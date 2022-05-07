KSA & UAE to participate in Fruit Attraction 2022

Representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE will form part of a delegation from the Middle East when they visit the 14th edition of Fruit Attraction, the world’s leading fruit and vegetable marketing event.

Organized by IFEMA Madrid and FEPEX, the event will be held from Oct. 4-6 in the Spanish city of Madrid when it will once again become the capital of the fruit and vegetable world. More than 1,000 buyers, retail purchase managers, importers and invited wholesalers from all over the world will meet with 1,300 exhibitors to do business and discuss the latest trends and innovations in the sector.

María José Sánchez, director of Fruit Attraction, said: “Following the challenges of COVID-19, the 2022 event is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. We’re delighted to be playing our role in relaunching and re-energizing the fruit and vegetable industry.”

As part of the event’s Invited Importing Countries program, representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE will join a host of influential buyers from around the world and promote trade relations between non-EU markets and the EU. The program will include a range of roundtable discussions, guided tours and B2B sessions.

A new area to the show for this year’s edition is the startup hub, which will be dedicated to newly created companies founded between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022 in the fresh produce segment and auxiliary industry.

Elsewhere on the show floor, the fair will once again feature a full program of technical conferences and activities, making it the center of knowledge for the industry, with sessions featuring a wide variety of content from expert panelists and speakers.

Fresh Food Logistics, organized by IFEMA, is the new sector platform for fresh food logistics, transport, and cold chain management. The fair is once again demonstrating its commitment to the three areas of solutions and services related to innovation in the agricultural sector: Biotech attraction, smart agro and smart water and energy. It is also promoting the classic “ecorganic” market, a specialist area for the marketing and export of organic products, fresh produce, and auxiliary industries.

The Innovation Hub and Innovation Forum areas are again dedicated to innovation and new business ideas in the sector. The fair will be hosting the Innovation Hub Awards, which have become a major event marking support for entrepreneurship in the industry.

Fruit Attraction 2022 will also be shining a spotlight on a star product for the first time, and this year, the limelight will fall on the strawberry.