Saudi Arabia reports 159 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. The total number of cases in the Kingdom rose to 754,623 cases.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,096.

Of the new infections, 38 were recorded in Jeddah, 23 in Madinah, 22 in Riyadh, 18 in Makkah and 11 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 55 people were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 112 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 742,239.

It said that 3,288 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 10,398 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 42 million.

Nearly 65 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry urged people who have not yet received their jabs to register for them through its Sehhaty app.