Saudi king exchanges eid greetings with Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Moroccan leaders

‘Best Eid’ celebrations light up Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority launched its Eid Celebrations Program 2022 on Monday, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, which will continue until May 7, featuring several concerts, light displays and theater shows.

Launched under the slogan “The Best Eid,” the celebrations this year kicked off at 9 p.m. on Monday with fireworks displays in 13 regions and cities across the Kingdom, including Madinah, Alkhobar, Najran, Abha, Baha, Tabuk, Arar, Sakaka, Hail and Buraidah.

In Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Asir there will be theatrical plays throughout the festive week starring marquee actors of the Arab world, as well as 14 concerts showcasing the most prominent stars of the region, including Amr Diab, Abadi Al-Johar, Tamer Hosny and Kathem Al-Saher.

The cities of Saudi Arabia will be decorated and designed to match the festive occasion, with colorful flags and banners and light displays on bridges as part of this Eid’s “visual identity.”

HIGHLIGHT In Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Asir there will be theatrical plays throughout the festive week starring marquee actors of the Arab world, as well as 14 concerts showcasing the most prominent stars of the region, including Amr Diab, Abadi Al-Johar, Tamer Hosny and Kathem Al-Saher.

For families, child-friendly activities and games are on offer across the many locations of this year’s celebrations, including parades with cartoon characters, traditional folk songs and theater shows, as well as contests with gifts and candy prizes, starting at 7 p.m. until midnight.

For the full program of events for this Eid Al-Fitr, visit enjoy.sa.

An official spokesman from the GEA said this year the authority “seeks to increase the manifestations of joy and happiness associated with the celebration of this great occasion,” and as such the logo’s harmonious elements of cheerful colors and fireworks were inspired by the pleasure associated with celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.

The GEA, established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, provides activities for all segments of society across the country.