Ministers, experts to discuss sustainable educational process at Riyadh conference

RIYADH: An international conference organized by the Saudi Ministry of Education will review challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and look at ways to ensure a sustainable educational process in the case of future epidemics.
Regional and global ministers, experts and specialists will be among those attending 11 sessions as part of the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022 from May 8-11.
The main session, “Education Policies in Times of Challenges,” will discuss dealing with epidemic challenges and approaches to protect the educational process.
Saudi Education Minister Hamad Al-Sheikh, his Egyptian counterpart Tareq Shawki and UAE counterpart Hussain Al-Hammadi, British Prime Minister’s Special Representative to Saudi Arabia for Education Steve Smith, and Global Director for Education at the World Bank Jaime Saavedra will take part in the session.
Participants at the conference will discuss digital innovation in education, as well as the development of educational curricula, and recent trends in education and learning.
Exchanging global expertise in education, best practice in the quality of educational outcomes, and financing and investment in education will also be discussed.
The conference will end with a session on “Future Visions: Perspectives and Plans for Education.”
Saudi auditing, Azerbaijani accounts bodies ink cooperation deal
Updated 07 May 2022
BAKU: The president of the Saudi General Bureau for Auditing, Hussam bin Abdulmohsen Al-Angari, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, Vugar Gulmammadov, to enhance cooperation in the field of accounting between the two countries.
Al-Angari, who is currently visiting the Asian nation, signed the deal in the presence of the Saudi ambassador to Azerbaijan, Hamad bin Abdullah bin Khudair, in Baku.
Al-Angari said the memorandum was aimed at aligning auditing practices between the two nations, in line with the main provisions and principles of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions and the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions.
He pointed out that his organization has signed similar agreements with counterpart agencies in the region and abroad, who are all members of INTOSAI.
Jeddah Art Promenade turns into huge interactive photography stage
Updated 06 May 2022
JEDDAH: Thousands of festivalgoers have been flocking to Jeddah to lap up the Red Sea port city’s second season of entertainment activities and events.
Firework displays, circus performances, and art shows are among the attractions drawing visitors of all ages to this year’s leisure bonanza.
Jeddah Art Promenade was turned into a huge interactive photography stage as visitors took souvenir photos of themselves during firework displays and live performances and shows.
FASTFACT
Firework displays will take place each day throughout the 60-day Jeddah Season and will be accompanied by additional shows lighting up Jeddah’s skies.
Many of the visitors to this year’s Jeddah Season have commented on the increased number of activities and events on offer. These have included music parades, entertainment designed specifically for families and children, and a range of new shows and displays.
The Cirque du Soleil has reported large audience numbers for its Fuzion shows over the first days of the festival. The international circus consists of 39 artists, supported by 25 technicians, and includes acrobatics, juggling games, helium balloons, and flying swings.
Restaurants, cafes, and integrated services in the event areas are also available throughout Jeddah Season which organizers expect will this year attract an increased number of foreign tourists.
Saudi Film Commission takes part in Malmo Arab Film Festival 2022
Updated 07 May 2022
RIYADH: Saudi filmmakers are taking part in the Malmo Arab Film Festival 2022 through 16 films, hoping to present a positive image of the development of the Kingdom’s film industry.
The event, which began on Wednesday and runs until May 9 in the Swedish city, invited Saudi Arabia as a guest of honor. As a result, Saudi films will receive special screenings and seminars will be held to showcase the development of Saudi cinema.
Saudi filmmakers will present feature films in the competition, in addition to screenings of other formats.
The Saudi films entering the competition are “Junnah” by directors Maan Abdul Rahman and Yasser Abdul Rahman in the feature film competition category; “Phone Kharban” by directors Raghad Al-Barqi, “Diyar Hisma” by Fahd Fayez, “a” by directors Noura Al-Mawlid, Ragheed Al-Nahdi and Ruba Khafajiin the short film competition category; and a film by Nour Al-Amir and Fatima Al-Hazmi in the “Arabian Nights” category.
The festival will screen five feature Saudi films: “Forty Years and One Nights” by Mohammed Al-Halil, “The Tambour of Retribution” by Abdulaziz Al-Shalahi, “The Journey” by Kibon Shizuno (a Saudi-Japanese co-production), “Shams Almaarif” by Faris Quds, “The 10th Way” by Omar Naim, in addition to seven short films: “Umm Al-Saaf and Al-Lif” by Hala Al-Haid (a Saudi-US co-production), “Hawas” by Khaled Zeidan, “Zawal” by Mujtaba Saeed (a Saudi production, with German-French contribution), “Saaf” by Wijdan Al-Marzouq, “Shams 89” by Mansour Al-Badran, “The Little Bird” by Khaled Fahd and “Noor Shams” by Fayza Amba.
The participation at the festival is in line with the Saudi film industry’s plan to promote itself on global platforms and build partnerships that build the sector, said Abdullah Al-Eyaf, CEO of the Saudi Film Commission.
He added that international film festivals represent a space to highlight Saudi talents and attract global talent in the field of filmmaking, especially after the remarkable shift in the industrial environment in the Kingdom through a government system that supports and stimulates the industry.
Al-Eyaf said that prominent partnerships from the private sector and the Kingdom’s great geographical diversity have also enabled the transformation.
Mansour Al-Badran, director of “Shams 89,” said: “I am very happy with the film’s participation in the festival. I think that the national achievement that was made in the film deserves to be watched and celebrated, on a local and international level.”
He told Arab News that the Saudi Film Commission has made great efforts to enable national talents to take part in the Malmo event, expressing confidence that the commission’s support will continue in other international forums to celebrate Saudi cinematic creativity.
The Saudi presence at the Malmo Festival was “honorable,” Al-Badran said, adding that the selection of the films that qualified to participate was “objectively decided.”
He said: “I think that Saudi cinema is up and coming, and the Saudi films participating in the current festival are a good proof of that ... I think we are on the right track.”
The guest of honor program includes a symposium to introduce the Saudi Film Commission and its initiatives, and to showcase the Talents Bridge intensive training program. The event will conclude with a Saudi artistic night, in which a Saudi musical orchestra will perform.
The Malmo event is the largest Arab film festival in Europe. Since its establishment in 2011, it has received growing public interest due to its location in Sweden. Malmo is home to a diverse range of cultures, and the festival aims to build bridges between people based on film as a universal visual language.
Cinemas in Saudi Arabia have made great achievements over the past four years, with box office sales exceeding 30.8 million tickets, the Saudi Press Agency recently reported.
Since its launch in April 2018, the Saudi Film Commission has licensed 56 theaters with 518 screens in 20 cities, in which 1,144 films were shown, including 22 Saudi films. The number of ticket sales amounted to 30,860,956 for films in 22 languages from 38 countries.
The cinema sector also employs 4,439 young Saudi men and women as part of efforts to increase the size of the media market, provide a favorable environment to diversify economic sources of income and create thousands of jobs for Saudi youth.
Using media as a strategic tributary of the national economy also comes in line with Vision 2030, the SPA said.
“This demonstrates growth that was achieved in four years, indicating that the cinema sector is an attractive element for local and international investors, in light of the initiatives and projects offered by the commission that enable beneficiaries to easily engage in media activities of all kinds,” it added.
Saudi Arabia ‘taking great steps to harness science,’ KACST president tells UN forum
Munir El-Desouki outlines Kingdom’s pandemic response, green efforts
Updated 07 May 2022
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has taken great steps to harness science, technology and innovation, the president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology has told a forum in New York.
Munir El-Desouki represented the Kingdom on Friday in the ministerial session of the seventh UN Multi-Stakeholder Forum on Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Development Goals.
The event aimed to encourage technical solutions to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and promote sustainable development.
El-Desouki previously supervised the founding team of the Kingdom’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority, which was established in 2021.
He told the UN forum that the Kingdom has taken great steps to harness science, technology and innovation, achieve sustainable development goals and promote sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic through a contribution of $500 million to support global efforts. He added that the effective use of digital tools and platforms in the Kingdom ensured the continuation of business and government operations during and after the pandemic.
The KACST president said that the Kingdom’s establishment of a higher committee and authority specialized in research, development and innovation will enable its transition toward an innovation-based economy based on the private sector.
He said that the Kingdom has launched many important initiatives to support research, development and innovation in the areas of the digital, circular carbon, and health economies. It also launched The Line project in NEOM as a modern model for future cities that aims to be completely renewable, he added.
The city will include interconnected cognitive communities enhanced by artificial intelligence, stretching more than 170 kilometers within an environment without noise or pollution, and free of vehicles and congestion.
El-Desouki referred to the Kingdom’s launch of the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, which aim to plant more than 50 billion trees, displacing about 130 million tons of carbon emissions as a result. The KACST president described the projects as “clear and ambitious landmarks.”
Pages from Saudi history: A rare collection of documents recalls the story of Riyadh’s Nasiriyah Gate
Blueprints chart the rise of Saudi Arabia’s capital from provincial town to global metropolis
Treasure trove of information on 1950s royal lifestyles to go on sale this month
Updated 07 May 2022
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: An imposing gateway that appears to lead nowhere, situated somewhat incongruously on a triangular island created by the intersection of three major roads in the west of Riyadh, is nowadays something of an architectural mystery, even to many of the city’s inhabitants.
Yet the Nasiriyah Gate bears mute testimony to the rapid growth of the capital, from a small provincial town in the 1950s with a population of little more than 125,000 to a globally significant city that is now home to over 7 million.
The remarkable story of the Nasiriyah Gate, and the now forgotten spectacular palace complex to which it was once the eastern entrance, emerges in one of a series of rare documents and books to be offered for sale at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair at the end of May.
With little surviving information about the short-lived Nasiriyah Palace, historians will find a wealth of detail in what is thought to be one of the few surviving original plans for the vast palace complex, which was once surrounded by a pink-hued wall over 11 kilometers in length.
The palace was commissioned by King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud after his accession to the throne in 1953. The masterplan for the complex, which is being offered for sale for £17,500 ($21,544), is thought to date from about 1954.
“It is a remarkable and significant document, one of the few surviving original plans for the extraordinarily opulent royal palace built for the king by his ‘royal builder,’ Mohamed bin Laden,” said Glenn Mitchell, antiquarian bookseller at Peter Harrington, the London rare books dealer offering the document for sale.
Before ascending to the throne, as crown prince, Ibn Saud had already built a palace on the site, which at the time was barren land to the west of the city. According to one account, within its gates “an avenue of tamarisk trees ran through a garden of flowers, lawns, and caged birds and a blue-tiled pool fed from wells tens of thousands of feet below the ground.”
It was, said Mitchell, “an almost make-believe environment that seemed to be a blending of the modern with something conjured from the Alf Laylah wa-Laylah, the One Thousand and One Nights.”
Upon Saud’s succession in 1953, the first Nasiriyah Palace was deemed to be too modest a residence for the ruler of a Kingdom rapidly growing in stature on the world stage. It was replaced with the new complex.
The new complex, in turn, would be demolished within 10 years, sacrificed to the rapid expansion of Riyadh.
Of the Nasiriyah Palace demolished in 1967, according to Mitchell, only one of the main gates and some fountains survive today.
“There is very little information surviving on the complex,” he said. “This plan reveals a tremendous amount about the palace and the life of the royals. It shows a vast site containing numerous royal residences, and an array of supporting and recreational functions.”
The plan reveals the astonishing extent of the complex — a township in its own right — featuring the King’s palace and other palaces for members of the royal family.
There were entire districts of villas for princes and princesses, schools for boys and girls, extensive gardens, a hospital, mosques, library, museum, a power station, water reservoir, electricity generating plant and accommodation for staff including servants, janitors, teachers, storekeepers, royal guards, laborers, engineers, nurses, caterers and a “keeper of the Qur’an.”
Today, another echo of the lost palace can be found in the name of the highway that passes by the forlorn gateway — the King Saud Road — which begins here and runs east for 2.5 kilometers through the modern city, past the Ministry of Foreign Affairs toward Murabba Palace, the former home and court of Saud’s father, King Abdul Aziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia.
King Abdul Aziz lived at Murabba Palace from its completion in 1938 until his death in 1953. Built in the traditional Najdean architectural style, on farmland outside the walls of the old city of Riyadh, the relatively modest building, a significant waypoint on the nation’s journey, has been perfectly preserved.
By a curious coincidence, documents related to another piece of Riyadh’s architectural history, situated within a couple of hundred meters of Nasiriyah Gate, are also on their way from Britain to be displayed and sold at the Abu Dhabi book fair.
For generations, the main entry point to what in 1932 would become Saudi Arabia was the port of Jeddah, and it was here that foreign diplomats and embassies were based for decades.
By the early 1970s, however, the advent of commercial air travel had rendered seafaring all but redundant. And so, in short order, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry and the diplomatic missions of other countries were packed up and moved to Riyadh.
In 1975, land was acquired for the construction of a diplomatic quarter and the new headquarters for the foreign ministry. This area of 10 square kilometers was just a few hundred meters from the former Nasiriyah Palace complex.
Work began in 1980 on what the master plan for Riyadh described as “a proper setting for international diplomacy” — a 120-plot model for Riyadh’s urban development, and a boost to intercultural understanding.
The grand project took five years to complete, with individual countries commissioning buildings for their embassies from leading architects.
Once completed, alongside the featured diplomatic missions, each vying to outdo the next in architectural excellence, the quarter featured residences, mosques, schools, shops, and other recreational facilities.
The quarter also boasted 377 kilometers of water pipes, 490 kilometers of electrical and telecoms cables, 50 kilometers of roads, extensive gardens abundant with local plants, and — far ahead of its time — a computer-controlled irrigation system run on recycled sewage water.
In 1989, one Aga Khan Award for Architecture went to the stunning Ministry of Foreign Affairs building at the heart of the quarter, and another to the entire diplomatic quarter, for its “realistic and imaginative understanding” of Riyadh’s desert environment.
For students of architecture, and historians interested in the evolution of Riyadh, the rare copy of the master plan for the diplomatic quarter, prepared by the German design consortium and now offered for sale for £2,250 ($2,767), is a treasure trove of information.
The document, said Duncan McCoshan of Peter Harrington, “was intended to present Riyadh’s governor, Prince Salman Ibn Abdul Aziz, with a summary of background information, including existing arrangements in Jeddah, the development program, physical planning, and an implementation plan, drawing on a host of sector papers, studies, plans, and reports.”
Only three other copies of the master plan are known to exist, held at the University of Houston, Universitatsbibliothek Kaiserslautern, and Deutsches Architekturmuseum.
Included with the master plan is a rare copy of the booklet “Riyadh: 11 entries for the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia,” a fascinating document that describes the international architectural competition that in 1980 led to the selection of Danish architect Henning Larsen’s award-winning design.
The 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi book fair will run from May 23 to 29 at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Center.