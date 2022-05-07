You are here

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
In How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith seeks to examine how America memorializes, and reckons, with the legacy of slavery.

The author is a poet, educator and scholar from New Orleans who describes his visits to several locations in the US and Africa, each with a relationship to slavery.

“He uses each locale as a catalyst to discuss how these various places can inform us; how history can be passed on if we question and listen,” said a review on goodreads.com.

A review in The New York Times said: “For this timely and thought-provoking book, Smith toured sites key to the history of slavery and its present-day legacy.”

It added: “Interspersing interviews with the tourists, guides, activists and local historians he meets along the way with close readings of scholarship and poignant personal reflection, Smith holds up a mirror to America’s fraught relationship with its past, capturing a potent mixture of good intentions, earnest corrective, wilful ignorance and blatant distortion.”

What We Are Reading Today: The Puzzler by A.J. Jacobs

What We Are Reading Today: The Puzzler by A.J. Jacobs
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Puzzler by A.J. Jacobs

What We Are Reading Today: The Puzzler by A.J. Jacobs
Updated 05 May 2022
Arab News

The Puzzler will open readers’ eyes to the power of flexible thinking and concentration.

The New York Times bestselling author of The Year of Living Biblically goes on a rollicking journey to understand the enduring power of puzzles: Why people love them, what they do to their brains, and how they can improve our world.

Author A. J. Jacobs always comes up with fun creative books that spark curiosity. This one is no different. “It did lack cohesiveness but it was interesting reading about all the different histories and creators of the worlds best puzzles,” said a review in goodreads.com.

“Convinced that puzzles have made him a better person, Jacobs — four-time New York Times bestselling author — master of immersion journalism, and nightly crossworder — set out to determine their myriad benefits. And maybe, in the process, solve the puzzle of our very existence. Well, almost,” said the review.

“This is a great dive into the history of different puzzles, the quirky and unique people involved in competitions/industry/etc, and the popularity of puzzles throughout the ages.”

What We Are Reading Today: The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight

What We Are Reading Today: The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight

What We Are Reading Today: The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight
Updated 03 May 2022
Arab News

The Premonitions Bureau is an enthralling account of madness and wonder, of science and the supernatural.

With an unforgettable ending, it is a mysterious journey into the most unsettling reaches of the human mind. 

“In Sam Knight’s crystalline telling, this astonishing true story comes to encompass the secrets of the world,” said a review on goodreads.com.

We all know premonitions are impossible — and yet they come true all the time. Our lives are full of collisions and coincidence: The question is how we perceive these implausible events and therefore make meaning in our lives,” said the review.

It added: “Consisting of just over 200 pages, this book is a little gem that flits around the topics of the paranormal, philosophy — the concept of ‘free will’ — and is actually an extension of Knight’s 2019 New Yorker article of the same title.”

Knight “takes no firm stance on the objective truth of premonitions, which made the book thought-provoking rather than restrictive,” said the review.

“This book feels like a quirky film plot.”

