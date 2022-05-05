You are here

  • Home
  • Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices
Shell joins sector rivals, including BP and TotalEnergies in making big profits from the commodity price volatility stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nx26a

Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices

Shell posts record profit, lifted by soaring energy prices
  • Boosted by strong refining margins, Shell’s adjusted earnings from refining and marketing refined products leapt to $1.17 billion from a loss of $130 million in the previous quarter and a profit of $781 million last year
Updated 05 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Shell reported on Thursday a record first-quarter profit of $9.13 billion, boosted by higher oil and gas prices, stellar refining profits and the strong performance of its trading division.

Shell joins sector rivals, including BP and TotalEnergies in making big profits from the commodity price volatility stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.

It achieved the highest quarterly profits since 2008 even after writing down $3.9 billion post-tax as a result of its decision to exit its operations in Russia. It is also winding down oil and gas trading with Russia.

By the end of this year, Shell said it would also stop all of its long-term Russian crude oil purchases, except two contracts with a “small, independent Russian producer” that it did not name.

Its contracts to import refined oil products from Russia will also end, it said, adding it still had running long-term contracts to buy Russian liquefied natural gas.

The war in Ukraine “caused significant disruption to global energy markets and has shown that secure, reliable and affordable energy simply cannot be taken for granted,” Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

The European Union’s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia that if backed by member states would be a watershed for the world’s largest trading bloc, which depends on Russian oil and gas.

Happy Returns

Shell said that its dividend payments and share repurchases reached $5.4 billion in the quarter, part of its plan to buy back $8.5 billion shares in the first half of the year.

Its dividend rose to 25 cents per share as planned.

In the current environment, it said it expects shareholder distributions to exceed 30 percent of cashflow in the second half of the year.

First-quarter adjusted earnings rose 43 percent from the previous quarter to $9.13 billion, above an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $8.67 billion profit.

That compares with earnings of $3.23 billion a year earlier.

Boosted by strong refining margins, Shell’s adjusted earnings from refining and marketing refined products leapt to $1.17 billion from a loss of $130 million in the previous quarter and a profit of $781 million last year despite volumes falling to around 1.6 million bpd from 1.9 million.

Shell’s quarterly cashflow of $14.815 billion was heavily impacted by outflows of $7.4 billion as a result of changes in the value of oil and gas inventories.

The surge in revenue allowed Shell to cut its debt burden to $48.5 billion from $52.6 billion at the end of 2021.

Topics: economy Shell Oil OPEC energy BP United Kingdom

Related

India seeking deeper discounts for Russian oil: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
India seeking deeper discounts for Russian oil: Bloomberg
Chinese energy giants eyeing Shell’s Russian gas stake
Business & Economy
Chinese energy giants eyeing Shell’s Russian gas stake

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

The record $2.7 billion initial public offering (IPO) by India’s Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) was fully subscribed on Thursday, helped by attractive pricing for the state-owned insurer’s listing later this month.

Investors bid for 162.3 million shares by 1239 GMT on the second day of subscription for India’s largest public issue, compared with 162.1 million shares on offer, exchange data showed

Topics: economy Life Insurance Corporation India IPO

Related

$6bn India IPO deals seen in second half of this year
Business & Economy
$6bn India IPO deals seen in second half of this year
India seeking deeper discounts for Russian oil: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
India seeking deeper discounts for Russian oil: Bloomberg

Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline

Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline

Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline
Updated 1 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Morocco has signed a deal with the OPEC Fund for International Development to provide funding of $14.3 million for a gas pipeline project that connects the country with Nigeria, according to a Meed report. 

The agreement for studying the front-end engineering and design of the pipeline project was signed by the Moroccan minister of economy and finance Nadia Fettah, director-general of the OPEC Fund Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, and the general director of Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines, Amina Benkhadra. 

The study is co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank, and it involves finalizing the related technical, financial and legal analysis.

The project was launched in 2017, and is expected to operate at a flow rate of 30 billion cubic square meters a year.

Topics: economy Gas pipeline Morocco Nigeria OPEC gas

Related

Update Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors
Business & Economy
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors
BP delays 2 major Algeria gas projects; security costs jump
Business & Economy
BP delays 2 major Algeria gas projects; security costs jump

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros
Updated 54 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros

Volkswagen boosts e-car investment plan in Spain to 10bn euros
  • Volkswagen had already announced in March a 7-billion euro investment plan to build a battery plant and produce electric vehicles at its two existing car factories in Spain
Updated 54 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

German carmaker Volkswagen AG will invest 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion) to make electric vehicles and batteries in Spain, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said on Thursday, around 3 billion euros more than it had previously committed.

The company also announced a partnership deal with Spain’s largest power utility Iberdrola, which will set up a solar park to partly power the battery plant to be built in the municipality of Sagunto near Valencia.

Volkswagen had already announced in March a 7-billion euro investment plan to build a battery plant and produce electric vehicles at its two existing car factories in Spain.

“We will electrify the second-largest car producer in Europe (Spain) with a new giga-factory of batteries and the production of electric cars in two plants,” Diess told an event in Sagunto, adding the plan was to create “a full ecosystem of suppliers from lithium extraction to the assembly of batteries.”

Diess was visiting the land where the factory will be built with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The German carmaker aims to begin serial production at the 40 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant by 2026.
 

Topics: economy electric vehicles VW Volkswagen

Related

Electric Vehicles in Dubai rise to over 5000 in seven years: DEWA
Business & Economy
Electric Vehicles in Dubai rise to over 5000 in seven years: DEWA
Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE it's budget e-car in bid to attract masses
Business & Economy
Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE it's budget e-car in bid to attract masses

Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects

Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects

Iran invites firms to develop 4GW solar projects
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization, also known as Satba, has invited proposals from companies to develop solar power plants across the nation with a combined total capacity of 4 gigawatts, according to a Meed report.

The invitation was made on May 1, and each bidder is expected to propose developing at least one 14 megawatts solar power plant.

As a part of the nation’s program to boost its renewable energy capacity, Iran has set a target of elevating the share of renewables for electricity production to at least 4 percent to up to 12 percent by 2030.

The country currently has a total renewable capacity of 920MW as of 2021, equating to 1.07 percent of its total nominal generation installed capacity of 86,000MW. 

Topics: Iran solar power

Related

NRG matters — Porsche leads $400m investment in EV battery startup Group14; Solarwatt joins hands with Stiebel Eltron
Business & Economy
NRG matters — Porsche leads $400m investment in EV battery startup Group14; Solarwatt joins hands with Stiebel Eltron

Wartsila wins Egyptian power plant contract

Wartsila wins Egyptian power plant contract
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

Wartsila wins Egyptian power plant contract

Wartsila wins Egyptian power plant contract
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

 

Finnish company Wartsila has won a contract to deliver power generation equipment to upgrade an existing power plant in Egypt, according to a Meed report. 

According to the report, the National Electricity Technology Company in Egypt, also known as Kahraba, is planning to upgrade the  Borg el-Arab power plant by 20W with this new contract. 

The plant is currently working with four Wartsila 34SG engines running on natural gas.  

Wartsila will also upgrade the existing 40MW power plant with the latest generation control system, the report added. 

“Industrial growth is vital to the region’s economic development, and a reliable power supply is essential for driving this growth,” said Magdi el-Badry, Kahraba chairman and managing director. 

 

Topics: economy Egypt power plant

Related

EBRD invests $100m in Egyptian solar power green bond
Business & Economy
EBRD invests $100m in Egyptian solar power green bond
Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June, 5.5% in 2022/23
Business & Economy
Egypt economy forecast to grow 5.1% in year to June, 5.5% in 2022/23

Latest updates

Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed
Life Insurance Corp’s $2.7bn Indian IPO fully subscribed
Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline
Morocco, OPEC Fund ink deal to provide funding for Nigeria gas pipeline
Saudi Arabia issues royal decrees
Saudi Arabia issues royal decrees
Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
Moscow says Western aid cannot prevent Russian victory in Ukraine
UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general
UK should ‘feel deeply ashamed’ over abandoned Afghans: British general

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.