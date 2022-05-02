You are here

What We Are Reading Today: A Brief History of Equality by Thomas Piketty

The world’s leading economist on inequality presents a short but sweeping and surprisingly optimistic history of human progress toward equality despite crises, disasters, and backsliding. A perfect introduction to the ideas developed in his monumental earlier books.

The gist of Piketty’s book “is that inequality has been shrinking, not growing, for the past 300 years,” said a review on goodreads.com.

It said Piketty “does a great job explaining how capitalism produced imperialism and racism, and through this built the deeply unequal world we live in today. He also, simultaneously, outlines how people have fought to change this and successfully reduced inequalities.”

Piketty’s first two books — Capital in the 21st Century and Capital and Ideology — were strong arguments regarding the origins and nature of economic inequality in the modern world and the problems that can be expected if steps are not taken to remedy this inequality and the related nexus of problems.

The changes he proposes in the book “are sincerely revolutionary, as in, would result in a massive redistribution of power and wealth,” said the review.

The name that Piketty gives to his program is participatory socialism.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Elisa Sednaoui Dellal shares her summer reading list

DUBAI: Summer is finally here, bringing with it a wealth of reading opportunities, whether you’re lounging poolside or waiting for the final boarding call for your flight to Capri.

From mysteries to memoirs there’s a whole host of books worthy of paging open. If you’re unsure of where to start, consider poring over Elisa Sednaoui Dellal’s selection with Semaine. The Egyptian-Italian-French model and philanthropist has teamed up with the digital platform to curate a list of some of her favorite books alongside other tastemakers including models Claudia Schiffer and Camilla Rowe, artist Daniel Arsham and socialite Paris Hilton.

From the book that she now realizes is one of the seeds of her social welfare enterprise Funtasia, Tahar ben Jelloun’s “Racism Explained to My Daughter,” to a publication that Sednaoui Dellal describes as “the right of passage of any young person trying to achieve something with their life, Rainer Maria Rilke’s “Letters to a Young Poet,” the 34-year-old’s thoughtfully chosen list will enrich, educate, inspire and urge you to dig a little bit deeper.

Other books on her diverse reading list include “The Tao of Pooh” by Benjamin Hoff, Chaim Potok’s “The Chosen One,” “Footnotes in Gaza” by Joe Sacco, and a work which sits on her night table, “Around the Year” by Emmet Fox.

“I got completely obsessed with the story and literally couldn’t put it down, always as engaged in each reading session as the next one,” said Sednaoui Dellal of “The Forty Rules of Love” by Elif Shafak, which is also on her reading list.

When she’s not reading, Sednaoui Dellal can be found authoring her own books.

Last year, the model released a children’s book in Italian, “Le Mie 9 Intelligenze.”

Sednaoui Dellal describes the book as “playful activities for children and parents that offer opportunities to strengthen emotional intelligence, self and other awareness and behavior.”

She also took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that she has co-written a book with Italian author Paolo Borzacchiello.

The title of author is just the latest addition to her expanding CV.

In addition to being a model, philanthropist, designer and actress, Sednaoui Dellal is also a film director.

What We Are Reading Today: Dead in the Water

Authors: Matthew Campbell and Kit Chellel

Dead in the Water — from award-winning Bloomberg journalists Matthew Campbell and Kit Chellel — is  a gripping, true-crime story of a notorious maritime hijacking at the heart of a massive conspiracy—and the unsolved murder that threatened to unravel it all.

In July 2011, the oil tanker Brillante Virtuoso was drifting through the treacherous Gulf of Aden when a crew of pirates attacked and set her ablaze in a devastating explosion. But when David Mockett, a maritime surveyor working for Lloyd’s of London, inspected the damaged vessel, he was left with more questions than answers. The questions did not add up—and Mockett would never answer them. Soon after his inspection, David Mockett was murdered.

Dead in the Water is a shocking expose of the criminal inner workings of international shipping, told through the lens of the Brillante hijacking and its aftermath.

Through first-hand accounts of those who lived it, the award-winning Bloomberg reporters piece together the astounding truth behind one of the most brazen financial frauds in history.

What We Are Reading Today: Fly Girl; A Memoir by Ann Hood

Packed with funny, moving, and shocking stories of life as a flight attendant, Fly Girl captures the nostalgia and magic of air travel at its height, and the thrill that remains with every takeoff. 

Ann Hood’s memoir of her experiences as a flight attendant is a love letter to the years when flying was a dream — and the 747s ruled the skies.

Growing up in a small New England town, Hood had two ambitions: To see the world and become a writer. Neither was easy, but her passion and determination drove her to reach and then exceed both of her childhood dreams.

“The author did a great job conveying how being a flight attendant changed her, helping her gain confidence in herself,” said a review on goodreads.com.

“It was also interesting to learn the nitty-gritty details of being a flight attendant, ranging from what training they received to how they bid on routes to decide which flights they would end up flying.”

Hood has written several best-selling novels, but this is nonfiction about her experience as a Trans World Airline flight attendant.

What We Are Reading Today: Hello, Molly!

Authors: Molly Shannon and Sean Wilsey

This is a candid, compulsively readable, hilarious, and heartbreaking memoir of resilience and redemption.

Witty, winning, and told with tremendous energy and heart, Hello, Molly! sheds new and revelatory light on the life and work of one of our most talented and free-spirited performers.

Filled with behind-the-scenes stories involving everyone from Whitney Houston to Adam Sandler to Monica Lewinski, many told for the first time here, Hello, Molly! spans Molly Shannon’s time on Saturday Night Live — where she starred alongside Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Cheri Oteri, Tracy Morgan, and Jimmy Fallon, among many others.

At the same time, it explores with humor and candor her struggle to come to terms with the legacy of her father, a man who both fostered her gifts and drive and was left with the impossible task of raising his kids alone after the loss of her mother.

“Saturday Night Live’s Molly Shannon is famous for her funny characters, sketches and slapstick comedy. But this Cincinatti-born actress and comedian has written an incredibly funny, inspiring memoir,” said a review on goodreads.com.

Children’s illustrator ‘profoundly upset’ over Islamophobia claims

LONDON: A children’s illustrator has been left “profoundly upset” over the pulping of his book over claims of Islamophobia, pointing out that his wife is Muslim.

Oxford University Press announced this week that it would be axing “The Blue Eye” book in the popular “Biff, Chip and Kipper” series after it became subject to online criticism over its depictions of the Middle East.

A close friend of Alex Brychta, who illustrated and co-produced the book with author Roderick Hunt in 2001, told the Daily Telegraph that the decision was “incredibly silly,” adding: “(Brychta) is married to a Muslim woman of Iraqi origin, whose family now live in Jordan. He has visited that country and the Middle East on several occasions and his work is sensitive and empathetic to the region.

“Only a few years ago, he gave readings of his books to hundreds of children at schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and they loved it.”

The book tells the story of children magically traveling to a foreign land, which appears to be based on Middle Eastern stereotypes. A souq is described as “scary,” and local Muslim characters are deemed “unfriendly.”

Users on social media criticized the content, with one teacher saying: “Just seen this being shared on Facebook. Wow, am I right to think this is inappropriate?!”

Brychta’s friends pointed out that the book ends with the children making it safely to the “friendly and welcoming” princess’s kingdom.

One friend told the paper: “When he draws baddies, children want them to look like baddies. They want the tension of the adventure, of Biff and Chip trying to escape their predicament.

“It’s ridiculous to suggest just because one set of baddies are Middle Eastern appearance the book is Islamophobic. If you’re drawing bad guys, you draw guys who look bad — whether they are in England, Switzerland. If they are Middle Eastern you draw them accordingly.

“The Blue Eye is not racist. It’s an exciting adventure that sees the children all right in the end, helped by other people from the same imaginary Middle Eastern country.”

The friend said the majority of readers “love the books,” which were “read and appreciated by children of all religions and races,” and OUP’s response was endemic of the social media age in which a complaint is amplified to a point they “feel they have to act.”

An OUP spokesperson said it “regularly reviews” its backlist to make decisions on whether to put stories out of print deemed to fall short of its high standards of diversity and inclusivity.

The spokesperson added: “These regular reviews are undertaken internally by the Oxford publishing team as well as with independent expert reviewers and we look at specific themes and issues, either as a result of user feedback or developments in current affairs.”

Ash Ahmad, a diversity, equity, inclusion and wellbeing consultant, said on LinkedIn: “I’m sure, like myself, many of you have read the books when you were younger and most people loved them, but because we were so young we couldn’t see what was wrong with them.

“So inappropriate. People were brainwashed from a young age to stay away from Muslims labelled as scary people.”

