You are here

  • Home
  • India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
Delhi / India - Coal train waiting at station in India. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzy8f

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
  • The federal government has asked state government-owned utilities to import over 22 million tons of coal and private power plants to import 15.94 million tons
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

India has asked state and private sector utilities to ensure delivery of 19 million tons of coal from overseas by end-June, according to a power ministry letter, reflecting an urgency to secure supplies in a pricey market amid increasing blackouts.

The move, which marks the first time the world’s second largest coal importer is issuing timelines for imports, can put pressure on the global prices of coal as the utilities rush to avoid a repeat of the electricity crisis in April.

If the timelines are adhered to, the imports by the states and private utilities over the next five months for blending with domestic coal will surpass annual imports by the entities in at least six years.

An unrelenting heatwave pushed electricity demand to a record high in April, leading to the worst power crisis in over six years and forcing India to go back on a policy to cut down coal imports.

The federal government has asked state government-owned utilities to import over 22 million tons of coal and private power plants to import 15.94 million tons, the power ministry said in a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The power ministry asked all utilities to ensure delivery of 50 percent of the allocated quantity by June 30, another 40 percent by end-August and the remaining 10 percent by the end of October, according to the letter to top officials at state energy departments and heads of private power plants.

State government-run utilities have not imported for blending more than 7.1 million tons and private companies not more than 13.1 million tons since at least the year ending March 2017.

Data predating year ended March 2017 is not available.

The federal power ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Utilities are not obligated to honor the federal government directives, but two government officials who attended meetings related to rising power demand said that states were warned of blackouts if the suggested quantities were not imported.

States and private companies “must import” coal and “ensure continuous power supply in the respective states,” the letter read.

“To ensure minimum required coal stocks in power plants before onset of monsoon, it is necessary that placement of awards for importing coal for blending purpose is completed by 31.5.2022,” the ministry said in the letter dated April 28.

Private companies including Adani Power, Tata Power, Reliance Power, Jindal Steel and Power, Torrent Power and Sembcorp have been given import targets, the letter showed.

The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“All the State generation companies and independent power plants must submit weekly management information system report by every Friday to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the Ministry of Power about port wise indents placed, arrival and delivery of imported coal plant wise,” the letter read.

Topics: economy coal energy Energy crisis India Oil gas electricity

Related

EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms
Business & Economy
EU countries hunt for global coal stocks as Russian ban looms
World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank
Business & Economy
World faces biggest energy shock since 1970s: World Bank

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation

India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation, India’s biggest insurer, has got off to a strong start, with 59.3 million shares that were set aside for anchor investors being subscribed at 949 rupees apiece, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The Indian government has said it expects to raise up to $2.74 billion, just a third of its original target, from selling a 3.5 percent stake in LIC in the country’s biggest initial public offering.

Anchor investors are high-profile institutional investors that are allotted shares before the subscription opens for retail and other investors, and have to commit to holding their shares for a certain period after listing.

LIC’s offering is set to open for other investors on May 4 and will close on May 9. The indicative price range has been set at 902 to 949 rupees per share, with 56 billion rupees ($732 million) of shares set aside for anchor investors.

Norwegian wealth fund Norges Bank Investment Management and the Government of Singapore are among the subscribers to the anchor book, the filing showed.

Grocery startup Zepto raises new funds at $900 million valuation

Indian grocery startup Zepto said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million in fresh funding that values the company at around $900 million, signalling growing investor interest in a sector where companies are luring customers with quick 10-minute deliveries.

Zepto was started last year by two 19-year-old Stanford dropouts. Its latest funding round was led by an existing investor Y Combinator, a prominent Silicon Valley fund.

It also saw participation from a new investor, US-based health care giant Kaiser Permanente, and all of Zepto’s key existing investors including Nexus Venture Partners, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zepto competes with SoftBank-backed Blinkit in India, both of which promise 10-minute deliveries for groceries. Other rivals including Dunzo, backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, and SoftBank-backed Swiggy are all betting on fast deliveries in the so-called quick commerce sector.

Aadit Palicha, Zepto’s co-founder and CEO, told Reuters the company was offering services in 11 cities and plans to use the new funds to expand to as many as 24 new cities within the next quarter.

“The scale that took food delivery companies years to achieve has taken us months with groceries. That’s the benchmark most people use and the market size for groceries is far bigger,” Palicha said in an intereview.

Heatwave pushes April power demand to record high

India’s electricity demand touched a record high in April as its northern states reeled under the hottest pre-summer months in decades, with a surge in the use of air conditioning triggering the worst power crisis in more than six years.

Power demand grew 13.2 percent to 135.4 billion kilowatt-hours, as the electricity requirement in the north grew between 16 percent and 75 percent, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

Electricity use is expected to grow as India’s weather office has forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west-central, northwest, north and northeast.

India and neighboring Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat this year and more than a billion people are at risk from the heat, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.

The unprecedented electricity use resulted in widespread power cuts in April, as utilities scrambled to manage demand as coal supplies dwindled. Power supply fell short of demand by 2.41 billion units, or 1.8 percent, the worst since October 2015.

Demand for power in Delhi rose 42 percent in April, with northern states such as Punjab and Rajasthan seeing electricity demand grow 36 percent and 28 percent respectively, government data showed.

Soaring temperatures lead to a 74.7 percent rise in electricity use by Sikkim, a small hilly state in the northeast famous for its scenic mountains.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, two other mountainous states thronged by tourists seeking a retreat from the heat of the plains, saw power demand surge by more than a sixth because of the higher temperatures.

Other northern states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand in the east saw demand for electricity rise more than 25 percent, the data showed.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India In-Focus Life Insurance Corporation Zepto

Related

India In-Focus — $725m of Xiaomi funds seized; factory activity quickens amid high inflation
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — $725m of Xiaomi funds seized; factory activity quickens amid high inflation
India In-Focus — Antitrust raids Amazon sellers; Heatwave disrupts industrial activity
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Antitrust raids Amazon sellers; Heatwave disrupts industrial activity

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Updated 9 min ago
Reuters

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says

Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Updated 9 min ago
Reuters

Slovakia will seek an exemption from any oil embargo of Russian oil agreed by the European Union in its next set of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia's Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.


"If it comes to an approved embargo of Russian oil as part of a further package of sanctions against Russia, then Slovakia will request an exemption," the ministry said in a reply to Reuters questions.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia Oil gas

Related

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Business & Economy
Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Europe strains for clarity as Russia stands by roubles-for-gas demand: Reuters
Business & Economy
Europe strains for clarity as Russia stands by roubles-for-gas demand: Reuters

BP boosts buybacks as profit soars to highest in over decade

BP boosts buybacks as profit soars to highest in over decade
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BP boosts buybacks as profit soars to highest in over decade

BP boosts buybacks as profit soars to highest in over decade
  • BP said it would boost its quarterly share repurchases to $2.5 billion before the end of the second quarter after its surplus cash flow rose to more than $4 billion
Updated 16 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BP boosted its share buyback program after net profit soared to its highest in more than a decade on strong oil and gas trading results, as the energy company took a $24 billion charge after exiting its operations in Russia.

Soaring oil and gas prices in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 easily offset losses BP incurred from abruptly abandoning its shareholdings in Russia, including its 19.75 percent stake in oil giant Rosneft.

The non-cash writedown of its stakes in Rosneft and two other joint ventures pushed BP into a headline loss of $20.4 billion in the quarter.

The charge was slightly lower than BP’s initial estimates of $25 billion.

BP shares were up 1.5 percent after trading opened in London.

The company, which also halted trading Russian oil, said the exit from Russia, which had contributed 3 percent of the company’s cash flow last year, would not affect its plan to shift away from oil and gas toward renewables.

The exit “has not changed our strategy, our financial frame, or our expectations for shareholder distributions,” Chief Executive Bernard Looney said.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, reached $6.2 billion in the first quarter, far exceeding analysts’ expectations for a $4.49 billion profit.

The profit was driven by “exceptional” performance of BP’s oil and gas trading division, as well as higher oil and gas prices and strong refining margins.

The company did not make any money from Rosneft in the quarter.

It compares with $4.1 billion in profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.63 billion a year earlier. Its 2021 profit was the highest in eight years.

Global refining margins soared in recent months as economies recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian oil started to vanish from Europe, which heavily relies on Russian refined products like diesel.

BP’s refined oil products unit made a profit of $1.6 billion in the first three months, compared with a loss of $26 million in the previous quarter and a $2 million loss a year ago.

Buyback Boost

BP said it would boost its quarterly share repurchases to $2.5 billion before the end of the second quarter after its surplus cash flow rose to more than $4 billion.

BP said in February it would accelerate its share buybacks to $1.5 billion per quarter from $1.25 billion.

BP previously said it would repurchase $4 billion a year at oil prices of $60 per barrel, well below the current price of benchmark Brent, which was about $107 on Tuesday.

The company maintained its dividend at 5.46 cents per share.

BP rivals including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies all saw a sharp rise in revenue in the quarter, lifted by higher oil and gas prices and strong performances of their trading divisions.

Topics: economy BP Oil earnings profits UK

Related

Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters
Business & Economy
Oil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban: Reuters
IEA cuts global oil demand forecast for 2022 by 260,000 bpd
Business & Economy
IEA cuts global oil demand forecast for 2022 by 260,000 bpd

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citadel Securities to tap virtual currency market

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citadel Securities to tap virtual currency market
Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citadel Securities to tap virtual currency market

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citadel Securities to tap virtual currency market
Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, down 1.28 percent to $38,478 at 8.45 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,838, down 0.77 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Citadel Securities to enter cryptocurrency market

On Monday, Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of Citadel Securities, one of the world’s biggest market-making firms, said he envisions the company entering the cryptocurrency market as a combination of a liquidity provider and an exchange.

“Given the institutional increase in interest in cryptocurrency, I think it’s reasonable to expect us to be more involved in the crypto space providing liquidity to institutional and potentially retail investors,” Griffin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

While some market makers — firms that provide market liquidity by streaming buy and sell quotes for others to trade against — such as Virtu Financial, Jump Trading and DRW, have embraced the nascent asset class, Citadel Securities has largely stayed on the sidelines.

Griffin in October called cryptocurrencies “a jihadist call that we don’t believe in the dollar.”

But on Monday, he said that while he is skeptical about cryptocurrencies, he has to live with the reality that an asset is worth what people perceive it is worth.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: economy Cryptocurreny bitcoin ether

Related

Special Dubai businesses embrace crypto as the future of payments video
Business & Economy
Dubai businesses embrace crypto as the future of payments
Kraken becomes first crypto exchange to get full financial license in Dubai
Business & Economy
Kraken becomes first crypto exchange to get full financial license in Dubai

Commodities Update — Gold prices drop; Grains up; London copper, aluminum at 3-month low

Commodities Update — Gold prices drop; Grains up; London copper, aluminum at 3-month low
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold prices drop; Grains up; London copper, aluminum at 3-month low

Commodities Update — Gold prices drop; Grains up; London copper, aluminum at 3-month low
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices dropped on Tuesday toward their lowest since mid-February, as an elevated dollar and an imminent interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve dampened bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,858.10 per ounce at 0510 GMT. On Monday, bullion fell more than 2 percent to its lowest since Feb. 16, as the dollar and yields strengthened on increased prospects for faster rate hikes by the US central bank.

US gold futures were also down 0.3 percent at $1,857.20. 

Silver dips

Spot silver dipped 0.5 percent to $22.52 per ounce.

Platinum eased 0.1 percent to $934.94, while palladium advanced 0.8 percent to $2,234.12.

Wheat climbs

Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday after US winter crop ratings fell below expectations and hot weather curbed India’s production prospects, raising concerns over world supplies.

Corn and soybean gained support from adverse weather, delaying US planting.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.5 percent to $10.60-1/2 a bushel at 0233 GMT.

Corn climbed 0.3 percent to $8.06 a bushel, and soybean rose 0.1 percent to $16.46-1/2 a bushel.

London copper, aluminum down

London copper and aluminum prices fell to a three-month low on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and the prospect of aggressive US rate hikes fueled worries about weaker global growth hitting metals demand.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 2.3 percent at $9,546 a ton as of 0432 GMT, its lowest since Jan. 31.

LME aluminum fell 1.5 percent to $3,008 a ton after hitting its lowest since Feb. 3.

Zinc lost 3.6 percent to $3,961, lead eased 0.3 percent to $2,254 and tin fell 0.2 percent to $40,200.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Commodities Update Gold grain copper

Related

Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold dips; Wheat slides; Peru’s inflation at 24-years high; Russia expects $200bn China trade
Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold falls to 10-week low; Soyoil retreats; Copper dips

Latest updates

India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
India sets end-June coal import targets as power woes mount
India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation
India In-Focus — 59m shares reserved in LIC IPO; Zepto raises funds at $900m valuation
Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
Slovakia seeks exemption from any EU embargo on Russian oil, ministry says
BP boosts buybacks as profit soars to highest in over decade
BP boosts buybacks as profit soars to highest in over decade
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citadel Securities to tap virtual currency market
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether down; Citadel Securities to tap virtual currency market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.