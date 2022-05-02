RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to exchange greetings on Eid Al-Fitr, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The king expressed his thanks to Sheikh Mohammed for the sincere sentiments.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also received a phone call from his Emirati counterpart to exchange greetings on the occasion, which is marked by Muslims following the end of the fasting holy month of Ramadan.
Meanwhile, King Salman received similar calls from Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.
Saudi king exchanges eid greetings with Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Moroccan leaders
https://arab.news/z3y8v
Saudi king exchanges eid greetings with Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Moroccan leaders
- Saudi crown prince also received a phone call from his Abu Dhabi counterpart
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a phone call from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to exchange greetings on Eid Al-Fitr, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.