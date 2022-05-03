You are here

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation
LIC’s offering is set to open for other investors on May 4 (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation
Updated 03 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation, India’s biggest insurer, has got off to a strong start, with 59.3 million shares that were set aside for anchor investors being subscribed at 949 rupees apiece, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Indian government has said it expects to raise up to $2.74 billion, just a third of its original target, from selling a 3.5 percent stake in LIC in the country’s biggest initial public offering.

Anchor investors are high-profile institutional investors that are allotted shares before the subscription opens for retail and other investors, and have to commit to holding their shares for a certain period after listing.

LIC’s offering is set to open for other investors on May 4 and will close on May 9. The indicative price range has been set at 902 to 949 rupees per share, with 56 billion rupees ($732 million) of shares set aside for anchor investors.

Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and the Government of Singapore are among the subscribers to the anchor book, the filing showed.

Grocery startup Zepto raises new funds at $900 million valuation

Indian grocery startup Zepto said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million in fresh funding that values the company at around $900 million, signalling growing investor interest in a sector where companies are luring customers with quick 10-minute deliveries.

Zepto was started last year by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts. Its latest funding round was led by an existing investor Y Combinator, a prominent Silicon Valley fund.

It also saw participation from a new investor, US-based health care giant Kaiser Permanente, and all of Zepto’s key existing investors including Nexus Venture Partners, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zepto competes with SoftBank-backed Blinkit in India, both of which promise 10-minute deliveries for groceries. Other rivals including Dunzo, backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, and SoftBank-backed Swiggy are all betting on fast deliveries in the so-called quick commerce sector.

Aadit Palicha, Zepto’s co-founder and CEO, told Reuters the company was offering services in 11 cities and plans to use the new funds to expand to as many as 24 new cities within the next quarter.

“The scale that took food delivery companies years to achieve has taken us months with groceries. That’s the benchmark most people use and the market size for groceries is far bigger,” Palicha said in an intereview.

Heatwave pushes April power demand to record high

India’s electricity demand touched a record high in April as its northern states reeled under the hottest pre-summer months in decades, with a surge in the use of air conditioning triggering the worst power crisis in more than six years.

Power demand grew 13.2 percent to 135.4 billion kilowatt-hours, as the electricity requirement in the north grew between 16 percent and 75 percent, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

Electricity use is expected to grow as India’s weather office has forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west-central, northwest, north and northeast.

India and neighboring Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat this year and more than a billion people are at risk from the heat, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

The unprecedented electricity use resulted in widespread power cuts in April, as utilities scrambled to manage demand as coal supplies dwindled. Power supply fell short of demand by 2.41 billion units, or 1.8 percent, the worst since October 2015.

Demand for power in Delhi rose 42 percent in April, with northern states such as Punjab and Rajasthan seeing electricity demand grow 36 percent and 28 percent respectively, government data showed.

Soaring temperatures lead to a 74.7 percent rise in electricity use by Sikkim, a small hilly state in the northeast famous for its scenic mountains.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, two other mountainous states thronged by tourists seeking a retreat from the heat of the plains, saw power demand surge by more than a sixth because of the higher temperatures.

Other northern states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand in the east saw demand for electricity rise more than 25 percent, the data showed.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India In-Focus Life Insurance Corporation Zepto

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association

Mexico's president in touch with leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile for lithium association
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference on Tuesday that he has been in touch with the leaders of Bolivia, Argentina and Chile to create a lithium association.

Mexico's Congress last month passed a bill to nationalize lithium, tightening control of strategic mineral resources, as Lopez Obrador vowed to review all contracts to exploit the metal.

Topics: economy LITHIUM electric vehicles electric battery Metals

Dubai's VARA becomes world's first state regulator in metaverse

Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse

Dubai’s VARA becomes world’s first state regulator in metaverse
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority, also known as VARA, has announced its entry into the metaverse, by establishing its metaverse headquarters, making it the first regulator to have a presence in the emerging digital space.

According to a statement, the MetaHQ, as it will be known, will serve as the primary channel to engage global virtual asset service providers, industry thought leaders and international regulatory authorities.

The authority will use a platform called The Sandbox, which allows users to create, sell, and purchase digital assets.

“Today, VARA joins the metaverse to become Dubai’s — and the metaverse's — first government authority, ushering in a new era in which Dubai government utilizes modern innovations to extend its services and regulatory power to audiences in an open technological expanse, without constraints or borders,” said Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He added: “VARA has been established as a mission-focused regulator, to nurture and safely scale a rapidly decentralising business landscape founded on four cornerstone principles — secure cross-border interoperability, informed investor adoption, market protection prioritization and responsible industry participation.” 

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Metaverse

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
Updated 38 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia

Greece, Bulgaria say new LNG terminal will help cut reliance on Russia
Updated 38 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Greece and Bulgaria said on Tuesday a new liquefied natural gas facility to be built off the northern Greek port of Alexandroupolis would help create a new gas route for Europe and cut reliance on Russian gas at a crucial moment.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted the United States and its allies to impose the most severe sanctions in modern history on Russia.

Moscow has warned it will respond in kind and last week its gas exporter Gazprom cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for refusing to pay in roubles, with gas prices soaring on fears more states could be hit.

“Our countries all together are ready to assume a new crucial role in Europe’s new energy map,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at an event to mark the start of implementing the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Alexandroupolis.

“Recent blackmails by Moscow over natural gas make this cooperation not only necessary but urgent.”

European Council President Charles Michel and the leaders of Bulgaria, Serbia and North Macedonia attended the ceremony.

Greece has been supplying Bulgaria with gas since it was cut off by Russia.

“The economic blackmail of the Kremlin against my country and the European Union will not succeed, because we will oppose it and today’s event is a proof of that,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said.

The new FSRU, which will be anchored about 18 kilometers (11 miles) off Alexandroupolis port and carry gas to the shore via a 28 kilometer long pipeline, is expected to start operations at the end of 2023.

It will be able to regasify 5.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of LNG annually and store 153,500 cubic meters.

Greece has one LNG terminal off Athens.

With the new Alexandroupolis terminal and other projects in the pipeline, it could triple its regasification capacity by the end of 2023, Mitsotakis said.

The Alexandroupolis terminal will be built by Gastrade, owned by Greece’s Copelouzos family, at a cost of 360 million euros ($378 million).

Greek gas utility DEPA, Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz and Greek gas operator DESFA are also participating in the project, which will complement a new gas link between the Greek town of Komotini and Bulgaria’s Stara Zagora, the so-called Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB), expected to become operational later this year.

Topics: economy energy Oil Russia gas LNG terminal LNG Greece Bulgaria EU

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones
Updated 44 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones
  • While Dish has not launched a commercial network yet, it has committed to regulators to cover 20 percent of the US population by June, and at least 70 percent of the population by mid-2023
Updated 44 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Samsung has signed a multi-year deal to sell equipment to Dish for its upcoming 5G network in the United States, one of the largest radio deals for the South Korean company since its major Verizon contract in 2020.

Samsung set itself up as a challenger to top telecoms equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson in the United States by winning a $6.6 billion deal with Verizon , and the contract with Dish further cements its position.

“This is a greater than a billion dollar agreement for Samsung Networks,” Alok Shah, vice president at Samsung, told Reuters. “We will be delivering our first products to Dish later this year.”

Dish already has Taiwan’s Microelectronics Technology Inc. (MTI) and Japan’s Fujitsu as suppliers for 5G radios.

Dish is building a 5G network using latest technologies that promises to lower costs and bring in new services, and has tied up with companies ranging from Amazon and Intel to smaller ones such as Altiostar and Mavenir.

While Dish has not launched a commercial network yet, it has committed to regulators to cover 20 percent of the US population by June, and at least 70 percent of the population by mid-2023.

“We have an objective to achieve 20 percent of population coverage by June and we are well on track to achieve that,” Dish Chief Commercial Officer Stephen Bye said in an interview.

“We have beta users on our network for some time, testing our network ... we just have not declared commercial launch and you will see that in the coming weeks,” he said.

Dish, which has been setting up network infrastructure in dozens of cities, has also faced supply chain issues that have hurt companies globally, including in the telecom industry.

Bye said supply chains had been tough for 12-18 months and the challenges were not going to go away in the next couple of months. But Dish has all the components to reach its June coverage target.

Dish is also testing its 5G network using Samsung Galaxy S22 phones and plans to continue using the phones throughout the network deployment process.

“We are working with other device vendors and you can look at the Boost website and you will see clearly we have relationships with a lot of device vendors,” Bye said.

Boost Mobile, a prepaid wireless phone brand owned by Dish, lists phones from Samsung, Motorola and Apple on its website https://www.boostmobile.com/phones.

Topics: economy Samsung 5G 5G technology Apple Nokia telecoms

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax
Updated 03 May 2022
AP

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax
  • Opposition parties have called for a windfall tax, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has so far ruled it out
Updated 03 May 2022
AP

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices, renewing calls for a UK government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills.

The British energy giant said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard measure — more than doubled in the first three months of the year, to $6.2 billion from $2.6 billion in the same period last year.

After accounting for a write-off of its nearly 20 percent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft in response to the Ukraine war, BP PLC said its net loss in the first quarter totaled $23 billion.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 5.46 cents per share and buy back another $2.5 billion in shares.

The earnings report is further evidence of BP’s rebound from a 2020 slump caused when the coronavirus pandemic shut down large chunks of the global economy.

Meanwhile, oil and gas prices have rocketed, partly because of uncertainty about supplies from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, contributing to a cost-of-living crisis.

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom is at 7 percent, its highest since 1992, part of a broader global trend. Prices are set to keep rising after Britain’s energy regulator approved a 54 percent increase in gas and electricity bills for millions of households that took effect in April.

BP’s latest numbers stoked more debate in the UK about whether the government should tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by.

Opposition parties have called for a windfall tax, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has so far ruled it out.

Nevertheless, finance chief Rishi Sunak last week raised the possibility for the first time, saying that he would consider it if companies don’t make investments in UK energy security.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour party, said BP’s profits show that a windfall tax is the right approach.

“I think those figures reinforce the case that we’ve been making, which is that, with so many people struggling to pay their energy bills, we should have a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in the North Sea who have made more profit than they were expecting,” Starmer told the BBC.

He proposed using the money to help the most needy pay their energy bills.

Johnson, however, dismissed the idea.

“If you put a windfall tax on the energy companies, what that means is that you discourage them from making the investments that we want to see that will, in the end, keep energy prices lower for everybody,” he told ITV.

Topics: economy oil companies BP Shell

