Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo

Oil Update — Crude edges up; Japan distances from Russian embargo
Japan would face “difficulty” in immediately cutting off Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine. (Image: Shutterstock)
Updated 05 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including an embargo on crude in six months, offset concerns over Chinese demand.

Brent crude futures had climbed 60 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $110.74 a barrel at 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $108.21 a barrel.

Japan reluctant to immediately follow Russian oil embargo

Japan would face “difficulty” in immediately cutting off Russian oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine, its minister of economy, trade, and industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Thursday.

Hagiuda remarked during a visit to Washington after the European Union’s executive proposed the toughest package of sanctions against Moscow, including the embargo on crude oil.

“Given Japan has its limit on resources, we would face some difficulty to keep in step immediately” with other countries, Hagiuda told reporters.

Berkshire boosts stake to 15.2% in Occidental 

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has bought another 5.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp, boosting its stake in the oil company to about 15.2 percent.

The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night.

Following the purchases, Berkshire owns about 142.3 million Occidental shares worth approximately $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their Wednesday closing price of $61.57.

Occidental’s share price has more than doubled this year, benefiting from Berkshire’s purchases and rising oil prices, which were further boosted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

The record $2.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) by India’s Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) was fully subscribed on Thursday, helped by attractive pricing for the state-owned insurer’s listing later this month.

Investors bid for 162.3 million shares by 1239 GMT on the second day of subscription for India’s largest public issue, compared with 162.1 million shares on offer, exchange data showed

Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline

Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline

Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Morocco has signed a deal with the OPEC Fund for International Development to provide funding of $14.3 million for a gas pipeline project that connects the country with Nigeria, according to a Meed report. 

The agreement for studying the front-end engineering and design of the pipeline project was signed by the Moroccan minister of economy and finance Nadia Fettah, director-general of the OPEC Fund Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, and the general director of Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines, Amina Benkhadra. 

The study is co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank, and it involves finalizing the related technical, financial and legal analysis.

The project was launched in 2017, and is expected to operate at a flow rate of 30 billion cubic square meters a year.

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros
Updated 54 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros
  • Volkswagen had already announced in March a 7-billion euro investment plan to build a battery plant and produce electric vehicles at its two existing car factories in Spain
Updated 54 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

German carmaker Volkswagen AG will invest 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) to make electric vehicles and batteries in Spain, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Thursday, around 3 billion euros more than it had previously committed.

The company also announced a partnership deal with Spain’s largest power utility Iberdrola, which will set up a solar park to partly power the battery plant to be built in the municipality of Sagunto near Valencia.

Volkswagen had already announced in March a 7-billion euro investment plan to build a battery plant and produce electric vehicles at its two existing car factories in Spain.

“We will electrify the second-largest car producer in Europe (Spain) with a new giga-factory of batteries and the production of electric cars in two plants,” Diess told an event in Sagunto, adding the plan was to create “a full ecosystem of suppliers from lithium extraction to the assembly of batteries.”

Diess was visiting the land where the factory will be built with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The German carmaker aims to begin serial production at the 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant by 2026.
 

Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects

Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects

Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, also known as Satba, has invited proposals from companies to develop solar power plants across the nation with a combined total capacity of 4 gigawatts, according to a Meed report.

The invitation was made on May 1, and each bidder is expected to propose developing at least one 14 megawatts solar power plant.

As a part of the nation’s program to boost its renewable energy capacity, Iran has set a target of elevating the share of renewables for electricity production to at least 4 percent to up to 12 percent by 2030.

The country currently has a total renewable capacity of 920MW as of 2021, equating to 1.07 percent of its total nominal generation installed capacity of 86,000MW. 

Wartsila wins Egyptian power plant contract

Wartsila wins Egyptian power plant contract
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Wartsila wins Egyptian power plant contract

Wartsila wins Egyptian power plant contract
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

 

Finnish company Wartsila has won a contract to deliver power generation equipment to upgrade an existing power plant in Egypt, according to a Meed report. 

According to the report, the National Electricity Technology Company in Egypt, also known as Kahraba, is planning to upgrade the  Borg el-Arab power plant by 20W with this new contract. 

The plant is currently working with four Wartsila 34SG engines running on natural gas.  

Wartsila will also upgrade the existing 40MW power plant with the latest generation control system, the report added. 

“Industrial growth is vital to the region’s economic development, and a reliable power supply is essential for driving this growth,” said Magdi el-Badry, Kahraba chairman and managing director. 

 

