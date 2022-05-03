You are here

NRG matters — US to spend $3bn for EV battery manufacturing

Prices of EV battery materials have soared over the last year, with battery-grade nickel breaking fresh records after the invasion of Ukraine. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Biden administration will allocate more than $3 billion in infrastructure funding to finance electric vehicle battery manufacturing, US officials said on Monday.

The funds will be allocated by the Department of Energy from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Among the initiatives will be the processing of minerals for use in large-capacity batteries and recycling those batteries, the agency said in a statement.

Biden wants half of the vehicles sold in the US to be electric by 2030, a goal he hopes will boost unionized manufacturing jobs in key election battleground states, thwart Chinese competition in a fast-growing market, and reduce climate-changing carbon emissions.

The administration is also positioning the measures as a step to secure energy independence and cut long-term inflation pressures exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As we face this Putin price hike on oil and gas, it’s also important to note that electric vehicles will be cheaper over the long-haul for American families,” Mitch Landrieu, the White House infrastructure coordinator, told reporters in a briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Enough nickel, lithium for 14 million EVs in 2023 - European climate group

Data shows there is enough nickel and lithium to produce up to 14 million electric vehicles globally in 2023, so Europe should secure more raw materials to shift away from oil faster, campaign group Transport and Environment said on Tuesday.

In a study based on Bloomberg NEF data on global maximum volumes of EV battery-grade nickel and lithium, T&E said that in 2025 there would be enough to make 21 million EVs globally.

Excluding Russian nickel, T&E said there should be sufficient raw materials for 19 million EVs in 2025.

Global EV sales more than doubled to 4.2 million vehicles in 2021 from just over 2 million in 2020.

Automotive consultancy LMC has forecast global EV sales will hit 9 million in 2023 and 14.2 million in 2025.

Prices of EV battery materials have soared over the last year, with battery-grade nickel breaking fresh records after the invasion of Ukraine as Russia is a major nickel producer.

T&E said competition for lithium and nickel was fierce and noted both China and the United States had been working to ensure access to those raw materials.

Europe needs to follow suit and establish an agency to ensure the supply of “sustainably sourced critical metals.”

“While China and the US are flexing their policy muscle to secure supplies of critical metals, European leaders are scouring the globe for more oil,” said T&E senior director Julia Poliscanova. 

She added, “Now is the time to focus on sourcing the sustainable raw materials the continent needs for our energy independence and a green future.”

Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Meanwhile, eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday morning, after falling to zero overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed. 

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland and Germany, has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland.

On Monday, physical flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border had dropped to zero after gas flows resumed westward from Poland to Germany at 82,233 kWh/h for a brief period. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy electric cars electric vehicles electric battery

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax

Strong BP profit renews call for energy sector windfall tax
  • Opposition parties have called for a windfall tax, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has so far ruled it out
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices, renewing calls for a UK government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills.

The British energy giant said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard measure — more than doubled in the first three months of the year, to $6.2 billion from $2.6 billion in the same period last year.

After accounting for a write-off of its nearly 20 percent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft in response to the Ukraine war, BP PLC said its net loss in the first quarter totaled $23 billion.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 5.46 cents per share and buy back another $2.5 billion in shares.

The earnings report is further evidence of BP’s rebound from a 2020 slump caused when the coronavirus pandemic shut down large chunks of the global economy.

Meanwhile, oil and gas prices have rocketed, partly because of uncertainty about supplies from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, contributing to a cost-of-living crisis.

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom is at 7 percent, its highest since 1992, part of a broader global trend. Prices are set to keep rising after Britain’s energy regulator approved a 54 percent increase in gas and electricity bills for millions of households that took effect in April.

BP’s latest numbers stoked more debate in the UK about whether the government should tax energy companies that make unexpectedly big profits to help people struggling to get by.

Opposition parties have called for a windfall tax, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government has so far ruled it out.

Nevertheless, finance chief Rishi Sunak last week raised the possibility for the first time, saying that he would consider it if companies don’t make investments in UK energy security.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour party, said BP’s profits show that a windfall tax is the right approach.

“I think those figures reinforce the case that we’ve been making, which is that, with so many people struggling to pay their energy bills, we should have a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in the North Sea who have made more profit than they were expecting,” Starmer told the BBC.

He proposed using the money to help the most needy pay their energy bills.

Johnson, however, dismissed the idea.

“If you put a windfall tax on the energy companies, what that means is that you discourage them from making the investments that we want to see that will, in the end, keep energy prices lower for everybody,” he told ITV.

Topics: economy oil companies BP Shell

Demand concerns drag copper and aluminum to 3-month lows

Demand concerns drag copper and aluminum to 3-month lows
Updated 31 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Demand concerns drag copper and aluminum to 3-month lows

Demand concerns drag copper and aluminum to 3-month lows
  • Lockdowns have worsened the economic outlook for China, the biggest metals consumer
Updated 31 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Prices of copper and aluminum fell to three-month lows on Tuesday as weak manufacturing data, COVID-19 outbreaks in China and rising interest rates stoked fears that demand will soften.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.5 percent at $9,525.50 a ton at 1055 GMT. LME aluminum was also down 2.5 percent at $2,975 a ton.

Both metals rallied during 2020 and 2021 and reached record highs in March, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised supply fears.

Copper is now down around 12 percent from its high of $10,845 and aluminum has fallen around 25 percent from its peak of $4,073.50.

“Sentiment has become gloomier,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, pointing to slowing factory activity, COVID lockdowns and the war in Ukraine, which is pushing up energy prices and hurting industry.

Manufacturing activity contracted in China, grew at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years in the United States and stalled in the euro zone in April, data showed.

Lockdowns have worsened the economic outlook for China, the biggest metals consumer. Fitch cut its China GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent.

Rising interest rates have helped boost the dollar to a 20-year high against a basket of major peers, making metals costlier for buyers with other currencies.

The global copper market is set for surpluses of 142,000 tons this year and 352,000 tons in 2023, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.

LME zinc was down 2.1 percent at $4,019 a ton, nickel fell 1.6 percent to $31,255, lead rose 0.5 percent to $2,271.50 and tin was up 0.5 percent at $40,440.

Topics: economy Aluminium copper Metals supply chain China

Stellantis buys car-sharing business as BMW, Mercedes take different route

Stellantis buys car-sharing business as BMW, Mercedes take different route
Updated 38 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Stellantis buys car-sharing business as BMW, Mercedes take different route

Stellantis buys car-sharing business as BMW, Mercedes take different route
  • Italian daily la Repubblica said it was worth around 100 million euros ($105 million)
Updated 38 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Stellantis has agreed to buy the Share Now car sharing business from BMW and Mercedes-Benz as the two German groups focus more on the software part of their mobility alliance.

Formed last year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Stellantis wants to become a global leader in car-sharing, using this acquisition announced on Tuesday to expand its existing business in the area.

The deal reflects different approaches by carmakers who are trying to tap new sources of revenues beyond selling vehicles, most notably in the developing area of mobility services.

“We think this reinforces our belief that premium OEMs (manufacturers) like BMW and Mercedes will focus on private car ownership and less on fleet services,” Royal Bank of Canada analyst Tom Narayan said.

“Conversely, it makes sense that volume players like Stellantis are pursuing these alternative revenue streams.”

No financial details were provided for the transaction.

Italian daily la Repubblica said it was worth around 100 million euros ($105 million).

By selling the division, BMW and Mercedes-Benz will focus on the two remaining parts of their mobility cooperation: Free Now, an app that enables the booking of cars, taxis, e-scooters and e-bikes, and the charging infrastructure booking app Charge Now.

Stellantis Accelerates

Brigitte Courtehoux, who heads Stellantis’ mobility division Free2move, said the deal was part of the group’s plans to grow net revenues of that business to 700 million euros in 2025 and to 2.8 billion euros in 2030.

“We will really accelerate in terms of revenues,” she said.

Stellantis said the deal would allow Free2move to add 14 major European cities and 10,000 vehicles to its current 2,500-strong car sharing fleet, gaining over 3.4 million customers.

She added the Free2Move fleet would not turn 100 percent Stellantis but said “step by step we’ll have more and more Stellantis cars in it.”

Milan-listed shares in Stellantis were up 2.3 percent by 0940 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent rise at Italy’s blue chip index.

BMW shares were up 1.8 percent, Mercedes ones are down 0.4 percent.

Share Now retreated from the North American market in 2019 in response to high maintenance costs and what the companies then described as the “volatile state of the global mobility landscape.”

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse in late 2020 fueled speculation of a reorganization of the mobility services alliance with Mercedes-Benz when he flagged the option of bringing in new partners or a possible partial sale.

Topics: economy stellantis Automakers Car manufacturing BMW Mercedes

Apple sues Rivos over chip trade-secrets theft: Bloomberg

Apple sues Rivos over chip trade-secrets theft: Bloomberg
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Apple sues Rivos over chip trade-secrets theft: Bloomberg

Apple sues Rivos over chip trade-secrets theft: Bloomberg
Updated 24 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Tech giant Apple Inc. has sued “stealth-mode” startup Rivos Inc. for allegedly targeting and luring its engineers to steal trade secrets used to develop its homegrown chip designs that make iPhones more efficient and powerful, a Bloomberg report stated.  

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Jose, California, Apple claimed that several of its engineers joined Rivos after stealing sensitive trade-secret information related to “system-on-chip” designs, including its M1 laptop and A15 mobile phone chips. 

Apple also claimed that it has devoted billions of dollars to this critical work. 

The company also alleged these former employees transferred gigabytes of trade secret data, including presentations on current and unreleased chip designs to their personal storage devices as they left the company. 

Topics: economy Apple Start ups Rivos

Adani Wilmar acquires rice brand Kohinoor from McCormick Switzerland

Adani Wilmar acquires rice brand Kohinoor from McCormick Switzerland
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News

Adani Wilmar acquires rice brand Kohinoor from McCormick Switzerland

Adani Wilmar acquires rice brand Kohinoor from McCormick Switzerland
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: To strengthen its presence in the food sector, Adani Wilmar, an arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, has announced that it will acquire Kohinoor, a popular rice brand from McCormick Switzerland, a subsidiary of US food group McCormick, according to an Economic Times report. 

The acquisition will give Adani Wilmer exclusive rights over the brand Kohinoor Basmati rice along with ‘Ready to Cook’, ‘Ready to Eat’ curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor Brand. 

“The Kohinoor Brand has a strong brand recall and will help accelerate our leadership position in the Food FMCG category,” said Angshu Mallick, CEO and managing director of Adani Wilmar. 

With this acquisition, the firm aims to further consolidate its market share and leverage the brand for product extension and diversification. 

Adani Group is valued at over $200 billion, and has revenues of over $20 billion. 

It was founded in 1988 by Indian billionaire philanthropist and entrepreneur Gautam Adani. 

Topics: economy

