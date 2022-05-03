You are here

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Bratislava castle with slovak flag and flag of European Union in the foreground. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Slovakia will seek an exemption from any oil embargo of Russian oil agreed by the European Union in its next set of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.


"If it comes to an approved embargo of Russian oil as part of a further package of sanctions against Russia, then Slovakia will request an exemption," the ministry said in a reply to Reuters questions.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia Oil gas

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Greece and Bulgaria said on Tuesday a new liquefied natural gas facility to be built off the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis would help create a new gas route for Europe and cut reliance on Russian gas at a crucial moment.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia.

Moscow has warned it will respond in kind and last week its gas exporter Gazprom cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in roubles, with gas prices soaring on fears more states could be hit.

“Our countries all together are ready to assume a new crucial role in Europe’s new energy map,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at an event to mark the start of implementing the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupolis.

“Recent blackmails by Moscow over natural gas make this cooperation not only necessary but urgent.”

European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia attended the ceremony.

Greece has been supplying Bulgaria with gas since it was cut off by Russia.

“The economic blackmail of the Kremlin against my country and the European Union will not succeed, because we will oppose it and today’s event is a proof of that,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said.

The new FSRU, which will be anchored about 18 kilometers (11 miles) off Alexandroupolis port and carry gas to the shore via a 28 kilometer long pipeline, is expected to start operations at the end of 2023.

It will be able to regasify 5.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG annually and store 153,500 cubic meters.

Greece has one LNG terminal off Athens.

With the new Alexandroupolis terminal and other projects in the pipeline, it could triple its regasification capacity by the end of 2023, Mitsotakis said.

The Alexandroupolis terminal will be built by Gastrade, owned by Greece’s Copelouzos family, at a cost of 360 million euros ($378 million).

Greek gas utility DEPA, Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz and Greek gas operator DESFA are also participating in the project, which will complement a new gas link between the Greek town of Komotini and Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora, the so-called Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), expected to become operational later this year.

Topics: economy energy Oil Russia gas LNG terminal LNG Greece Bulgaria EU

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones
  • While Dish has not launched a commercial network yet, it has committed to regulators to cover 20 percent of the US population by June, and at least 70 percent of the population by mid-2023
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Samsung has signed a multi-year deal to sell equipment to Dish for its upcoming 5G network in the United States, one of the largest radio deals for the South Korean company since its major Verizon contract in 2020.

Samsung set itself up as a challenger to top telecoms equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson in the United States by winning a $6.6 billion deal with Verizon , and the contract with Dish further cements its position.

“This is a greater than a billion dollar agreement for Samsung Networks,” Alok Shah, vice president at Samsung, told Reuters. “We will be delivering our first products to Dish later this year.”

Dish already has Taiwan’s Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) and Japan’s Fujitsu as suppliers for 5G radios.

Dish is building a 5G network using latest technologies that promises to lower costs and bring in new services, and has tied up with companies ranging from Amazon and Intel to smaller ones such as Altiostar and Mavenir.

While Dish has not launched a commercial network yet, it has committed to regulators to cover 20 percent of the US population by June, and at least 70 percent of the population by mid-2023.

“We have an objective to achieve 20 percent of population coverage by June and we are well on track to achieve that,” Dish Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Bye said in an interview.

“We have beta users on our network for some time, testing our network ... we just have not declared commercial launch and you will see that in the coming weeks,” he said.

Dish, which has been setting up network infrastructure in dozens of cities, has also faced supply chain issues that have hurt companies globally, including in the telecom industry.

Bye said supply chains had been tough for 12-18 months and the challenges were not going to go away in the next couple of months. But Dish has all the components to reach its June coverage target.

Dish is also testing its 5G network using Samsung Galaxy S22 phones and plans to continue using the phones throughout the network deployment process.

“We are working with other device vendors and you can look at the Boost website and you will see clearly we have relationships with a lot of device vendors,” Bye said.

Boost Mobile, a prepaid wireless phone brand owned by Dish, lists phones from Samsung, Motorola and Apple on its website https://www.boostmobile.com/phones.

Topics: economy Samsung 5G 5G technology Apple Nokia telecoms

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax
Updated 03 May 2022
AP

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax
  • Opposition parties have called for a windfall tax, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has so far ruled it out
Updated 03 May 2022
AP

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices, renewing calls for a UK government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills.

The British energy giant said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard measure — more than doubled in the first three months of the year, to $6.2 billion from $2.6 billion in the same period last year.

After accounting for a write-off of its nearly 20 percent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft in response to the Ukraine war, BP PLC said its net loss in the first quarter totaled $23 billion.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 5.46 cents per share and buy back another $2.5 billion in shares.

The earnings report is further evidence of BP’s rebound from a 2020 slump caused when the coronavirus pandemic shut down large chunks of the global economy.

Meanwhile, oil and gas prices have rocketed, partly because of uncertainty about supplies from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, contributing to a cost-of-living crisis.

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom is at 7 percent, its highest since 1992, part of a broader global trend. Prices are set to keep rising after Britain’s energy regulator approved a 54 percent increase in gas and electricity bills for millions of households that took effect in April.

BP’s latest numbers stoked more debate in the UK about whether the government should tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by.

Opposition parties have called for a windfall tax, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has so far ruled it out.

Nevertheless, finance chief Rishi Sunak last week raised the possibility for the first time, saying that he would consider it if companies don’t make investments in UK energy security.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour party, said BP’s profits show that a windfall tax is the right approach.

“I think those figures reinforce the case that we’ve been making, which is that, with so many people struggling to pay their energy bills, we should have a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in the North Sea who have made more profit than they were expecting,” Starmer told the BBC.

He proposed using the money to help the most needy pay their energy bills.

Johnson, however, dismissed the idea.

“If you put a windfall tax on the energy companies, what that means is that you discourage them from making the investments that we want to see that will, in the end, keep energy prices lower for everybody,” he told ITV.

Topics: economy oil companies BP Shell

Demand concerns drag copper and aluminum to 3-month lows

Demand concerns drag copper and aluminum to 3-month lows
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Demand concerns drag copper and aluminum to 3-month lows

Demand concerns drag copper and aluminum to 3-month lows
  • Lockdowns have worsened the economic outlook for China, the biggest metals consumer
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Prices of copper and aluminum fell to three-month lows on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data, COVID-19 outbreaks in China and rising interest rates stoked fears that demand will soften.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.5 percent at $9,525.50 a ton at 1055 GMT. LME aluminum was also down 2.5 percent at $2,975 a ton.

Both metals rallied during 2020 and 2021 and reached record highs in March, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised supply fears.

Copper is now down around 12 percent from its high of $10,845 and aluminum has fallen around 25 percent from its peak of $4,073.50.

“Sentiment has become gloomier,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, pointing to slowing factory activity, COVID lockdowns and the war in Ukraine, which is pushing up energy prices and hurting industry.

Manufacturing activity contracted in China, grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in the United States and stalled in the euro zone in April, data showed.

Lockdowns have worsened the economic outlook for China, the biggest metals consumer. Fitch cut its China GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent.

Rising interest rates have helped boost the dollar to a 20-year high against a basket of major peers, making metals costlier for buyers with other currencies.

The global copper market is set for surpluses of 142,000 tons this year and 352,000 tons in 2023, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.

LME zinc was down 2.1 percent at $4,019 a ton, nickel fell 1.6 percent to $31,255, lead rose 0.5 percent to $2,271.50 and tin was up 0.5 percent at $40,440.

Topics: economy Aluminium copper Metals supply chain China

Stellantis buys car-sharing business as BMW, Mercedes take different route

Stellantis buys car-sharing business as BMW, Mercedes take different route
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Stellantis buys car-sharing business as BMW, Mercedes take different route

Stellantis buys car-sharing business as BMW, Mercedes take different route
  • Italian daily la Repubblica said it was worth around 100 million euros ($105 million)
Updated 03 May 2022
Reuters

Stellantis has agreed to buy the Share Now car sharing business from BMW and Mercedes-Benz as the two German groups focus more on the software part of their mobility alliance.

Formed last year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Stellantis wants to become a global leader in car-sharing, using this acquisition announced on Tuesday to expand its existing business in the area.

The deal reflects different approaches by carmakers who are trying to tap new sources of revenues beyond selling vehicles, most notably in the developing area of mobility services.

“We think this reinforces our belief that premium OEMs (manufacturers) like BMW and Mercedes will focus on private car ownership and less on fleet services,” Royal Bank of Canada analyst Tom Narayan said.

“Conversely, it makes sense that volume players like Stellantis are pursuing these alternative revenue streams.”

No financial details were provided for the transaction.

Italian daily la Repubblica said it was worth around 100 million euros ($105 million).

By selling the division, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will focus on the two remaining parts of their mobility cooperation: Free Now, an app that enables the booking of cars, taxis, e-scooters and e-bikes, and the charging infrastructure booking app Charge Now.

Stellantis Accelerates

Brigitte Courtehoux, who heads Stellantis’ mobility division Free2move, said the deal was part of the group’s plans to grow net revenues of that business to 700 million euros in 2025 and to 2.8 billion euros in 2030.

“We will really accelerate in terms of revenues,” she said.

Stellantis said the deal would allow Free2move to add 14 major European cities and 10,000 vehicles to its current 2,500-strong car sharing fleet, gaining over 3.4 million customers.

She added the Free2Move fleet would not turn 100 percent Stellantis but said “step by step we’ll have more and more Stellantis cars in it.”

Milan-listed shares in Stellantis were up 2.3 percent by 0940 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent rise at Italy’s blue chip index.

BMW shares were up 1.8 percent, Mercedes ones are down 0.4 percent.

Share Now retreated from the North American market in 2019 in response to high maintenance costs and what the companies then described as the “volatile state of the global mobility landscape.”

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse in late 2020 fueled speculation of a reorganization of the mobility services alliance with Mercedes-Benz when he flagged the option of bringing in new partners or a possible partial sale.

Topics: economy stellantis Automakers Car manufacturing BMW Mercedes

