built upon that principle.”

Likewise, Prince Turki brushed away the charge that Riyadh has chosen to side with Moscow in the Ukraine conflict, noting that “the Kingdom has publicly declared and voted to condemn the aggression against Ukraine that was passed by the UN General Assembly.”

Pointing out that Saudi Arabia offered to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, he said: “As a mediator, it will have to maintain a link and the ability to talk to both sides. We’ve had good relations with both countries over the years. In general, as I mentioned, the Kingdom is against the aggression in Ukraine. But also, most recently, the Kingdom has contributed to the fund that was established by the UN to provide support for the Ukrainian refugees in Europe. So that is where the Kingdom stands.”

He described the Saudi mediation bid as “an offer of a friend to friends — both Ukraine and Russia — (with) whom we have had excellent relations in the recent past.”

Moving on to what he perceives as international hypocrisy exposed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prince Turki said this has been proven “by the way refugees from Ukraine have been described in civilizational terms as being one with the West and one with Europe and so on, as if other refugees from the Middle East or from other parts of the world are not equally human as Ukrainians. That’s one discrepancy in the way that Western media particularly has depicted the issue of the refugees.

“Another one of course — part of the hypocrisy — is the UN and the way that sanctions have been placed on Russia for invading Ukraine but no sanctions for example had been placed on Israel when it invaded Arab countries a few years back. Those are the double standards and the injustices that I think have been taking place over the years.”

On the question of whether Israel should therefore be treated at par with Russia when it comes to sanctions, Prince Turki did not pull punches. “Absolutely. I don’t see what the difference is there between the two,” he told “Frankly Speaking.”

He added: “Aggression is aggression, whether it is committed by Russia or by Israel.”

Furthermore, Prince Turki cast doubt on the theory that normalizing relations with Israel — the route taken by a number of Arab countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the UAE and Bahrain — could be a more productive policy. “I have seen no evidence of that,” he said. “The Palestinian people are still occupied, they are still being imprisoned by the Israeli government. Attacks and assassinations of Palestinian individuals take place almost on a daily basis. The stealing of Palestinian land by Israel continues despite the assurances that Israel gave to the signatories of the peace (accord) between the UAE and Israel. So, there is no sign whatsoever that appeasing Israel is going to change their attitude.”

On issues closer to home, Prince Turki views the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for one, as a positive development. “I think the leadership in Turkey has come to realize that their previous animus toward the Kingdom was not serving anybody’s well-being and purpose, especially the Turkish people,” he said, referring to the disputes and disagreements of recent years.

“Historic links bring us together with Turkey not just in terms of geography, but also in terms of human relations and family ties between the two countries. My own grandmother was of Turkish extraction, Circassian.”

Moving forward, the relationship “should be one of the best in terms of benefit for both countries,” Prince Turki said, citing such areas as trade, construction, development projects, and investments by Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“All of those, I hope, will be restored now that the relationship is hopefully back to normal,” he added.

He expressed similarly cautious optimism about the likelihood of a lasting peace deal in Yemen on the basis of the recently concluded Riyadh agreement and the Ramadan ceasefire.

“I’ve always maintained that ceasefire agreements, as attempted by the UN, particularly concerning Yemen, have lacked one crucial aspect which has not led to their success, and that is a mechanism to enforce the ceasefires,” Prince Turki said.

“We saw, after the Kuwait meeting back in 2016, there was a ceasefire, but it led nowhere. And then there was the Swedish-sponsored ceasefire attempt back in 2018, equally without much success. Saudi Arabia’s own efforts at unilateral ceasefires of recent years have led nowhere because there was no mechanism to implement the ceasefire.”

Nevertheless, Prince Turki expressed hope that with the renewed international impetus to bring the fighting in Yemen to an end, some sort of instrument can be implemented so that any party that does not abide by the ceasefire terms is publicly shamed by the international community.

“That has not happened yet. I have not yet seen the UN saying that the Houthis are not abiding by the ceasefire,” he said, adding: “But I hope that they will have the courage and the moral courage to stand up and say who is at fault here.”

Topics: Frankly Speaking Saudi Arabia Prince Turki Al-Faisal Editor's Choice

Saudi king and crown prince exchange Eid-Al-Fitr greetings with Islamic leaders

Saudi king and crown prince exchange Eid-Al-Fitr greetings with Islamic leaders
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi king and crown prince exchange Eid-Al-Fitr greetings with Islamic leaders

Saudi king and crown prince exchange Eid-Al-Fitr greetings with Islamic leaders
Updated 01 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday received cables from leaders of Islamic countries, extending greetings on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr.
The king and crown prince sent reply cables to the leaders, thanking them for their well wishes and called for lasting security and stability and more progress and prosperity for the Islamic nation.
Eid Al-Fitr is the small eid marked by Muslims following the end of the fasting holy month of Ramadan.
The king and crown prince also received similar greetings from various Saudi officials on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Mohammed bin Salman Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi king stresses tolerance and forgiveness in Eid message

Saudi king stresses tolerance and forgiveness in Eid message
Updated 01 May 2022
SPA

Saudi king stresses tolerance and forgiveness in Eid message

Saudi king stresses tolerance and forgiveness in Eid message
  • King Salman addresses the Saudi people and the Muslim world on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 01 May 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: King Salman has greeted Saudi citizens, residents and Muslims around the world on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr.

The King’s message was delivered by the acting minister of media, Majid Al-Qasabi.

King Salman prayed to Allah, beseeching Him to ease the pain and negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are pleased to congratulate you on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr. May Allah protect our country and the countries of the world from all evil and harm,” said the King.

He added: “We thank Allah for bestowing upon us and you of fasting and performing nightly prayers in the holy month of Ramadan, praying for accepting from us all the good deeds.

“We also thank Allah that we have reached the happy Eid Al-Fitr, we hope that Allah almighty will delight our hearts with Eid and help us all to achieve the purposes of the blessed Eid by showing happiness and joy.”

King Salman continued: “Allah has made Eid an opportunity for the sublimity of morals, harmony, fraternity, tolerance and forgiveness. The great honor that Allah has bestowed on our country is by serving the Two Holy Mosques, ensuring the comfort of pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors, and providing them with the best services, which is a source of pride for all of us.

“We strive dearly in fulfilment of the responsibility that Allah has chosen us for, and in a sense of holiness of this great duty. We thank Allah for having succeeded in continuing this great work. Since the era of the founder, the late King Abdulaziz, this country has followed him under the leadership of his sons the kings after him, and we are still, and remain, proud, and are honored to continue the mission with the highest efficiency and distinction.

“It was by Allah’s grace that the Kingdom re-allowed the use of the full capacity at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and we were pleased with Allah’s help for large numbers of Umrah performers, worshippers, and visitors visiting the Two Holy Mosques in the holy month of Ramadan.

“We thank Allah, who enabled us to work at the highest levels of responsibility, seriousness and innovation in facing the pandemic, and mitigating its effects which bore positive fruits on most aspects of life. Thanks to Allah first, then to workers in all sectors, and to citizens and residents, who showed high awareness, great commitment and speed in response to the directives and instructions that were associated with the pandemic.”

He concluded: “We are proud of our brave heroes, and those stationed on the frontiers, and we thank our citizens, who work sincerely in the military and civilian sectors, praying to Allah almighty to grant us success in all good deeds, and to protect our country from all evil.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Eid Al-Fitr Ramadan 2022

Saudis travel back in time through vintage shops

Saudis travel back in time through vintage shops
Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Saudis travel back in time through vintage shops

Saudis travel back in time through vintage shops
Updated 4 min 38 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi vintage shops are evoking childhood memories and nostalgia by selling things from the past and showing younger generations how entertainment used to look.

Huda, the 26-year-old owner of an Instagram shop called Comics4Huda, sells Arabic-language vintage comics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

She got the idea to sell the comics because she was attached to the “Mickey Mouse” comics as a child and wanted to make others feel what she felt as a kid. “I like selling these particular comics for a simple reason, that our bookstores don’t provide them anymore,” she told Arab News.

She said that acquiring these comics consumed a lot of time and energy. “However, the joy when it is complete and how happy a customer gets upon getting a collection is priceless and helps me continue. I have had some customers come up to me and say that the collection is so special that they have been moved to tears.” 

Arabic comics that are sold by Comics4Huda. (Supplied)

The collections offered are rare and are no longer in print.

Omar Owdh, a clinical psychology student, said comics were a huge part of his life. “They are an escape from the mundane in life and, when things start getting really difficult, the art would help me get lost in them more than I would feel with books,” he told Arab News.

He said he specifically fell in love with comic books from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s because he used to find them when traveling with his family around the world.

Owdh was also introduced to these comic books through his older siblings, who bought them when they were young, and then the enthusiast was fortunate enough to inherit a sizable collection. 

Arabic comics that are sold by Comics4Huda. (Supplied)

Another online shop on Instagram, called Vin Saudi, sells items and artifacts that date further back in time, sometimes even centuries. Vin Saudi belongs to 26-year-old Khalid Ahmad, who had the idea to sell these objects after realizing he had a collection of random things that could bring the same amount of joy to others as they did to him.

He has books dating back to the 1910s, coins used in the Roman Empire, and tickets purchased in the 1980s.

Ahmad said that he started collecting these things when he used to go with his father to Souq Al-Zel, a local market in Riyadh that had an abundance of vintage stores set up by collectors. “Every time I went there, I had to buy something,” he said.

He thought he might find it challenging to say goodbye to his pieces, but it became easy when he saw customers’ excitement and anticipation.

Owdh added: “I was very happy when I saw that there were shops on Instagram. It is almost like they are keeping these books alive. I hope that this gives publishing houses the incentive to republish some of the older comics and even publish them online to help preserve them for longer.”

Topics: Saudis vintage Arabic comics

