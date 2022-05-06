You are here

Wall Street keeps swinging amid fears about rates, economy: AP
The iconic Charging Bull in New York's financial district (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 May 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Stocks are swinging sharply on Friday, despite a strong report on the US jobs market, as Wall Street’s top worry remains whether the Federal Reserve’s zeal to halt inflation will force the economy into a recession, according to AP.

The S&P 500 was 0.2 percent lower after data showed US employers continue to hire rapidly, and workers are getting relatively big raises, though short of inflation.

The market’s initial reaction was to sell off, with the S&P 500 down 1.9 percent, as analysts said the strong numbers would keep the Fed on track for sharp and steady increases in interest rates to halt inflation.

But the market trimmed its losses after an early burst for Treasury yields cooled off and as economists pointed to some mixed signals on where inflation’s heading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118 points, or 0.4 percent, at 32,879, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, after cutting an early loss of 523 points. The Nasdaq composite was 0.3 percent lower after trimming an early 2.7 percent drop.

The swings were even wilder earlier this week, as all kinds of markets, from bonds to cryptocurrencies, grapple with a new market order where the Federal Reserve is aggressively moving to yank supports for the economy put in place through the pandemic.

The Fed is hoping to raise rates and slow the economy enough to snuff out the highest inflation in four decades, but it risks choking off growth if it goes too far or too quickly. The Fed raised its key short-term interest rate this week by a half a percentage point, the largest such increase since 2000. It also said more increases that size are likely on the way.

Not only do higher interest rates tap the brakes on the economy by making it more expensive to borrow, they also put downward pressure on prices of all kinds of investments. Beyond interest rates and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic are also weighing on markets.

Stocks nevertheless zoomed higher Wednesday afternoon, after latching onto a sliver of hope from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments following the latest rate increase. He said the Fed was not “actively considering” a jump of 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting, something markets had earlier seen as a near certainty.

Jubilance was the market’s instant reaction, with the S&P 500 soaring 3 percent for its best day in nearly two years. It sobered up the next day, though, amid recognition that the Fed is still set to raise rates aggressively in its battle against inflation. The S&P 500 on Thursday lost all its prior day’s gains, plus a bit more, in one of its worst days since the early 2020 crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

That may be why stocks continued to falter on Friday, after data showed hiring is still strong and pressure remains high on companies to raise pay for workers.

“These data do not change the outlook for Fed policy; the rates trajectory remains upward in the near term,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a note.

Treasury yields were wobbling following the release of the jobs report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury leaped toward 3.13 percent shortly after the data’s release, before moderating to 3.09 percent. That’s still close to its highest level since 2018 and more than double where it started 2022, at just 1.51 percent.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed policy, slipped to 2.69 percent from 2.71 percent late Thursday. It was close to 2.77 percent earlier in the morning.

The swings came as economists pointed to some possible signs of peaking within the jobs market, which may be an early signal that inflation is set to moderate soon. That could ultimately mean less pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates so forcefully.

BlackRock’s chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, pointed to surveys showing companies’ ability to hire becoming easier and other signs that some slack may be building in the red-hot job market.

“That raises the question of whether the Fed may slow its tightening process at some point over the coming months as a result of these expected trends, but while that’s possible recent data won’t provide markets much comfort of that happening anytime soon,” Rieder said in a report.

For now, expectations of rising interest rates have been hitting high-growth stocks in particular.

Much of that is because many of them are seen as the most expensive following years of leading the market. Many tech-oriented stocks have been among the market’s biggest losers this year, including Netflix, Nvidia and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms.

Nearly half the Nasdaq stocks were recently down by at least 50 percent from their 52-week highs, according to a BofA Global Research report from chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett.
 

Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success

Striving to be a partner of choice and a catalyst for success

RIYADH: Fahd Hamzh Cynndy is the CEO of Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries. He is also an executive board member at Saudi Ground Services.

SAEI is a world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul organization, one of the largest and most experienced of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Before this position, Cynndy served as CEO of SGS, the driving force behind efficient and safe ground handling at 28 airports in Saudi Arabia.

Cynndy earned an associate degree in commercial aviation at North Dakota University in the US. In addition, he has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Western New England University, Massachusetts and received an MBA at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Cynndy attended a certificate course in leadership at Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2019. He has more than 6,300 flight hours and has obtained an American a US federal license for commercial aviation. He is also an IATA-certified aviation instructor.

Since 2019, Cynndy has been a part-time vice chairman of the Helicopter Company, established in 2018. He has also been a board member of the Saudi Amad for Airport Services and Transport since 2019.

He worked for Saudi Aramco as the manager of its aviation department from 1995 to 2019. He was also the chairman of the Gulf Flight Safety Aviation.

Recently, SAEI and Prince Sultan Aviation Academy signed an agreement with the US-based Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology to exchange training experiences, qualify national cadres, and enhance the quality of training in aircraft maintenance.

Global cooperation on climate is vital to drive sustainable tourism, Saudi minister tells UN

Global cooperation on climate is vital to drive sustainable tourism, Saudi minister tells UN

NEW YORK: Climate action is essential to help ensure a sustainable future for the global tourism industry, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister told the UN on Thursday.

In a speech during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, Ahmed Al-Khateeb underscored the vulnerability of the sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and amid the ongoing effects of climate change and extreme weather events.

He pointed out that carbon dioxide emissions resulting from tourism are forecast to increase by 25 percent by 2030, compared with 2016 levels, and it is therefore “critical” that action on climate change be scaled up.

“The tourism sector lost an estimated 62 million jobs globally during the global pandemic,” he said. “COVID-19 highlighted the vulnerability of the sector, not only to pandemics but also to the effects of extreme weather.

“Addressing climate change is at the heart of building a more resilient tourism industry and there is no resilience without sustainability. We must work collaboratively to put sustainable and resilient tourism at the heart of inclusive recovery, to ensure long-term sector resilience for people and the planet.

“Only by doing these things together will we ensure a better and more resilient future for the millions of people around the world who rely on tourism.”

Al-Khateeb said the effects of the pandemic had underscored the need to secure the future of the tourism sector and further highlighted the need to protect the environment.

Saudi authorities have launched a range of biodiversity and conservation initiatives designed to breed and protect endangered species, in line with the aims of the country’s Vision 2030 development and diversification plan.

By the end of the decade, the Kingdom aims to be conserving a total area of land 11 times the size Belgium and has committed to protecting 20 percent of its land, coastal and marine environments. In partnership with the Middle East Green Initiative, as part of which 40 billion trees will be planted across the region, the project will restore 200 million hectares of degraded land. This represent 5 percent of a global target of planting 1 trillion trees.

At COP 26, the UN Climate Change Conference held in Glasgow last November, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, a multi-stakeholder platform for action that will help to accelerate the sector’s transition to net-zero emissions.

In addition, a new Tourism Panel on Climate Change, a climate science assessment and measurement initiative by the STGC, will help to advance climate-resilient tourism and demonstrate the important role of the travel and tourism sector in contributing to improved human development.

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence

Boosting productivity and developing supply chain excellence

RIYADH: Ryyan Tarabzoni is the CEO of Jeddah Airports Co. He also chairs the board of directors of Al-Tanfeethi Co. that manages and operates all airport executive terminals and offices in Saudi Arabia.

Tarabzoni has more than 25 years of experience in business development and transformation, with expertise in operational excellence, maximizing productivity, building quality assurance and developing supply chain excellence in both public and private sectors.

In his current role, Tarabzoni will lead and oversee the overall transformation and corporatization of the King Abdulaziz International Airport, which is part of the Kingdom’s aviation strategy. Before his current role at Jeddah Airport Co., Tarabzoni was the CEO and board member of Saudi Air Navigation Services Co.

He began his career at Saudi Aramco and held senior positions at Proctor & Gamble, Tasnee & Aviation. He also sits on the board of several companies.

Tarabzoni earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of the Pacific, California, US. He completed several executive programs at INSEAD Business School, France and received a certificate of management excellence from Harvard Business School.

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs

Developing services that reflect passengers’ evolving needs

A Bahraini national, Captain Waleed Abdulhameed Al-Alawi joined Gulf Air as the deputy CEO in 2017, bringing over 37 years of experience in various aviation-related positions.

In addition to his extensive flying qualifications, Al-Alawi holds an MBA in aviation management from the City University of London.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to cities in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian sub-continent and the Far East. The company currently serves all its destinations with a wide- and narrow-bodied fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by its signature family and business-friendly products, the airline is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect its passengers’ evolving needs and aspirations.

Gulf Air connects Bahrain to the world and, as such, is a critical national infrastructure asset, serving as a powerful driver for the economy and supporting the Kingdom’s ongoing economic growth.

With its mobile app and Bahrain stopover program, the airline promotes Bahrain as a tourist destination to the world.

Gulf Air has been the title sponsor of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix held in the Middle East since 2004. In addition, the airline has been the official carrier of the biennial Bahrain International Airshow since it was first held in 2010.

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi Tourism Development Fund approves tourism projects worth $400m

Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund approved six strategic tourism projects worth SR1.5 billion ($400 million) in the first quarter of 2022, Argaam has reported.

On its official Twitter account, the fund stated that it launched three main programs, in cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises Loan Guarantee Program.

The fund also concluded partnerships and agreements with the Ministry of Culture, the Cultural Development Fund, Radisson Blu and Deutsche Hospitality.

