You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years
The first flight in two years landed in Bali on May 1 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6ykr

Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years

Dubai’s Emirates resumes flights to Bali after two years
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Emirates has resumed its flights to popular Indonesian tourist destination Bali, two years after the suspension of flights due to the Covid pandemic. 

The resumption of services comes with the easing of international air travel restrictions, and ramping up of global operations.

The first flight in two years landed in Bali on May 1, and Emirates shared the news on its Twitter page. 

“Earlier this week, we landed in Bali for the first time in 2 years. Greeted by a spectacular water cannon salute and the traditional Joged Bubung dance, the return of services to the island brings our network to over 130 global destinations,” tweeted Emirates.

The Dubai-Bali route will be served by the Boeing 777 aircraft, five times per week.

Topics: Emirates

Related

Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9 video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host Future Aviation Forum on May 9
Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian Airlines carries over 5m passengers in Q1, recording 75% growth

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet

ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has calculated the risk of a global recession has risen to 34 percent — although it is not yet at a worrying level.

The bank's Recession Probability Indicator increased from 20 percent — which marked the lowest level in its 42-year history.

During the recession of the 1980 and the Global Financial crisis of 2008 the RPI moved above 80 percent before easing down.

The indicator includes 29 select variables with good predictive power across seven different segments: macro, consumer, housing, business, corporate, financial market, and commodity market. 

The bank holds a neutral outlook on commodities because despite outperforming equities by benefiting from high inflation, any future moderation in inflation rates can have a downward effect on commodities. 

Gold, however, will have an overweight outlook because it is a classic hedge on inflation and on the current geopolitical risks.

As for oil, despite the positive outlook it will have for the next twelve months due to possible market shifts into a new supply demand regime, the longer future demand remains uncertain as climate strategy implies change in global energy mix and a shift to deployment of renewables.

 

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) recession economy

Related

Goldman Sachs sees 35% chance of US recession in next two years
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs sees 35% chance of US recession in next two years

Saudi banks embrace digital future with more closure of branches

Saudi banks embrace digital future with more closure of branches
Updated 04 May 2022
Dayan Aboutine

Saudi banks embrace digital future with more closure of branches

Saudi banks embrace digital future with more closure of branches
Updated 04 May 2022
Dayan Aboutine

RIYADH: Saudi banks are betting big on the digital future.

In the first three months of 2022, 13 bank branches and 81 ATMs were closed in a further sign of the growing digitization of the sector, data from the Saudi Central Bank reveals.

The COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Financial Sector Development Program included in Saudi Vision 2030, affected the banking and payment processing industries and led to a wave of digitization that aims to increase cashless transactions.

This year's decline is a continuation of an earlier trend.

The statistics from the central bank, also known as SAMA, show that the number of bank branches declined by 124 — 6 percent of the total — between 2017 and 2021.

ATMs saw a ten percent drop over the same period.

On the other hand, Point of Sale transactions increased 15 percent in terms of sales value in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the final three months of 2021.

The value of sales using mobile phones grew 13.6 percent over the same period, compared to a 3.6 percent growth for cards.

E-commerce sales using Mada cards rose 22 percent in the first quarter of this year.

The quarter-on-quarter rise is in line with the trend over the last four years, which has seen the total value of POS transactions and e-commerce increase by 120 percent and 380 percent, respectively.

Fintech Saudi

SAMA, sought to diversify the financial sector by launching “Fintech Saudi” in April 2018, which visualized Saudi Arabia as a fintech hub in the coming years.

With the pandemic abating, a new crop of fintech companies is heralding the winds of change in the way businesses are run in Saudi Arabia.

From facilitating cashless payments to offering financial data analytics to providing loans, these firms are coming out with simpler and customized alternatives to traditional banking.

According to a Fintech Saudi report, fintech transaction values between 2017 and 2019 increased by over 18 percent year-on-year, reaching over $20 billion in 2019.

With an increasing number of first-generation entrepreneurs competing with large financial institutions, the report stated that the transaction value will surpass $33 billion by 2023.

Additionally, there is also ample room for growth, with the average investment deal size at $2.7 million compared to the global average of $7.3 million, the report revealed.

Also noteworthy is the drastic change in the financial industry, which was earlier governed by a complex set of rules and regulations to ensure monetary safety. Fintech Saudi has tackled the problem by taking the bull by the horns.

The financial authority is now supporting these startups by walking them through the regulations and providing a more straightforward way to obtain an operating license from SAMA.

The result is the Kingdom witnessed a massive jump in venture capital investments in the fintech sector, hitting 16 deals in the first eight months of 2021, totaling $157.2 million. In 2021, it witnessed a 37-percent rise in new fintech launches over the previous year.

Topics: SaudiVision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program Fintech Saudi Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Saudi March bank credit to private sector sees highest increase in year: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi March bank credit to private sector sees highest increase in year: SAMA
Pre-Ramadan point-of-sale transactions hit $3.75bn: SAMA data
Business & Economy
Pre-Ramadan point-of-sale transactions hit $3.75bn: SAMA data

Maersk loses over $717m from Russia in Q1

Maersk loses over $717m from Russia in Q1
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Maersk loses over $717m from Russia in Q1

Maersk loses over $717m from Russia in Q1
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Shipping giant Maersk lost $717 million in the first quarter of 2022, as the company exited Russia following the Ukrainian invasion, according to a Bloomberg report. 

According to the report, $627 million of the Russian losses were write-downs and $91 million were increases in operating costs. 

The company which controls about one-sixth of the world’s container trade had stopped ties with Russia, and its last cargo operation in Russian ports ended on May 2. 

Maersk’s Russian assets now stand at zero, confirmed CEO Soren Skou said, in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Anna Edwards. 

“We decided to write it all down during the quarter. Hopefully we will regain some of that as we divest the assets in the coming quarters,” said Skou. 

The CEO also added that Maersk is currently in negotiations with several parties regarding the sale of port stakes in Russia. 

“It is a complicated situation, there are also sanctions and so on that, we have to abide by. It will take a while, I suspect, for those talks,” revealed Skou. 

Topics: Maersk Russia

Related

UK bars Russia from its accounting, PR services: AFP
Business & Economy
UK bars Russia from its accounting, PR services: AFP
Maersk revises up profit guidance on exceptional first quarter
Business & Economy
Maersk revises up profit guidance on exceptional first quarter

Macro Snapshot —Fed expected to fight inflation with rate hike; French services sees strong growth

Macro Snapshot —Fed expected to fight inflation with rate hike; French services sees strong growth
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

Macro Snapshot —Fed expected to fight inflation with rate hike; French services sees strong growth

Macro Snapshot —Fed expected to fight inflation with rate hike; French services sees strong growth
Updated 04 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates as it combats inflation levels, while  India's central bank raised its key rate by 40 basis points for similar reasons. 

Russian manufacturing activity shrank for the third month running in April, whereas Italy and France saw growth in their services activity, according to S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index. 

Germany’s exports fell more than expected in March, while Spain’s April unemployment shrank 2.77 percent to 3.02 million.

Australian retail sales sped ahead in Q1

Australian retail sales easily sped past forecasts for a third straight month in March as spending built a head of steam that should help it weather this week’s rise in interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed retail sales jumped 1.6 percent in March to a record A$33.6 billion ($23.9 billion), topping forecasts of a 0.6 percent gain.

That came after hefty gains in January and February and left sales up 9.4 percent on a year earlier. 

While some of that spending would have been eaten up by surging inflation, it still points to an upbeat quarter for economic growth.

“Even allowing for a strong increase in retail prices, we estimate that volumes rose by a solid 1.5 percent q/q,” said Marcel Thieliant, a senior economist at Capital Economics.

“While falling consumer confidence amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates poses downside risks, we think that the still high savings rate will allow for further solid gains in spending over coming quarters.”

Fed expected to step up inflation fight with big rate hike

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by half of a percentage point and announce the start of reductions to its $9 trillion balance sheet as central bankers intensify efforts to bring down high inflation.

Fed policymakers have widely telegraphed a double-barreled decision that would lift the Fed’s short-term target policy rate to a range between 0.75 percent and 1 percent, and set in motion a plan to trim its portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by as much $95 billion a month.

The policy statement is due to be released at 1800 GMT following the end of the Fed’s latest two-day meeting.

Markets have priced in further rate increases through this year and into next, including at least a couple more half-percentage-point hikes, as traders bet the central bank moves much more quickly than it had anticipated it would in March to get borrowing costs up to where they will start actively curbing inflation.

With no fresh Fed economic or policy rate projections due until the central bank’s June meeting, most clues on how far and how fast it is prepared to go will come from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference.

Russian manufacturing activity shrinks again in April 

Russian manufacturing activity shrank for the third month running in April, driven by further output and employment declines, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 48.2 from 44.1 in the previous month, staying below the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The survey did not mention Ukraine, but S&P Global said sanctions had weighed on client demand and firms’ ability to source raw materials.

Western nations have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow over Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“Logistics delays and material shortages led to longer lead times for inputs, with April seeing the third-steepest lengthening of supplier lead times over 25 years of survey history,” S&P Global said in a statement.

The outlook was gloomy, impacted by expectations of reduced purchasing power among customers. Greater import substitution and hopes of a longer-term improvement of economic conditions kept the reading for future output above the 50.0 mark, but the degree of optimism was at its second-lowest in 23 months.

“Output expectations were historically subdued amid concerns regarding the impact of sanctions on future demand and new orders,” S&P Global said.

French services activity growth strongest in over four years in April

France’s dominant services sector enjoyed its sharpest increase in activity in more than four years in April as fewer COVID-19 restrictions gave businesses a boost, although inflation remained a concern, a survey showed on Wednesday.

S&P Global said its final services PMI was 58.9 points last month, up from 57.4 in March and broadly in line with a flash estimate.

Any reading above the 50 point mark indicates growth. The final services PMI number in April was the highest in any month since January 2018.

A final April reading of France’s composite PMI index, which includes both the services and manufacturing sectors, meanwhile rose to 57.6 points from 56.3 in March, broadly in line with an earlier flash forecast.

“It was another positive month for France’s services firms in April as business activity in the largest sector of the economy increased at the fastest rate in over four years,” said S&P Global senior economist Joe Hayes.

“The economy is still reaping the benefit of reduced COVID-19 restrictions as many companies linked strong and sustained growth in their order books to the pandemic recovery.”

Italian services activity expands in April amid stronger demand 

Italy’s services sector expanded in April at the strongest pace since November, a survey showed on Wednesday, brightening hopes for economic growth prospects in the second quarter amid reports of stronger domestic and foreign demand.

S&P Global’s PMI for services rose to 55.7 in April from 52.1 in March, pushing further above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

The reading beat the median forecast of 54.5 in a Reuters survey of 14 analysts.

The sub-index for new business in the service sector jumped to 56.0 in April from 52.6 in March.

Italy’s service sector took longer to recover from COVID-19 lockdowns than the smaller manufacturing sector, which has seen growth for nearly two years.

The manufacturing PMI recorded its 22nd consecutive month of expansion in April, though growth slowed from the month before. 

German exports fall more than expected in March

German exports fell more than forecast in March, easing by 3.3 percent, while imports rose by 3.4 percent, according to data released by the Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had predicted a month-on-month fall in exports of 2.0 percent.

Exports to Russia plunged by 62.3 percent in March compared with February partly because of sanctions imposed as a result of the war in Ukraine, the Office said in a statement.

In March, Germany had a seasonally adjusted trade surplus 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion), the Office reported, versus a forecast 9.8 billion euros.

Spain’s April jobless falls 2.77 percent from March to 3.02 mln

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 2.77 percent in April from March, or by 86,260 people, leaving 3.02 million people out of work, Labour Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Spain added 33,244 net jobs during the month, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed.

The data marks the third consecutive month of falling jobless figures and the lowest number of unemployment in a month of April since 2008, the ministry said.

Polish central bank to hike rates by 100 bps to tackle inflation

The National Bank of Poland is expected to deliver its second 100 basis point hike in a row on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, bringing the cost of credit to 5.5 percent as it grapples with the highest inflation in almost a quarter of a century.

Consumer price inflation surged past analysts’ estimates to hit 12.3 percent in April, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office, and analysts expect a sharp rise in rates to counter price growth that has reached its highest level since 1998 in part due to the war in Ukraine. 

UK consumer and mortgage lending rise again in March 

British consumer borrowing rose solidly in March and mortgage lending hit its highest since September as house prices surged, according to Bank of England data that showed no early sign of a hit to the economy from the country’s cost-of-living squeeze.

Lending to consumers rose by £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in net terms, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists and following a nearly £1.6 billion increase in February.

Credit card lending accounted for more than half of the increase in March, which was before a sharp rise in energy costs and an increase in taxes in April.

The BoE reported £7 billion of net mortgage lending, up from £4.6 billion in February, and 70,961 mortgage approvals, down slightly from the previous month but still well above the pre-pandemic norm.

Britain’s housing market retained much of its momentum in the first months of 2022, despite the phasing out of temporary tax breaks on property purchases in the second half of 2021.

The BoE is watching for signs of how fast-rising inflation is affecting the economy as it considers how much further it needs to raise interest rates. The central bank is expected to increase its bank rate to 1.0 percent from 0.75 percent on Thursday

India cenbank raises key rate by 40 bps to tame inflation

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee raised the key lending rate by 40 basis points on Wednesday, in a surprise move, as it sought to take calibrated steps to exit the extraordinary accommodation and contain rapid inflation.

The MPC raised the key lending rate or the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a virtual address, announcing the decision after an off-cycle meeting of the committee on May 2 and May 4. 

Topics: Macro Snapshot US Federal Reserve S&P Global Ratings

Related

Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation hits over 13-yr high; German unemployment sinks as pandemic measures ease
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — South Korea inflation hits over 13-yr high; German unemployment sinks as pandemic measures ease
Macro Snapshot — US sees rising mortgages rates; China may lower lending rates
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — US sees rising mortgages rates; China may lower lending rates

UK bars Russia from its accounting, PR services: AFP

UK bars Russia from its accounting, PR services: AFP
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

UK bars Russia from its accounting, PR services: AFP

UK bars Russia from its accounting, PR services: AFP
Updated 04 May 2022
AFP

London: Britain on Wednesday said it would cut Russia’s access to UK-based services including accountancy as well as sanction pro-Kremlin news outlets and their journalists reporting Moscow’s invasion from within Ukraine, according to AFP

“By restricting Russia’s access to our world-class management consultants, accountants and PR firms, we’re ratcheting up economic pressure on the Kremlin to change course,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement.

The government in London said UK businesses supply 10 percent of Russia’s imports in the services sector and that the UK has now sanctioned over 1,600 individuals and entities.

Russia has responded with tit-for-tat sanctions.

“Cutting Russia’s access to British services will put more pressure on the Kremlin and ultimately help ensure (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails in Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

Truss also announced 63 sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans affecting media organizations responsible for what she called “the Kremlin’s shadowy troll factory tactics.”

New legislation will oblige social media companies, Internet service providers and app stores to block content from Kremlin-backed news organizations RT and Sputnik, whose television broadcasts were already banned.

Individual travel bans will be applied to “significant” people working for state-owned outlet Channel One and other “strategic propaganda organizations,” as well as war correspondents embedded with Russian forces in Ukraine.

“Channel One is known for spreading disinformation in Russia, justifying Putin’s illegal invasion as a ‘Special Military Operation’,” the statement said.

“The UK will continue to work closely with social media platforms and allies to uncover, expose, and counter the Kremlin’s disinformation operation.”
 

Topics: UK-Russia

Related

EU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports
World
EU to lay out new sanctions on Russia, targeting oil imports

Latest updates

Investment, sustainability on the agenda of international education conference in Riyadh
Investment, sustainability on the agenda of international education conference in Riyadh
Expats prepare to vote, marking the start of Lebanon elections
Expats prepare to vote, marking the start of Lebanon elections
Duo arrested in Ajman, UAE on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’
Duo arrested in Ajman, UAE on suspicion of ‘witchcraft’
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet
ADCB sees risks of global recession on the rise; not hitting worrying levels yet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.