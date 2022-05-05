You are here

Jeddah Season attracts more than 200,000 visitors in first 3 days

More than 200,000 people attended Jeddah Season during the first three days of this year’s extravaganza. (SPA)
More than 200,000 people attended Jeddah Season during the first three days of this year’s extravaganza. (SPA)
More than 200,000 people attended Jeddah Season during the first three days of this year’s extravaganza. (SPA)
More than 200,000 people attended Jeddah Season during the first three days of this year’s extravaganza. (SPA)
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

  • Families flock to exciting events and shows that began at the Jeddah Art Promenade and Cirque du Soleil zones on Monday, the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday
  • Visitor numbers are expected to further increase in the days and weeks ahead as more events and activities are launched in other specially designated event zones
JEDDAH: More than 200,000 people attended Jeddah Season during the first three days of this year’s extravaganza, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Visitors flocked to the exciting events and shows that began at the Jeddah Art Promenade and Cirque du Soleil zones on Monday, the first day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

A variety of shows along the promenade, including live performances, attracted large crowds. Visitors also enjoyed the fireworks displays that will take place there daily throughout the 60-day Jeddah Season.

“The integration of services and the diversity of offers also contributed to the increase in the demand that Jeddah Art witnessed over the past days, which is expected to attract more visitors throughout the season,” SPA said.

Attractions in the Cirque du Soleil area include international acts performing shows that include acrobatic displays, juggling, helium balloons, swings and more. Organizers reported remarkable levels of attendance and interaction.

The numbers of visitors, from inside and outside the Kingdom, are expected to further increase in the coming days and weeks as more Jeddah Season events and activities are launched in other event zones, catering to all interests, tastes and age groups.

Jeddah Season, which returns this year for its second edition following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, continues throughout May and June. It includes a packed schedule of more than 2,800 events taking place across nine specially designated zones.

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 Cirque du Soleil

Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer

Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer
Scents complete personality, says passionate Saudi perfumer

  • Fahad Abri says traditional, calming and soothing notes can reveal one’s character
JEDDAH: Have you ever wanted your presence to be acknowledged in a room full of people? A passionate Saudi perfumer says that a well-chosen scent can do that for you.

From traditional scents like cardamom, bakhoor and frankincense to calming and soothing options like lavender and lime, perfume notes can reveal aspects of one’s personality, says Fahad Abri, 44-year-old Saudi perfumer and owner of 28.g Perfumes.

His passion for perfumes began when he was 11 years old, when he was drawn to a scent emanating from a perfumery in Makkah. The experience sparked his curiosity about how perfumes were made.

“I was with my father, returning from the Grand Mosque in Makkah. There was an area known to have many shops, and I was very drawn to a perfumery there; I was curious about how scents and perfume oils were made and such,” he told Arab News.

“I told my father I want to work there. My father was always supportive of us choosing our own career paths. He spoke to the shopkeeper to ask if I could work there and the man said he needed a cleaner. I said I don’t mind, just let me stay here in the perfume and frankincense area,” he added. 

Fahad Abri’s personal favorite fragrances are scents that contain Omani frankincense, oud oil, roses, saffron, amber and tonka beans. (AN photo by
Huda Bashatah)

Abri said that introverted people often look for strong scents such as oud to give them a strong presence.

He said they tend to always choose flashy colors and strong scents — a strong perfume that makes up for what is missing in their personality. “Perfumes aren’t just accessories, they complete one’s personality. This calm, peaceful personality wants to be recognized and wants their presence to be felt in the social occasion or space they’re at,” he said. 

“What they feel is missing in their personality, they make up for it by their strong scent to turn heads and acknowledge their presence, and if they leave a place, it will get people asking ‘who does that scent belong to?’ A scent that leaves an imprint,” he added.

This polarity continues with other personality types, he said, adding that extroverted, energetic people tend to look for calming scents. “If you’re a strong hot-headed person, you would need calming scents since you’re already hot-blooded and ready for action. You would need something calming like lavender, lemon or musk,” he said. 

“Now with active and sporty people, they are attracted to fresh scents, such as fruits, flowers — anything that smells refreshing. That’s how sporty people are,” he added. Abri’s personal favorite fragrances are scents that contain Omani frankincense, oud oil, roses, saffron, amber and tonka beans.

Recalling a story where a client wanted to create a distinguished presence among international perfumers, Abri created a scent with an Arabic character.

“One of the clients asked me to make a special perfume with an Arabic character and if possible, from the Gulf, because he would go to a gathering in which one of the great perfumers of the West was there, and he wanted it to differ from them in smell, and from here the perfume of Salalah was born,” he said.

Topics: Saudi perfumes scents

Muslim World League ramps up women’s empowerment efforts

Muslim World League ramps up women’s empowerment efforts
Muslim World League ramps up women’s empowerment efforts

  • The MWL has supported women’s participation in all fields inside and outside Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH: The Muslim World League has ramped up its women’s empowerment efforts, with several key leadership and management positions now filled by women.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has always focused on the full participation of Saudi women at all levels in the labor market, contributing to the achievement of the Kingdom’s strategic goals.

Hutoon Mahmoud Sidiq, director of human resources at MWL, said: “MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa has played an important role in stressing the importance and status of women in the Kingdom, and provided constant support for them to assume prestigious leadership positions, making women an effective partner in achieving successes at various levels both locally and globally.”

Hiring women into leadership positions in its headquarters and offices around the world has allowed the MWL to boost communication with women from different societies and promote religious moderation.

Women officials in the MWL are advancing the league’s mission to promote a tolerant and more peaceful world.

Sumaiah Redwan, general manager of partnerships and corporate relations at MWL, said: “The MWL has supported women’s participation in all fields inside and outside Saudi Arabia, and through its initiatives and conferences, it has been highlighting the key role women play in building bridges between nations and peoples.”

The MWL has enabled women’s innovation and creativity at work, giving them decision-making control, says Shaima Alluqmani, manager of planning, research and studies for the league’s undersecretariat for executive affairs.

“My vision is to contribute to achieving the MWL’s goals through efficient strategic planning, and contribute to developing an innovation-based future vision for humanitarian work worldwide,” she added.

By focusing on women’s voices, encouraging education for girls and supporting women’s empowerment, including equal wages and career opportunities, the MWL is in a process of creating a new generation of female leaders.

Eman Hussain Filimban, general manager of relief, welfare and development, said: “Women have been empowered to help contribute to the development of the MWL and play a role in the MWL’s excellent and outstanding results across all areas.” Filimban aims to place the MWL at the forefront of international organizations by offering high-quality humanitarian services and professional development projects that set an example in the humanitarian aid field.

Raising Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness both regionally and internationally is also an important target, she added.

The women’s empowerment targets of the MWL have their origins in Islam, which advocates a natural equality between the two genders.

Topics: Muslim World League Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi women empowerment

Horse parade marks Eid in northern Saudi city of Arar

Horse parade marks Eid in northern Saudi city of Arar
Horse parade marks Eid in northern Saudi city of Arar

The Northern Borders regional branch of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development organized an Arabian horses march in the city of Arar as part of its Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

The event saw the participation of security patrols and the local branch of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority to encourage and support the members of this authentic Arab hobby.

Khaled Al-Rumaikhani, director general of the ministry’s branch in the region, said that these events help to instill national identity and promote the value of popular heritage among a generation that takes pride in its authentic national traditions.

Al-Rumaikhani stressed that the value and importance of this sport is anchored in Saudi history, which represents an integral part of the Kingdom’s identity, culture and heritage, adding that it contributes to the development of equestrianism in the region.

Topics: Arar Eid Northern Borders Province

KSrelief delivers food aid in Chad, Somalia

KSrelief delivers food aid in Chad, Somalia
KSrelief delivers food aid in Chad, Somalia

N’DJAMENA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 1,756 food baskets to vulnerable families in Chad, helping to feed 4,650 people.

This aid is just a small part of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the government of Saudi Arabia to people around the world.

In Somalia, KSrelief distributed 5,500 food baskets to needy families in several areas, benefiting 33,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, KSrelief’s mobile medical clinics at Waalan camp in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate provided medical services to 186 patients suffering from a variety of conditions in the past week.

KSrelief has also continued rolling out its water supply and environmental projects in Hajjah and Saada governorates in Yemen. In one week, nearly 4 million liters of drinking water and 1 million liters of non-potable water was pumped into tanks across the two regions.

KSrelief has implemented 1,940 projects worth nearly $6 billion in 80 countries, in cooperation with 1,715 partners, since its inception in May 2015.

According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that have benefited the most from the center’s various projects are Yemen ($4 billion), Palestine ($368 million), Syria ($325 million) and Somalia ($213 million).

Topics: KSRelief chad Somalia

Saudi Arabia goes for glory at Mideast e-games hub

Saudi Arabia goes for glory at Mideast e-games hub
Saudi Arabia goes for glory at Mideast e-games hub

  • Age classifications in electronic games and other entertainment sectors helps families to choose appropriate content for their children
RIYADH: Almost 3,600 video games have been cleared and classified in Saudi Arabia since 2015, according to Hattan Tawili, general supervisor of the video games department at the General Commission for Audiovisual Media.

According to Tawili, “things are going well in terms of developing the sector as a whole.”

The department has two legislative and regulatory roles in the Kingdom’s video games market, including issuing licenses and permits, as well as categorizing video games content with appropriate age classification.

About 300 Saudis recently took part in a four-day training course organized by the commission in collaboration with the Japan Cooperation Center in the Middle East to discover and develop national talents, and develop video games for mobile phones.

The course was designed to help electronic game developers with low to medium skill levels to “raise their development efficiency and level from a mere game developer to an independent game developer up to the stage of game publishing.”

Under the direction of head coach Ken Watanabe, a former Nintendo developer who worked on popular titles such as New Super Mario Bros., Pikmin 3 and Splatoon, 10 individuals were selected for further training during the course.

Tawili said that the electronic games market in Saudi Arabia was worth about $1 billion in 2021, the highest value in the Middle East.

“Given the importance of the field, we see the Public Investment Fund investing $3.3 billion in electronic games companies such as Activision, EA and Take-Two, and we also see the PIF’s acquisition of the largest ESL globally in the field of electronic sports and the establishment of the Savi Group for Video Games, all of which reflect the importance and volume of the industry,” Tawili said.

He said that age classifications in electronic games and other entertainment sectors helps families to choose appropriate content for their children.

Electronic games have developed significantly in recent years and their forms have diversified, with games suitable for the family or specifically for adults.

Tawili said that sports games generally are suitable for all ages (3 and above), while those that contain only cartoon or comic violence are rated 7 and above. Games with a high level of violence will be classified as appropriate for +18.

“We do not prefer to prohibit any video game. Companies appreciate this, particularly their understanding of age classification system and the importance of the Saudi market. Companies avoid violations that could result in their game being banned, such as religious insults or abusive political matters,” he said.

The Saudi classification system — one of the new age ratings on the global market — is believed to be the first in the Arab world and Middle East region. Since August 2016, all games sold in the Kingdom have been rated according to the Saudi age classification. Tawili said that there is a discrepancy in video game classifications around the world due to cultural differences.

“It is true that there are many titles that have great similarities between the classifications, but in some cases you find, for example, a game in Saudi Arabia is rated +12, while in the world it is rated +7, or vice versa, due to cultural differences.”

Classification of a video game begins up to 18 months before the game’s planned release with communication between the publishing companies and the Saudi commission, including information about the game and the target classification. Excerpts and images from the game are also provided to the commission. After the content is evaluated, a preliminary approval certificate with the appropriate age classification is issued.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Video Games Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media e-games

