Riyadh Boulevard sold out for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations

RIYADH: Crowds gathered in Boulevard Riyadh City to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with fireworks and live performances.
Boulevard Riyadh City completely sold out tickets for the first two days of eid.
“I bought my ticket yesterday and when I went to buy it, there was still availability,” Eden Ellis, a receptionist working in Riyadh, told Arab News.
“I checked today in the afternoon and the tickets were no longer available,” she said.
Ellis visited the Boulevard along with two friends on Monday evening. She attempted to book one more ticket for another friend of hers, but could not do so.
“This isn’t my first visit here, I initially visited in December and it was very crowded,” she said.
Crowds gathered outside the Boulevard and in the parking lot to eagerly enter the celebrations, but quickly found that the tickets were sold out. Tickets were free but must have been booked through the TicketMx app or website.
The tickets were distributed on a first come first serve basis and quickly sold out on Sunday evening.
Many families that could not enter decided to sit on the grass and parking area outside the Boulevard to watch the fireworks show.
The General Entertainment Authority in its program for this year’s eid hosted a firework show at 9 p.m. that lit up the sky from a distance. Visitors caught a small glimpse of the fireworks that were used in a neighboring area, but many told Arab News that they expected the fireworks to come from the Boulevard itself.
Najd Al-Ruwaili, a Riyadh native, expected to see the fireworks from the Boulevard and came especially to see them.
“I heard the fireworks from Riyadh Boulevard but I wasn’t able to see them clearly, I could hear them so assumed they were in neighboring areas,” she said.
“That’s when some of the employees in Boulevard told me the fireworks were in the district of Hittin, but not from the Boulevard,” she added.
Families along the Boulevard gathered to quickly take pictures and videos of the distant fireworks and rejoiced in the eid celebrations.
Although not officially organized by the General Entertainment Authority, many families that visited on the first day of eid handed out small boxes of candies and eidiyas to children walking around.
The next three days of eid celebrations will kick off at 8:30 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. in Boulevard Riyadh City.
The first day of eid celebrations began at 8:30 p.m. with a Najdi cultural show followed by a traditional Saudi dance of Ardah.
During the second and third days of the Boulevard celebrations, a traditional Yemeni tarab band will perform, while on the third day, a live qanun performance will take place.
Jeddah Season opens with spectacular fireworks and drones show
Saudi citizens travel from across the country to witness the vibrant festivities
Fireworks by the sea decorated the sky with beautiful, complex designs at Jeddah’s Art Promenade
Updated 03 May 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: The second edition of the Jeddah Season kicked off on Monday, showcasing a creative drone display in the shapes of balloons and children on swings — all symbols of Eid Al-Fitr celebration — along with Jeddah’s landmarks.
Fireworks by the sea decorated the sky with beautiful, complex designs at Jeddah’s Art Promenade, and dazzled visitors next to Al-Rahma Mosque, a sentimental landmark for Jeddawis.
Many visitors from Riyadh came to attend the season.
Basma Al-Aqeel, a Riyadh local, drove all the way to enjoy the activities. She said she was very happy to see the return of extravagant seasons in the Kingdom after the repercussions of COVID-19 and its social restrictions.
“It was a very wonderful change after all this quietness, we really needed these activities,” she told Arab News.
“I really enjoyed the fireworks show by the sea, it was a spectacular display and I really do feel like we don’t need to travel abroad anymore to attend such shows,” she added.
The drone show displayed the word “Jeddah” in the Jeddah Season font, and Al-Aqeel said that was her favorite drone image.
Nahla Al-Beeshi commented on the neat organization of the opening day.
“The opening was wonderful as we expected, as if this country did not go through any crisis,” she told Arab News.
Al-Beeshi described the fireworks display as “dreamlike” because of its enchanting designs.
“Every year the fireworks are simply more and more beautiful, as if we were in a beautiful dream,” she said.
“The pictures made with the drones were all beautiful, especially the shape of the diver, the fish, and the shape of the swing because it gave me a feeling of freedom and happiness,” she added.
She said the taste of Eid is back with these high-quality festivities, adding that the seasons will boost the Kingdom’s popularity for tourism.
“The seasons are imaginative and up to international standards, and soon we will be number one for tourist destinations, with the efforts of the Kingdom’s leadership and its people. Thank you from the heart for bringing Eid back,” she said.
Ahmed Al-Mali, a Jeddawi who lives in Riyadh, traveled back to his city for the activities. He said he has never attended a fireworks show before Jeddah Season’s opening day.
“It’s the first time in my life that I have attended a fireworks show like this; the drones and the fireworks together were an amazing show and so beautiful,” he told Arab News.
Al-Mali highlighted that the Kingdom’s entertainment field had evolved significantly for job opportunities as well.
“I’m in the engineering field, but I love the field of entertainment and I work in it as well. This field is really developing and has great opportunities for both men and women,” he added.
For Saudis, Eid Al-Fitr is an opportunity to highlight unique local traditions
Each region of Saudi Arabia has its own distinctive set of traditions to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr
Communities come together for Eid to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting
Updated 03 May 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Muslims throughout Saudi Arabia are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr, also known as the feast of breaking the fast, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of dawn-to-sunset fasting.
Each region of the Kingdom has its own distinctive set of traditions, but what they all have in common is a combination of prayer, charity, hospitality, good food, fine clothing, decorations, and quality time with relatives.
Eid Al-Fitr is a joyous holiday celebrated during the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. It brings together families and communities for sumptuous feasts, the giving of gifts, and colorful festivities.
Saudis were especially excited about Eid Al-Fitr this year as it was going to be the first time since 2019 that they would be celebrating the holiday free of the social-distancing measures and travel bans necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 6, Saudi authorities announced the lifting of most COVID-19-linked restrictions, including the requirement for social distancing in public places such as the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
More than 3.5 million worshippers observed Eid prayers at the two mosques.
Eid Al-Fitr falls on a different date every year. In accordance with Islamic tradition, festivities cannot begin until the first sighting of the crescent moon has been observed, meaning that some parts of the world may celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on a slightly different date to others. This year it is expected to fall on May 2 or 3.
In Saudi Arabia, the days leading up to the holidays are always hectic, with families rushing to get their best clothes pressed and perfumed, their homes decorated with colorful lanterns, and plates of chocolates, dates, mamool, and sweets kept in preparation for guests.
It is a tradition to buy new clothes and shoes to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, so malls in many of the Kingdom’s largest cities are open 24 hours a day offering last-minute Ramadan deals. Beauty salons and barbershops are also jam-packed with patrons wanting to look their best.
For many, however, it is food that plays an integral role in Eid celebrations. Saudis often joke about the exhaustion that sets in after a full day traveling from one set of relatives to another, gorging on mabshoor grilled meats, mountains of sweets, and lashings of sugary coffee.
But first comes breakfast.
In the Kingdom’s western Hijazi region, the scent of burning incense wafts through the typical family home as relatives gather at a large table set with ta’teema, a mix of sweet and savory finger foods and traditional breakfast dishes.
Sameera Hammad, a Jeddah-based caterer who specializes in traditional Hijazi dishes, has been serving residents of the city for more than 20 years.
Her belief in preserving the authentic recipes that she learned from her mother has allowed a new generation to experience culinary traditions that fill their parents and grandparents with nostalgia.
“I learned everything from my mother. These recipes are more than 50 years old,” she told Arab News.
Although every family has its own tastes and traditions, several features of the ta’teema are common throughout the Hijazi region.
Hammad said: “Every household is different, but a Hijazi ta’teema is made of different types of bread like shuraik, tamees, suhaila, and futoot. There is an assortment of cheeses and fermented foods with pickles as condiments, shakshouka, fava beans, falafel, and sweet dishes such as masoob, labaniya, and jams to end the meal.
“One of the most important features of Eid is keeping tradition alive by having the whole family over for breakfast, taking days to prepare and assemble just like how our ancestors did. I still use clay pots to serve my ta’teema exactly the way my mother did. And that’s a tradition that will live on.”
Even though times are changing, many of the dishes, some of which originated in Egypt, Turkey, Iran, India, and Yemen, have made their way onto the Hijazi table, and have remained, keeping the authentic flavors alive year after year.
“The only difference now is that it is placed atop a table, unlike how it was before on the floor,” Hammad added.
In Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the women mark Eid Al-Fitr by flaunting their henna-dyed hands and their finest dresses, while the children excitedly anticipate gifts of money and candy.
After the men finish their round of greetings at neighboring homes, they make their way to the family matriarch’s house for a breakfast of mashed wheat and barley stew with fresh lamb cooked in a clay pot.
For families in the north, food is not the only tradition that brings households together at Eid. A folk dance known as Al-Deheyeh, a variant of the Ardah dance, is an integral part of local festivities.
As for the Kingdom’s southern regions, Eid is not just a social affair reserved for close family. In many neighborhoods, a collective meal is prepared and served on tables that stretch the length of the street, adorned with some of the region’s favorite dishes.
Ingredients such as ghee, honey, fish, flour, barley, dates, lamb, and locally grown vegetables are essential elements for their savory stews.
Among the local favorites are an okra stew; a sourdough bread made with dried onions and milk; salted dry striped mackerel native to the Red Sea, which is considered a delicacy; a lamb stew with potatoes; and mashed banana cooked with ghee, honey, and pieces of brown flatbread.
Nahlah Zamim, a native of Jazan, told Arab News: “Customs of the south are deeply rooted in family traditions. We’ve resisted the changing of times and kept our family values and traditions alive every year because we understand their importance.
“Though it might seem that food is the most important thing, that’s how it is in every tightly knit society. Breaking bread with friends, family, and neighbors keeps that community close and happy.”
Festivities in Jazan are often accompanied by traditional dances performed by local men. “A celebration of song and dance always precedes their breakfast,” Zamim said.
Meanwhile, local children race from house to house collecting Eid gifts of candy and money. “It’s their playground,” she added.
Until investments in tourism, heritage projects, and the arts began to shine a light on Saudi Arabia’s diverse cultures and traditions, not a lot was known about them beyond the borders of each region.
For many Saudis, the Eid holidays this year are an opportunity to highlight their unique local traditions, carefully preserved and handed down over generations.
Saudi king performs eid prayers at Grand Mosque in Makkah
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers on Monday morning in Makkah among the throngs of worshipers who crowded the Grand Mosque and its surrounding squares.
Upon his arrival to the Royal Court at Al-Safa Palace, the king was received by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, adviser to the king, governor of Makkah, Prince AbdulIlah bin Abdulaziz, special adviser to the king, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior.
The prayer was led by King Salman and the military commander of the Islamic Military Coalition to Combat Terrorism, retired Gen. Raheel Sharif.
After the prayer, the king received a number of princes, scholars, sheikhs, dignitaries, and senior civil and military officials who greeted him on Eid Al-Fitr. They all then had breakfast with the king.
Concerts, visual displays and plays set up by Kingdom’s entertainment authority
Updated 03 May 2022
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: The General Entertainment Authority launched its Eid Celebrations Program 2022 on Monday, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, which will continue until May 7, featuring several concerts, light displays and theater shows.
Launched under the slogan “The Best Eid,” the celebrations this year kicked off at 9 p.m. on Monday with fireworks displays in 13 regions and cities across the Kingdom, including Madinah, Alkhobar, Najran, Abha, Baha, Tabuk, Arar, Sakaka, Hail and Buraidah.
In Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Asir there will be theatrical plays throughout the festive week starring marquee actors of the Arab world, as well as 14 concerts showcasing the most prominent stars of the region, including Amr Diab, Abadi Al-Johar, Tamer Hosny and Kathem Al-Saher.
The cities of Saudi Arabia will be decorated and designed to match the festive occasion, with colorful flags and banners and light displays on bridges as part of this Eid’s “visual identity.”
HIGHLIGHT
For families, child-friendly activities and games are on offer across the many locations of this year’s celebrations, including parades with cartoon characters, traditional folk songs and theater shows, as well as contests with gifts and candy prizes, starting at 7 p.m. until midnight.
For the full program of events for this Eid Al-Fitr, visit enjoy.sa.
An official spokesman from the GEA said this year the authority “seeks to increase the manifestations of joy and happiness associated with the celebration of this great occasion,” and as such the logo’s harmonious elements of cheerful colors and fireworks were inspired by the pleasure associated with celebrating Eid Al-Fitr.
The GEA, established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, provides activities for all segments of society across the country.
