Spearheading implementation of the National Tourism Strategy

Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud is currently the assistant minister for tourism​ at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism. She is responsible for implementing the National Tourism Strategy, establishing effective regulations, policies and processes that support the local industry, facilitating ease of doing business for investors and ensuring quality standards across the sector.

Princess Haifa is also a member of the board of directors at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Qiddiya, the Tourism Development Fund, and the Tourism Development Council.

Previously, she held the position of secretary-general of Formula E Holdings, where she was in charge of organizing the largest global Formula E event in Diriyah, outside Riyadh.

The first-ever E World Championship in the Middle East and North Africa region attracted over 60,000 attendees and generated more than 113 million media impressions.

She was also the managing director of Sports Economy at the Saudi General Sports Authority, where she led projects that supported the development of small and medium enterprises within the sports ecosystem.

Her passion for fencing led her to take on the role of chairperson of the Saudi Arabic Fencing Women’s Federation and vice chairperson of the Saudi Fencing Federation. She was instrumental in increasing the number of women on the official Saudi team from zero to over 200 today.

As an outspoken advocate for various causes, she is one of the founding members of the Empowerment Hub, a nonprofit organization launched in 2014 that seeks to raise awareness on issues relating to women’s health.

The organization mobilizes over 3,000 women and generates more than SR1 million in donations to local charities.

Her professional career began in equity sales at HSBC in the UK and then in the Kingdom.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Haven, US, and a master’s degree from London Business School, UK.